The Green Deal launches – are you tempted?

You could call it the second coming. After the original launch-that-never-was in October 2012, the government’s energy efficiency scheme – the Green Deal – launches officially tomorrow.

I should say that October’s ‘launch’ was only ever intended to introduce the legal framework for the scheme. Monday’s official launch has long been penned into the diary, to mark the date that the Green Deal becomes a reality for consumers.

Energy efficiency is the simplest and most effective way of cutting your household energy bills. Our research tells us time and again that one of your most pressing financial concerns is the rising price of energy, so now seems like a great time for the government to get in on the energy efficiency act. The recent cold snap makes it all the more timely.

Keep dodgy salesmen out of the deal

In light of the OFT’s recent report into poor practice in the energy efficiency home improvements industry, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how the Green Deal operates in the market place. Given that energy efficiency improvements can save you a good deal of money, we’re keen to see the Green Deal deliver on the very ambitious goals the government has set for it.

The Green Deal is a new product that we don’t want to see fall at the first hurdle. However, this could happen if mis-selling and dodgy tactics are allowed to surface. It’s quite a complicated product, so if you’re thinking about getting a Green Deal, you’ll need to keep your wits about you. Make sure you read our Green Deal check-list for lots of relevant help before you get an assessment carried out.

Don’t forget to shop around

Given its complexity, it’s vitally important that quotes for Green Deal loans are clear and comparable. And not just with other Green Deal loans, but also with other forms of finance such as regular loans from your bank. Whether or not it’ll be a good deal will depend on your individual circumstances. But like all financial products, it will be just as important to shop around with the Green Deal.

We don’t yet know how the market is going to develop, so we’ll be monitoring the situation as it develops in the coming weeks. We will be watching closely for any signs of bad practice, which must be stamped out as quickly as possible.

Are you considering having energy efficiency improvements installed via the Green Deal? Are there any details of this scheme that attract you to it, or even put you off?

Are you considering taking out a Green Deal loan? No (71%, 192 Votes) Yes (14%, 39 Votes) Maybe (14%, 37 Votes) Total Voters: 272