The last week or so has been scorching. But while many people are removing clothes and turning up air conditioning in offices, why do some still have their central heating turned on at home?

Research released by British Gas this week shows that a stunning 8 million people haven’t changed their heating settings since January this year.

With talk of a hosepipe ban and invites to barbecues flying into my email inbox, I can’t believe that these people aren’t overheating as they sit next to the radiators in April, with the thermostat turned up high.

How hot is your house?

When we discussed heating back in January I thought I was seeing things. E.ON research told us that some people were cranking their thermostat up as high as 27 degrees!

Most commenters were shocked as well. Pickle said, ‘apart from wasting fuel it is unhealthy. We live in a temperate climate zone – not tropical – so lets behave accordingly.’

Dave D pointed out that the opposite problem often happens in the summer:

‘I am speechless on a regular basis when people I work with complain that they are “frozen” when the room temperature in the offices and classrooms is around 23 or 24 degrees C. I am equally lost for words when people moan in summer that they are “boiling” if the air con isn’t on and the temperature is above about 21.’

Are you hot under the collar?

As a keen energy-saver, this came as a devastating surprise – surely no one needs to burn fuel just to maintain tropical temperatures in their home? The combination of high temperatures and failing to adjust as the evenings get warmer means that many are, almost literally, burning money.

But the new research from British Gas implies that it is not a deliberate choice, like having the heating up so high in the winter. It seems that with automatic timers, many people simply forget to change their settings when spring rolls round.

British Gas is launching an ‘Energy Spring Clean’ initiative to encourage people to make spring changes to reduce their energy bill. But should we really need reminding? Are these 8 million people really cold, or is it just a case of forgetting?