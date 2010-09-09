/ Home & Energy, Shopping

Is excess packaging out of control?

Alice Judd in a box
Profile photo of Alice Rickman Alice Rickman Which? Shopping Expert
Recently, I ordered two tubes of cat treats and two fairly modest cat toys. It arrived in a box I could sit in with enough plastic padding to make a polar bear weep. Has the world gone mad with excess packaging?

As comic as this picture may be, excess packaging is a major problem. It uses energy and natural resources to produce and once we’ve got it, it can be very hard to get rid of.

Sure, I can recycle my giant box (not that that’s much comfort to the trees it took to make it) but we could be stuck with that plastic padding for several hundred years.

I’m not alone in worrying about this. When we asked Which? members to send photos of things they thought were over-packaged we got images of everything from flowers to print cartridges.

We’ve embedded a gallery of the photos we’ve been sent so far and if you have any examples please send them to helpwanted@which.co.uk and put ‘excess packaging’ as the title. We’ll continue to publish the worst ones.

Who do you think is responsible for excess packaging? Shops or manufacturers? Do you think excessive packaging misleads us about the size of certain products?

Guest
Sheila Wilson says:
10 September 2010

Well, it is obvious why they sent the big box-it is for your cat to play in with the toys!
When my cat receives her jars of cat treats via the internet, she is always disappointed that the box is too small for her to sit and play in!
I agree though that all that plastic packaging is completely unacceptable.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
10 September 2010

Yes, a cat’s love for the box is best illustrated by Simon’s Cat –

Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
10 September 2010

The photo is the best illustration of overpackaging I have ever seen. Well done! And like Musset said, “lorsque l’on vient d’en rire il faudrait en pleurer.” When you have just laughed about it, you should cry about it.

And do something. Whoever is responsible should be tackled about this misleading practice. My guess is that manufacturers are more responsible than anyone else.

Profile photo of chris
Guest
chris says:
11 September 2010

I once received a RAM memory chip in a similar sized box from CPC Farnell at work (NHS)

Not only that – but NHS stores took all the packaging out to check it and then the anti-static envelope too.

I got a tiny static sensitive RAM stick rattling around in the box.
It actually worked too!

Profile photo of VynorHill
Guest
Vynor Hill says:
12 September 2010

Totally agree with everything above. The only plus, for me, is that bubble wrap is expensive to buy and I’m quite pleased when someone sends me lots of it ready for Christmas and birthdays. Plastic chips also come in handy for the lucky dip stall but there are substitutes that are less wasteful.

Guest
Sheila Wilson says:
12 September 2010

I love the Simon’s Cat in ‘The Box’ cartoon! It is so lifelike and funny. I have saved it as a Youtube favourite and will definitely show it to my cat 🙂

Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Guest
Hannah Jolliffe says:
17 September 2010

Just been reading about how Sainsbury’s is facing court action due to over-packaging on a joint of beef. Not only is it vacuum-packed, it also has a plastic tray, lid and printed cardboard sleeve! Will be interesting to see the outcome as Sainsbury’s is insisting it has set an ‘industry-leading target’ to cut packaging by a third by 2015.
While it’s really important that retailers make a massive effort to reduce their packaging, I also think it’s up to us to avoid over-packaging wherever we can and reduce our own waste. I’m definitely not blameless – I often find myself throwing away way too many boxes and bottles at lunchtime and feeling really guilty as I add it to the many others in the office bin. I’m making the effort to try and bring my own lunch to work a few times a week. Not only does it reduce packaging, it also saves money and is healthier. It’s just about getting into the habit.

Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Guest
Hannah Jolliffe says:
17 September 2010

Another funny turn of events… Sainsbury’s today announced it plans to use bags instead of boxes for its cereal (coincidence?). Kellogs have fought back saying the bags need to be thicker and are harder to recycle (how many people recycle cereal bags?) and that more waste occurs due to damage to cereal in transit. It’s an interesting one – I can see arguments for both.

Read more here: http://www.brandrepublic.com/news/1029124/kellogg-odds-sainsburys-cereal-packaging/

Guest
JRH says:
17 September 2010

We must be careful about reducing packaging. I am old enough to remember the wholesale removal of goods from store shelves because of tampering claims (e.g. cyanide in Mars bars, glass in baby food). Most of these were extortion attempts but some were protests against the company concerned. As a result tamper-proof packaging was introduced. With the number of people who now want to do serious harm to other nationalities extortion is not likely to be the main problem should we remove ‘excess’ packaging and make tampering possible again.

Guest
Franklin Roberts says:
5 October 2010

Oops! I just received the new addition of The Good Food Guide in a parcel that was almost twice the size of the Guide. You might want to have a look in your own back yard??

Guest
Sheila Lendrum says:
27 October 2010

Have you noticed the size of the plastic containers for food supplements such as vitamins, cod liver oil pills, etc etc ? They certainly are deceptive. Sometimes the contents only just fill the bottom of the container.

Profile photo of nr2011
Guest
nr2011 says:
29 May 2011

Is the problem with vitamin pills not the fact the container has to be a certain size to fit a label that must carry certain information in a particular size typeface so it can be read easily?

Profile photo of Chris Christoforou
Guest
Chris Christoforou says:
27 October 2010

Hi Sheila – I wonder also about vitamin pills etc, given that most vitamin dosages are in millegrams and micrograms (I think), perhaps the pills themselves are bulked up to make them look better value/more healthy?

I’m not too sure though.

Guest
Sheila Lendrum says:
17 November 2010

Chris
You may be right about bulking up the pills. They have to be big enough to find in those vast containers!

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
8 December 2011

It is standard practice for vitamins and other pills to contain fillers in addition to the active ingredient(s). It would not be practical to do anything else considering the tiny amounts involved.

Anyone eating a healthy diet does not need vitamin pills unless recommended by a doctor.

Guest
Larry Rees says:
14 November 2010

I have to take an iron supplements everyday. My wife gets them form either boots or tesco. We’ve just done a test as we are so appalled by the lack of contents in each. The Boots bottle holds 6 times the standard quantity in one pack and the Tesco bottle holds 4 times the standard quantity. I really think this is outrageous and they shouuld be stopped from this blatant wastefulness. I would also comment that neither company has a larger version so I go through 2 to 3 bottles a month!

Profile photo of Jo Gibney
Guest
Jo Gibney says:
5 May 2011

I just received one – ONE – product from Benefit cosmetics (packed and sent by Amazon). The product is circular, about 2 inches diameter. The box is about 10 x 12 inches at least! I’m going to write to Benefit and see what they say. Ridiculous! A jiffy bag would suffice.

Profile photo of nr2011
Guest
nr2011 says:
29 May 2011

I agree the box sounds excessive, but how would you have reacted if your product had been damaged in transit in a Jiffy bag? They don’t really afford that much protection.

Guest
Gretal says:
1 June 2011

I have recently purchased a 50ml pot of Nivea Visage Q10plus Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream. The actual pot is 4.5 cm tall, but the carton it is packed in is 9cm tall and contains a sort of pop-up retainer which is integral to the box. Heaven only know how much this clever little box takes to manufacture – why oh why not just put the pot in a carton the right size?

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
21 October 2011

Aldi’s Mini Chinois brioches are excessively packed.

Each brioche is individually wrapped. Then all of them are in a plastic tray, surrounded by an external airtight plastic bag.

It would be enough just to have the external packaging; other Aldi bakery products are singly-packed and their quality remains unaffected.

What do you suggest can be done about this?

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
21 October 2011

For goods delivered in the post or by courier, the extra packing is to protect the items. Have you ever seen how some couriers handle packages, throwing them about carelessly? I have.

Profile photo of AWatling
Guest
Alan Watling says:
8 December 2011

I do not know if I am going a bit ‘off piste’ with this topic, but here goes. Blister packs! Particularly those used for DIY stuff. It seems to me that you really need to use extreme force with something like a Samurai Sword to access the contents. I wonder how many people find themselves in A&E after unsuccessfully attempting to open and destroying the contents in the process. My next gripe is the packaging for B & Q interior door handles. At first, the pack seems quite simple. At first that is, and the further you get into it the more challenging it becomes. The handles are actually riveted to the heavy duty cardboard inside the box which have to be released individually with the precision and dexterity of a Da Vincy Robot. I reckon it takes 4 times as long to get the handles out the box than fit the handles!

Profile photo of KenS
Guest
Ken Seaton says:
17 August 2012

I don’t know if you are still doing anything on excess packaging… but I recently bought a pack of Marks & Spencer hankies (cute white blue and pink) and was astonished at the packaging.

Cardboard on the outside, cellophane, thick paper inside every tightly rolled hankie and a little bit of sticky tape to keep each hankie rolled.

Almost half the total weight and bulk was packaging

Guest
Cara says:
24 October 2012

I belong to a group in North London called Muswell Hill Sustainability Group. Over the last 3 months we’ve been running a petition against excess packaging. We have over 700 signatures and we were surprised by the strength of feeling amongst local shoppers. Definitely people think this is still an issue despite some improvements by supermarkets

Profile photo of nr2011
Guest
nr2011 says:
1 November 2012

I agree that there are what appears what is some overpackaging and see items i think are overpackaged (latest is Mr Kiplings individual cakes. Is there any need really?), but the packaging industry has done a very poor job in promoting itself, it has never come forward to defend the claims about overpackaging.

The general consumer does not have a clue the benefits that packaging brings, and just rattle on about the fact there is too much, and have no idea that packaging might have to be bigger becuase the contents might vary in size or settle in transit. When you complain about the plastic tray you meat comes in with a plastic film over the top, do you realise that the packaging extends the shelf life considerably?

Guest
John Lillington says:
24 August 2013

There is another, growing “over-packaging” problem which I find really annoying as well as dishonest. I refer to the practice of only filling a package to around two-thirds, or less, of it’s capacity. Yoghurt pots are one prime example and no doubt the manufacturers will make silly claims such as allowing room for settling (with liquid products – really?). The fact is, a year or so ago, only a few of them were at it so it was a simple matter to avoid buying these products but now nearly everyone is doing it.

Not only is this wasteful of packaging material, it is dishonest because it is reasonable to assume that a package is reasonably filled and it is a bit late when opening it later to find it is not much more than half full. No doubt they will claim that the volume / weight is printed on the package but most people would not check the exact volume of a product of this type. Frankly I would say this was designed to mislead and what an easy way to increase profits at a stroke by under-filling. Perhaps Which should run a separate campaign on this growing issue?

Guest
Mary Emery says:
25 November 2014

I have just fought my way into the industrial quality plastic packaging on 2 new printer inks. For once they were delivered From Amazon) in a box appropriately sized, but the effort required to get into the inks is completely mad!
First there is the shrink wrapped cellophane wrapping holding 2 ink packages (black and colour) together, next the incredibly TOUGH moulded plastic case which can only be attacked using a sharp pair of scissors, employed at first to stab a hole through the plastic, insert the point of the scissors to the whole – meanwhile making sure the the scissors don’t slip off the plastic and stab the user; then force the poor scissors to cut the plastic in order to gain some sort of access to the case.
Only when this is done can one carefully prise the plastic apart enough in order to get your fingers in to pull the case open – danger of cutting the fingers whilst doing this – eventually, and exercising great care you finally get your hands on the ink cartridge . . . well, nearly. Now you have to peel the sealed plastic film from the top of yet another moulded plastic box so that you can FINALLY take the cartridge out to use the darned thing!
I know that these things need a degree of protection but this is just plain silly – and SO wasteful. The polar bear would indeed weep to see it.
The culprits? Canon. The product? Inks for the Pixma MG3150.
Should I write to Canon to complain? Will they take the slightest notice? Somehow I very much doubt it. Perhaps I should just send the poor bear a box of (recycled) tissues instead.

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
25 November 2014

Guest
Lessismore says:
4 August 2015

Sizzle steaks from Tesco’s in a plastic box which is much much taller than necessary was the latest excessive overpackaging I’ve noticed.

I think we need to keep on watching and complaining because as soon as we take our eyes off the problem the amount of packaging creeps up again….

Guest
Dr Andra Ion says:
20 April 2017

Today I have received a big box from Amazon. When I took it in my hands it seemed empty. Well, inside, there was an incredible amount of brown paper, and at the bottom, a pink watch band worth of ~ £20.00 that I ordered.
Please see attached pictures:

I find this such an awful waste!

Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
21 April 2017

Yes; we’ve had similar. They only seem to have boxes in two sizes – large or far too large. Having said that, they do normally dispatch items like that shown in a padded envelope.

Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
21 April 2017

We had a similar box for a small rubber item. It originated about 8 miles from home and went halfway around the country before finally being delivered.

