/ Home & Energy

How can buying a house be made less of a nightmare?

69
home-buying
Profile photo of Darren Shirley Darren Shirley Campaigns Manager
Comments 69

A government review of the home-buying process has begun and our call to simplify one of the most stressful purchases is being heard. We’ve called for change and we’re now hoping to see actions as well as words, and sooner rather than later.

Anyone who has ever bought a home will know this: it’s one of the most stressful experiences in life. The process can be fraught with stress about whether the dream home you’ve set your sight on will end up being yours. A home is the most significant purchase that many will make.

There may be good news though. We could be about to see that stress and the problems that come with home-buying tackled at long last.

Back in April, we issued our calls to all political parties on the consumer issues that need to be tackled by the government. Nearly a third of people (27%) said the government should prioritise home-buying and selling as a consumer concern that ought to be addressed after the election (with only social care, energy prices and scams coming before it).

In an online poll between 19 and 20 April 2017, 2,130 people were asked to provide up to three consumer issues they believe the government should prioritise next, out of a prompted list of ten issues. Here are the results.

Consumer issues survey 2017

We called on the government to conduct a review into reforming home-buying to make the process easier, particularly for the buyer. We also asked them to examine the role that professionals, such as estate agents and conveyancing, play.

Home-buying review

This weekend the government published the first stage in progressing with this reform by calling for evidence to feed into their review.

We want to see the government now bring forward changes to the outdated and flawed home-buying process. They must put consumers first, ensuring estate agents deliver a better service for both home-buyers and sellers, and that the conveyancing process is simplified. This will mean consumers will be able to make more informed choices about the professionals they use when buying or selling a house.

More than one million properties were bought in England and Wales in 2016 alone and our research found that it can take people an average of four to five months to complete a purchase. One in three sales fall through and as a result, on average, consumers lost £2,200 because of the costs already incurred.

Making these changes could not only make buying a home easier, but help hundreds of thousands of people a year, and potentially save consumers thousands from when a sale falls through.

What elements of the home-buying and selling process do you most want to see simplified?

Comments
69
Member
alfa says:
23 October 2017

The worst part of buying or selling a home is whether the purchase or sale will go to completion.

With so much at stake, the stress of not knowing whether it will definitely go through until moving day is ridiculous. If a sale or purchase is agreed, it should become a binding contract.

I would like to see both buyer and seller deposit £10,000 with the estate agent or solicitor that they forfeit to the other party if either party pull out.

6
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
23 October 2017

We need a system that does away with chains whereby, when an offer has been accepted by the vendor, the buyer pays a deposit and is
committed to follow through with the sale. Anyone who then attempts to break the chain should either forfeit the deposit or move into rented accommodation.

Developers selling new properties need to be prevented from demanding their own terms and conditions of sale during the conveyancing process, such as unexpected reconfiguration of the original planning specifications and also benefiting their own legal teams by allowing them to oversee both the sale of their buyers property as well as the sale of their own.

Estate agents should liaise with the vendor in arranging a qualified surveyor to inspect the property prior to it going on the market to speed up the process and combine all the surveillance fees in with the estate agents to be settled upon completion, which should be subject to regulation.

7
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
23 October 2017

Beryl, whilst I would also like to see chains disappear I do not think it practical. There will not be the spare houses available to move into temporarily. I doubt that many purchasers want to delay the process, but their ability to buy and its timing is almost always dependent on them selling their own property. At the point when they have all the information on the property and they exchange contracts, financial penalties become payable if they do not then complete.

Perhaps the alternative is for the vendor to keep the property on the market even when they have an offer, and only remove it upon exchange of contracts? If other offers are received then informing any prospective purchasers that they are in competition might help. After all, until a contract is signed, the vendor is the one taking the risk and should be able to act in their own interests.

As far as the vendor arranging for a surveyor, I would not want to rely on that if I was buying, and I doubt the mortgage provider would; the latter’s main concern is whether the value of the property covers their loan, and they would usually want to arrange this themselves, or have an approved surveyor do it for the prospective buyer.

-2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
23 October 2017

Is a bridging loan the answer?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
23 October 2017

Not if your sale falls through and you may be borrowing a lot of money for an extended time. I wondered if, when you make an offer, it has to be accompanied by a non-refundable deposit. This might at least compensate some of the vendors costs incurred in a failed purchase, and focus the buyer on making a sensible offer that they believe can be followed through.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

There is something to be said for the Scottish system, where both parties are legally bound to to the sale and purchase. I have no experience but some speak highly of this system compared with the options in England.

7
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

@darren-shirley, darren, home selling and buying is certainly a stressful process. I suspect part of the problem is everyone trying to achieve the highest price they can – and why not? The major part, though, has to be the chain – the inability to actually buy something until you have sold your own asset, and I see no answers yet to solve this problem.

Beryl suggested a solution – sell your property, move into rented accommodation and continue your buying search with the money available (subject to mortgage). This could work for some, but only if there were houses to rent available on a short term basis in the right area.

I am disappointed that Which? raise this topic but do not give any practical ideas as to just how to address the problem. Calling on government to “act” is just passing the buck. How should they “act”?

Is the Scottish system really any better? Surely it still depends, in the end, upon sales and purchases going smoothly, unless they have a lot more free properties to rent?

Which? spend a lot of Members’ money subsidising their mortgage service (it lost nearly £4 million last year). Perhaps, as they are experts in this field, they could contribute a plan?

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

Another alternative that may be suitable for retired people in areas where housing is less expensive is to buy another house, move at leisure and then sell the old property. Since April 2016, there is additional stamp duty land tax to pay on a second home, but at present that can be recovered when the old house is sold.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

That requires a huge amount of capital, doesn’t it? With relatively low income a mortgage would be unlikley.

However, perhaps what we should be doing is persuading people to move away from high-priced areas (often because they are “popular”) to areas where prices are lower, and more property is available. This needs some joined-up policies, such as relocating business to provide employment. The government can set the example by moving public services out of London.

You need to ask why it is necessary these days for the bulk of employees to be centred in major cities.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

I did this and I know quite a number of people who have bought before selling or kept their old home and rented it to people they can trust. Obviously there are plenty of regulations to be complied with, and there are risks, but it can be a worthwhile investment.

By the time you reach retirement age, a mortgage has often been paid off. You may have a lump sum with your pension and can raise the balance from investments. As a cash buyer you are attractive to sellers who don’t want the complication of chains and you can wait until a good offer turns up. If you live in an expensive area and want to stay in an expensive area, then it might not be an option unless you take a bridging loan, which brings in other risks.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

*(f you are in this fortunate position, it is a good way. However, I suspect the vast majority, including those below retirement age, could not possibly do this. It is these people who may well have to move, not from choice but for employment. The retired may well be downsizing or moving nearer relatives, with more time to endure the buying and selling process.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

That’s why I specifically mentioned retired people and cheaper areas. People may be downsizing because the kids have left home or they want a property that is easier to manage and cheaper to run and maintain.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
AnthonyHowe says:
24 October 2017

I liked the outcome of the last review done years back, where a homebuyers pack was prepared by the seller for any buyer to use. This was supposed to speed up the conveyancing process thus diminishing the time for things to go wrong, such as changes of mind or gazumping Also the buyer can see the pack at the outset so knows the result of searches and surveys, exchange could happen in a couple of weeks. Then completion can occur once the chain is complete.
I know these packs came to market but I seem to remember it was the mortgage companies that still insisted on doing their own surveys at the buyers expense. This negated some of the packs benefits so they stopped being used almost immediately.
I would like these packs brought back in and made mandatory this time. Mortgages must also refer to the valuation in the pack. Therefor they need to be fully qualified and independent, so I am not a fan of the sellers estate agent suggesting the conveyancer or surveyor used, or a mate of the seller.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

The problem with sellers’ packs was they may not be seen is giving an independent view. If I am spending a fortune buying a house I would want my own survey and valuation, and so would my mortgage company. These are not time consuming. Simply a cost to the buyer, who would not be likely to do them unless they were serious about buying. What could be prepared in advance are all the solicitor’s work on searches, title, and so one where time seems to be lost.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

No-one is going to want to be legally bound to buying a house unless it has been surveyed and you are certain you can afford it, so a potential buyer needs to have first contacted their mortgage lender to agree and secure an amount they can afford to borrow before making a firm offer on any property.

Once you have found a property you like and decide to go ahead with the purchase you then contact your mortgage lender to state your interest and the lender engages its own appointed surveyor to inspect the property and issue a House Buyers Certificate before a firm offer is made. With all the finances already pre-secured and in place, the buyer can then go ahead with their offer, and if it is accepted by the vendor you are then legally committed to buy. The same legal system would also apply to your vendor who is legally obliged to vacate their property after accepting your offer, and of course to yourself also after accepting your buyers offer on your own house, which should prevent the chain from breaking down.

It can help to speed up a purchase if a vendor already has a surveyers report in place, but the onus would then rest with the buyer and/or his/her mortgage lender to either accept or decline its authenticity. A cash buyer may decide to accept, depending upon how much and how quickly he/she wants to buy the property.

There is always going to be a certain amount of stress involved when buying and selling property, but the system currently in operation is evidently not working if 1 in every 3 sales falls through, so changes need to be made. However, if finances are guaranteed and in place as soon as you contemplate moving, even before you have found your dream home and the dreaded chain is no longer a continuos threat, the process should be speeded up and run a lot smoother.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

Whilst you can get a mortgage in principle, based on your financial status, this still leaves you with the problem that you cannot proceed until you have the money from the sale of your existing property – if you have one.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

That goes without saying Malcolm, so you need to have a committed buyer of your property whose offer you have accepted and both you amd your buyer are legally committed to proceed with the sale. With an assured and legally binding sale, money is guaranteed and this automatically puts you in a good position to find another property sooner rather than later.

Most lenders would accept this legality as the money from the sale of your house is assured. It also puts an end to gazumpting and those irritating dalliers who seem to delight in keeping you and everyone else in the chain on tenderhooks by staying put with a myriad of excuses for doing so, until the poor unsuspecting buyer, under pressure to move by their buyer finally pulls out or is forced to by other buyers down which can often be a very long chain.

It’s a very flawed and unfair system.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

I was sorry to hear about the problems you reported some time back, Beryl. What do you think would be a practical system that could make life easier for the buyer and seller?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

Beryl, i’m not sure about legally binding sale and how many people will be in such a position. Most people will not have a legally binding sale until completion and that usually requires real money to be available, not a promise. I must have misunderstood the proposal.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

Malcolm once you make an offer on a property and it is accepted then you are legally obliged to go through with the sale, that is why it’s important to (a) make sure you can afford it and funding is in place before making the offer and (b) you or your lender have had it surveyed. My late brother was a realtor in Vancouver and this is the system they adopt over there, so it eliminates gazumpting and chains are not broken.

Hope that explains my above deliberations 🙂

Wavechange, I would hesitate to enter into the housing market system currently operating here again, unless I found a vacant possession property. I am still in my original abode but am thinking of doing what you suggest, (and if my memory serves me right is what you actually did when you moved) – buying before I sell my current home, but at my time of life it would have to be an apartment! I have looked at one or two but there’s usually a chain!!!

I don’t find retirement apartments too appealing as they often have short leases and are not that easy to sell, quickly losing their value when you sell or expire!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

Beryl, we seem to be at cross purposes. You can make an offer on a property at present without having liquidated your own house to provide the funds necessary. Are you suggesting you should only be able to make an offer on another property when you have sold your house and have money in the bank (and made the necessary checks on your purchase)? And that you can only offer your house to someone when you can vacate it when they can complete? If so, I don’t see how that could work in practice, attractive though the principle seems.

Sorry if I’ve misunderstood.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

Malcolm, you can make an offer on a property here but you can also pull out of the purchase if you change your mind before exchanging contracts and potentially break up a chain. In Vancouver that is not quite as easy as you are expected to proceed with the purchase once the offer is made and accepted by the vendor. You are obliged to go through with it.

The system in BC is very different to here. The following website may explain it more fully: lornegait.com – The Basics of Making an Offer – Tips For The Savvy Home Buyer – Lorne Gait

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
24 October 2017

This says, for example – “Contingencies – “Subject to” Clauses

If your offer says:

“this offer is contingent upon (or subject to) a certain event”

you’re saying that you will only go through with the purchase if that event occurs. Here are two common contingencies contained in a purchase offer:

Read more
The buyer obtaining specific financing from a lending institution: If the loan can’t be found, the buyer won’t be bound by the contract.
A satisfactory report by a home inspector: for example, “within 10 days after acceptance of the offer.” The seller must wait 10 days to see if the inspector submits a report that satisfies the buyer. If not, the contract would become void. Again, make sure that all the details are explicitly stated in the written contract. “

Presumably and contingency could also be “a successful sale of my own property (otherwise I will not have the money top purchase”)?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

Which explains the importance of (a) a home inspector report (surveyor in UK) and (b) finance is in place before you sign the written offer agreement (c) the sale of your own property which is undergoing the same written offer agreement contract, plus an agreed desposit, which cannot be altered without good reason, often involving legal procedure, therefore preventing gazumping and pulling out of a purchase more unlikely.

Realtors in BC have to undergo at least 6 months study and a written exam at the end before being qualified to practice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

Beryl – If you are able to buy before you sell then it removes a lot of the trauma of moving and it is much easier to do decorating etc. before moving furniture into the new house. The vendors of my house had already moved out and sold the house at well below the asking price. We agreed an exchange date that gave them adequate time to remove the remaining furniture.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

Wavechange did you sell your original house or let it?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
wavechange says:
24 October 2017

I did some decoration and other work at my my ‘new’ house before moving in. After clearing a spare bedroom in the old house I started to repair cracking in an inside wall. It had cracked before because the central heating pipes ran down the wall just under the surface of the plaster. To my dismay, the cracking was more serious and I discovered cracking behind the radiator and slight cracking in the outside wall. The insurance company forgot to contact the loss adjustor, but eventually someone came and said that the drain was probably cracked. No-one turned up to put a camera down the drain but at long last a contractor turned up and dug up the drain and confirmed the problem. The contractor managed to wreck the carpet. It was months before I could put the bungalow up for sale. Eventually I had to wait for a certificate to confirm the work had been done properly. Apart from that, selling was not much of a problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
24 October 2017

Great, I like happy endings Wavechange 😉 As you rightly say, empty rooms are much easier to decorate.

The property market here is very hit and miss. I would like to think that Which? could be instrumental in bringing about a much needed change. After all is said and done the 1 in 3 people whose sales never materialise will most likely experience much of the stress and preparation necessary to suitably present their homes on the market but are let down through lack of regulation and ethical directives.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

When I moved to the area in the early 80s I rented in order to focus on getting in to my work and then search for somewhere to buy a house. Eventually I decided to try to get a bungalow on a quiet modern estate. I saw a hand-written notice in a window, looked round and put in an offer subject to the mortgage survey. I was very lucky, but I don’t remember hearing about problems with chains in these days.

I do hope you have less problems when you next try to move, Beryl.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
25 October 2017

I have a sense of déjà vu all over again in reading this Conversation as I am sure we have been round this particular mulberry bush many times, many many times, over the last few years and none of the remedies seem to stop the coughing and spluttering about house buying and selling despite all the good intentions and worthy proposals. The problem, like unfair railway fares, is that we are dealing with an elaborate and extremely complex system that has so many interfaces with other parts of the mechanism that every shift in one place throws something out of alignment in another place – and fixing that relies on adjustments to something else; and so it goes on and we get nowhere. If only it were possible to start again from a clean sheet and build a house buying and selling system from scratch.

One of the biggest problems with tinkering with the process is that at no two times is the market in an identical state. We seem to be either in a buyers’ market or a sellers’ market and rarely in a constant state market; the selling and buying techniques required for each market state differ and are dynamically driven by the experience of each market state. Nearly two decades ago I sold my London property in what was at the time a fairly sticky market that certainly favoured buyers. I soon attracted a buyer and – against my normal instincts – withdrew my property from the market in order to secure the sale; it was made clear that there was no deal otherwise. Meanwhile my buyer vacillated and prevaricated, and, aided and abetted by his conveyancer, protracted the process while he assembled his funds [which had allegedly been assured at the time of acceptance of his offer]. Two unnecessary indemnity policies later and after a lot of false brinkmanship around some previous building work we eventually exchanged at the agreed selling price
and completion soon followed, but not before some further dramatic procrastination efforts had to be thwarted by me and my agent and solicitor. So based on that experience I would recommend that all offerors must submit a statement of funds available certified by their legal representative, bank or mortgagee. But that still might not work in a buyers’ market where the pressure on sellers is unequal since buyers have excess leverage,

From the point of view of buyers I would say there must be a check on the ability of sellers to keep the property on the market after accepting an offer in good faith. A holding period of four weeks should be applied so that the offeror can clear the survey, legal and funding formalities before the seller is entitled to accept any further bids, and a system of recompense for wasted expenditure in the event that the seller terminates a purchase in favour of a new buyer without good and satisfactory cause.

These measures alone will not speed up the conveyancing process but they might impose some discipline on the market. At the present time we are in a sellers’ market in certain parts of the country and the risk of gazumping has reappeared. In the context of good faith – which should underpin every part of the property market – I think gazumping and gazundering should both be outlawed after an offer has been accepted and be subject to severe sanctions in breach thereof. Enforcing that is the tricky and expensive part if the transaction is not to be forfeit.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
25 October 2017

This is better about the Scottish system: if the buyer’s offer is accepted, s/he is immediately under obligation to buy that property, and the vendor is also committed to the deal as soon as s/he accepts the buyer’s offer.

This is worse and I would like to see it changed: we have an offer-over system, ie the vendor sets a price and invites offers in excess of this via a sealed bids system, with a dealine. This secret bidding leads to the misery of having to wait until the dealine before you know if your offer has been accepted, and in Edinburgh certainly it also leads to buyers often paying way over the odds to secure a property. Currently the word is that you have to offer 20% over the asking price to be successful. This, at least in part, has led to the crazy house prices we have had in Edinburgh. When you look at how much bang you can get for your buck elsewhere in Scotland, it is truly shocking. Edinburgh’s a great city to live and work in, but not greater to this extent.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

Thanks Sophie. Friends have spoken highly about the Scottish system, but I realise that none of them have bought properties in the large cities. Of course, under the English system it’s not exactly cheap to buy in London etc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JohndeRivaz says:
28 October 2017

Solicitors and estate agents make a vast amount of money from conveyancing, as does the government via VAT. I was recently quoted a huge price by an estate agent, and was then told it was +VAT. I asked if anyone selling a house would be doing so whilst registered for VAT and able to claim it back, and he said no. I think there is some VAT pricing regulation that suggests using “+VAT” to mellow the true cost of anything is illegal, but can’t find a reference to it.

What would cause far fewer sales to fall through would be legislation to the effect that solicitors and estate agents can only get their fees on successful sales, and they get nothing on those that fail. No doubt they will wriggle around so that their income remains more or less the same, but the pressure would then be on them to arrange sales that work first time.

South Africa was once a pariah nation because their racialism prevented free movement of citizens. Although present taxation on people moving house doesn’t actually prevent movement, it must surely put a dampener on the process. I think there is an average cost of £25k on the expenses of moving, a lot of which is taxation. Not so long ago that would have bought a nice home. Now it is just money wasted, therefore people are encouraged to stay put. After all, people are fined for driving badly, in order to make them behave better. This cost is a disincentive, plain and simple.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
John Ward says:
29 October 2017

Compared to the fees charged by estate agents, the fees charged by solicitors and conveyancers are modest and reasonable considering the responsibilities they exercise. They also cover a number of direct disbursements like local authority searches, Land Registry fees and money transfer charges. If estate agents had to present their bills for payment instead of sliding them under the completion statement for deduction and remittance by the solicitor or conveyancer from the proceeds of sale the charges would be more transparent and value for money might be more readily assessed. As it is, even at 1%, they get a hefty whack from a house sale in an expensive area and there is sometimes not much to show for it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David Carling says:
28 October 2017

Make it illegal to sell any new house which involves a lease. All current leases should also be made illegal and every home owner should automatically own the freehold on the day the legislation is passed. The speculators holding homeowners to ransom with punitive charges should have their money making wings clipped.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David says:
28 October 2017

Dear Which? writers, don’t you think you should have also at least referred to the system in Scotland and how your observations apply or don’t? Is Which? only aimed at subscribers in England & Wales?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
28 October 2017

http://www.emptyhomes.com/
“Latest Government data suggests that there are over 200,000 homes that have been empty for over six months.
No doubt some of these will be in the wrong place. But perhaps we need some incentive to get these back into use.
An interesting piece this year in the DT suggests that the number of dwellings in the UK exceeds the number of households by 1.4 million. A proportion will be second homes. However, if we have a real housing crisis, should this continue? I seem to remember that the Lake District tried to restrict the sale of second homes while locals were unable to find a place to live.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
wavechange says:
28 October 2017

There are various reasons why homes can remain unoccupied. They may need refurbishment to make them saleable or even fit for habitation. A couple that I know have run a successful small business by buying up structurally sound properties and improving them. Sometimes this involves installing new kitchens/bathrooms/heating systems/rewiring, but some of the improvements require planning permission. The work is done mainly by local plumbers/electricians/etc. in between other jobs and the time between buying and going on the market can take a year, or more in some cases.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
28 October 2017

Many new buyers would relish the opportunity to take on such projects to get on the housing ladder. I did with both my first homes, and lived in them whilst I did the work. Keeping property off the market denies these opportunities. We are free, of course, to buy up such properties for our business purposes and make a profit – that is the society we live in. This often happens because a private buyer cannot get finance on these type of property. Maybe that should change, and we should have loan schemes available to enable them to do this more easily.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
28 October 2017

My friends focused on properties that had been on the market for a long time and was available cheaply. People obviously did not want to buy them or would not be able to get a mortgage. It’s not a good idea to risk your health just to get on the housing ladder.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
28 October 2017

“Not able to get a mortgage” was the point I was making. This could be changed so an enterprising first time buyer could take advantage of a “cheap” property that required work. Much of the refurbishment cost is in labour; why should only those with the cash to buy then profit from this? Affordable housing is a misused term, but this is one genuine way of making it available.

I don’t see where “risking your health” comes into this. I would like to see all possible done to encourage first time buyers to get on the housing ladder, by refurbishing properties themselves rather than only allowing professionals to profit. Local authorities could help, as could more understanding mortgage providers. There is no excuse to leave a house empty for 6 months or more when people are desperate to find somewhere to live.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
28 October 2017

Exposure to dust, which might contain asbestos is, a cause of irreversible respiratory problems. My friends are well aware of this, since one is an asthmatic, and keep away until the major work has been done. Health is more important than money.

I would have to check but I don’t think the properties concerned are in areas where there is a great demand for housing. Obviously there are many areas where there is.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
28 October 2017

One of my son’s found a small amount of asbestos – over what had been an electric boiler cupboard. He contacted his insurance company who paid for all the removal and associated costs. That should not deter anyone from taking on a project; they can always look for help if it is needed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian says:
28 October 2017

John’s right. Not sure when, but I’m guessing around 20-30 years ago Which? (then the CA) campaigned for and won some changes in the law regarding buying selling property. However, Which? was highly critical of the eventual changes, saying not only did they not go far enough but the most important suggestions had been omitted by the government in framing the legislation.

Can one of the team do a quick search?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
ET says:
28 October 2017

I think it is time to think outside the box. There are ove one million second/holiday homes, most of which are empty for the majority of the year. These can bridge the gap between the buying and selling process. I personally would like to tax them out of existence as this would solve the housing shortage but in the meantime they should not be allowed to sit there un-used.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Beryl says:
28 October 2017

I agree up to a point, but the majority of holiday homes exist in places where jobs are in short supply and local people could not afford to buy them. They can also be an important source of income for local shops and businesses that rely on the tourist trade to survive, whereas they may stand empty for most of the year. I used to own one and let it out to friends and family so it was occupied for most of the year.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
JohndeRivaz says:
28 October 2017

The argument about holiday homes is that houses in the area may cost less if local people did not have to compete with investors to buy housing. But I can’t agree with anyone who wants to tax them (or anything else, such as people of certain professions or races) out of existence. That is not what taxation is for. It is there to raise money to pay for government services.

The problem of house prices would be better solved by arranging for people to pay what they can afford, rather than what they can borrow. What that means in practise is for mortgages to be three years’ salary not seven, and 50% or 60% not 100% or even 120% of the house valuation. If prices don’t inflate so much, then people could save for substantial deposits. With “buoyant markets” deposit savers are chasing a moving target, and as rents rise they have less and less to save. The only benefit of “buoyant markets” is the people who stay in the same house most of their lives do have some equity with which to pay for their old age care. But in practise “buoyant markets” tax savers to the benefit of borrowers.

The impossible problem is how to get the cost of housing down to a more reasonable portion of earnings. Using violence (strikes) to force earnings up just produces a spiral. Using violence (taxes) to force nett prices down would cause the market to collapse and no one could buy a house. A vicious wealth tax (like council tax) on property ownership with the funds confiscated thereby paid as some sort of grant to house buyers might at first sight seem to be a solution. But the beneficiaries, ie buyers, then become the victims ie taxpayers. So the problem remains with different feedback loops. Trying to solve the problem seems like trying in invent a perpetual motion machine.

But maybe someone thinking outside the box can come up with something.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
28 October 2017

I think we must consider housing where it is cheaper and more available, away from the major cities and housing hot-spots. However this means providing work in these areas, and that could be facilitated by government. Is it any longer-term than trying to continually add houses to already overcrowded areas? Maybe a little, but if it is never started we will continue in this vicious cycle.

It would also relieve traffic congestion and rail problems in the commuter areas.

Many areas of the UK are far more attractive than the big cities. We should encourage their use.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
29 October 2017

The only way to lower house prices and make them affordable strategically is for the government to lubricate the market by providing resources to local authorities and social housing providers. The government could buy up or release surplus land and lease it at a peppercorn to such providers so that they never own it but are saved the expense of buying it. I think this is far preferable to putting restrictions on the rights of people to have two properties which would be full of complications and disputes. There are endless arguments for and against second homes so it can easily become an unhelpful distraction from the real issue.

The government should also take direct action to relocate employment to areas with an excess of housing relative to local demand.

Controversial though it is, it has always seemed odd to me that there are people living in housing hot-spots like central London who will never work again and people with jobs in central London who are having to commute for 100 miles each way every weekday. I am not saying the first group should be compulsorily dispossessed and moved out but there must be a way in which the government can influence and encourage the balancing of supply and demand, even if it means incentives to enable older people to live in a more healthy area where there is an abundance of reasonably-priced property.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Andrew (Wylde) says:
28 October 2017

Involvment in house chains is the price which their participants pay for the security and convenience of those in each chain whose sales and purchases are synchronised.
That involvment can be eliminated or reduced by those participants in one of two ways: they can commit to purchasing by a given date by finding the purchase price, usually by taking out a bridging loan, irrespective of whether their existing property has sold, or they can commit to selling at a given date and move out into rented accomodation if the sale of their existing property fails to complete in time.
Either course of action involves risk, but that is the reality of the much vaunted Scottish system. As matters stand, chains will continue in England and Wales so long as participants value the security of a synchronised exchange of contracts above the risk of committing to purchase or sale first
It used to be fashionable to blame conveyancing solicitors for the delays and uncertainty which are synonymous with chains, but in truth they are the inevitable consequence of the choice which consumers make when they opt for the low risk course.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
JohndeRivaz says:
28 October 2017

Conveyancing solicitors ought to use email with read receipts instead of telephone call centres or snail mail. If a read receipt is not received for emails after say an hour of office time they should be re-sent. The problems with snail mail include letters being dictated and joining a queue in the typing pool and then joining another queue to be stamped and posted, and possibly the use of second class mail. Telephone call centres involve people who charge hundreds of pounds an hour (+VAT) waiting in queues listening to music interrupted every 20 seconds with lies about their calls being important to the recipient. Even telephone calls to a direct line are fraught with problems of “telephone tag”. The telephone is old technology that resolves the problem of distance but not time.

The price of a low end house is commensurate with a high end car. The latter sale and purchase can be completed quickly, so why not the house, and by extrapolation why not a more expensive house. We are supposed to live in a democracy, so if we elect MPs who are not involved with the legal profession we ought to be able to get better results than we do.

I don’t think someone can be an MP if they are involved with arms, pharmaceutical or civil engineering, so why can people involved with the administration of law be MPs? Maybe they don’t deliberately enhance the income of their industries for personal gain, but their modes of thinking would tend to favour their colleagues still in business.

Why should consumers be expected to take high risks? It is up to the legislature to provide a framework that is fit for purpose. Otherwise people are taking fees for services that are not fit for purpose, and government collecting value added tax where no value is being added.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
29 October 2017

In every sale or purchase that I have been party to over the last twenty years the bulk of the correspondence, including forms, has been done via e-mail, and quite rapidly. Certain things like documents to be signed and witnessed need to go by post and can take time but this is not necessarily on the critical path. We have always made ourselves available to attend at the solicitor’s office for formalities and, where possible, sellers should choose a local firm for one side of the process at least. It’s different if the property being purchased is remote but the speed of the solicitor or conveyancer is not the cause of the hold-ups these days; it is more likely to be the buyer’s hesitation over details, funds, survey, indemnities, and general prevarication, plus the chain reaction for sequential transactions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
bishbut says:
30 October 2017

most people in call centres know about anything is what is on the computer screen in front of them they can be helpful but often have not got the answer to your question as it is not on the computer

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
30 October 2017

I can’t remember the last time I had a problem like that when dealing with a call centre. In my experience the staff are usually well apprised of the situation and capable of giving good advice or executing whatever has to be done. I think call centres have improved a lot in recent years, at least for the companies and organisations I deal with, and even the waiting times do not seem unreasonable on most occasions – or they have call-back facilities which I like.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
30 October 2017

It is the call-back facilities that promise to get back to you within 24 hours that are annoying especially if they take that long to get back to you.

You have everything prepared, any documents laid out in front of you, know what you are going to say, and they ring you back when you are in the middle of something else. 😟 Grrr.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JohndeRivaz says:
30 October 2017

Exactly! So why don’t companies let customers and potential customers have access to a web site that provides this information. Confidential information could be accessed with a user name and password as with banking.

I suspect the reason is that they make money from them queuing listening to music interrupted by lies about the call being important every 20 seconds.

If the same service was available on line, then the pressure on telephone call centres would be much less and only from illiterate people.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
28 October 2017

Andrew, that seems like a fair summary. Perhaps some want it all ways – all the benefits with none of the disbenfits?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Tammy says:
29 October 2017

I’ve been gazumped several times over the years, once as late as the day I should have been exchanging contracts. I lost money from the survey plus legal work I’d paid for, never mind the stress of it all. It’s a ridiculous system and I think it needs to be changed to give buyers much more protection. Conveyancing, if you get that far, always seems to be slow and expensive for the work that needs doing.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
JohndeRivaz says:
29 October 2017

Given that the proportion of solicitors who become MPs is far higher than the proportion in the electorate, and given that government charge VAT on their fees, this isn’t likely to happen that soon. If they were only allowed to charge fees and VAT on successful transactions maybe market forces would sort it out.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
29 October 2017

What are the respective percentages, John? I was not under the impression that there were many solicitors in the House of Commons overall or that the introduction of new legislation was hampered by a professional blockade.

Referring back to your earlier comment, so far as I am aware there are no restrictions on people becoming MP’s by virtue of their interests in the arms trade, civil engineering or the pharmaceutical industry, nor in any other legitimate commercial or professional occupations.

The success of a sale or purchase is not usually under the solicitor’s or conveyancer’s control so massaging away the fees in failed transactions is not an appropriate answer to any of the problems. The costs would remain in the system and would have to be recouped somewhere. If a solicitor or conveyancer has been negligent and a conveyance has collapsed because of it there are remedies but it is a very rare occurrence. I believe insurance cover is available for this risk but would only be of nett benefit if the transaction was extremely critical and contingent on other factors. Despite its many deficiencies, the England & Wales process does appear to work in nearly every case. It is fraught with multiple uncertainties however which give rise to much of the anxiety and stress. If we could chip away at these one step at a time the system would never be perfect [because some other niggle would supervene] but at least it would become less imperfect.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JohndeRivaz says:
30 October 2017

Googling produces some relevant articles.

I do agree that the costs would remain in the system, but making them fall elsewhere may motivate people to speed up or otherwise improve the system.

The amount of time the process takes gives rise to the greatest uncertainty. Things happen that make people change their minds. Once a sale is agreed, sometimes buyers instruct their solicitors to deliberately string the process out in order to see which way the market is going, especially in times of financial crisis like 2008/9.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Harryp says:
29 October 2017

10 years I sold my house and bought another. Our solicitor charged a flat fee of £500 ! Given that estate agents sell a house, whatever the value, why not do the same? Makes no sense at all the current way???

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
John Ward says:
29 October 2017

On-line selling is one response to this problem but it is taking a long-time to gain traction. Shop-front estate agents are frightened of this development but only have themselves to blame if they lose market share in that direction. So far, on-line selling does not appear to have led to any improvement in the quality or efficiency of the service or reduction in fees. I would have thought that, by now, the conventional lock-in of the agent for several weeks would have given way to a more flexible situation but it hasn’t happened. In our part of the country, the embedded estate agents seem quite complacent and smug that the on-line selling operations will have no impact on their business, claiming that they are not good enough, and they miss no opportunity to reiterate that. This is not surprising given that most firms have grown very fat on the management of rental property over recent years and they are less exposed to commercial pressures than they were in previous market declines when they were actually having to close branches . Internet property portals have also saved their bacon and cut their selling costs [but not their fees!] so newspaper advertising now only has a representational purpose.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
karen young says:
30 October 2017

Do away with stamp duty…that would make it easier for me and for people who need to downsize. Why are the government still allowed to rob us with this useless tax!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
malcolm r says:
30 October 2017

On an annual basis government revenue from residential stamp duty receipts were £8.9 billion,
This tax would have to be replaced from elsewhere. So, for example, VAT could increase to 22%, or 8.8% on NI contributions, 19% on excise duty……The choices are several.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
30 October 2017

It could be fairer though.

Where we live can depend on many things, roots, family, relationships, work,etc. We don’t always have a choice.

If you buy in a cheap area, not only is the property cheaper, but all costs associated with it are probably cheaper too including mortgage payments.

Is it really fair if you live in an expensive area to be hit for higher selling fees and higher stamp duty on the same type of property as one in a cheap area?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
30 October 2017

It would not be fair on those who never buy a house – renters for example. It is simply another way of raising tax revenue, not devised to be fair. Why should more expensive houses be subject to a higher rate? I agree. I’d think the tax rate should be uniform; the tax paid would still be more on the higher-priced houses. VAT on all the fees does not change – still 20% irrespective of the size of fee.

I would be more sympathetic if the £8.9 billion raised in stamp duty were directly used to fund real social housing – where subsidised accommodation were built for rent to those who are in genuine need and are unable to pay market rents. But not for subsequent purchase, nor to continue when the renter has the means to join the open market. They should remain as subsidised accommodation.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
SR says:
30 October 2017

It seems to me that the timescales involved in some of our archaic processes open up the risk of a sale falling through, therefore anything that streamlines the process can only help:
1. Refine process for getting local authority searches – these took weeks rather than days to turn around. If automated so that they are available on line, and on demand (for a fee) it not only cuts down time, but also allows people to do ‘pre-searches’ before an offer is even made. Will take local govt to invest in new methods of doing this, or are they already automated internally within councils, and therefore only need to be tweaked to open up to the public?
2. Give people a prescribed, standard amount of time once their provisional offer has been accepted to carry out their own survey etc, after which the offer becomes firm and payment to the non-defaulting party becomes due if the other party pulls out (a small enough amount of money not to deter serious buyers, a large enough amount to compensate for costs incurred on legal fees etc to that point – say £5 – £10k)

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Kate says:
31 October 2017

The stress ( and expense ) is throughout the whole process. Estate agents need to work to far higher standards. A handful are good. Too many are not. Checks on prospective buyers can appear almost non existent. Mortgage providers need to see the bigger picture and not focus on small detail when assessing whether to lend. Solicitors vary greatly in terms of proficiency and approach. And take responsibility to protect peoples money transfers.
There could be reasonable reasons why a seller pulls out or a buyer does not proceed eg. unexpected redundancy, ill health, separation. But non serious sellers and buyers are a problem and I do think a deposit of some sort payable to the injured party is appropriate once offers have been accepted. You are not just losing the house you wanted but you also lose valuable time and assuming you do not go in for multiple offers on different houses , the chance to offer on other properties. Other houses will have come and gone. A deposit or some sort of compensation might help deter. Sellers who accept an offer should not be able to accept a higher offer later on from elsewhere. Once prices agreed post survey no reduction in price should be able to occur. Surveys and at what point to do them in the process needs exploring.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions