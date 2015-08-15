A lot of people use fabric conditioners – 57% of the Which? members we surveyed use the stuff, many to make their clothes soft and smell heavenly. Are you one of them?

I’m sure you’re with me when I say that the feeling of soft and almost ‘cuddly’ clothes or bed sheets is heavenly, especially when also infused with a delicious smell that makes you want to stay in bed all day.

But how do you get that magical effect? I’ve read numerous articles online discussing how to get the holy grail of softness and scent, alongside ‘cries for help’ on how to rectify crisp and rough washing disasters.

So I’d like to hear from you. How do you get your clothes, towels or bed linen soft and smelling delicious? How do you bring life back to coarse fabric?

Top fabric softener tips

When we asked people about some of the techniques used, 11% said they opt for dryer sheets and 12% use dryer balls. Have you tried them and found they help?

Most people said they hang their washing outside to give it that fresh smell and feel, but there are a fair few that use the tumble dryer instead. Maybe you use a combination of both?

So what about the smell? It’s harder to replicate the smell of something like Spring Awakening or Ocean Breeze at home. What have you done to try?

And from that huge array of scents and colours of fabric softeners in the supermarket, what draws you to discover what fragrance is hidden inside and then to buy? For me it’s fresh linen and a clean, white bottle. But I don’t put fabric conditioner in with everything – I like to use the washing line and let the power of fresh air blow through my towels.

I also know from the comments made here on Which? Convo that some of you don’t like using fabric conditioners at all. So, fabric softener or no fabric softener? How do you get your clothes, towels and bed linen soft and smelling gorgeous?