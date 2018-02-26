/ Home & Energy

How can we fix the broken housing complaints system?

2
housing estate
Profile photo of Sajid Javid Sajid Javid Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Comments 2

On 18 February, the government launched an eight-week consultation aiming to shape a better complaints system for housing issues. Here, our guest, Sajid Javid MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, outlines the government’s plans…

Rarely a day goes past that I don’t hear about a problem someone is having with their home – whether it is fixing a broken boiler, patching up a crack in the wall, or issues with their lease.

Having a decent roof over your head is not a luxury, and moving home is not an easy option when problems do occur. That’s why it is essential that everyone has swift and effective routes to complain when things go wrong; that they know where to go and are clear what they can expect.

Current system

The current complaints and redress system is not at all straightforward. While other sectors, such as financial services, have one ombudsman, in housing, there are at least four. Even this array doesn’t cover every eventuality. Too many people are left battling with their private landlord or house builder to get problems fixed.

That’s why we are offering a lifeline to disgruntled tenants and homeowners, by seeking views on how to make this system simpler and fairer.

We want to know whether we should introduce a single housing ombudsman to cover the whole of the market; and whether home builders, as well as private landlords, should have to be covered by an ombudsman scheme.

We are also considering whether an ombudsman should have naming and shaming powers to tackle the worst abuses and ensure that complaints are not just resolved, but learnt from.

What’s the government doing?

With your help, the government has already been able to bring an end to letting fees. In the future, millions of renters will only be required to pay their rent and security deposit. And at the end of last year, I also announced measures to tackle abuses in the leasehold market.

We received over 10,000 responses to these consultations, showing how important these issues are to so many.

So whether you’re a tenant or homeowner, we want to hear from you! Together we can create a complaints system that is fit for the future.

This is a guest contribution by Sajid Javid MP. All views expressed here are Sajid’s own and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.

What do you think about the government’s plans? Do they go far enough? What improvements to the housing complaints system would you like to see?

Comments
2
Member
alfa says:
Today 14:19

Getting work done on your property is a nightmare with small companies going out of business or changing their names when the going gets tough.

I would like to see that all builders and those working on home improvements must be registered with a deposit for reimbursement for when things go wrong. Registering with an organisation attached to an independent ombudsman would be a one-stop for complaints to be resolved.

The public need to be encouraged to only use companies registered with the ombusman’s office and all complaints need to be available to the public looking to have work done on their homes. This industry needs a major clean-up and this could be a start.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
VynorHill says:
Today 22:19

The land leasehold trend that has been discussed on these pages is nothing short of extortion and is clearly a way to continue to extract money from house owners when they have completed a house purchase. I would like to see some legislation to stop this practice in its tracks. If a house is sold as freehold then that house must also have the ground it stands on and its garden as part of any sale.
You would know how many facets of the housing industry need to be monitored and you should be well placed to decide whether one ombudsman service can cover everything. My uninformed reaction is to keep it to as few ombudsmen as is practical to cope with the work load. Thus there is an overall appreciation of all the problems that need arbitration and these are not fragmented and passed around, looking for the appropriate department to deal with them.
It does seem that the building trade needs to improve its reputation by building/repairing properties correctly, first time. The fact that choosing a builder is something of a lottery is shameful. Those that work hard and produce good housing need to be highlighted and praised. The government should be able to recognise these good companies and reward them with contracts. There’s more to choosing these than going for the cheapest option available, isn’t there?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   

Related discussions