What home improvements will you be making in 2017?

From small DIY jobs to large-scale projects, new year is often the time we start thinking about making home improvements. So do you have any jobs planned for 2017, and do you have all the advice you need?

I believe home really is where the heart is. It’s your safe haven amidst a frantic world. The place you can relax and enjoy being with friends and family. So it’s no surprise that we want to make it just right for us, and that can cost money.

In 2014, the UK spent around £33 billion on housing alterations and improvements, according to Barbour ABI, which collects industry data on construction.

Big home improvements, such as loft conversions, conservatories and newly fitted kitchens, can be incredibly disruptive and costly. But there are ways to minimise mess and lower the price.

For example, when we surveyed 2,154 kitchen owners in April/May 2016, a budget kitchen brand came out on top with an impressive customer satisfaction score of 88%.

Get clued-up

But it’s not all about cost; it’s about being armed with the right information, too.

When we spoke to people who’d had their loft converted many told us about the things they would have done differently if they’d known more before the work started.

For example, it’s really worth understanding exactly what’s included in your quote and what the timeline for work will be. This will help you plan your budget and home life around it, both of which can have a big impact.

It’s also worth thinking about the value home improvements might add to your home. When we surveyed conservatory owners, 84% said they believed getting one would add value to their home.

If upping the price of your home is important to you, it’s worth asking three estate agents to come to your home before you start any work. It may be that adding a bedroom or an extension would give you more of a return than what you have planned.

Small tasks

But refreshing your home doesn’t mean you have to make major changes. Creating new storage space, giving rooms a fresh lick of paint or sprucing up flooring can make a big difference.

With the right tools and knowledge, you can tackle a wide range of tasks yourself. But if you don’t feel confident, there’s nothing wrong with calling in a helping hand. You could always assist the tradesperson so you know how to do the job next time.

So, as 2017 dawns, what home improvements do you have planned? Are you aiming to do the job yourself or get in a tradesperson? Or, if you’ve had work done, what do you wish you’d known first?