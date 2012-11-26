/ Home & Energy

There’s a mouse in my kitchen! What would you do?

An empty mousetrap outside a mouse hole with tiny footprints leading away
With the recent drop in temperatures, I’ve been warming up my house for the ensuing winter months. But it seems I’ve inadvertently created a nice cosy space for some uninvited guests…

Last week I saw a mouse dart out from behind the fridge and across the kitchen floor, quick as a pinball. My heart sank.

I’ve had to deal with rodents in most houses I’ve lived in, but I thought I’d solved the problem last year. I bought an ultrasonic deterrent that emits high-frequency sound waves heard by rodents, but not humans.

I try to live by the principle of no harm to living things. Finding a device that you simply have to plug in seemed like the solution after years of bloody battles with Micky and friends.

But, alas, it appears that after several months, the mice adjust to the sound. So, it’s back to the old dilemma: how to get rid of them in an effective yet not horrendously cruel way? I’m currently approaching the kitchen with loud stomps to make sure any crumb-seeking mice have fled before I enter. But it’s not a particularly relaxing – or hygienic – way to live.

Of mice and men… an uneasy relationship

When living in a house-share a few years ago, my friends resorted to the dreaded super-sticky mats, after poison failed to get rid of our furry little housemates. I used to walk into the kitchen to find the poor things quivering with sheer terror on the mats. There they would remain until someone with a stronger stomach killed them. Never again will I go down that route.

Many people swear by traditional spring-loaded mouse traps – with peanut butter overtaking cheese as the bait du jour. And it’s true that they’re the quickest – and thus potentially most ethical – device. But my brother’s tale of finding a half-dismembered mouse hopping helplessly around his flat with a trap on its back isn’t really an endorsement for this method either.

Poison seems ineffective. Humane, live-catch traps are something of a pain (mice have a homing instinct, so you have to release them miles away). So what’s the solution?

Is there such a thing as a mouse-free life?

For now, I’m going to buy another ultrasonic repeller, in the hope that it will work at a frequency the mice haven’t yet adjusted to. And I’ll attempt to keep the house scrupulously clean – ‘a single crumb can keep a mouse going for days,’ a pest-control professional once told me (which means the average toaster provides a feast).

But this all-too-familiar dilemma is making me think that, while a new-build apartment isn’t as romantic as the Victorian house I currently live in, perhaps a lack of cracks is the only real solution to a pest-free life? It’s either that or convince my landlord to let me get a cat. But do I really have to go to these extremes to make my house rodent-free?

How do you remove mice or rats from your home?

Comments
Guest
Jeff says:
30 November 2012

The effects of a mouse gnawing through plastic water pipes can be devastating.
My son’s church conversion had just one mouse. It had chewed through 2 plastic water pipes at mains pressure under the upper floor. Luckily the poison killed it before it got through all 3 layers of plastic. It had gone through the outer white layer, then the blue layer and the innermost layer of plastic was almost through. Can’t imagine the damage of all that water in the ceilinng spraying over everything, and then soaking the parquet on the ground floor. Very lucky!
But then the next problem; the smell of a deadun. Took us 8 hours and lots of work with a circular saw cutting the chipboard floor up before we found the little blighter between a noggin and a RSJ, lying there hidden until we crowbarred the noggin out. We just had the increasing smell to guide us.
We have now baited little nippers with a raisin and a small blob of chocolate.
That bait worked for me a few months ago in my house, when I set 3 traps. Although I still can’t work out how it ate the chocolate and raisin off one trap and just the raisin off the second one before the third one got the little menace. Those litle nippers took ages to set – any vibration was setting them off as I put them on the floor.

Guest
Peter Hulse says:
1 December 2012

I first had mice in this house a few years ago, and found them rather cute (I used to get up on Monday mornings at four o’clock to work away during the week, and could chase them half-heatedly arounf the kitchen). But eventually it got too much, so I set a classic mouse-trap with Toblerone. I was quite impressed the following morning when I found the three apexes nibbbled away, and the trap not set off. “Next time” I thought, but two days later the Toblerone had gone, and the trap had still not been set off (I tested it with my finger, and it was still working) So I went for poison, and got them. But I still feel guilty about it: these were clearly pretty bright mice

Guest
Jo says:
30 November 2012

I too have found ultra-sonic plug-ins to be a waste of time. The mice, spiders and flies ignore it. After using humane traps for some time, I read on the internet about mice not liking the smell of peppermint oil. Since then, I have tried putting a few drops of the concentrated peppermint oil, (readily available from that well-known health food shop) onto a cotton wool pad. Then put the pad near when you have seen the mice; (in my case, under the sink ). You have to renew this every few days since the oil is very volatile and evaporates off the cotton wool pads. SO FAR, no further mice have been seen, nor has there been any visible evidence of their presence, if you know what I mean! This only works in a fairly confined space, but has the advantage of a pleasant smelling kitchen!

Guest
DickieMint says:
30 November 2012

Having suffered for years in the house – even in the loft, garage and shed and seen the destruction they cause I set standard traps. Except they’re the improved ones. Rentokil from Screwfix; model’s changed now though. Wild Bird Seed mix they love. And the dead mouse is shaken out onto the lawn for the magpies. Natural Recycling.
We stayed in a B & B in Lincolnshire a few weeks ago and saw a mouse in the room. It was literally nicking the coffee sachets; and the rustling noise that woke us was it chewing into the sachet!

Guest
rarrar says:
30 November 2012

My plumber was heavily in favour of using traditional copper piping in any property with a chance of getting mice i.e. older houses and anything in the country.
The additional cost is easily outweighed by a single repair being needed to a plastic pipe.especially in an awkward location.

Guest
Sarsaparilla says:
30 November 2012

I like the humane traps-they’ve always worked for me. They catch the mouse overnight (using chocolate for bait, although the smell of the cocktail of mouse urine and white chocolate toblerone has put me off the triangular peaked treat for life) and then I bring the mouse along with me on the way to work in the car and set it out somewhere I think it will enjoy. I’m not sure if this is in fact humane as the mouse seems terrified (though well fed) so would probably not survive very long in its new surroundings but at least I don’t have to deal with half dead mice.

Guest
Danny says:
11 January 2015

I just don’t understand why people “release” vermin, you’re just making your problem someone elses problem, they are pets like a dog or cat lol, please use a trap that kills them and then dispose of them. They are vermin and cause LOTS of damage to people property. If you just release them they will breed and cause massive problems, i caught 72 mice in 2 weeks of traps in my shed, they have caused massive damage to all my equipment, many £1000’s.

Guest
Danny says:
11 January 2015

sorry, typo, they AREN’T pets like dogs and cats haha

Guest
Alison says:
27 November 2015

i must admit i was rather confused by that concept

Guest
Grandadcress says:
30 November 2012

Hi, I use T REX trap with PEANUT BUTTER in jar, works every time, I trapped 4 in under 1 hour ! they can’t resist it.

Guest
Snowdin says:
30 November 2012

I gave up on an ultrasonic device in my garage. It made no difference at all. Whether that’s because of obstructions in the garage or just a useless piece of kit I don’t know, but mice still come in every winter to chew up my shoelaces.

Guest
Tony says:
30 November 2012

Why do you not have ultra-sonic devices in your survey? That is what we use for our second home and we’ve not had any trouble since we installed three of them.

Guest
sophia says:
4 October 2016

Which brand did you buy?

Guest
Angela Fardell says:
30 November 2012

We live in an old house of chalk lump construction (clunch or cobb); the mice burrow through the wall or nibble round pipe entrances. Even new kitchen units cannot keep them out. I keep bird food and dog biscuits in tins but mice eat anything from plastic bags, foil packets, cables etc. I hate to kill them and will try the peppermint oil.

Guest
sandraw says:
1 December 2012

we live in a cobbled house and mice live in the walls. In cold weather we have to resort to traditional traps to keep them out of the house. We used poison once! The mice died behind the walls quite close to central heating pipes, the smell was awful, and pervaded the house for ages. We feed the birds and red squirrels and store the food is in plastic dustbins, mice have been known to eat through the lids! Ultra-sonic devices did not work at all. When we go away we leave radios on in the house as a deterant.

Guest
Alison says:
6 December 2015

A radio on low on only air noise and laid on the floor will deter rats and mice. I had a dog which was distressed from the radio being on but not by doing it the way I described. It works in the same way as the sonic devices. The rodents cant stand the low continuous noise.

Guest
Michael says:
1 December 2012

We live in the country and regularly get mice coming into our bungalow most winters. These are wood mice or field mice and are not house mice. In an effort to stop entry I have wired over all airbricks and examined all the eaves for holes (I understand that a mouse can enter any hole which is big enough for a biro pen to enter). All without sucsess. I have found that a small cube of potato on a spring breakback trap is a very effective bait. Its only downside is that it needs renewing every couple of days, if not taken, because it drys out. I also check trap sensitivity before use and adjust the locking wire as neccesary. I adjust until the trap will spring if not put down very gently. In over 25 years I have only seen three mice still alive in a trap.

Guest
fossilboy says:
1 December 2012

I’ve been hearing mice under the floorboards for years. They never seem to actually appear, so have been quite happy to let them be, although having read these comments, I’m now worried about the state of my electrics behind the walls…

Guest
Simon says:
3 December 2012

If they’re living there long-term, they’re eating your food, urinating, defecating & dying.
I had a similar situation in my last house and when I took up the floor in one room I found sereral corpses & a huge amount of faeces.
I’d rather kill the few that enter the house rather than have an ever-increasing colony.

Guest
Esther says:
1 December 2012

I live in a flat in a mid-Victorian townhouse in an area where there are lots of mice. Six years ago a firm called Allpest went round my whole flat and blocked all the gaps with a kind of putty mixed with iron filings, which mice can’t chew through. This has been very effective, I’ve had no problems since. I don’t know whether the firm still exists or whether other firms offer this treatment. Obviously it wouldn’t be suitable for every property, but it might be worth looking into.

Guest
m. says:
1 December 2012

I have found the following very effective for DIY mouseproofing.
Any hole or crack you can thrust a standard pencil through is usually large enough for a mouse to squeeze through, if you stuff the holes / cracks with steel wool and then use a propitiatory filler, to seal the gap and cement the wire wool in place.
This works in the same way as the Allpest putty, the mice cannot chew though the steel wool.
Airbricks cannot be sealed as they are needed for ventilation, but can be covered with wire mesh.

Guest
John says:
1 December 2012

Having checked the two mouse traps and rat trap this morning, all set close to each other, the bait has been taken from the rat trap without it going off which is quite incredible as it is very sensitive. However one mouse trap had just vanished! It’s no where in the small outhouse and I can only think the caught mouse has either run off to the outside or climbed up into the house loft and is somewhere up there!

Guest
Jan and Ali says:
1 December 2012

We live in an old cottage in the heart of the New Forest. We didn’t really notice pests until we got our 2 cats. They bring in an abundance of wild life, in various stages of life and death …… a variety of birds, mice, rats, voles, shrews, moles and once, a medium sized koi carp…… still alive and flapping! We’ve put 2 bells on each of them, any other suggestions welcome.

Guest
Bill says:
1 December 2012

Live in a 200 year old stone walled cottage, next to woods in the country. Always have mice in the house and garage every autumn and winter. Used to have up to 4 cats about the place, they kill mice, but they get ‘lazy’ or to well fed. Used ‘Little Nipper’ etc and all you get are bloodied fingers! These easy set traps from B&Q are the business. On good nights we’ve had two traps on the go and reset both 4 times. No rebaiting and clean kills every time. Humane traps/’TinCats may catch mice (10 in 1 trap, in 1 night) but don’t “Let them go!” they have a homing instinct of at least 0.5 mile (marked with nail polish, just too see!), so now they are immersed rapidly in a butt of water and held there for at least a minute. I hate doing it, but when the place is overrun, needs must. Poison takes out lots of other beasts and a ‘hot’ mouse for owls, hawks, buzzards or your pet cat/dog is not recommended. Clear up if you feed birds in the garden and provide raptor perches, we have a buzzard who visits and crows, who all dispose of the bodies.
Beware the ‘Longtails’!

Guest
Peter Hawkins says:
2 December 2012

We had one mouse that joined our household. I didn’t want to use poison, partly for humanitarian reasons but mostly because from past experience mice can end up dieing inside your furniture. The smell is horrible. So, I bought two humane traps from B&Q. After one false start we caught the mouse and I had a delightful walk along the canal footpath in Swindon to release it. It could have ended up as owl food but at least it had a chance of survival. We left the traps in place just for reassurance.
Mind you, it’s a very different situation if a whole tribe of mice move in as happened in my parents’ house. They put poison down but were only rewarded with the smell of rotting mouse corpses.
They obtained two cats and within a few days the mice moved on probably to our neighbours.

Guest
carmel says:
21 March 2015

The only good thing about reading the comments above, is that sufferers seem to find some humour in the situation. We’ve had a rural holiday home for nearly 8 years and initially we had occasional visits from mice, but in the last few months the problem has really escalated. At first it was rather hilarious, and baffling, to find small stashes of hazelnuts and fruit pips in the beds, but since the invaders started eating the duvets, linen etc we decided to take drastic action. We have put bait in the areas mainly affected, but on our last visit we found stashes of bait in the beds, around the floor, in shoes etc. I now wonder whether the bait is actually attracting more in! Anyone else experienced this?

Guest
Frances P. says:
2 December 2012

Two years ago a mouse nibbled its way through a plastic elbow-joint under the bath. This joint was for the water pump to the shower. The water found its way through the floorboards and to the dining room below. It resulted in us having to have the dining table re-polished and eight chairs re-upholstered and re-polished. Also the carpet had to be replaced.
Now we have mouse traps (hidden) from ‘BandQ’ all over the house, together with a sonic device to deter the mice in our loft. If we use poison then any mice that take it only move to an inaccessable place to die. This means an awful smell for days after.

Guest
Geoff says:
2 December 2012

I sometimes get mice in my garden storage unit. I found poison bait works for me, I always understood it to be a painless death. You need to keep the little trays topped up. I used to keep the sealed plastic tub of bait on a shelf in the store as well and was quite amused when I found that the mice had chewed through the tub to get at the tasty poison inside, and thus unknowingly committed suicide.

Guest
Malcolm R says:
2 December 2012

We live adjacent to fields, and they come in for the winter – climb the walls into our loft (nice and warm under the glass fibre) then down into the kitchen at night. I like animals, including mice, but they can spread disease so for self protection they must go. Sonic devices proved useless, poison gives them time to hide somewhere before they expire, so we resort to peanut butter on spring traps at the first signs, hopefully before they breed. I am not a gratuitous executioner – I feel quite relieved to be able to let one go in the garden that has survived the trap.

Guest
Sue says:
2 December 2012

I had a few mice some years ago & having read up about some of the diseases they can spread I decided that humane killing would be the only option. Catch them & release them outside & they just come back in, or find another house & become someone else’s problem – they’re not called house mice for nothing. Although I didn’t like having to do it, I felt that an electronic trap would kill them instantly, so not cause prolonged suffering as a mechnical trap can. The electronic trap (B&Q) worked very well, baited with peanut butter, & was easy to use hygienically. I’ve also got one of those ultrasonic sound emitters, but haven’t been able to assess whether it’s really doing any good or not. The tip about filling gaps in the woodwork etc with steel wool is a good one, the little tinkers can’t gnaw through that.

Guest
George Biswas says:
3 December 2012

We get mice in the loft sometimes and the garage, but having 2 dogs, one a Jack Russell, they never dare venture in the house, I’m not sure if the Jack Russell would be quick enough to catch a mouse, but no self respecting mouse would chance it with a feisty little hunter like a Jacko.

They are expert at dealing with rats too!

Guest
Peter Gale says:
3 December 2012

For three years we have succeeded in trapping, releasing, retrapping and rereleasing (further away) the timid little creatures caught in our humane traps – patience was all that we needed. Until we found that the mice were getting quite aggressive, namely eating their way out of the plastic traps we had purchased and reused. Perhaps it was the sugar boost (excessive amounts of honey, then blackberry jam). But we’ll buy some more traps and feed them less well in future.

Guest
V. Healy says:
30 March 2013

I caught a wood mouse in one of the humane box traps using bird seed as bait as advised.No sugar rush there!! They love these seeds!

Guest
John says:
3 December 2012

Peanut butter is working in my mouse traps! I use The Big Cheese quick click mouse traps. One push and they are set with no chance of snapping shut on your fingers. Best of all they snap shut enclosing the mouse’s head so you only see the rear end of the dead rodent. One click and the mouse falls out.

Guest
Simon says:
3 December 2012

These are the best mouse traps I’ve ever had:
http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B000LPA2KC/ref=oh_details_o00_s00_i00
Much better than the Little Nipper ones where you have to touch the metal bar (which after one or two mice will have become encrusted with gore).

Guest
alan says:
10 December 2012

Similar can be bought in some larger Poundland / 99p stores at a fraction of the £7 Amazon price.

Guest
John MacLeod says:
3 December 2012

The battery-operated electrocution devices do work, but you need a few of them and they’re expensive.

We’ve found that the best answer currently available are the ready-baited bait stations — small plastic boxes in which the bait is already inserted and into which the mice enter and exit via a small opening. Safe, in that there’s no ready access to the bait for humans or domestic pets, and many of them are suitable for outdoor use, as well as indoor.

Even in our holiday cottage — which has few hiding places for corpses — we only rarely find a corpse in the spring when we open the house up again. Effective, easy and economical. What more do you want?

Guest
Paul says:
9 December 2012

My experience of mice, living in the country is I’ve just have to live with them and on a weekly basis keep an ever watchful eye for intruders and leave bate traps strategically placed. My principal misgiving about this is the local owls of which we have plenty of tawny (screetch) owls and an occasional barn owl. Mindful they eat mice and voles I am ever fearful of their catching a mice sucumming to poison and of the same product entering the gut of the owl, rather like the fiasco of DDT. Does anybody know about this?

A mouse has a collapsible skeleton and because of that can squeeze through a gap no thicker than a pencil. Consequently they are impossible to seal out of you home. I’ve also found that they have a recurring knack to repopulate ones house using the same accesses as if following a scent trail of their deceased forebears.

Humane mouse traps are a con. Why? Well a mouse needs water or some moisture every 2 hours. If deprived of that they die a very painful death. A humane trap put out overnight can depending on when the mouse visits result in a dead or tortured mouse by morning.

Mouse traps are probably the most humane means of disbatch, if you have the time, I don’t and instead have 4 baited traps running 365 days per year but only one of those is in the house – the loft which they populate first. They eat bait like it’s Christmas dinner.

There is no easy way but priority must do to our health and hygene so sorry mice, your not welcom here.

Guest
Lisa Barber says:
11 December 2012

I get mice in my old, holey Victorian house every winter. Except for this one, as I’ve blocked up all the holes with wire wool.

Guest
wavechange says:
11 December 2012

That could provide encouragement for others, Lisa. Well done.

Guest
richard says:
12 December 2012

I don’t think many will like my reply. Because of the local “buy to rent” landlords modifying their houses by making the rooms smaller to rent out even more rooms – the regular disturbances cause the mice and rats to move home – into my home.
However my three dogs are very fast and have excellent noses – so they pursue, chase and catch the animals on the run – instantly break their backs with a shake of the head – then present the dead trophies to me with pride. So the invasion lasts just a couple of days – and I get instant notification of any new invasions – Blocking holes with wire wool hasn’t worked in my very old house..
This is so much better than cats or traps – The dogs don’t play with the mice or rats before killing them – it reduces the over- population of rats and mice – The dogs are excellent companions that actually obey you – do not defecate in other people’s gardens – AND are excellent enthusiastic keep fit companions that insist on daily walks – A win win win situation.

Guest
crazytrucker says:
25 December 2012

I had some little visitors last year, discovered their presence when I went to top up the bird feeders with peanuts. They’d chewed their way through a large tupperware type box and also helped themselves to the dogs food and treats. Until then I or the Mutt hadn’t noticed their presence, only after did we find their trails.
First off I removed all food stuffs that they could possibly get at and asked them very nicely to leave.
They refused. A visit to Screwfix and Amazon kitted me out with the necessary equipment. Being an animal lover I could not bear to hurt them, or those awful sticky mat things.
I must admit to using a plastic trap thing with a block of poison in, they like the challenge of weaving through the maze and take the poison back to the nest. I felt not quite so bad that I’d slaughtered them because like a bomber pilot I couldn’t see the ‘enemy’! Perhaps when I move I may find skeltetons somewhere.
Also I used the humane traps spiced with peanut butter and Nutella and two of the modernised old fashioned killer traps. I hated them, having to see the dead bodies in the traps upset me.
However, the result was I caught and released 16 mice alive and 4 dead. Haven’t seen any since or signs of them since, but I did ask them nicely to leave after I’d cut off their food supply.

Guest
Darren says:
3 January 2013

Being a pest controller I see all levels of infestations of mice, I also do proofing, which if done correctly will keep them out long term, so yes, there is such a thing as a mouse free home. Mice can only get in if there are holes.

[Hi Darren, please note we've removed the link from your comment as our T&Cs don't allow advertising. Thanks, mods.]

Guest
Deborah says:
17 July 2013

Use a mouse trap. It is quick and less cruel than leaving it somewhere strange especially in the winter. If you insist on trapping and releasing then the animal needs to be released at least 3 miles away. You can then leave it in a strange cold place to fend as best as it can. I have tried all methods including using my mouser(cat). The instant death trap is the least cruel. Life is about balance. Being overrun with mice is not maintaining a balance. If no one killed mice we would be in dire straits. Poisoning is really horrible but unavoidable sometimes.

Guest
Hilary says:
27 February 2014

I am currently suffering from the same problem you are. I feel like I’ve used everything from mouse traps to mouse poison. Nothing seems to be working, the little “guests” always come back! I have a feeling I might need to hire a professional.

[Link removed as we do not allow advertising. Thanks, mods.]

Guest
John MacLeod says:
28 February 2014

A professional will use traps, poison, or a combination of traps and poison. Unless you have a horrendous infestation you might as well make an attempt yourself, first.

As far as my own experience goes, there’s little to better the modern ready-loaded bait stations. The mice just go away and die elsewhere, outside. Many of them are even suitable for use outside. Reasonably priced, as well, from any number of different suppliers. Clean and even safe with children and pets around. It’s worth a try.

Guest
Hazel says:
24 August 2014

How do we get rid of mice in the kitchen who are too clever to go in the mouse traps we set with chocolate that they love and seem to enjoy the poison we feed them with 3 times a day! Are they super mice? It is getting very frustrating. Why won’t they use a mouse trap?

Guest
alfa says:
24 August 2014

Hi Hazel
We have used the first one in the set of 4 pictures very successfully for years.

They are available in many pet shops. The ones with the rounded corners don’t seem to work as well.

Put some peanuts in the back with half of one just outside the entrance and in they go. The traps are quite light so put something heavy on the back of them like a small paint tin so the mice can’t move them.

Release the mice in a woody area at least 10 miles from home so they don’t come back. Ours have to cross a river and a town so hopefully they don’t make their way back.

Guest
alfa says:
17 October 2014

I have discovered a new humane mousetrap that works much better than my previous suggestion.

It is called a Multi-Catch Mouse Trap by Big Cheese.

A search for STV177 finds it although my local pet shop ordered one for me.

Made of aluminium with 2 entrances and a see-through top, it is much better designed. It also catches up to 10 mice at a time. Record is 2 in the loft so far.

Guest
Paul says:
26 September 2014

Would anyone have any advice and humane ways of keeping cats out of my garden and to stop them ‘messing’ everywhere?

Guest
Scotch Bingington says:
25 June 2016

Yes, most advocate that you simply catch them and waste you r time taking them to the local state animal welfare shelter where they simply sterilize them and bring them back to your street to be reabandoned to live out their miserable wretched lives..but with the added benefit that they won’t reproduce.

Guest
Alison says:
1 November 2014

Paul, I have 9 cats and am anxious they shouldn’t annoy my neighbours. To minimise the problem of waste all over your garden, try dedicating a small area that they may use for a latrine. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just a safe space, ie it needs both privacy and an escape route, with some cheap top soil and baited with existing waste so they know what it’s for. Walkways might also help to move them around your space without molesting plants.

To try and keep them out you’ll need the help of your neighbours – assuming your garden is enclosed by fencing with no overhanging trees. Your neighbours would need to put up netting angled at about 45 degrees upward around the outside of your fence or wall. The theory is that from ground level cats see a barrier above their head that they can’t jump over, leaving you with a cat-free garden. Good luck.

Incidentally, one of my cats brought a live mouse in last week and it’s living under my bed with room service and a sock to sleep in…

Guest
Alison says:
27 November 2015

for mice, get electronic rat traps. the mouse ones are no good. they used D size batteries and kill the mice with an electric shock. use peanut butter to bait.

Guest
Scotch Bingington says:
25 June 2016

Personally I believe that ultrasonic nuisance generators are only good for emptying your wallet as I have never seen heard one to actually work (as described). A little red led works to remove mice about as well as giving an expensive gold chain to a monkey. These…humane “traps” are just as useless because it is not correct to pass ones rodent problem to an unsuspecting mark and is also illegal. Poisons do not discriminate betweenn mouse or pet or child they are not meant for. Besides, why make it more difficult to locate the missing mouse? Removing mice is not a hobby or a pass time to undertake for the evening when one has nothing better to do while waiting fo happy hour to commence. It is a job which must be treated as such to be successful. It is a simple task
It seems to me that many desire to be rodent free but lose heart.

Guest
shirley hardy says:
15 March 2017

Humane trap has been the most successful in catching mice our cats have brought in. A piece of cake to tempt them works every time, then release outside.

