Would you back local wind farms if they gave you discount on your energy bills? Good Energy’s founder Juliet Davenport explains why the company is trying to ensure that local customers share in their success.

We recently announced that we’d be launching the UK’s first dedicated local electricity tariff early next year. Households situated close to our Delabole wind farm in Cornwall are set to save more than £100 a year with 20% off our standard electricity tariff. And if the wind turbines perform better than expected, then there will be an additional discount of up to £50.

The scheme will be available to around 300 existing and new customers who live within two kilometres of the wind farm. We also plan to develop a range of new renewable energy sites over the next four years, and we will offer this tariff to residents near to any wind farm we build over a 4MW in size.

Rewards for local communities

For us, the rationale for launching a local tariff is quite simple – we think it’s only right that those communities playing a role in supporting the kind of projects that can help deliver better energy security and lower our carbon emissions should be recognised for doing so.

I think that wind power has a huge role to play in meeting the UK’s future energy needs, and it’s only right that local communities should be recognised for their contribution to tackling climate change and reducing the UK’s reliance on expensive imported fossil fuels.

The question is, would you be happy for a new wind farm to be built near you if you could directly draw from its energy and enjoy a discount on your bills?

Which? Conversation provides guest spots to external contributors. This is from Juliet Davenport, Good Energy’s CEO and founder. All opinions expressed here are Juliet’s own, not necessarily those of Which?.