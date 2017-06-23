/ Home & Energy

*Alert* Hotpoint fridge freezer product notice

hotpoint fridge freezer
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
The Metropolitan Police Service stated today that a Hotpoint FF175BP fridge freezer has been identified as the initial source of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Hotpoint FF175BP and FF175BG fridge freezer models have not previously been recalled, but an immediate technical test of the fridge freezer has been ordered by the government.

Around 64,000 units of the same model were made between 2006 and 2009 before being discontinued, according to Hotpoint.

The government has advised that at this stage there is no specific reason for people to switch off their fridge freezers.

Our Managing Director of Home Products and Services, Alex Neill, said:

‘If it turns out that faults in this fridge-freezer caused the fire to start at Grenfell Tower, this raises serious questions about the safety of these products.

‘If this model is found to be faulty, a full product recall must be implemented swiftly by the manufacturer so that any at risk products are removed from people’s homes.’

What to do next

The advice for owners of white Hotpoint fridge freezers FF175BP or graphite fridge freezers FF175BG is to contact Hotpoint to register the details of the fridge freezer by calling 0800 316 3826 or visiting hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer.

Model numbers can usually be found on a barcode sticker behind the salad container inside the fridge.

If you’re concerned about the safety of your appliance then take a look at our consumer rights and product safety advice for further guidance.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 June 2017

These fridge freezers have been in use for between 8 and 11 years. Out of the 64 000 made, how many have failed by catching fire? I’d suggest we need to know this before we panic about the particular appliance.

It is premature, I’d suggest, while the Grenfell Tower investigation is underway, and with all the terribly tragic loss of life, to be discussing a fridge freezer – we do not know what caused it to fail or why it transferred the fire to the building. The focus should be on helping all those affected and looking at the reason the fire spread so rapidly.

1
Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
23 June 2017

Hi Malcolm, it’s not clear whether there’s a fault with the fridge freezer. Hotpoint has called for all owners of the two models to call the free hotline or visit hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register the appliance for further update. This convo is to share this news and advice.

0
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 June 2017

This is perhaps another opportunity to press for mandatory registration of relevant appliances so that in the event of a problem, almost all owners can be contacted with advice or for a recall. Will Which? help to pursue the Government to set up an appropriate system?

0
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

I agree, Malcolm. Registration need to take into account the fact that products may be secondhand or the owner may have moved home. Both are likely to be relevant in rented accommodation.

0
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

I would be very grateful if Which? would have a look at the safety of white goods.

Fridges and freezers commonly use highly flammable refrigerants such as isobutane. I have seen examples of fridges where a thin capillary has fractured, allowing the gas to escape. The heat of a house fire can cause a fridge or freezer to explode, even if it is undamaged.

I have repeatedly asked Which? to look into the dangers of using plastic fascias and other components in the casing of appliances. Electrical appliances can go on fire for many reasons, so it is essential to have a metal case to contain a fire to prevent it spreading. Other materials might be suitable, but steel is cheap and effective.

These dangers are certainly not restricted to Hotpoint or Whirlpool models.

1
Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
23 June 2017

Thanks, wavechange – I’ll share your request with the research team. It’s not clear whether there’s an actual fault with the fridge freezer – the government has ordered immediate technical testing.

0
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

Thanks Lauren.

0
Member
Phil says:
23 June 2017

Which? no longer has the expertise or the facilities to do this kind of work. Best wait until the FRE or BRE to do the research. If they’ve not already done so.

0
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

I agree, Phil. Which? often reports concerns to the appropriate organisations to investigate.

0
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 June 2017

I would suggest of far greater immediate concern is the fire safety of tower blocks. Fires can start locally for many reasons apart from an appliance that is faulty or misused, a chip-pan catching light, a careless smoker for example; we need to ensure in multi-story buildings particularly that such fires are contained locally and preferably with sprinklers to help deal with them.

0
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

The failure to install sprinklers when the building was refurbished has attracted a great deal of discussion and hopefully action will be taken. The suitability of cladding containing flammable plastic will also be investigated. Hopefully other tower blocks can be made safer places to live.

The safety of appliances is a separate issue and deserves to be investigated. Why not use non-flammable refrigerants and design appliances so that they can contain a fire and prevent it spreading?

0
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 June 2017

I was pleasantly pleased, until now, that the Grenfell Tower fire and the tragedy that ensued was not raised in Convos – there was enough speculation elsewhere. Particularly so out of respect for all those affected. So I must confess to feeling uncomfortable with comments being made, and to some extent using the tragedy to make particular points, with so much grief to be dealt with, and with the focus that I believe should be directed towards fire regulations, materials used, lack of safety, that are the source of the scale of the disaster.

1
 |     Reply    Report
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

I have been concerned for the feelings of the survivors and families/friends of those who lost their lives. I think it is vital that the issues are discussed promptly and constructively in the hope that we can make lives safer, especially those living in higher risk environments such as tower blocks.

0
Member
Phil says:
23 June 2017

Yes I was quite shocked at the speed and the extent to which this tragedy was politicised. We need to direct our collective energy towards establishing the true sequence of events and doing whatever is necessary to avoid a repetition.

2
 |     Reply    Report
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 June 2017

And we should wait for those with expertise to provide answers, rather than get into speculation. I hope those investigating this tragedy will come up with information as quickly as possible, and see that safety requirements are implemented without delay, to make any subsequent discussion well-founded.

0
 0
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

Have the experts established why the tumble dryers subject to Whirlpool’s safety notice were at greater risk of catching fire than other dryers? Following normal procedures can be a recipe for procrastination. If I was living at the top of a tower block I would be happier if I knew the pressure was on to make my life safer.

0
 0
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
23 June 2017

Appropriate building fire control systems will make the lives of those living in multi-storey buildings safer. That is what needs dealing with urgently. I think at the moment linking a fridge freezer failure of unknown cause and the Grenfell Tower is insensitive. By all means let us resurrect ongoing discussions about appliances, but do it separately. That is my own personal view.

0
 0
VynorHill
Member
VynorHill says:
23 June 2017

What have we got? A public enquiry. An urgent and extensive safety check country-wide. Discussions about preventative fire measures that can add to anything already in place. A momentum to act to avoid a further disaster. All these things need to continue long after the initial turmoil has abated and those who grieve have left the limelight and mourn alone. I don’t suppose we will ever get a risk free society, but this tragedy needs to be the name that drives us in the right direction. Any product that is available for sale should be tested so that use and abuse is thought through. Do the fridge manufacturers, in this case, know why their product caught fire? If not, why not? Anything that generates heat while it operates, anything with the potential to produce combustion from its contents needs to have counter measures in place to stop this reaction from producing fire. While a gas cooker will always have a flame, appliances that are less obviously flame hot, should have over-heat mechanisms in built. Careless candles and cooking can never be stopped but innocent looking white goods should always be safe. That they are sometimes not, is something that should drive us with the same urgency.
Finally, there always seems to be a series of warnings that have been ignored in many of these tragedies. Letters sent, reports submitted and lost. The excuse for this, is often financial and pressure of work that prioritises action. Perhaps this should also be something to be investigated. What constitutes a warning, what should happen to that warning and what checks need to be in place to decide whether it was heeded?

0
 |     Reply    Report
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

Anyone who has watched the news will have seen many people pushing for action. It has been heartening to see the amount that has been done to offer help. We owe it to the memory of those involved to take prompt action.

0
 0
John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
23 June 2017

Now is not the time but I would like the question of insurance to be explored in a future Conversation on this horrific incident.

It seems to me that the tower block’s owners and freeholders, the Council of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea [RBKC] could have good claims against their buildings insurance and against any contractors or suppliers whose workmanship or materials, respectively, are proved to be deficient. In general I doubt if the tenants of the housing management organisation that leases the building from RKBC are in any such strong position and they have lost every last fragment of their possessions, and their life-stories, as well as, most grievously, in some cases their children and other members of their family and friends. People living in high rise apartment buildings don’t generally need to insure their contents as the risks of loss are relatively low – or we thought they were. However, the possibility that a defective structural condition occasioned and aggravated their loss might give the residents, collectively, an opportunity to claim against RKBC. It is good that immediate financial relief has been provided by the government, and the immense and spontaneous generosity of the community has been impressive, but I hope that they will not be the only sources of recompense for people who have lost absolutely everything and could be psychologically damaged for life.

Every few years our lives are punctuated by awful tragedies and it is reassuring that in all the cases that I can currently think of [Aberfan, Lockerbie, Ronan Point, Piper Alpha Oil Rig, Moorgate, Kings Cross, the IRA atrocities, and a worrying number of railway disasters] a special inquiry was convened under a judge or top counsel and good recommendations were made and implemented, the result being that generally the same thing has not happened again, lessons have been learned and systems, techniques, materials and safety procedures have been changed. It is unfortunate that calamity remains the pathway to progress and that elementary safety precautions were sometimes rejected on cost grounds. A large number of questions are already circulating and I just hope that the public inquiry into the Grenfell House fire will be quick but comprehensive and give survivors and grievers a route to justice. Now that the Metropolitan Police have made it clear that prosecutions could ensue I hope this will not mean that vital evidence will be withheld from the inquiry or that important witnesses will be inhibited in what they say. I trust the judge who conducts the inquiry will be empowered to demand full disclosure even if that might give rise to potential self-incrimination. A fine balancing act, but watch that space. Expect very expensive lawyers to be deployed to protect people who failed to protect those whose lives have been shattered and their homes ruined.

1
 |     Reply    Report
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 June 2017

Let’s hope that justice will be done and that prompt action will be taken to investigate the many concerns that the Grenfell Tower fire has raised. It is very disappointing how long the deliberations about the Hillsborough disaster have dragged on for.

0
 0
John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
Today 01:11

Yes, Wavechange, and that was largely because of legal prevarifications. The good thing that came out of that terrible incident was the Taylor report following the public inquiry that led to rapid improvements in sports stadia and the provision of all-seater grounds, especially at the top echelons. Likewise with the report following the dreadful fire at Bradford City’s Valley Parade ground where a discarded cigarette set fire to some rubbish underneath the wooden spectator stand; major improvements were carried out to he structures of sports grounds to prevent fires occurring and spreading.

It is a pity that sometimes the recommendations have not been carried across into other sectors. The tragic Kings Cross Underground Station fire was caused by a lighted cigarette falling under a wooden escalator and setting oil-soaked litter alight. At least following the Grenfell Tower fire people are looking at other buildings where cladding has been applied including hotels, hospitals and offices. I think they should also review high-rise blocks where there is only one emergency staircase and escape route.

I am hoping that the cost of making many high-rise residential buildings fire-safe will prove to be prohibitive and that they will either have to be reduced in height or completely cleared. I expect many freeholders of large private apartment blocks are worried about the implications, although I believe most such buildings do have detectors in every apartment and all communal areas that set off the alarms throughout the building.

0
 0
