It’s no wonder a scheme that helps you buy a new boiler or insulation for your home should be popular. But some of you have suffered Green Deal scammers and cold callers, and we’d like to hear your stories.

More than half a million homes have been assessed on whether they’re suitable or the Government-backed Green Deal, new figures show.

And more than 13,000 have the Green Deal finance to pay for what they want to do.

Green Deal scams to watch out for

But sadly, it’s not been good news for everyone. Some people of you have paid out to get your home assessed then never heard from the company again – losing hundreds of pounds. Others of you lost cash when genuine Green Deal firms collapsed.

And like in other areas, you’ve been getting nuisance calls from cold callers. One fed-up member said he’d been ‘inundated with telephone calls from recorded messages insisting that I’m entitled to a ‘Government-funded new boiler’.

‘On several occasions I have spoken to an ‘adviser’ who insists that the deal costs nothing but agrees it’s not a grant. The adviser also insists that it is not a loan even though the cost is repaid from savings made on future energy bills.

What is the Green Deal?

You can take out Green Deal finance if you want to get wall or loft insulation, double glazing, a new boiler or solar panels for your home. But it’s a loan and you have to pay it back through savings made on your electricity bills. And this isn’t guaranteed.

All Green Deal assessors should be authorised with the Green Deal Quality Mark and follow a code of practice.

Have you taken out a Green Deal? How pleased with the result were you? Have you been cold called about it?