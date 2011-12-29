/ Home & Energy, Shopping

What bells and whistles do you want on kitchen appliances?

92
Profile photo of Lisa Galliers Lisa Galliers Senior Home Researcher
Comments 92

Ice dispensing fridge freezers, eco washing dishwashers and fully programmable cookers… kitchen appliances come with lots of extra features, but which do you find essential and which can you live without?

Modern kitchen appliances are packed with features designed to make life easier, from holiday settings to egg trays. But what are the features people actually want and need?

We asked over 10,000 Which? members their views to sort the indispensable features from the gimmicks.

Practical features came out on top, with the most popular being a frost-free fridge freezer to save you from the chore of defrosting it. Other essential fridge freezer options included temperature and door open alarms, deep drawers and ice dispensers.

Fan-assisted cooking is a must for ovens, sensor drying for tumble dryers was rated quite highly, and a time-remaining display was deemed the most useful for washing machines.

Useful versus useless features

One theme that came out from our survey was that appliances come with lots of options and features that we use just because they’re there, even if we don’t actually find them that useful. And some settings are used just a few times and then left alone.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I generally wash most things on the same setting and hardly ever make use of the extra rinse cycle on my dishwasher. And does anyone ever use the sport setting on their washing machine? One member sums all of this up quite well:

‘I hate buying white goods with bells and whistles that cost me money but don’t make it work any better.’

We’ll ensure manufacturers listen

The least useful features included a pause wash on washing machines, holiday settings on fridge freezers, and being able to delay the start or end time on tumble dryers.

We’re sending our findings to manufacturers to ensure your voices are heard, and in the meantime we’ll be using the survey results to update our online reivews for all the kitchen appliances we covered, allowing you to filter by the features that were rated highly.

What kitchen appliance features do you find the most useful? Are you delighted by a delayed start, or is a memory function a must-have? Do you find endless options on control panels frustrating, or are they genuinely useful? Here’s your chance to rant and rave about your appliances’ features.

Comments
92
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
29 December 2011

In a word, “NONE”.

The member quote in the intro sums it up quite well for me, though I’d go a little further and say that I don’t want ANY of these features because I WON’T use them and the WILL make the appliance more expensive to buy and almost CERTAINLY make it less reliable and efficient.

For me a letter from the Energy Saving Trust when I was challenging how they could give their EST recommended award to a washing machine which used 4 times more electricity than a 23 year old model says it all:

“We know that ALL modern washing machines will use more electricity than older models due to the additional features in modern machines”. (I have the letter still if anyone wishes to check that I am quoting verbatim.)

So why bother asking us to save energy then?

“Back to basics” should be the motto of all appliance designers and manufacturers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of ChrisGloucester
Member
Chris, Gloucester says:
31 December 2011

Dave D,
I agree with a lot of what you say. The only gizmos I want are temperature control and a “go” switch.
I’m not sure about you figures on the 23 year old model using only a quarter of the electricity that a modern machine does though?
It could be that the older model had hot and cold supply fill, whereas modern machines tend only to be cold fill.
Reality is however that even back then they wern’t really hot fill.
In my house and I’m sure most houses turn on the hot tap and it takes a while to get hot water because the initial water is what is the cold water in the pipework between your tap and hot water cylinder or combi boiler.
Translate that to a washing machine “hot fill” and you’ve filled with cold water before any hot gets to the washing. So in most cases you still need the heating element in the washer to do the job. This being the case I don’t see how an old, most likely hot fill, washer really gets by with a quarter the electricity usage? Water heating is energy hungry, gizmos and contol circuitry use very little.

This, and of course cost of manufacture, is why modern machines are only cold fill. The hot fill more often than not actually “wasn’t”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave says:
31 December 2011

@ Chris, Gloucester.
Well, I know that my old machine really does use a quarter the electricity of the EST recommended modern one because I measured the energy use of the LG and the old machine using the same plug in power monitor on a good many occasions when gathering evidence to make my complaint to EST, which as I am sure you have read already, the EST made no attempt to dispute.

As for the argument that not much hot water actually reached older machines, this is of course technically possible and in some installations with unusual and contorted pipe runs, especially those fed from older combi boilers that took a long time to start to deliver hot water, it is certainly a thought that cannot be dismissed out of hand, but in an average installation, especially one fed from a cylinder, plenty of hot reaches the machine. Mine is in a utility room and the hot water cylinder is directly above the washer and the boiler directly next to it. I also have solar hot water heating. In my case, which is possibly not the most common but it certainly isn’t UN common, hot water reaches the washer instantly and makes a huge difference to wash times and energy use compared to cold fill only.

The other board on this topic, to which Richard English has also referred several times, has discussed these postulations for several years and reached an almost unanimous conclusion amongst all participants that due to the almost infinite number of plumbing configurations, what is desperately needed is machines that accept hot and cold water and can also be user-configured for the specific plumbing configuration to which they are connected.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ChrisGloucester
Member
Chris, Gloucester says:
2 January 2012

Dave D,
I can accept what you say about “better plumbing” enabling one to actually make use of the hot fill facility on older machines, athough I would still argue that in most cases it would go the way I explained.
As for your 23 year old washer using only a quarter of the energy (but to be fair you said electricity) I still have my doubts.
Look at what the energy in a washer is used on. Very little on the flashing lights, the clock or the control circuitry, but I too still accept some of this is unnecessary. By far the lions share of power is used to heat the water and some to run the spin cycles.
Your energy monitor will be showing the wattage consumed at any given time, but the power consumed is really what level of wattage over the time of the whole washing cycle. In other words Kwh’s.
Now I cannot believe a newer washer is going to use so much more hot water or spin at such tremendous speeds that vastly more electricity is used. If you are managing to hot fill then great but the energy used to heat that water going into the machine has to be added to the total. so another batch of Kwh’s to include.
If that hot water comes from your solar array great for you it’s free, but that bonus is an external factor not everyone can call upon so nothing to do with the primary energy consumption comparison between the older and newer machines.

Fact is you need the same number of Kwh’s of energy to heat the same quantity of water to the same temperature today as you did 23 years ago. Yes you’ll use a bit more power on higher spin speeds and a tiny bit more on the clock, controls and lights but I still have a job believing you’ll use four times as much. If you are, what’s all that power being used to do?
Or is it just you’ve ommited water heating costs?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave says:
2 January 2012

Hi Chris (Gloucester).

Sorry – the energy used is indeed the whole number of kWh over the cycle. This is an argument that has been had many many times on the other board that Richard English and I referred to and many people attempting to defend cold fill only machines make the mistake of thinking that those of us who have measured consumption are only taking the momentary readings; we’re not.

I hate to point it out as if trying to score points but I am a qualified electrician and the EST did accept and agree with the kWh figures when they wrote to state that they know all new machines use more energy (electricity) to operate.

My old washer spins faster than the LG I had so it isn’t that that explains the difference, though the fact that the old washer spins for exactly 6 minutes and the LG used to spin for something indeterminate between 8 and 12 mins might account for a very tiny amount of the difference.

The major difference is that the LG heated all water from cold and, for whatever reason I know not, took a hell of a lot longer to heat the water than the old machine does. My unscientific guess is that this might be due, at least in part, to the modern machine constantly circulating the water through pipes and pumps (and the pumps will of course use a tiny bit of extra power) and spray jest in order to try to make an inadequate amount of water do for the wash, rather than having the water contained entirely within the tub but an adequate level to do the job. I guess that the water being constantly circulated probably makes it cool down rapidly and take longer to heat to start with.

Energy for heating the water before it reaches the washer: you are right that I have not allowed for this in so far as I have not attempted to calculate the amount of gas used to heat the fraction of the cylinder-full of water that is used in the washer. However, as I get all my hot water and indeed much surplus too heated by the sun for about 8 months of the year, and always have a vast cylinder full of water heated by gas for the dishwasher (also hot fill), the power shower and all other domestic hot water needs, I don’t actually use any fuel to heat water for the washer that I would not be using to heat water for other jobs. In other words, I never heat water purely for the washer.

Sorry if this sounds a bit defensive: it’s just that I am fed up (like Richard E) of having to repeat these same things over and over again to ‘non-belivers’.

The most frustrating thing is that there are so many washer manufacturers who openly tell all consumers in almost every country except the UK that hot and cold fill does use less energy (electricity) to run than cold fill only. It’s clear that these are the facts but the mystery is why the UK won’t accept it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ChrisGloucester
Member
Chris, Gloucester says:
10 January 2012

Well dave, interesting debate.
But I think we’re sightly at cross purposes.
Your comments to date have suggested, to me at least, that newer cold fill only machines are less energy efficient that the older hot and cold fill.
Wheras in reality you are saying, I think, that if and because your plumbing is such that instant hot fill is possible less electricity will be used when washing with an old hot fill machine?
No electricity is used to heat water therefore less is used.
Well yes of course that is true, but total energy use to complete the wash cycle will be not much different because the water won’t heat itself, so there are no grounds to say older machines are more “energy efficient”.
In fact I’d suggest modern machines which often use less water and have fancy cycle programmes will overall be more energy efficient. That is of course energy effecient rather than purely electricity effecient.
When it comes to total energy cost an older hot fill machine could well be a little cheaper to run than a modern cold fill machine (if hot fill is instant) because heating water by gas, solid fuel or solar is usually cheaper than by using electricity. Although in the overall scale of thing we’re not talking about very much water (or water heating cost) for washing cloths.
However I would still maintain that for most people with normal plumbing hot fill offers very limited or no advantage because of the delay from turning on the hot to actually getting hot. I’ve just checked my own combi system and it takes 25 seconds so very limited hot fill advantage there, and I’d suggest a very common situation for most people.
If you are able to get instant hot water, good for you, get yourself a hot fill machine, and have slightly lower overall energy costs to run it. But to suggest (if you are) that modern machines are much worse or less energy efficient than older models just because of the way they operate is perhaps a little unjustified.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
10 January 2012

Hi Chris,

I would be rather inclined to agree with you had I not had the experience of the LG EST recommended washer which was A++ rated and found a) that it used over 4 times as much electricity as my old hot and cold fill machine and b) got a letter from EST in which they write in black and white that they KNOW that ALL modern machines WILL use MORE electricity than older ones.

That’s why I got a 1983 reconditioned hot and cold fill washer and now enjoy very much lower energy bills.

I think it is also important to recognise the difference between energy EFFICIENT and ECONOMICAL energy use.

EST themselves point out in the context of white goods and also gas boilers that an appliance can guzzle many times the AMOUNT of energy that an old one did and this does not concern them as long as it uses that energy EFFICIENTLY. This is, for example, why British Gas can get away with saying that replacing your boiler will not see you use any LESS GAS, but you will (supposedly) get more heat out the gas that you do use.

I think this is an area that Trading Standards should take a keen interest in because the general public is easily tricked into thinking that energy EFFICIENT means using LESS energy, and this is far from always the case.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ChrisGloucester
Member
Chris, Gloucester says:
10 January 2012

Well Dave at the risk of extending our debate any longer than the subject justifies I’ll make one final comment.
Yes modern cold fill only washers will use more electricity than older “hot and cold” fill machines plumbed into instant hot water, simply because they will heat the water electrically themselves within the machine, rather than have hot water externally supplied.
However this does not necessarily make them any less energy efficient when, and as should be the case, the total energy consumed is taken into account (which includes external water heating).
If you disagree with me on that we’re going to have to agree to differ.

There is however a comment you made I certainly do agree with.
Energy efficiency and economic efficiency are not always the same.
An example.
Now you’re electrically qualified so you’ll know a heat pump system for space heating can give 2 or on exceptional days even 3 Kwh of heat output for 1 Kwh of electricity input. Now thats a theroretical efficiency of well over 100%.
However electricity cost per Kwh is as much as three times the cost of the gas you might use to run your 90% efficient condensing boiler. So although the heat pump is more energy efficient which system makes more economic sense? Which is more economically efficient most of the time? This is an even more pointed example if the difference in installation cost and life of system is factored in. To go for a heat pump system or not I would suggest is more about the existence of a gas supply or not. So clearly energy efficiency and economic effeciency are not always the same thing.

Now the same argument could be used where hot fill washers use gas (or even cheaper solar) as the hot water source. But washers use only a few litres of water heated to say 40 degrees so the cost difference gas (or even solar when the extended installation payback period is taken into account) to electric is to say the least minimal.
And if you’ve NOT got perfect instant hot water supply plumbing, as most of us won’t have, there is little or no saving at all.
As for modern machines consuming electricity (on other than water heating) at the alarming rates you suggest, well I simply don’t believe it’s really happening in the way you think it is. So there we’ll have to agree to differ.

Finally, I would agree manfactures should when asked tell us just what the electricity in their washer is used for. They should without too much difficulty be able to break down consumption relative to water heating, the spin cycle, the control system, pump system etc. etc. Then you can make your own judgements on both the energy efficiency and economical efficiency.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave says:
10 January 2012

Hi Chris,

I’m happy to agree to differ and I certainly don’t want us to “hijack” this convo for this one topic.

I’ll only add (or rather repeat) that the facts that I have presented have been accepted and in no way disputed by the EST, and that on the White Goods Help Blog to which Richard and I have referred there are large numbers of people, of all qualifications and backgrounds, who have found the same; and, of course, some more people who find it as hard to accept as you do.

The crucial aspect of this, and indeed the one that is most relevant to this convo, is, as you have said in your last post, that manufacturers and test institutes (such as Which?) need to be obliged to be explicit and clear about what energy is used by appliances and in what way it is used. This would both enable people to make informed choices (as you pointed out) and would also expose the truth about modern appliances in a way which would be hard to dispute (or misunderstand).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richardlondon
Member
Richard Wilkinson says:
11 January 2012

Regarding washing machine energy efficiency – This is an interesting discussion. Reflecting over our results of the last ten years, the same period the Energy Label scheme has kicked in, there are some notable changes. Firstly, machines have got bigger, increasing from an average 5kg capacity to 7kg. The energy used in a complete wash cycle has also crept up, however, and this is the interesting part, energy use per kg of load has remained more or less the same but seems to be reducing over time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Longley Shopper says:
29 December 2011

I’m with Dave D (Cat) above.

Most useful feature of a washer the time remaining display? You’ve got to be joking! Neither mine nor anyone else’s I know gives a time that’s anything like accurate! On mine it sits at 1h37m from when I start it until the rinses start (about 40 mins) then jumps to 49m and sticks on that until the spin starts when it says around 13m (give or take 2 mins) and carries on saying that for anything up to 40 minutes whilst it attempts to balance the load. When it actually spins it starts to be roughly accurate, going first to 6 mins and then counting down in ‘minutes’ that seem to last about 50 secs on average until it gets to 0h0m …….where it stays even though the drum carries on turning for at least 5 minutes.

I know someone with a Miele – thought they were the best? – and the time goes both up and down regularly during the cycle but never seems to bear any resemblance to the actual time it takes.

Can’t see the point.

Delay start? WHY???? Look back at the convo about leaving appliances unattended: I think you’ll find that a few firemen contributed to that pointing out that using delay start features is more or less asking to set your house on fire. That’s a feature that should be banned by law.

Only feature mentioned by Lisa that I find useful is the extra rinse on the washer (not dishwasher though), but that’s because these modern ones don’t rinse properly without it, so really what we need is either washers that use enough water to rinse properly in the first place or make the “extra” rinse part of the normal programme and stop pretending.

Well done Which? for saying you’ll make manufacturers understand that we don’t want these gimmicks, but good luck: I don’t personally think any manufacturer will take any notice – they’ll just laugh at you and carry on.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
29 December 2011

The extra “rinse” option proves that washing machines (not dishwashers) don’t rinse properly in the first place. Allergy sufferers beware! Appliances are full of gimmicks and features which people don’t want/need, because manufacturers want to make it appear that they are inventing and innovating new ideas, when in reality it seems they have run out of ideas, so they have to invent new ones to appeal to the public and make the public feel like they are getting something new, more modern etc.

The “pause” button on the washing machine exists for adding the forgotten sock after starting the wash, before the water inside has become too hot. Please don’t get rid of this feature!

Why not bring back the hot water connection, especially as more people have solar heated water now? Ditch the other fancy features and bring back the hot water inlet. Talking of hot water, I’ve read that warm or hot water rinses better as it dissolves the detergent, which cold water does not. Warm rinsing would be a very welcome feature, to save you, your household or guests from itching. What do you think?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave says:
29 December 2011

Fully agree with you David, on everything except the Pause button matter: I have a 1983 washer (which is hot and cold fill). It has no pause button. In fact it has just one knob and that’s it. You turn the knob for the programme you want, pull it out to start and push it in to switch off. If you do find a forgotten sock or whatever you simply push tie knob in and open the door, then close the door and pull the knob out again.
As you quite rightly say, David, the new “features” are just reinventions of the wheel and in the case of the pause button it’s a way to get round the fact that modern solid state (and in my experience sadly unreliable) controls, when made cheaply, don’t ‘remember’ where they were (like a rotating knob) if you stop the machine to add the sock.
If the machines were made to a decent standard (e.g. mum’s Miele – which does have solid state electronic controls, doesn’t have a pause button, but does remember where it was at if you stop it temporarily, as does my own Miele dishwasher) then there would be no need to invent daft things like pause buttons.

But, in-depth discussion on the pause button aside, yes, David, you have got it absolutely right about inventing “features” for the sake of it.

As for hot and cold fill: yes, as per another recent convo there is a substantial campaign group running on another site pressing for this, especially as we are now just about the only country in the world, certainly in the EU, that does NOT have hot and cold fill washers.

Warm rinses: mum’s Miele offers this as did an LG that I briefly had (but it was useless so it went fast!). Both manufacturers say that warm rinses shift detergent better and indeed mum is of the opinion that this is correct having tried it. That said, there is absolutely no doubt whatever that my 1983 machine, like mum’s last machine, which rinses in water that comes half way up the door, shifts far more detergent, in much less time, using cold tap water, than the Miele or the dreadful LG. In my opinion trying to rinse in a teaspoon of water, and heating that water up electrically from cold, is both stupidity and also far less environmentally friendly (not to mention costing more) than using a decent level of water to start with. What’s more, the time saving means that my old washer does a 95 degree hot wash in an hour and 10 minutes – modern machines seem unable to do a 40 degree “quick” wash in under an hour.

Which, bringing this back to the original convo intro, comes back to my earlier post: “Back to basics”. Hot and cold fill washers, with no daft gimmicks, that wash and rinse well and quickly, would be infinitely better than all the gimmick-laden and ineffective modern machines. And the same applies to most other appliances: we just need machines that do the job they are supposed to do without all the bells and whistles.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Louisa J says:
5 January 2012

David – I’m with you on the pause button, I have used mine numerous times as I’ve suddenly spotted the dropped sock on the floor by the washing machine as the machine has started filling or wanted to change the programme. It is great as it stops the fill immediately allows you to make amendments and do not have to wait for the door lock timer to release to add an item to to the wash

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Louisa J says:
5 January 2012

Hi Dave

I’ve got the LG direct drive washing maching which I absolutely love and a 40 degree quick wash on it is 40 mins standard, 47 mins if you turn the spin speed up to 1400 rrp. Although if I’m doing a quick wash I tend to leave it at 30 degrees which is 37 mins on 1400 spin

Louisa

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
29 December 2011

LOL! I’ve just remembered something quite amusing that is a bit relevant to this.

When my neighbours moved in they bought a huge Fridge with ice dispenser in the door and all kinds of things like chilled water dispensing and fancy LCD displays and all sorts. They are a gadget-mad family.

However, when it was delivered, it would not go through the front or back doors of the house! To get it in they had to take off both doors (of the fridge) and remove the ice dispenser. Once in the house and re-assembled they found that the door seals did not work properly, the ice dispenser did not work and the water chiller leaked.

Not surprisingly, given that it had been half dismantled, the manufacturers refused to repair under warranty. I’m not sure how much the fridge was to start with but my neighbours said that once they had paid for the repairs it had almost exactly doubled the cost of the fridge.

Strikes me that rather than all the daft gimmicks, it would be better if appliance (fridge in this case) manufacturers stuck to making appliances a standard size that is known to fit though ordinary doors? (or on making purchasers measure their doors before the order is accepted).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Prudence says:
10 January 2012

A sensible suggestion – what is the point of having an appliance that is your ideal or dream one if you can’t get it into your home?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
rew says:
29 December 2011

I have a chill box in my fridge and I wouldn’t be without it. I only wish the fridge had a butter conditioner. I had one on my fridge in Canada and it was great to be able to keep the butter in the fridge without it becoming a solid lump. I agree that ice and water dispensers are a waste of space and only add to the cost.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
29 December 2011

Which? – you say on this page: “We’ll ensure manufacturers listen” – can you please do something very important for your members and for consumers: demand that washing machines rinse properly? I’m an eczema sufferer and I find all new washing machines don’t rinse properly and require lots of manual extra rinse cycles, as the option of “extra rinse” on its own makes no noticeable difference!

No washing machine should be awarded a Which? “Best Buy” rating if it can’t rinse properly. If Which? requires that a washing machine must rinse properly in order to achieve a Best Buy, this would benefit everyone. I would be pleased to hear what Which? says about that.

@Dave D – please explain why your 1983 washing machine works better and uses less energy? Do you think it washes better than newer washing machines? Does it perform the main wash cycle with more water?
Thanks.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave says:
29 December 2011

@David.
My positively ancient washer fills with hot water only for 60 degree and hotter washes, and with a mix of hot and cold water for 50 degree and cooler washes. This makes it much faster and far cheaper to run as it isn’t heating the water from cold in every cycle.
The main wash water level is about the same as modern machines (possibly a little higher) but crucially the machine fills “all in one go”, not, as some modern machines do, a spurt at a time over about a 10 minute period. This also makes the wash faster and means that the washing starts immediately too.
The machine is controlled by an electromechincal timer, as all older machines used to be. This operates in conjunction with the pressure switch for the water level and the thermostat for water temperature. The result is that the machine washes in a reasonably fixed time (unlike new machines) and it really does wash AT the selected temperature, not in tepid water which is drained the very second it REACHES the selected temperature. This means that the duration of the cycle is pretty well known and varies little and that the washing phase doesn’t need to be anything like as long as newer machines as the wash process is far more effective.
Rinsing is carried out by first adding cold water to the wash water at the end of the wash phase. This dilutes the soapy dirty water and gets rid of a lot of soap at the first drain, and then by three rinses with water half way up the door. After the first rinse there is a short spin which extracts almost all the dirty water so that the second rinse water is usually all but clear. Each rinse lasts barely 2 minutes, unlike modern machines which seem to make 2 rinses last nearly and hour, judging by the LG and Miele ones I have experience of. Finally the last spin starts as soon as the timer ticks over to spin, and I don’t know whether it is good luck or superb design and manufacture, but the machine doesn’t waste anything up to 45 minutes trying to balance the load, it just spins, and in 20 plus years of me using this same model I doubt if there has been an out of balance load more than 4 times. This means that it is not only quick but also far quieter than Mum’s Miele, my partner’s Zanussi and the awful LG I tried once, all of which waste ages so-called balancing and then sound like pneumatic drills when they do spin.

Finally, and in my opinion most importantly, my machine gets through a boil wash (95 degrees) using about 1.25 units of electricity and does a ‘non fast coloureds’ (40 degree wash) using less than 0.5 units of electricity. The LG I tried was A+++ rated and used well over 4 units to do a 60 degree wash and almost 3 units to do a 40 degree wash. How much of that energy use was down to it being cold fill only and how much was down to the stupidly long wash times (about 3 hours and just under 2 hours respectively, compared to about an hour and 10 mins and about 50 mins for the nearest cycles on my old washer) I don’t know, but it was the energy use that prompted me to correspond with EST and I have referred to their assertion that “all new machines use more energy………” above. That’s why the LG went in a skip and my current machine was brought back into service.

There have been endless arguments about old versus new washers on many forums, most especially white goods help blog run by washerhelp (Andy Trigg), and whilst no one seems to be able to to agree on why it is the case, there is widespread agreement that modern washers (made in the last 10 years or so) are costly to run, unreliable, ineffective (most especially at rinsing), short-lived (even very expensive ones) and cannot really compete with the old hot and cold fill machines for either speed or running cost.

Frustratingly most washer manufacturers (Miele, Zanussi, Electrolux, LG to name 4 big names to start with) sell hot and cold fill models all over the rest of the world and advertise them as being more energy efficient, but refuse to sell them in the UK. As yet no one I know of has managed to get anyone to say why this is.

I fear that I’ll be told off for straying so far off topic, but I hope this answers your question.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 December 2011

David – Try using less washing powder or liquid than recommended. That can help eczema sufferers and everyone else to save money. Biological powders/liquids are best avoided by SOME eczema sufferers, though it is best to use them if you are not affected.

There are better ways to save water than to design washing machines that do not use enough water.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave says:
29 December 2011

Absolutely agree Wavechange: when I had the LG I used to have to rinse EVERY load I did at least 3 more times after the programme had ended to get anything like all the detergent out, and I was (still am) very frugal with detergent. sometimes I took the washing out of the machine and rinsed it by hand in the bath, then spun it again.

Whether I used extra rinses in the machine or manually did the rinsing, the amount of water used was far far far greater than anything an older machine used to use to do the job right.

And to be fair to LG, you only had to read Which? test reports on Washers, which I have to say I take with a pinch of salt because Which? give “Best Buy” to machines that according to their own reports I would never touch as they appear to be very poor, to see that poor rinsing necessitating extra rinsing is a very very common thing on almost every brand these days. It isn’t an exclusively LG problem.

I do agree with David though: how can Which? possibly recommend, let alone give Best Buy status, to any machine that doesn’t rinse really well? If which? stopped doing so at least some manufacturers would make changes to the machines very very swiftly indeed.

IMHO rinsing that is less than “outstanding” (by which I would mean at least 95% or detergent removed) should prevent a machine from being a Best Buy and rinsing that is less than “average” (Which? will know what the average amount of detergent residue is) should make any machine a “don’t buy” without any further hesitation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 December 2011

To say something on topic, washing machines should allow the user to choose the number of rinses and spin speed for all programmes.

It seems odd that any washing machine that does not rinse adequately should be selected as a ‘Best Buy’, but that depends whether other machines are significantly better in this respect. It is possible that manufacturers are under pressure from to cut water consumption. There must be some reason why modern machines use much less than those made 30 years ago.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
29 December 2011

You make a good point wavechange.

Instead of all the fancy features that no one uses, all appliances should allow the users to choose what they want rather than a restrictive ‘menu’ of things they don’t want.

In the case of washers that would mean being able to select water levels, temperatures, spin speeds and whether the machine is to use hot water inlet or now. Miele do this – they call the machine the AllWater…but they refuse to sell it in the UK. That machine is a good example of how appliances, not just washers, SHOULD work: user-configurable.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Longley Shopper says:
29 December 2011

Reading what Dave D (Cat) says about rinsing and Which? Best Buys I think I know why Which? don’t already do this – if they did I don’t think there would be any best buys at all and I think about 60% of machines they test would become don’t buys. I know Which? say they are independent buy I don’t think they would dare to upset the makers that much!

I think modern machines are bad though, and have you noticed that in a Laundrette the machines all use hot water, all fill up to a higher level and all wash and rinse better and faster than at home?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Prudence says:
10 January 2012

I agree: Which? needs to have “teeth” and if an appliance isn’t doing the job well they need to be bold enough to say so, even if that means that the number of appliances they recommend becomes a very small number.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richardlondon
Member
Richard Wilkinson says:
11 January 2012

Hi Longley Shopper

Regarding washing machine rinsing scores, we’re tough on rinsing but all Best Buys get at least 3 stars for this. We also aim to mention if machines have an extra rinse option if rinsing is comparatively poor to other models on market. Rinsing is a notoriously difficult subject but it’s worth noting that detergent fragrances intended to stay in fabric after washing are a likely source of irritation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 December 2011

I would like all fridges and fridge-freezers designed with the type of hinges that make it impossible to leave the door slightly open. A simple, elegant solution to a common problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Prudence says:
10 January 2012

A brilliant suggestion. Why have none of the manufacturers thought of this? So simple yet so valuable.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of whitegoodshelp
Member
whitegoodshelp says:
11 January 2012

That would be a great idea though it would need to only kick in when the door is almost closed as we often need to leave the door ajar whilst loading, cleaning, or reaching in with one hand whilst cooking or juggling beers 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
29 December 2011

I can see why ovens have clocks, so why don’t fridges have calendars so I can check what is going out of date?
Seriously, Which? must take this washing machines “cold fill only” issue on board and shame manufacturers into providing the option to fill from the hot tank. Apart from the excellent point made by David about solar powered water supplies in many homes, why should I have to heat the washing machine water electrically when I have a reasonably economical gas heating system that has ample capacity. In the light of previous comments about the benefits of a warm rinse, I am wondering why I could not just couple the machine to the hot supply rather than the cold. OK, it would be difficult to get a 40C wash but we hardly use that programme anyway.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of rarrar
Member
rarrar says:
29 December 2011

All these extra features and programs on washing machines are down to a few lines of computer code – really no extra cost there.
As for extra rinse , some clothes can benefit with the extra rinsing and the feature is useful for those who have sensitive skin and want a lower level of detergent residue. Its a matter of balancing water usage/wastage and what the average wash requires.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
29 December 2011

Thanks for replying Dave D. Your 1983 washing machine sounds like it can easily out-perform every Best Buy on here! 🙂

Instead of manufacturers adding more and more silly features that nobody uses on a regular basis, why not make washing machines that actually do the job properly without costing too much money to run or repair?

I once did a test, a few months ago, to see if I really am allergic to detergents or if it was all in my mind. I tried a wash load without the extra rinsing. One night shortly afterwards, I started itching and couldn’t explain why, so I took off my t-shirt and the itching stopped after about 10 minutes. Close inspection of the t-shirt inside, which I was wearing at the time, showed small white streaks (the t-shirt is black). After that one time of not doing the extra rinses, I went back to performing the extra rinses manually, as I had done for so long and I’ve never had the itching again and never had the same white streaks appear on anything since.

Maybe one day we will see washing machines with hot and cold fill and have properly rinsed clothes without wasting extra time? As for other kitchen appliances having fancy gimmicks, I find it annoying that modern dishwashers (with all their fancy marketing) don’t dry properly and metal items rust very quickly if you don’t open the door quickly enough at the end to let out all the steam. What’s the point in trying to dry items in moist air? Older dishwashers used a heating element at the bottom and yes this was risky, but you placed plastic items securely on the top rack to avoid melting heat-sensitive items. Why don’t simple kitchen appliances like toasters last very long now? Do the manufacturers make these items overly complicated and sell at such a competitive price that the reliability is non-existent now?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 December 2011

David – Liquid capsules will not leave the white residues that powders and tablets leave, but they are not so good with whites. People react differently, so it is essential to find out the best solution.

Proper rinsing and using a small amount of detergent are probably the best solutions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
30 December 2011

I’ve tried all the detergents, including liquids. Since liquids don’t leave behind white streaks, this gives a false sense of good rinsing because the liquid detergent will still be left behind in your clothes without being visible, just a strong “perfume” smell being the only indication. Yes I’ve reduced the dosage and used softener without perfumes – the only thing that works is an entire extra rinse cycle.

Older washing machines used to fill much higher with water during the rinses and I never had these allergies 20 years ago because washing machines rinsed better back then.

Forgot to say in my previous comment… Here’s a USEFUL feature which every dishwasher should include: an indicator light or notification on an LCD to remind the user to clean the filters and another reminder to run the dishwasher empty with a cleaner. Maybe the really useful “features” are those which remind us to perform maintenance, which is easily forgotten about when there’s a million and one things to do everyday! A similar reminder should be used on washing machines to remind people to run the washing machine empty on the hottest cycle with a cleaner, as this gets rid of the hidden residue that builds up and smells. I’m sure it’s easy to monitor how many times a washing machine and dishwasher has been used and to remind the user after X number of uses to clean the filters etc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dynamicduo
Member
dynamicduo says:
6 January 2012

It seems clear to me, both from the comments above and from the statistics presented in the Which? report, that there is a case for both ‘Bells and Whistles’ and ‘Back to Basics’. In other words, people should be able to exercise a choice through a range of models and manufacturers.

There is a danger that calling for everything to go back to basics would remove that choice.

I’m not one for ‘unnecessary’ bells and whistles but, for example, I still like to have an accurate ‘time remaining’ display. May not be useful to you, but is useful to me! The main thing is that any bells and whistles work.

My dishwasher uses an ‘intelligent eco’ mode that reduces water requirements based on the dirtiness of the water. The problem is that food that has stuck on plates does not enter the water and never will if reduced water is used. So much for ‘eco’ when I have to wash them again! (By the way, this occurs because I tend to run the machine once a day when there is a reasonable number of pots to wash.)

My washing machine uses an ‘eco’ mode to use less water. Again, every single wash I do has to have an extra rinse to ensure that the soap is removed from the clothes. Otherwise, I suffer from an allergic reaction to the soap residue. (By the way, I already use less soap than indicated in the manuals.)

Effectively these ‘eco’ modes on these machines are a waste of time for me, but I still find ‘time remaining’ very useful!

I say: keep the choice but when you do spend more on an appliance with ‘features’ make sure they both work when required and can be disabled when not.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of briansg
Member
brian says:
6 January 2012

Perhaps using a washing machine which provides a choice, Which could do some testing on whether clothes benefit from an initial cold soak before the water heats up, or whether hot-fill does give just as good washing results as is implied by many of the correspondents above. Certainly if any blood stains need removing it is essential to risnse in cold water first.
A similar situation exists with the dishwasher where I think an iinitial cold ‘rinse’ is beneficial.
With regard to delayed start etc., I suspect these will become essential in due course when more electricity comes from renewable, intermittent, sources. Pressure needs to be placedon manufacturers by Which and other consumers to ensure that the risk of fires being caused by unattended machines is acceptably small.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
10 January 2012

My Miele Dishwasher doesn’t do a cold rinse at the start – but the instruction book claims that this is because rinsing dishes with food scraps on them in cold water makes the debris stick more firmly. The book especially mentions protein items like egg in this situation.

Possibly this is why Dishwashers don’t usually have a cold rinse at the start?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
CRM says:
6 January 2012

Would be good to hear the Which? response to many of these comments regarding effectiveness and comparative efficiency of modern machines, benefits/downsides of hot/cold fill.

Like many, I’m not convinced of the benefits of many ‘features’ of modern appliances – but ironically, many that were rated most useful in your survey, I’d put at the bottom of my list, and vice versa – so personally, I’m hoping manufacturers don’t listen too much! But, in common with almost every comment here, I’d say, unless there is a good functional reason otherwise, bring back hot and cold fill.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JamesAard1 says:
6 January 2012

I’d like to see all fridge doors opening WITHIN their own size. Countless clients have had to replace and re-replace their gleaming new treasures (indeed bereft of ‘features’, as manufacturers also tend to make ‘bare’ versions if you look for them.) as one can’t open the door/s when installed. Surely only those with large enough kitchens to have free-standing objects can use them. The masses (us) have to have a ‘fitted’ kitchen where everything is shoe-horned into a ‘standard’ space of 600mm or 1m. Why don’t fridges ‘fit’ into this standard?
I have recently seen TV screens put into fridges!? Surely there should be enough to watch in the washing machine and oven?
As a student, I used to have my weekly shower together with my clothes in the bottom of the bath, upon which I used to tread as the water level rose. They came out lovely and my feet were subsequently stink-free for longer too due to the washing powder! It kept me a bit fitter too.
The means to decent washing of clothes, I have found, is unsurprisingly -lots of water. Sadly we don’t have enough to go around anymore, but the greywater recycling facility for every home would be extremely useful for the future…..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Colin says:
6 January 2012

Having delayed start on my dishwasher, washing machine and drier saves me around 40% on my electricity use for these appliances by being able to use off peak electricity during the night. It’s certainly an essential feature for me !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 January 2012

I hope you have good smoke alarms Colin. Ever since I had to deal with a small fire for a neighbour, over 30 years ago, I have never left the washing machine on when I am out of the house or in bed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of whitegoodshelp
Member
whitegoodshelp says:
10 January 2012

I agree with wavechange regarding leaving any washing machine, tumble drier or dishwasher on unattended. These things can flood the kitchen or catch fire, it’s just not worth the risk!

Percentage figures are commonly the most misleading figures ever. They advertise washing on 30 degree washes can save 41% on electricity but my calculations when I researched it were that this equated on average to about 2 pence because they don’t use that much energy on a 40 degree wash.

Washing machines do not use vast amounts of electricity to do one load, and one load is all you can set them to do during the night. According to a leading detergent manufacturer the average wash programme uses 0.482 KWh – less than half a unit of electricity. Even if paying 30p per unit it’s 15p so you might only be saving 40% of 15 pence.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Chris Gordon says:
6 January 2012

Hot and cold fill on both dishwashers and washing machines should be standard. My washer dryer (bought in about 2003) does have a hot fill but the dishwasher does not. More capacity to make a manual selection of temperature, spin speed and drying time is really essential. The issue about excema is interesting; I suffer from it and will experiment to see whether there is any laundry liquid left in the wash. I use liquid for sensitive skin.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
ILF says:
6 January 2012

“The least useful features included a pause wash on washing machines”

No, no, and no again! I wouldn’t say I use it every time I do a wash, but I do use it regularly. There’s nothing more annoying than discovering that dropped item that’s missed the boat and now has to wait perhaps a week before it gets washed. What conceivable harm does the function do? It surely isn’t particularly complicated and doesn’t use extra electricity.

The most useful feature for me is the wool hand-wash program. It really works, even with the most delicate of yarns, and it’s bliss not having to wash by hand all the garments I have knitted over the years.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Harwod says:
6 January 2012

I always use delay start on my washing machine and dishwasher so that they operate on cheaper electricity during the night. I would love to see a hotter but much shorter cycle on dishwashers as I think this would give more effective drying than the present lower temperature eco type cycles.. Forget the multi programs on both w/m and d/w… like virtually everyone else I tend to use the same cycles all the time. As for the rest of the gizmos, apart from chilled water and ice dispensers on fridges, the most are pretty useless and unused. I wish manufacturers would put as much energy into energy saving as other things.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
ILF says:
6 January 2012

What could be more useless than chilled water dispensers?

I’ve long wanted to get one of those big American style fridge-freezers; the factor that more than anything stops me from getting one is the ridiculous amount of space wasted by (to me) totally useless water and ice cube dispensers. Fridges and freezers are for storing perishable foods. Why would I want to store tap water in them? It keeps perfectly well in the tap as it is!

If one could have them as an option, that would be fine, but they appear always to be built-in.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Adam says:
6 January 2012

As far as I can see, Which? have not included ISE Appliances in their testing. ISE claim that their washing machines, dryers and (soon to be available) dishwasher are designed to be simple and very long lasting. They are NOT cheap – on a par with Miele I think – but if their claims are justified could well provide an excellent long-term solution.

Apparently their ‘eco’ washing machine, which allows both hot and cold fill as opposed to cold fill only on their other washing machine, is unique in that it ‘intelligently’ allows both hot and cold to fill the machine as and when needed. ISE claim that other hot and cold machines only do one or the other depending upon the chosen programme.

Finally, their dishwasher uses a fan to dry so I imagine would avoid the steamy atmosphere referred to in posts above.

Please Which?, test them for us!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
6 January 2012

I’ve heard good stuff about ISE appliances. ISE claim to be very reliable and cheaply repairable when repairs are needed in future – *much* cheaper to repair compared to Miele.

I do hope Which? are reading these comments. Please Which? – test ISE appliances from now on, only award “Best Buys” to washing machines that rinse properly and persuade manufacturers to include hot fill on their washing machines AND dishwashers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of whitegoodshelp
Member
whitegoodshelp says:
10 January 2012

Most of the early ISE washing machines were relatively normal washing machines with the emphasis on ease of repair and aftersales.

However, the ISE10 is potentially the best washing machine available when the promise of much cheaper no-profit-markup parts, freely available technical information and ease of repair plus the definite higher build quality are taken into account.

I think it potentially is the best washing machine available at the moment for potential longevity and ease of maintaining over its life, something that needs to be very much more taken into account by reviewers. What use is a washer that washes fantastic, uses low water and energy but doesn’t last very long because of poor build quality or outrageously expensive parts, lack of technical information or deliberate not-repairable design?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richardlondon
Member
Richard Wilkinson says:
11 January 2012

Hello Adam

Which? did test an ISE washing machine but it was back in 2007 so the review has been archived as the model is no longer available and our testing has changed since then.

I can give you some information about the CI555WH washer we did test.
Although it wasn’t good enough to be a Best Buy, it wasn’t a long way off. The cleaning was good on the standard 40 degrees and easy care cycles and the short wash was pretty good, however we found the main 40 degree cycle rinsing wasn’t great.

Pros: Good cleaning, excellent short wash, free five-year warranty, delay start
Cons: Noisy, poor rinsing on standard 40 degree program

We’re currently planning ahead and looking at what models are planned to launch in 2012, so will keep the ISE brand in mind, though I’m unable to categorically say we will include one of their models.

I hope this information is of some use

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
6 January 2012

Here’s the ISE washing machine with hot and cold fill.

It would be nice if they offered warm rinsing as well; is anyone from ISE reading this? 😉

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Richard English
Member
Richard English says:
10 January 2012

Wow! A washing machine with intelligent dual fill – just like I – and others – have been suggesting on the washerhep forum for years. It’s a pity it’s not a washer/dryer as space consideration preclude my having separate units.

But I will be writing to them to ask whether they intend to make one and furthermore, whether they have any plans for a dishwasher as well.

What’s the betting that, once these machines are introduced and pprove to meet a need, the other manufacturers will suddenly discover that, what do you know, dual fill is better after all!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PatsyBrennan
Member
Patsy says:
9 January 2012

With regard to the many extras on modern equipment, it seems to me that the only benefit of these is to the energy companies for the unnecessary power used. I will go so far as to say that I suspect collusion between the manufacturers and the energy companies. Most appliances on standby have to be switched off at the plug and some need re-programming each time, which is a pretty effective way of ensuring most are left on standby. I recall when most household appliances had a memory and could be switched off.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 January 2012

You are absolutely right, Patsy. I assumed that the need to reprogram anything would be gone by the end of the 1980s, but it did not happen. We can name and shame manufacturers but it would be useful for Which? to look at this when testing appliances.

Appliances should consume no mains power when not in use. In the case of equipment that is activated by a timer (e.g. PVRs and DVD recorders) it is possible to store the power needed in an internal battery or capacitor.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PatsyBrennan
Member
Patsy says:
9 January 2012

Good idea Wavechange: that WHICH should look into why appliances need to be on standby. Bog standard computers are set-up to retain all their information when turned fully off and it would be simpler to do so with kitchen appliances, TV’s etc. The idea of dozens of appliances on stand by, when I am out or asleep, worries me. Times the unnecessary electriciy used on standby by households in the UK and the resultant profit from pure greed and collusion must be into the mega-millions by now. Times that figure by the rest of the world and Wow! Wonder what the guy who dreamed up standby got for Christmas? Don’t expect a rush to look at this matter though

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
10 January 2012

Yes, we’ve written a Conversation about this topic before: Would you buy a TV without an on/off switch? https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/tvs-on-standby-without-an-on-off-switch/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of whitegoodshelp
Member
whitegoodshelp says:
10 January 2012

Here’s a summary of my feelings regarding washing machines after discussing it on and off with Richard and Dave among others over the last 4 or 5 years –

Cold fill only washing machines are not the most efficient

Hot and cold fill washing machines are not the most efficient

Either of the above can be the most efficient for some people

Washing machines should not be made only to be be efficient for most, or just a majority of people

Washing machines should use HOT & COLD water – not in the old inefficient way – but using proper fuzzy logic and thermostatically controlled valves

Washing machines should be able to function at optimum efficiency no matter what detergent is used, and not be designed to favour only biological detergent users as a significant percentage of people do not use biological detergent

Washing machines should be able to function at optimum efficiency no matter how it is supplied with hot water, whether from gravity fed immersion heaters, combination boilers or solar heated water and users should be able to customise their machine according to which hot supply (if any) they have

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Washingman says:
10 January 2012

We agree with WashierHelp

In Austria we had a Miele which was called AllWasser. It would use rainwater from the tanks on the roof, hot water from the sun heating and tap water too. It was simple in use and we had all 3 pipes connected to the proper taps, but we found that here in the UK we only had a tap for the tap water, so we did not ship the machine over as it was expensive and bought a british model with one pipe.

It isn’t as good and is very slow

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
10 January 2012

This is ideal for those who know what they are doing or are prepared to find out. I know people who have sophisticated central heating timers but make more use of the on/off switch. I do not know many people who customise their word processors and email clients to meet their needs.

Some heat their water in different ways according to season, and not just those with solar heating. Many use a single programme on their washing machine, irrespective of what they are washing and what sort of detergent they are using. There is only so much that fuzzy logic can do, and because of poor design, electronic controls can fail and mistakes in programming could introduce further problems.

I suggest that manufacturers choose useful default settings carefully, on the basis that most users may not change them. Having a display of those settings could encourage the user to customise their settings, but to avoid unnecessary service visits there should be a button to restore factory settings.

My hot & cold fill washing machine will be 30 next month and you might find me on your forum asking for advice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
10 January 2012

I agree with Wavechange (and WhiteGoodsBlog and WashingMan). In particular, as one who is guilty of, but very satisfied with, using just 3 cycles on my washer for over 20 years, I recommend that machines should default to a 60 degree (or slightly hotter – my machine does 75 degrees), cottons cycle (otherwise known as “Fast Coloureds”), a 90 or 95 degree cotton wash (otherwise known as “Whites”) and a Woollens cycle that is woolmark approved, sometimes known as “Delicates” or “Hand wash”.

In a quarter of a century of doing my own washing, all but 18 months of that in just the one machine, I have never ever needed or wanted any of the other cycles on my 15 cycle, 1983 machine, and in the 18 months I did have to tolerate a modern machine a couple of years ago not only did I have to choose endless options every time I used it (though credit to it where it is due, it did default o a 60 degree cotton wash on start up …………just one that didn’t wash, didn’t rinse and took 3 hours!) but not one of the cycles on it actually did the essential job of a washing machine: wash an rinse the laundry.

The factory restore idea is also a great idea if we are to stick with modern, but more often than not unsatisfactory, electronic controls.

Wavechange and I have commented extensively about CFL’s and the fact that their inherent unreliability is almost certain;y down to the atrociously built and impossibly cheap electronics within them: most appliances suffer the same fate because manufacturer want profit. QUALITY electronics, WELL BUILT, and with some SENSIBLE default options should be absolutely indestructible. It can be done!

If the money was spent on the QUALITY rather than the QUANTITY of daft gizmo’s, we’d have outstanding products from every manufacturer.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
10 January 2012

Filling a washing machine with hot water also helps dissolve the detergent added into the soap drawer and keeps it cleaner. The “cold fill only” washing machines cannot do this and if you want to avoid a nasty mess and having to clean the soap drawer more often, you will need to pour hot water into the soap drawer regularly to dissolve and flush-out the detergent and softener gunk. Even if the water is at boiling point, the temperature can be regulated with the cold supply as well, but the initial hot water should go in at full temperature for the first 10 – 25 seconds to keep the drawer clean, then cold water added. This won’t harm the clothes as the water will cool down as it enters the drum, but it’s far better to start off the wash with warm water than use a *lot* more power to heat it up from stone cold! Why heat up the water twice when you have an existing hot water supply at home?

Second point is that warm rinsing can remove a *lot* more detergent by dissolving it and I often wonder if this could save water and rinse better at the same time? So instead of performing 3 cold rinses with half a drum of water each time, which does rinse well, could 3 rinses with 2 warm rinses do a better job with 1/3 of the water consumption, with the cold rinse last to avoid creasing the clothes?

Hot water pressure can be very low and manufacturers need to allow for this, even if the hot water is just trickling into the washing machine when it’s needed, it will still save time and energy compared to using just cold water.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lisa Galliers
Member
Lisa Galliers says:
10 January 2012

Thanks so much for all your comments, it’s great to see this is such a popular topic! We’re reading through all the comments now, and there’s some really interesting points here, so I’ll get our large appliances experts to respond shortly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Prudence says:
10 January 2012

It seems as though almost all other comments on here are about washing machines, dishwashers and fridges.

I’ve read them and I agree with most.

My own bugbears are:

Flashing lights, especially blue ones. Why are manufacturers obsessed with blue LEDS and why do they have to flash? Most of all, why do we have to have them even when they tell us nothing? My Iron has blue lights in the water tank and flashing blue ones on the thermostat. I much preferred my previous irons that had simple red lights to show when the element was on.

Stupid noises. Why on earth does everything have to play a tune to tell you you’ve pressed a button or that it’s come to the end of the cycle or that it’s filling up or whatever? Most annoying of all, why are many appliances made without the facility to stop these noises. If I wanted to run my washer, dryer or dishwasher overnight I couldn’t because all of them play a silly tune when they reach the end and they keep on playing it and won’t shut up until you press the off switch.

LCD displays. I do appreciate that in a few cases these can be really quite useful, but as far as I can see in most cases they serve no useful purpose at all and appear to be fitted for the sake of it. I saw a good oven in John Lewis that I was tempted to buy but I did not because it had a pointless LCD display that showed pictures of things like a chicken with ‘animated steam’ over it to show the oven was on, or what looked like a shower head spraying water that was apparently supposed to show that the grill was on (the water droplets were supposed to be heat from the grill!!!)

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
10 January 2012

We had red, orange and green LEDs for many years before it was possible to produce blue or white versions. I suspect that the blue LEDs are used to make appliances look more modern.

If silly noises prevent you leaving appliances on overnight this could save your life or avoid a serious flood. See the posting by ‘whitegoods help’ above.

A friend has a microwave with an amazing – and pointless – colourful animated display, plus the silly sounds. Maybe that’s why this ‘designer’ microwave was so cheap.

Those brightly coloured Dyson vacuum cleaners look like something out of the Fisher Price catalogue and I will not be surprised if the next versions play tunes and flash lights.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
11 January 2012

Totally agree with Prudence and also with Wavechange.

I detest the flashing lights and I’m certain that Blue ones are just because the geeks at the design offices are still childishly-fixated by the “new” blue LEDS ( even though they are now really quite old-hat).

I hate the daft sounds that appliances make and have a personal view that these are also due to the child-like fascination of the geeks at the design offices (who probably all wear Casio Digital watches that play strangulated waltzing matilda on the hour every hour!). I agree that leaving appliances on overnight is a suicide bid and as such if the noises have any purpose at all, it’s to mean that you can’t leave the appliances on whilst you sleep, but personally I’d rather not have the noises and also remove all delay start options plus get insurers to refuse to pay out (or insure you at all) if you leave appliances running unattended. Hopefully that would stop people laving things on unattended.

And I’m totally and utterly with Wavechange over the completely berserk Dyson cleaners. I would never dream of touching one of these with a barge-pole, partly because I would not give one of them house-room looking like they do, but also because out of the only 5 people I know who had or have a Dyson, 3 have had them catch fire in use (one person twice with two different models) and 1 person has found it to be completely useless as a vacuum. 4 our of 5 dis-satisfied customers seems like a fair damnation to me but that’s besides the point.

So, come on Which? – if you are going to “make sure manufacturers listen”, lets see machines devaoid of all sparkling blue LEDS, nice and quiet with no tunes, bleeps or noises and preferable made in “grown up” colours and shapes! Baby-walkers for babies!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
11 January 2012

Dave – I imagine your mobile phone is set to go ‘ring-ring’ rather than play muzak and flash lights. Maybe the ringtone enthusiasts actually like the blue flashing lights on their kitchen appliances. Maybe the next step will be bright lights that cycle through a spectrum of colours in sequence with the muzak.

If we do get hot & cold fill washing machines, some manufacturers will undoubtedly require us to play some sort of button pushing game to activate this option, and we will have to play the game again if we dare to pull the plug to save power rather than leaving the machine on standby.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
11 January 2012

@Wavechange:

Mobile Phone? What is this “mobile phone”?!!!

Seriously, of course I have a mobile ‘phone – in fact I have an iPhone and I love it, but it is set to ring a proper British GPO ‘phone ring tone and it took me ages to force it to do so, and I switched off ALL the other tones for things like typing each letter or getting a new text and so on.

I’m sure you’re right about what you suspect re new machines of any kind.

If the button pushers and knob twiddlers and flashers like all their toys and games, let them have them: I have no issue with sat all. What I do have an issue with is manufacturers who make it impossible to switch these things off and who make having every possible flashing light and silly tune enabled the default option which comes back every time an appliance is powered up.

I also object to the fact that those of us who don’t use the bells and whistles end up having to pay for them even though we don’t want them, but that’s a lesser objection on my part than being unable to switch them off.

Time was when people like you and I could get inside an appliance and disconnect things like sounders and speakers to stop these things. Some appliances now are so designed that if you do this, the appliance won’t work any more – if the manufacturers put as much effort into making the appliances do their designated job properly as they have into making sure we can’t stop the toys we would have world-class, ultra efficient, appliances all round!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Lisa Galliers
Member
Lisa Galliers says:
11 January 2012

I agree about the noises Prudence – I also wish that appliance with noises, bleeps or buzzes, had an option to turn them off. My microwave bleeps at me everytime I press a button which is really annoying, especially if I have to do it late at night or early morning when people are trying to sleep, and there’s no way to turn them off.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of whitegoodshelp
Member
whitegoodshelp says:
11 January 2012

Speaking of bells and whistles and mobile phones. I would love my washing machine and tumble dryer to text me (or preferable the wife) when they have finished. We have them in the garage and my wife is constantly going in to see if they have finished and being frustrated when they haven’t – especially when she timed her visit according to the time left display – which we all know are almost a joke they are so inaccurate at times.

I would say it’s far more of an annoyance to give people an estimated finish time which is inaccurate than to not give them any expectations at all other than letting them rely on their own experience of doing the specific wash programme and/or the average times given in the instruction books.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
11 January 2012

Oh how I agree with you Andy! (Whitegoods help).

I really don’t understand why anyone would want these remaining time displays when they are so misleading.

I know that we’re never going to see a resurgence of electromechanical timers in appliances, but I can tell you almost to the minute when my washer will finish the cycle just by putting my hand under the hot tap before I start it (to see how hot the incoming water is) and knowing which cycle it is on. I’m never more than 5 minutes out even on a really bad day!

Even with electronic controls, a user who takes notice of what their appliance does can soon get a very good idea of timings, as you have said.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
11 January 2012

I’m glad to see the staff at Which? are reading these comments. Hopefully Which? can test ISE appliances now. I have looked at the ISE website and I see they have just a few models of appliances, which I think is great because it’s better than having too many different types and models of the same appliance – it does exactly the same job at the end of the day; a dishwasher washes dishes, a washing machine cleans your clothes etc. I don’t know why other manufacturers’ have so many different models of the same products? I don’t see any reason why Which? cannot test ISE appliances in every round of testing, since ISE don’t have zillions of different models of the same appliances.

I totally agree with the comments above about beeps and fancy colours. My washing machine beeps loudly at the end for several minutes and there’s no way of turning it off. I find it so annoying! I don’t want modern fancy looks or beeps – I just want a kitchen appliance that does the job properly. I don’t care if my next washing machine doesn’t look fashionable, and I know anyone who visits won’t care either, so why are manufacturers so obsessed by appliances looking nice? The only exception to that is making matching appliances in fitted kitchens, such as the stainless steel colour, but I just stick to white as it’s neutral and never goes out of fashion.

Does anyone know why Which? does not test the cleaning performance of the “economy” (or similarly named) programmes on dishwashers anymore? I’ve been a Which? member long enough to know that when they did test the cleaning performance of “normal” and “eco” programmes, the “eco” programme could rarely match the better cleaning performance of the “normal” programme.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
11 January 2012

Certainly agree about looks and colours.

Miele are very upfront about boasting that their appliances are designed to last at least 20 years and as such come in plain white, without any fancy curves and bumps, so that they are timeless in appearance.

I rather suspect that simple, box-shaped, cabinets are probably stronger too, which is quite important if reliability, strength and longevity really are intended.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richardlondon
Member
Richard Wilkinson says:
12 January 2012

We have to cover several difference factors when choosing what brands to test, as we’re only able to test a certain number of products each time.
We generally try to reflect the market as much as possible, and ISE is a relatively small brand, but thanks for the feedback, and we’ll definitely look into this brand going forward.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Gretal says:
12 January 2012

A few of the “extra” features on Washing Machaines can be useful – e.g. the delayed start (useful for people on cheap rate electricity and best of all, you can set it to come on before you get up so you can hang clothes out as soon as you’re ready without having to wait a couple of hours) & time remaining is extremely useful, but what I’d REALLY like to see is the wash cycle times drastically reduced. Each time I’ve bought a new machine it seems to take twice as long as the previous one – I assume this because they’re designed to use less water? If they’re on for longer surely they use more electricity so difficult to see what is actually being “saved” here and I don’t believe this gives consumers an accurate picture. As people tend to be increasingly “time-poor” I think a faster wash would definitely get most people’s vote. Consequently, I wash virtually everything on a 40 degree wash because the 60 just takes far too long.
I also find that because they use so little water, that most of the powder remains in the dispenser which means you have to wash things a second time to do the job properly – how can this be a “saving”? As for a 30 degree wash – forget it – the casings of the liquid capsules don’t dissolve properly, they gum up the machine & 30 degrees isn’t hot enough to clean either the clothes properly or the machine out as you wash, leaving both smelly & the machine full of gunky residue from the liquid capsule casing. This result is having to run a cleaning wash more frequently which takes about 2.5 hours. Again – how can this possibly be considered a “saving”?

It’s got to the stage now that if any of my friends are considering replacing an older machine, I always point out the greatly increased wash time disadvantages of new ones and urge them to get their old one repaired if they possibly can.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
14 January 2012

I have seen some major appliances have the print protected by a glass or plastic front. My own cooker has glass over the print that’s behind the controls. This allows you to wipe the appliance with a cloth and not rub-off the print. I don’t understand why ALL major appliances don’t cover the print to avoid it coming off.

If the cover is sealed on properly, dirt should not be able to seep behind it.

Is this a good “feature”? I say “yes” every time. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 January 2012

This is the sort of small detail that an intelligent person can check when comparing appliances on display in shops. Well designed kitchen appliances will be easier to clean and not have dirt traps that make them old and tatty quickly. Some manufacturers worked out how to avoid print rubbing off over 50 years ago but modern designers sometimes do not think about simple practical matters.

Sadly, it is much more difficult to spot design flaws when buying from online retailers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
15 January 2012

Having read the comments here from Dave about his unreliable LG washing machine taking 3 hours to wash compared to about 1 hour on his 1983 washing machine, I think I have found a modern equivalent to his 1983 washing machine: hot and cold fill, completes a wash cycle in around 1 hour, high water level option, offers up to 7 (yes SEVEN) rinses and is claimed to be very reliable and repairable.

Yes it’s an ISE! When the time comes to replace my modern washing machine – which takes forever to complete a cycle, is cold fill only and rinses poorly – I will be getting an ISE – even if Which? decide not to test ISE. If Which? does decide to test ISE, there are only two models of their washing machines to test i.e. the hot and cold fill model – soon to be released, and the other cold fill only model.

Testing a “new” brand should not be based on popularity alone, but whether it can offer consumers a reliable and cheaply repairable appliance, something which none of the other manufacturers offer. Which? should be working for the benefit of the consumer and test ISE appliances to see if consumers are better off owning ISE appliances? Name me any other manufacturer which offers a 10 year guarantee AND makes the appliances cheap and easy to repair after that? The build quality looks like it rivals or exceeds that of Miele washing machines.

I don’t know what these ISE brand washing machines are like to use. They sound promising and I’ve been looking throughout their website and I’m impressed with what I’ve seen. If anyone owns one of these appliances, I would like to know what you think. Are they as good as claimed?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Adam says:
16 January 2012

My thoughts exactly David, but I too would love to hear from someone who already has one. Interestingly ISE appear NOT to recommend their hot and cold fill machine unless you have ready access to very nearby ‘cheap’ hot water (eg solar). ISE clearly reckon that the overall energy costs would be higher if hot water is not very close by (to avoid cold pipe-water being primarily used) and/or water is heated by, presumably, either gas or electricity.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Richard English
Member
Richard English says:
18 January 2012

The intelligent program I suggested would have taken into account the various delay times imcumbent in re,ote hot water systems.

Simply build in a bypass that takes the initial hot water flow to the drain and only takes it into the machine for the first fill once it is hot enough. The simple way to arrange for the correct delay would be a user-controlled timer, which would need setting in accordance with the characteristics of the user’s plumbing system.

A more sohpisticated system would measure the incoming water temperature and divert it to the drain until it is warm enough. A default maximum delay setting would ensure that, should there be no hot water in the plumbing, the drain diversion would shut off after a reasonable period and the machine would then admit cold water to the drum and heat it as required.

This second system – surely easy enough to contrive with modern computerised controls – would mean that those of us who have solar heating (whose water temperature can vary from near freezing to near boiling) will not need to adjust the water admission delay.

In both systems the actual water temperature admitted to the drum would be controlled by a simple thermostat (similar to the one used is thermostatic showers) adjusted by the controller in accordance with the washing programme’s needs.

Any competent designer with engineering ability would easily be able to build an intelligent machine of the typer I describe – which rather makes me wonder who does design modern appliance? The marketing department, the accounts department, the sales department – or the engineering department?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
16 January 2012

I suppose ISE are not recommending you connect the hot supply unless the hot water source is nearby, because the washing machine will be filled with water by the time the hot supply actually delivers warm water, but if you have solar heated water, the hot water fill will be a cheaper option for you. Also consider that in the winter months the cold water supply will be just above freezing and the hot water supply indoors that’s cooled down in the pipes will be warmer than the cold water supply. If you have set the ISE to the higher water level (which I assume performs the main wash with more water as well?), the hot supply will reduce running costs?

I hope the ISE hot and cold fill will work with low water pressure and accept the hot water literally “trickling” into the washing machine, as hot water pressure is lower than cold water pressure.

I have read the blogs on the http://www.whitegoodshelp.co.uk/wordpress/ site about these issues and there’s always the option of a TMV valve to anyone who wants to turn their cold fill only machine into a warm fill, as the TMV valve will mix the hot and cold water and deliver warm water, even with very hot water, but the TMV valve itself must be set no higher than 30C if you don’t want your delicate items damaged. This will mean every rinse will be done in warm water and each rinse will effectively become extra washes at the same time, increasing cleaning performance considerably! I don’t know if TMV valves will operate with very low hot water pressure?

This conversation blog is very interesting and I hope the manufacturers are reading these comments. We are your customers who you are depending on to keep you in business!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dave494
Member
David says:
18 January 2012

Does anyone remember the older (late 1980’s) Zanussi Jetsystem washing machines which would spin the clothes in the wash water, basically doing a “spin wash” by spinning the clothes through the detergent solution for about 10 seconds, repeating this every few minutes? The main cotton wash consisted of normal drum rotation in both directions, spraying the clothes from above and the spin washing. It saved time and cleaned the clothes very well. I have not found any new washing machine – including any from Zanussi – which claim to do this same spin-washing on cotton cycles. Maybe someone reading this could suggest it to the manufacturers? Considering that ISE have included the hot water valve, maybe they do listen to people who know about washing machines and they could introduce this “spin wash” to boost cleaning performance – it really does work! I miss the old Zanussi Jetsystems which done the spin-washing, back when Zanussi products were built tough compared to today’s Zanussi appliances.

Hot and cold fill washing machines have never had a problem with hot water temperature, even if the water coming into the soap drawer was almost at boiling point. It was much better this way as it would keep the soap drawer clean by dissolving the residue. With cold-fill only washing machines the soap drawers get dirty instantly as the detergent never dissolves and it sticks. If you are using biological detergent, you simply start off washing with water that never gets hotter than 40C, so you don’t prematurely decay the enzymes in biological detergent. Hot and cold fill definitely saves energy, as mentioned above in earlier comments.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of whitegoodshelp
Member
whitegoodshelp says:
19 January 2012

Hoover machines used to do the spin on wash too. I would guess it was a marketing fad and now forgotten about. If it truly improved wash efficiency it can’t possibly have been discontinued at a time when wash efficiency has never been so much in the spotlight.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 January 2012

That would put a lot of load on the motor and with some detergents could cause foaming.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of dave d
Member
Dave D says:
24 April 2012

LOL. Just come back to this convo after a few months and read about the Zanussi Jet System.

I remember those and in fact I almost bought one once.

The cause of my opening “LOL!” is that the useless LG that I had for a short while used to cause an incredible amount of over-sudsing (as it called it) on every rinse and spin it did, so much so that soap suds poured out of the powder drawer on every wash and all over the floor. This was using proper Automatic detergents including barely half-doses of powder and also liquid capsules (so no chance of over-dosing by the user). When it rinsed very little foam was removed and each spin used to cause it to make a horrible noise as it “suds-locked”.

It occurs to me (hence the LOL!) that LG had re-invented the spin wash …. but made it happen all through the rinses too.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   