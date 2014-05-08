Q&A with Greg Barker MP: what’s the new Green Deal fund?

Households carrying out energy efficiency improvements can now get up to £7,600 via a new Green Deal fund. In this post, Greg Barker answers questions about the fund and how the Green Deal’s going in general.

1. Has the government reviewed why take-up of the Green Deal cashback scheme has been so low before putting in place new incentives?

Yes we did review the scheme and listened to what people wanted. We made changes accordingly by making the scheme better and simpler with more money now available.

Our latest statistics show that more people are now taking advantage of the existing cashback scheme which closes at the end of June. In addition, over 188,000 households have had a Green Deal assessment – over 25,000 in March alone. We also found that over 80% of households have or intend to improve their home’s energy efficiency.

The Green Deal Home Improvement Fund (GDHIF) will be available from early June.

2. Will I have to pay for a Green Deal assessment and have a Green Deal finance plan to qualify for this and how do I find out which installers are Green Deal registered?

A Green Deal assessment (Green Deal Advice Report) or a recent Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) is needed. Assessments cost between £100-£150 – under the new scheme if households carry out the improvements they can now claim back up to £100 for the cost of the assessment.

Households don’t have to have a finance plan to be eligible for the scheme – that’s just one way of paying. It is entirely up to the individual how they choose to pay for the Green Deal improvements.

To qualify for the scheme customers will need to use a registered Green Deal company. A list of approved companies can be found here.

3. What’s to stop providers and installers putting up the price of these measures to maximise their profits?

Work must be carried out by a registered company and there’s a robust registration process for Green Deal installers and providers. This is to protect against fraud and ensure work is done to high standards by properly accredited people. The scheme administrator will verify claims and carry out inspections.

By shopping around, households can get the best deal.



4. I live in a rented property, can I apply for this scheme even though I don’t own my home?

Yes, it’s open to any householder including landlords and tenants. If you rent a property you must get agreement from your landlord to carry out the work first. If a tenant wants to apply for the GDHIF they must also pay for the majority of the work.

5. Is the funding given before work starts or do I need to pay all costs and then claim it back?

The GDHIF incentive is paid once the work has been completed and a claim has been submitted. Households will need to apply and receive a voucher before they carry out the work. This will need to be signed by the company carrying out the work. Once the customer has received the voucher, the work must be carried out and they must make their claim (including providing copies of invoices and other relevant documents) within six months from the date of the voucher being issued.

Have you had a Green Deal assessment carried out? If not, are you tempted by the Green Deal Home Improvement Fund?