It’s Big Energy Week! A week where organisations, like Which? and the Citizens Advice Bureau, try to help you keep the cost of your energy bills down. So what energy related question would you like to see answered?

What’s the number one financial concern for Brits? Energy bills.

Research from the Citizens Advice Bureau found that more than 40% of us fear we won’t be able to pay our next energy bill. The fact people are so concerned isn’t surprising considering that prices have risen by a whopping 63% between 2000 and 2010.

Tips and tricks to save energy

The main aim of Big Energy Week is to give tips and tricks on how to save money on your bills. So, today we held a live energy Q&A with a panel of experts to do just that. We had a vast array of questions coming in. Here’s some of the highlights:

Laura asked about energy price cuts: I am with an energy company that dropped its prices recently, but I switched to a fixed tariff during the latest round of price hikes. Will I benefit from the cuts?

Charlotte Berry of Which? Switch said: ‘Unfortunately, if you’ve switched to a fixed price tariff then you won’t see your rates lowered as a result of the recent drops. However, since the drops are quite small compared to the rises last year you may still be on the best deal for you.’

Lee asked about Feed-in tariffs: What has happened to grants for solar energy and wind energy, are they still available and worthwhile in today’s energy market?

Sylvia Baron, Which? energy expert, answered: ‘The Feed-in tariff, which pays households for installing renewable energy like wind and solar is still on-going.

‘The rate for wind hasn’t changed yet, but might drop a bit in April. However, the rates for solar panels could be halved under government proposals. This has been challenged in court and the government is now appealing – we’ll know in the next few weeks what the outcome will be.’

Brian asked about cutting bills: Having just been made redundant at 60, what advice can you give to reduce energy bills and make my house more energy efficient?

Doug Malcolm of British Gas answered: ‘My best advice would be to check the insulation levels within your property. By ensuring you have adequate insulation in your loft you can save yourself up to £175 a year on your heating bills. Further to this if you have a property with cavity walls you could have these insulated and save up to £145 a year.

‘There are grants and promotions available throughout the market place which may result in getting either free or discounted insulation depending on your circumstances.’

So, will any of those answers help you cut your energy bills? If not, or you have a specific question you’d like answered, post your energy related questions or concerns below and our experts will get back to you as soon as they can.