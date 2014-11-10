Have you ever hired a double glazing tradesperson – or have you been on the receiving end of a hard sales pitch even though you weren’t in the market for new windows?

We asked almost 3,000 Which? members, who’d had double glazing installed in the last five years, to tell us about their experience of the service. They rated the entire process, including their initial contact, obtaining a quote through to after-sales service. Their experiences covered nationwide companies and independent traders.

The process of installation can be an overwhelming experience for many. Obtaining quotes, researching the reputation of a company and their previous reviews are all factors that people take into consideration.

Word-of-mouth recommendations can be very important to the process too. 37.8% of people said that the main reason for choosing a certain provider was because they’d been recommended by a friend.

With trust in the industry being extremely low – only 6% actually trust double glazing companies – it reflects the idea that when we find one that does a good job, we are likely to stick with them.

A pressurising sales pitch for double glazing

One of the biggest causes for complaint is related to sales tactics. We received substantial feedback that traders who are perceived positively were those whose approach was not ‘pushy’, and did not offer a heavy sales pitch. The good guys gave people the space to make a decision at their own pace. One of our members told us:

‘The problem with the double glazing industry is the prevalence to give you a quote and then saying that if you select straight away you will get a discount. Some firms also discredit their competitors. I refuse to use firms that use either of these tactics.’

With a low impression of double glazing companies, we’ve started a new endorsement scheme for traders in the home improvement and motor industries. Which? Trusted Traders are assessed, vetted and checked to help you find reputable traders in tyour local area. Some installers have also shared their top tips, including Martin who told us:

‘Choose a local business in your area – someone you can visit face-to-face and build a relationship with. Local businesses are more conscious of the need to uphold their reputation and, if problems arise, are more likely to resolve the matter quickly.’

So, if you’re considering getting new double glazing, let us know what affects your decision and how you seek out the best trader. Share with us your past or current experiences, and let us know details of the work and any hiccups along the way.