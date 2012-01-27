Kitchen gadgets like slow cookers and coffee machines make popular Christmas gifts – did you find any of these under the tree? Have you used them yet, or are they already gathering dust?

It’s the end of January and Christmas is a distant memory, even if the excess pounds are still being eliminated at the gym!

But what about those Christmas presents? Did you get a coffee machine or a food processor, or maybe you got the slow cooker you always wanted?

As I work with small kitchen appliances, there aren’t many that I don’t own, but I never had a coffee machine before. Now I do – it’s excellent, easy to use and makes great coffee.

So how can you make the most of your latest gadget rather than give it a home at the back of the cupboard? Here are my tips…

From coffee machines to ice-cream makers

If you got a coffee machine, and are wondering what on earth to do with it, then our video guide on how to make the perfect espresso and cappuccino could come in handy. It’ll guide you through exactly what to do to get a great cup.

And if the sheer amount of accessories with your food processor leaves you scratching your head, then take a look at our food processor features explained page which may shed some light on the different weird and wonderful attachments.

How about some weekend inspiration? Did you know you can make your own peanut butter in a mini chopper (it’s really easy, too) and for those struggling for recipe ideas on what to make in their new slow cooker, take a read of our previous conversation to find some unusual slow cooker recipe ideas – it’s not all stews and casseroles! You’ll even find our favourite ice cream recipes, too.

Are you making the most of your kitchen gadgets?

For those of you fully utilising your new kitchen gadgets, now may be a good time to review your products and leave a customer view for others to see.

So, are you putting your Christmas presents to good use or are you unsure about how to make the most of them? Are you a whirl of inspiration, creating culinary delights in the kitchen à la Masterchef? Or are the boxes still sealed and edging their way towards the garage?