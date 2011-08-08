Do you add your name when you get an email petition about an issue you care about? It’s an easy way to ‘do your bit’, but does it actually help – and what persuades you to engage more than just hitting ‘send’?

Are you a member of the Barbie Investigation Bureau, completing missions on behalf of Greenpeace to spread the word about the latest phase of their deforestation campaign?

Or perhaps a campaign group has recently spurred you into emailing your MP or donating to a cause in need?

My favourite campaign

Campaign organisations websites are saturated by calls to action, and we at Which? are no different, but what does it take to get you to do something? Greenpeace’s ‘Barbie’ campaign launched with a nationwide treasure hunt to find dolls that became the finder’s entry into the Barbie Investigation Bureau.

I was disappointed not to find any of the Barbies in my area, but it’s testament to the creativity of Greenpeace’s campaigns team that they got me and hundreds of other people across the country hunting around parks in the rain.

I support their campaign on deforestation; who doesn’t want to stop the destruction of Indonesian rainforests and protect orang-utans? We all stand to benefit from preserving ecosystems and keeping CO2 in the ground – but was it the campaign issue that spurred me to action or was it the fun of the campaign’s activity?

What’s the impact of email campaigns?

Working in the campaigns team at Which? means that I often send or receive various ’email your MP/a CEO/whoever’ actions and I’ll sign most things if I believe in the issue, but do these emails have an impact – and what does it take to get people away from the easy click of a mouse and into MP’s offices?

Do our good intentions via email translate into everyday actions; is the mum who emailed Mattel about making sure Barbie’s packaging doesn’t contain paper from Indonesian rainforests really going to resist Barbie at birthdays and Christmases?

There’s something very easy about sending an email or donating online, but as more and more issues demand our attention it’s starting to take something really eye catching like the Barbie campaign to engage us into moving outside of the ease and speed of ‘making a difference’ outside the comfort of our home.

What has it taken for you to be part of a campaign? Are you feeling email fatigue and keen to find more substantial ways to make a difference? Have you got any ideas of what campaigns could do to really get people to sit up and take notice?