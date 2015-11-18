Filter coffee machines may have been living in the shadow of espresso machines, but new innovations have seen them make a resurgence. And I think they can stand toe-to-toe with espresso machines.

I own both a filter machine and an espresso machine and think the filter model certainly has several strengths.

It’s great when you want to make a lot – this is especially handy around Christmastime when family visit.

My Nespresso machine can only make one drink at a time, whereas my filter machine can make 10 cups in less than 10 minutes while I get on with other things. Its keep-warm function means it’s still handy when there are just one or two people using it – you can come back for a second cup later in the morning.

Filter vs espresso machines – the cost

My Nespresso machine makes drinks that are consistently good, but the filter machine gives me far more choice when it comes to which type of ground coffee to use.

Ground coffee is also far cheaper – it works out at around 7p per cup vs around 29p per Nespresso capsule. It also has the advantage of being easily available in supermarkets – I don’t have to trudge to the Nespresso store or remember to order capsules online.

We don’t have any problems with the flavour of the drink made by our machine either. In fact, I’d say it allows me to brew to suit how I’m feeling – it can be strong or weak. It’s rich and smooth. While it definitely tastes different to espresso, I think it tastes just as good.

What type of coffee machine do you prefer?

Which type of machine you prefer is likely to come down to whether you like the taste of espresso or filter coffee more. Our tests show that both types of machine can make a five star brew, but the flavours are certainly different.

So which type of machine do you have and why? If you don’t have one yet but you’ve tasted filter or espresso coffee, which do you prefer?

Which type of coffee machine do you prefer? No machines, thank you very much (34%, 72 Votes) Espresso machine (27%, 58 Votes) Filter coffee machine (24%, 51 Votes) I don't drink coffee (14%, 30 Votes) Total Voters: 211

Loading ... Loading ...

Useful links:

How to buy the best machine for your favourite brew

How to make the best hot java