Why does my energy company hold onto my money?

The other day I got a nice surprise when my energy bill arrived in the post, and found I’m in credit by £100! Great, but if I’m in so much credit, why is my money sitting in my energy company’s bank account?

I’m not the only person asking this question. Which?’s executive director, Richard Lloyd, is on Radio 5 Live all week talking about consumer rights, and on Monday a listener raised this precise issue.

Give me my money back!

So what can we do about it? Well I thought that one option would be to phone up the energy company in question and ask them to give it back. It wasn’t that easy.

They explained that the £100 I had in credit was only partly refundable because, although my gas bill was up to date, I hadn’t been billed for electricity since April. Confused? I am.

So I paid £66 on my last bill, submitted two meter readings shortly afterwards and got a statement saying I’m over £100 in credit. Wouldn’t this suggest that I paid too much on my last bill and that, not only should I get a refund, but they should also adjust my direct debit?

Well no, not according to Michael, the customer service rep who explained four times why this wouldn’t happen. I still don’t understand the reasoning. Perhaps it will all become clear when I over pay again in October?

Why’s it so complicated?

But should we really have to go to so much hassle? A colleague of mine at Which? was also in credit a few months back and the energy company simply paid back the amount without him even having to pick up the phone.

I accept that when paying by monthly direct debit, there needs to be a certain amount of flexibility – since you’re likely to be in credit after the warm summer months and in debit after a cold winter. These payments should balance out in the end. And I also accept that it’s our responsibility to make sure our meter readings are correct, by informing our energy provider every three months.

But it looks like energy companies have far too much leeway to arbitrarily decide what their policy is when our accounts are in credit. For instance, British Gas automatically refunds you when your £200 in credit, compared to E.ON which does so when you’re only in £5 credit.

At the end of the day, most of these companies will simply return the money if you ask for it. But should we have to when it’s our money they’re holding on to? After all, what would you prefer; money in your bank account earning you interest, or in your energy companies’ coffers?

Charlie says:
20 July 2014

I recently, a couple of months ago, switched away from First Utility. I informed them before I switched, via their website, and asked them to refund the nearly £200 pound I was in credit.
Did I get my money back? No, in fact they continued to bill me for a further 6 weeks when I was nolonger their customer!

I phoned them to ask what was going on and why they had not refunded MY money. I was unbelievably told that they could not refund the money straight away due to a fault with their system. Presumably the same problem they had in June 2013 when other customers were complaining that they didn’t get their money for 3 months.

It is surely not acceptable that First Utility appears to have a policy of keeping money from their customers for a number of months after they have left. To me this can only be so that they can earn interest on the money that they keep in their corporate bank account.

They are not doing themselves any favours by adopting this policy as I, and I sure other ex-customers, will be letting everyone know what they do.

Colin G says:
28 July 2014

I am having the same problem having switched away from First Utility in April, who has the cheek to debit me another £125 more than a month after I switched. They have now at last agreed to pay the £238 they owe me, but have said it could take another 15 working days. Unacceptable, and I won’t be going back to them.

Taking a wider view, this surely is one more downside of a market where all the ‘competition’ comes from small, understaffed billing companies, not real competition between actual energy suppliers.

rob says:
28 November 2014

If you tell them you will contact the national press ,The bbcs Money Box program and write about them on facebook you might get some action .I did and they soon got moving

Frusterated says:
24 February 2015

I left First Utility in March. It took 3 months and 3phone calls to recover my overpayment. However 7 months after I left they phoned to say I owed them just under £100. The caller was unable to tell me why this was the case, but that I needed to pay the money by card over the phone immediately. Naturally I refused and requested an explanation by letter. In response I received an e-mail stating I owed this money but no reason or explanation was given, followed about 2weeks later by a very threatening e-mail stating the steps they would follow if I didn’t pay up. I wrote to them stating that as far as I’m concerned I do not owe them any money and they never replied to me. However I have now received a leaflet from a debt collector stating I owe this money. The leaflet shows a phone no but no address. I have no intension of contacting them. Has anyone else been treated like this by First Utility??

John Dalley says:
5 October 2015

I have been waiting 7 months for my £300 of extra energy moved house and gave them my readings and photos of both my meters rang them 10 times on average takes 45 min to get through told it is all sorted but then nothing is done .

callum says:
25 October 2016

Yep, First utility have done the exact same thing to me, charged me £300 over just a 6 week billing period after I left a rented property. contacted me 3 years later! im taking it to the ombudsman.

john wiggins says:
20 July 2014

whatever you do stay away from this company full of excuses but very little action, left after very poor service no bills for 7 months then left for weeks waiting for my £200+credit refund, very bad company.

derek shawcross says:
22 July 2014

i have been fighting british gas now for eight years yes eight year for money they owe me witch is £3066,33p they tell me it will go in my bank but never does now after eight years of phone calls and hundreds of pounds later i,m still not got it, i told them i won,t interest on it as they would if it was me,i have a letter of them admitting they owe me but getting it well yes i am still waiting, the phone calls can last up to one hour plus times that by eight years it,s a lot of my time and money,

Vince says:
24 July 2014

I am having similar problems with being billed for a meter that doesn’t exist by Spark Energy. @Derek Shawcross, go to the ombudsman ASAP, that is far too much money to me missing!

Crissy says:
7 July 2016

I changed from british gas last year to first utility im both metersits a prepayment meter im paying an absolute fortune and i used to get an extra £130 in the winter as my entitlement with me being on such a low income i have to also pay £13 a week = extra for my box room as i am in a 3 bedroom house me and my son but my daughter was living with us too when first moved here and i have 2 grandkids who sleep over and because i wont downsize i have to pay this including £12 council tax out of the small amount of benefits i recieve, if the room was a foot smaller i wouldnt have to pay redicilous!
Cannot even afford to go shopping after direct debits any advice would be great.
Thanks

duncan lucas says:
8 July 2016

Crissy , it depends on where you look as to the position of First Utility . Which gives it an average+ , TP likes it but there are many that dont . It isnt the cheapest or best value for energy I would leave it and go elsewhere but you are hampered with prepayment meters while other energy bundles using DD are cheaper . As you know your council tax relates to house size and the government changed the charges for those with extra rooms , as in -live by yourself in a large house or extra rooms , benefit reduction 14 % of eligible rent for 1 spare bedroom and 25 % for 2 or more. Also your savings come into it if over £6000 and if children under 10 then expected to share bedroom . It depends also where you live as to the council tax . The winter allowance is for heating and depends on income and whether you are an OAP and also whether a cold weather payment is triggered. There is a lot more but it starts getting personal.

Libby says:
26 February 2017

Sarah britton says:
29 July 2014

I have £5000 credit with npower for electricity. They will not refund until a third party meter reader comes to the house and they require 11 days notice when I will be away on holiday. Despite this credit npower increased my direct debit by £100 this month!
Almost a year ago when I was over £3000 in credit I started the long process of dealing with customer services. No one in that organisation uses any common sense or is able to over ride the policies and procedures that result in so many dissatisfied customers.

Charlie says:
5 August 2014

I am still having trouble getting my money back from my previous energy supplier, First Utility.
It would seem it is common practice for utility companies to keep hold of their customer’s money for about three months.

I have therefore set up an e-petition on the government website, not the sort of thing I would normally do, to see if they can be forced to change.

Feel free to sign it http://epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/68188

Colin G says:
6 August 2014

Excellent move – I have signed the petition. It won’t have much effect unless it is well publicised – maybe Which? could encourage people to sign it through their campaigns?

Ellie M says:
31 August 2014

I guess where one stands on this situation depends on one’s personal circumstances. I am currently feeling frustrated as a result to my energy company’s move to refund any credit balances each quarter, as a result of pressure in the press, and as a result, Government action. I am living on a low income currently, and as a result pay my energy bills by monthly direct debit, for three reasons: a discount is applied if one pays this way; paying a fixed monthly amount makes it easier to budget, very important when one is on a low income; by paying a fixed monthly fee, I avoid the fluctuations between lower summer, and higher winter bills (I would not be able to pay a large winter quarter bill if I had to pay it in one chunk). The whole point of paying a fixed monthly amount is to smooth out these ‘peaks and troughs’, and a credit balance is built up over the lighter, warmer months, when fuel consumption is lower, which is then used during the darker, colder months, when consumption, and thus bills rise. Therefore, if one is using this system, one will automatically always build up a credit balance over the summer period. This is a good thing! I don’t think this is rocket science, nor do I think that this is a reason to harangue the energy companies for ‘holding onto my money’!!! Everyones circumstances are different, and thus how they wish this issue to be handled will vary. Customers are legally entitled to request the energy companies to return any surplus funds on their account, and they are also entitled to request an energy usage review, if they feel they are paying too much by direct debit, and if their useage confirms that they are over-paying against their actual and projected useage, then they can reduce their direct debit accordingly.

I suspect this issue has become inflamed as a result of customers (see other comments above), receiving poor customer service from their energy companies, regarding refunds of surplus balances, and also over the issue of reducing direct debits. I would like to make it clear that I am an ordinary customer, and neither I, nor anyone I am related to, or know, have any connection with any energy company, otther than as a customer. I am pleased to say that I have not experienced these problems with my energy company, Southern Electric. Thier customer service is excellent; any queries are handled promptly by friendly, helpful and efficient staff, who know what they are doing!! Not just my personal experience, they have won many awards for their customer service. I would encourage anyone who is unhappy with thier energy provider to do a price comparison with their energy company versus Souther Electric, and if the fugures stack up, to seriously consider moving to them. I have requested a partial refund of funds from them in the past, and it was handled promptly, efficiently and politely, with no hassle, and the monies arrived promply too!

As a result of of the public ‘fury’ over energy companies having credit balances on their customer’s accounts, I am now being caused difficulty. Paying monthly, and building up a credit balance to use towards the higher-cost winter months helps me to budget, but now, as a result of public and Government pressure, my energy company are now obliged to return to me any balance over £5, every quarter. This completely negates the effect of being able to ‘save up’ towards the colder months. One is then left with the problem of where to ‘set aside’ , and account for, these funds, so that they are available when needed. On a low income, I cannot aford to use these funds for other things, as I would not be able to find the ‘extra’ when the heavy Autumn/Winter bills arrive. It my seem a lovely thing to get a ‘bonus’ payment from the energy company, but the on-going energy useage still has to be paid for. I think this action over the returning of such small balances has resulted in a ‘knee-jerk’, not-thought-out-properly ‘solution’, and I think that the full implications of this wil only become apparent as time goes on. I can forsee this system resulting in a lot of confusion for customers, unexpected large bills which may be difficult to pay, and ultimately potential hardship for customers, particularly those on low incomes, families struggling to make ends meet, and those who are less good at managing their finances, or just down-right irresponsilbe with their money. Be careful what you wish for!

Surely a much more sensible system would be an ‘opt-out’ system whereby credit balances over £x (and I would suggest that the current £5 is a litttle low) are automatically returned to customers (if that is what the majority wish), unless they ‘opt out’. The energy companies could have a simple ‘opt out’ tick box on their account, which could be selected by customers on-line, or by returning a form the companies could send out. This way all customers needs and wishes could be accommodated, instead of just some. I know I am not alone in thinking this,as when I contacted my energy company to query why they had returned the credit balance, the customer service representative commented that he had had several other customers calling to ‘complain’ about their funds being returned! if you agree with me, why not make your views known to you energy company (seniour staff will always have more impact, as they have the poewr to change policy), and very importantly, to your MP, and or, the appropriate Government minister. I suspect we are storing a up a great deal of hardship and worry for many people, as we enter the Autumn and Winter period of higher useage and bills.

bud abb says:
31 August 2014

Dear Ellle,
I understand your frustration but you and so many other consumers are missing the point.
In the very old days, the meters were read perhaps one a quarter and you then paid the bill up to perhaps a month later. The energy company carried the cost and you were never in credit. Because costs have sky-rocketed another plan is now necessary.to even out payments
At he end of summer, like now, start with zero credit, estimate the total cost for a year, devide by 12 and set that as your monthly payment.
OK during the winter you will have a debit balance but, the energy company will accept that just like they always used to. They are in business for profit, why should you help finance their operation

Ellie M says:
2 September 2014

Thanks for your comment, but I’m not missing the point. I provide meter readings every quarter to my energy company, so my bills are pretty accurate. This takes only a couple of minutes, and I would have thought it worth the effort for people who are finding the system so frustrating. My energy company is always happy to discuss and implement changes to my direct debit, and has been swayed by my decision where I have felt that an increase was perhaps too much. I have also never had any problems in obtaining a refund when I requested one.

Yes, the energy companies are in it to make a profit; given this is it realistic to think they will tolerate all their customers being in debit for the Auntumn/Winter period? Would you, if you were running the company, and had share holders to account to? Things may have been done one way in the ‘old days’, but frankly times change, and the chasng of profit has become an ever stronger motive behind thier actions. We may not like it, but this is the truth of the matter. What you suggest as a new way of spreading out payments actually entails the energy companies effectively extending all their customers credit over the Autumn/Winter period. This is not realistic, and would cost them, and when they experience cost, they pass it on to us.

Regularly providing a meter reading to your energy company will certainly enable you to reach a more accurate figure for your direct debit payment, and your energy company should be happy to discuss this with you, and together arrive at a sensible figure, so that you don’t have too large a surplus. However, don’t forget that energy useage can vary greatly from year to year (for instance those very cold winters we had a couple of years ago, against much milder ones more recently). The energy companies do not have crystal balls with which to predict exactly what the weather will be doing a year ahead, and so make their predictions based on previous useage. They have to come up with a figure somehow……. what other way would you suggest?

If customers are not happy with paying by direct debit on a monthly basis, and thus building up a credit to carry them forward, they are under no obligation to do so. Each and every customer is able to pay their bill on a quarterly basis. Supplying a meter reading on a timely basis would also ensure that the bill uis accurate, and you only pay for what you have used. No credit balances!!

Don’t forget, if meters were read by the energy companies as frequently as in the ‘old days’, they would have to employ more meter readers to facilitate this, which would of course mean more expense….and guess who the extra cost would be passed on to…? Yes, us the customer!! Do you really want your energy bills to go up as a result of this, when it is quick and straightforward to read one’s gas and electric meters once a quarter. Sometimes one has to help oneself to achieve the best outcome!

wavechange says:
2 September 2014

Ellie M – I know that energy companies do try to keep us in credit to help us cope with winter bills, but is there a problem with simply keeping sufficient funds in your bank account to ensure that you can pay your bill? In recent years, many have found themselves in credit by hundreds and sometimes thousands of pounds.

My preferred choice would be an online account where I pay for what energy I use. That is either not an option or would cost more, so for years I have had to put up with accumulating credit and sometimes rising direct debit payments even when I am well in credit. e.on did this and Scottish Power have told me that they want to keep their customers in credit. I’m prepared to provide my meter readings as often as needed but I don’t want to be more than £100 in credit at any time.

bud abb says:
2 September 2014

Sorry Ellie but I still believe you are not looking at this correctly. Nearly all commercial companies use credit to set up their business and factor the cost of this into their operations. They have to pay for this credit just like we do when we get o loan or a mortgage. If they paid interest on our credit balance that would be a different matter but that’s not the case. I guess you wouldn’t think to give money to Waitrose or ASDA to help them buy their stock so why be different for the energy guys. They have to buy gas and electricity to sell on to us in much the same way.
It is unfortunate that far too many instances of overcharging via the direct debit system have occurred and the companies are usually the culprits but it is up to us to prevent this.
Regards

Ian Turner says:
2 February 2015

I’m not sure what universe you’re living in but I was in credit from day 1 non stop with my past company who I won’t name here. When I moved to another, several hundred pounds in credit I did not get my balance refunded and since then it has been reduced by them charging me for electricity supplied by my new company!! I am currently with the ombudsman and have just raised it with my MP. Certain members of the ‘Big 6’ of Mediterranean proprietorship need very close investigation. You’re not kidding they’re in business for profit. Whatever arguments you make cannot justify them holding onto hundreds of pounds of my money for months after I’ve left. Due to a ‘system error they say. Really? For months? I bet if I owed them money they wouldn’t allow me to delay repaying because my computer crashed. They can still interrogate my account so they can send me a cheque as far as I’m concerned, any other difficulties are their problem.
I just moved to a smaller company who seem to know how to answer the phone, how to answer emails and how to solve problems. By the way they pay interest on my credit balances.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Argonaut... says:
3 September 2014

tom says:
5 September 2014

I switched from Scottish power on the 6th of June this year, confirmed the switch via email as i don’t trust the auto switch from the comparison sites, and was told they had all the info needed and my refund of around £300 would be arranged.

Now 3 months later, 3 hours on the phone, numerous complaint emails to their “escalation team” (who are obviously overrun) and the refund is still unpaid.. SO many different excuses its not worth listing, but if i owed them money for three months and many broken promises to pay would the bailiffs arrive on my door step?? perhaps i could try this ?

Its so one sided- however i have learnt to NEVER allow a credit to build up with my supplier in future, better to be a little behind and top up if possible.. Scottish Power have taken the biscuit in terms of the worst customer service i have ever experienced however. Well done for going straight to the top of the class!

Helen says:
9 September 2014

I have just applied for a refund from OVO as I am £349 in credit iam told I can only have £193 and this takes 14 WORKING days which is nearly three weeks before I see it. This has really got to stop if I told them they would have to wait three weeks I would hear from them almost daily for their money but when its yours tough seems to be their attitude.

Liz says:
14 September 2014

My dad has just had an E.on statement stating he is £750 in credit on his prepayment electric meter! I rang up and after a nice young girl called Emily carried out an investigation, we were told nothing is owed to us and we owe them nothing either, everything is clear. Her “explanation” was very confusing and after giving her the meter readings we were told everything was correct, so where did this £750 come from, where did it go and why? I’m very concerned about this in case my dad was entitled to a refund and they’ve just made it disappear! I’ve tried contact on facebook and twitter, and don’t fancy wasting my money phoning up again (on a line I was assured is free to call) I’m not holding my breath for any help but I’ll never recommended them to anyone.

Beryl says:
14 September 2014

Liza: The first thing they will ask you is for your up to date meter readings so it is useful to have this info at the ready before you phone. They will then deduct what is owing from your last account/statement. If you are still unhappy with this try phoning them back [you may get to speak to someone else who makes the position clearer,] explain the problem and exactly what you want them to do about it and that they have 8 weeks in which to resolve it or you will refer the matter to The Ombudsman who will investigate if a complaint has not been resolved by that time.

You can find a full explanation about this procedure at Ofgem.govt.uk/understanding energy bills.

Beryl says:
14 September 2014

…………..sorry Liz not Liza!

rob says:
30 October 2014

Npower have over £425 of my money in credit! my meter reading is up to date my bills are up to date but after several promises they still will not give me my money !!HELP

wavechange says:
30 October 2014

Npower came at the bottom of the list for customer satisfaction according to a Which? report earlier this year. Energy companies are generally poorly trusted, other than by their shareholders.

I lost count of the number of times that I had accumulated a substantial credit balance to e.on and their predecessor, Powergen. Every time I called they would take prompt action. Unfortunately, they kept on pushing up the direct debit again and I eventually left them.

In her introduction to this Conversation, Miranda says that most companies will refund money. What reason does Npower give for holding on to so much of your money?

rob says:
30 October 2014

They give no reason just one promise after another

wavechange says:
30 October 2014

Perhaps it’s time to switch provider. Then Npower will be forced to give you your money. 🙂

When I switched from e.on I phoned and told them why I was changing supplier, mentioned the Which? campaigns to sort out the energy supply companies, mentioned discussions on Which? Conversation and instructed them to remove my contact details so that I would not receive nuisance calls trying to try to get me back as a customer. Before my contract with Scottish Power had started, they told me that they try to get customers paying by direct debit to build up a credit in the summer months to offset greater use over winter. Fortunately, they have not kept pushing up the direct debit payments in the way that e.on did, so I’m not too much in credit.

Best of luck Rob.

rob says:
30 October 2014

Thanks

Ellie M says:
30 October 2014

Rob, sorry to hear about your problems getting YOUR money returned by Npower. I’d ask to speak to a Manager, (insist), explain the shodddy way in which you’ve been promised your money back, but not received it, and state that if your money isn’t returned promptly (ask for a date by which they say they’ll get it back to you), you’ll go to the Ombudsman with the complaint.

N.B. shockingly, all the energy companies seem to ‘need’ 14 working days in which to return your money, which in these days of computers seems unbelieveable. Has it been longer than this since you last called them to request your money back? I believe they have 8 weeks (!) in which to resolve your complaint, but this would start when you first called them. Keep a note of dates/times you spoke with them, and get names too. It’s wonderful how having a note of someones’ name can make them get their finger out!

Also, if you do have to go to the Ombudsman, they will want this sort of information to prove that you have been requesting the refund, and over how long, and that Npower have not acted correctly in delaying re-paying you. This will help them to have the correct information with which to reach a decision over your complaint……helping them helps you….

I know it’s a faff, & of course you shouldn’t have to do all this (if Npower acted properly), but worth it in the long run, if it gets you your money back, which doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment!

If you do need to resort to the ombudsman, there is more info about how to do it at:

http://www.ofgem.gov.uk/information-consumers/domestic-consumers/making-enquiry-or-complaint

I’d also be tempted to threaten them with the TV programme Watchdog…..

Once this has been resolved, I’d be temped to find another energy company, if this is how they treat their customers, or, as another poster has suggested, leave them, & then they will have to refund you….

All energy customers are entitled to an annual energy review, so I’d suggest always doing this. At the same time, you can check that you are on the best tarriff for you (they should advise you if you ask). To check if your direct debit is about right for your useage, check your previous bills for the last year, which will give you a guide, and divide the figure by 12, to give an approximate monthly figure. Don’t forget to allow for any price increases, though. This will be approximate, but should get you close to the figure you need to pay to cover your useage.

I’m with Southern Electric/SSE, and can honestly say their customer service is fantastic (including no problems with obtaining my money back when my balance got a little too high). They are friendly, polite, and helpful, nothing is too much trouble, and most importantly, they do things when they say they are going to! They’ve won lots of awards for their customer service, so it’s not just me that likes them! If you do want to change energy companies, I’d recommend at least considering them, for a hassle-free life!

Good luck, and I hope your money is returned to you soon…….

W Brown says:
20 November 2014

My mother died in January 2011, and I was sorting out her finances. When I checked with Scottish Power (giving them a final meter reading), I was shocked to hear that she was £1,200 in credit. How many more people are unaware of money these power companies are sitting on that belongs to the consumer. We shouldn’t have to approach them for repayment, this should be done automatically at least once a year as soon as a customer reaches £100 or more in credit!

Mike says:
28 November 2014

First Utility owes me £295 – I have made two phone calls and have been waiting for close to a month. I have now been told to wait for another 7-15 working days.

Gail Finney says:
28 January 2016

Ive requested £50 from my £205 credit..its like pulling teeth..ive waited 14 days..nothing…im waiting again now.

Rob Croy says:
2 December 2014

In credit with n power £285, asked for refund told that it was in the middle of their financial billing year and with winter coming it would even itself out. The only evening out that is required is for the n power company to be levelled to the ground. This to me, on its own, does not amount to a lot but given the thousands in the same boat it must amount to one big interest free loan.
How can these people have the power to decide what is the best way to spend our own money.If there is going to be a surplus in the summer months then surely the direct debit should be reduced for those months and raised for the winter months or would this be too inconveviant for them, never mind the powerless customer

bud abb says:
3 December 2014

If your credit is more than your monthly payment then why not instruct your bank to cancel the direct debit. Then restore it when the credit is used.

bib1 says:
2 December 2014

I just don’t like the idea of giving them more money than I have to.

It’s like giving them an interest-free loan.

They promote these payment plans with the promise of discounts – truth is, they fund the discount with your their customer’s capital.

Don’t trust ’em with your money – opt for payment on receipt of a quarterly bill.
Combine this with a quarterly direct debit and online billing for the full set of discounts.

Does anyone have a deal that is cheaper than this combination?

Same with dual-fuel – I’ve always found that the cheapest gas + the cheapest electric is less than the cheapest dual-fuel.

I haven’t compared prices for a while – maybe I’m wrong ….. I’m sure someone will tell me if I am 🙂

Colin G says:
3 December 2014

Regarding bib1’s ‘interest-free loan’, it’s worth noting that OVO state they will pay 3% interest pa on positive balances. I have also – at their suggestion – been able to reduce my DD amount twice this year because they estimate I am paying more than I will need for the whole year. It remains to be seen how easy it will be to reduce my surplus balance to zero when the contract year ends.

In my view how we are treated by a supplier is at least as important as the cheapest rate offer. However, I keep a record of my annual gas & electric consumption in KWh so I can do a quick check on a comparison site from time to time – just avoid the site’s offer to only show comparisons you can select on-line.

bib1 says:
3 December 2014

Thanks for the head’s up Colin – that 3% might make a difference, but I’m still a bit wary of losing control.
What? Me, a control freak!

Catherine Goulden says:
11 December 2014

I recently changed tarrif with Scottish Power. I was given a new account number. I was in credit to the tune of £427.65 on my old account. When I phoned to ask for a refund – why did I have to do that, if I owed them money the bill would have been on my door mat within 5 days of my leaving them – the customer service lady said she would have to get my account checked and someone would call me back as the balance required checking. She explained there was a slight discrepancy between the readings when the account was closed and the new one opened so I am waiting, with baited breath, to check exactly how much gas and electric I have used during the day I switched, bearing in mind I am still with the same company so they will get the money anyway!!!!. This is literally daylight robbery and no other companies would be allowed to get away with this practice. I am totally disgusted regarding this, there must be 1000s of people with no one to ask for a refund for them, my mum has Alzheimer’s, how would she go on if she didn’t have me?

Beryl says:
11 December 2014

I have recently received a refund from Scottish Power after two very persuasive ‘phone calls. It seems to be the luck of the draw as to who you get to speak to when ‘phoning. The trick is to always do your sums first, work it out and write it all down so that you have the figures clearly set out in front of you and exactly what it is you are requesting. They will do their utmost to try and confuse you so that you will give up and hang up which happened to me during the first call but if it is all down in print you are much better able to state your case. First and foremost read your meters so that they have an up to date account of your usage and then proceed to tell them the exact amount of refund you require.

This worked for me the second time I phoned and the amount requested was in my bank account within the promised 10 day period.

Catherine Goulden says:
23 December 2014

Lucky you! I am still waiting. They have promised me the refund but have reduced the amount by £68 as they said they didn’t have an up to date meter reading. I did give a reading on the date they asked which was when my new tarrif was due to start. So, at my suggestion they have used the reading I gave them on that date. Previously the balance was worked out on an estimated reading, don’t ask why! It seems one desk in the department does not know what the other desk is doing as I have remained with Scottish Power, just changed tarrif. The amount they have reduced the bill by doesn’t bother me as it will be less to pay on my new account (won’t it?). Anyway watch this space. I will let you know when I receive my refund.

Beryl says:
23 December 2014

Catherine: According to Ofgem they should settle within 8 weeks or you can refer them to the Energy Ombudsman. Good luck!

Catherine Goulden says:
24 December 2014

Thanks for the advise.
Great news though, just checked my bank account and the refund is there so no need for anymore emails toing and froing. I did request a callback on a couple of occasions but no one called. I expect they will call after Christmas now they know the refund has been paid.

lizziej says:
23 December 2014

I am with EDF. They made a horrendous mistake and unknown to me had not billed me for elec and gas since Jan 2013 as they cancelled my dd without me knowing due to a mix up. They have reduced the bill from £4200 to £2300 as they are only allowed to back-bill me for a year. They have also offered £100 compensation. The mix up was connected to another address where my daughter lived in a flat I owned (March 2013) which was to go to EDF but the supply was wrongly taken over, and was then subsequently cancelled and the money I had paid returned. However, for some reason EDF somehow started billing it again in May 2014, and were sending bills to the flat block (not a particular flat, but a corridor). Obviously these bills weren’t received by anyone, but one was forwarded by the cleaner to the management agent for the flat who sent it on to me telling me that as my house was the correspondence address on the bill, that bailiffs were calling 3 days later to forcibly enter my house to change the meter to pre-payment. I no longer own the flat. This was very worrying and has caused me all sorts of hassle, time, stress and distress. Does £100 compensation seem fair? Does anyone have any tips to increase this? I am fed up with rubbish service and mistakes.

Jivomir says:
7 January 2015

Hi guys. We moved in a new 2 bed flat in the end of October. For 1 month, 3 full time working people, who are not in the house between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, with only 3 used radiators and hot water we have the amazing 150 pounds GAS Bill, and 50 pounds electricity. Can you believe it? Before this bill to come, we change E On with Utility Warehouse. So, this month I will be very inteested how the bill will looks 🙂 Anyway, does someone knows what we can do to insist the Eon to re-count this gaz meter somehow, and to investigate it, because its absolutely not normal to have such a bil… 150 per month gas, and it should be cheeper than the electricity…! :((( Help us! Thank You!!!!!

Lisa says:
19 January 2015

NPower OMG never been so angry in my life, the staff are down right rude and just threaten to hand up on you. They won’t let you speak with their managers and repeat rehearsed lines.
They have not provided me with a statement for over a year. I am in credit of 750 pounds and I cannot get them to refund this. They ask for meter reading which I provide advise I wi be refunded within 28 days- no refund appears I cal back and they say it was cancelled as they need an up to date meter reading.
This has been going Since aug 2014 and every month is the same.
How is this legal and how are these companies getting away with this ?
Is there anyone who can help?

Sophia says:
28 January 2015

I’ve overpaid by £130 in only 7 months, wish they would just charge me for what I used, they put my bill up 2 months ago by £30 when I was already in credit. It’s very nice of them to arrange my finances for me like that but actually I’d rather pay what I owe not what they think I might possibly owe in the future is I use more energy when it gets colder! Eon are the worst for this sort of thing and they weren’t very helpful when I rang them to complain about it either

wavechange says:
28 January 2015

Sophia – I had this problem for years when I was with e.on. I called them frequently to say that I had a large credit balance or to reject their proposal to put up my direct debit when the current payment was obviously adequate. On several occasions, the person I spoke to said I was quite right to point out that e.on had obviously made a mistake. On every occasion that I called, e.on was helpful, but no-one managed to stop the same thing happening some months later.

I eventually got fed-up and prompted by the offer of a collective switching scheme I switched to Scottish Power. Switching was a nightmare and I had a few telephone discussions with SP. I took the opportunity of saying that I would leave after the year’s contract if they played the same game as e.on. I was told that it was the company’s policy to let customers build up a credit balance in the summer months to avoid going in to debit due to greater use over winter. Like you, I just want to pay for what I have used, which should not be difficult with direct debit.

I’m pleased to report that SP are managing my account much better than e.on and I have not had to contact them once to ask for a refund or not to unreasonably increase my direct debit. On the other hand, Beryl, who is one of our Convo regulars, is leaving SP because they are holding too much of her money.

Ofcom know about this problem for years.

John Ward says:
28 January 2015

We have been with E.On for just over two years and feel that their charging arrangements are reasonable and not as bad as they had been in the past. Perhaps having our contract starting in december meant that we were on a better basis from the outset.

Having said that, although every review does seem to generate a reduction in the monthly direct debit charge that is then followed some weeks later by a correction upwards implemented a couple of months afterwards. I wish the predicted consumption analysis could result in a smoother payment profile but at least I have never had a shortfall and, when I have had a high credit balance, an automatic refund has come through very quickly. I think it is very difficult to get it spot on given the ups and downs of the temperature [last winter was particularly mild], the effects of energy saving measures we are continuing to exercise, the periods we have been absent, and the changes in prices. It remains possible to pay for exactly what has been consumed in each period by having a paper bill and making a cheque or bank payment; there is a penalty for doing this which might cancel out the advantage. In the way of these things this is not regarded officially as a charge but as a discount for which the consumer is not eligible. I wonder whether Ofgem have examined the realistic additional costs to energy suppliers of classic billing over paperless billing and determined that the differential is fair. My view is that the discount [or penalty, whichever way you look at it] has been pitched too high to serve as a marketing incentive because of the various customer retention benefits that ensue. People who do not receive a paper bill and have automatic deductions from their bank account might be less inclined to review their position and investigate alternatives than otherwise.

wavechange says:
28 January 2015

From what I have read on this site there seems to be some inconsistency in the way that e.on treats customers. Every time that I rang them (and their predecessor Powergen) to complain about excessive credit and unnecessary increases in my direct debit, they did what I asked them to do. Others have been less fortunate.

It seems a bit odd that there is no opportunity to pay exactly what you owe by direct debit and be rewarded by a low price.

I can understand why paperless billing does not suit everyone, but being able to turn up past bills on the computer suits me and encourages me to actually look at what I am being charged.

Beryl says:
28 January 2015

I think its a question of whether your credit balance is right for your particular circumstances, e.g. the season (time of year) and the amount you used (making allowances for temperature differences, prices increase etc.) at the same period last year. It would be near impossible for both the energy company and consumer to determine the exact amount of individual usage, but energy companies do like to keep your account in credit for reasons that are patently obvious. I wouldn’t have thought a credit balance of £130 in January would justify a refund but I am not in a position to know Sophia’s own circumstances and monthly instalments. I made my complaint when my credit reached over the £500 mark in October last year, which has now been reduced to a reasonable sum.

The good news is NPower have automatically sent a refund and reduced my sons monthly DD’s upon submission of his meter readings. The pressure from Ofgem must be having some effect given that NPower have a reputation of being one of, if not the worst offender for customer service.

Lucy says:
30 January 2015

Recently I noticed I have been overpaying on my direct debit to Scottish Power for gas & electricity. I called them with up to date meter readings and they advised me I was in credit in the region of GBP1000, one thousand pounds. As a single mother of a 6 year old working every hour and barely making ends meet I naturally asked for the money back You might think this is a straight forward refund. No. I have made endless phone calls each time being told a different tale. Passed around, promised this promised that, the computer says no, it has to be validated. Now they are telling me it will take 28 days to return MY money. They have not yet even confirmed that the process of returning the money has begun, so 28 days from sometime whenever they get around to doing it. It is wholly and morally unacceptable to hold on to peoples money in this way. Energy companies are the new Banksters. I wasn’t thinking to switch but I am now or do they all treat their customers this way?

John Ward says:
30 January 2015

I think it is disgraceful that SP allowed a customer to get into the position of building up a credit balance of £1,000. Surely they have a periodic review process that is supposed to identify such situations? Personally I think you are entitled to have nearly all of that back immediately, never mind 28 days. An ex gratia sum for bad customer service and loss of interest on your money would be appropriate too. Presumably you have cancelled any further direct debits until this is rectified. There must also be a way of escalating this to a higher management level.

There was a time when the gas and electricty boards had premises in most towns where you could go and sort out things like this face-to-face. After privatisation they all shut down and customer service was replaced by anonymous call-centres. When you can look somebody in the eye, stay calm and polite, and show them the documentary evidence you tend to get a better result than when trying to wrangle with a different person every time at the end of a phone line, especially if they’ve also kept you hanging on for an inordinate period.

Beryl says:
30 January 2015

Lucy:

Phone them again and if you are able to record your conversation and tell them that you are doing so as evidence and that you require £xxxx transferred into your account within the next 10 days or you will refer them to The Ombudsman. You need to let them know the exact amount you require and It may help if you are a member of Which? to let them know that you are. Its very important to read your meters before any contact with them so that they can deduct any outstanding balances on your account. If you are not on a fixed tariff tell them of your intention to switch to another provider as soon as you receive your refund. Good luck!

Colin G says:
31 January 2015

Switching is always an option – to get better service or lower prices. But my experience, as well as others who have posted, is that they all seem as bad as each other at returning your money, even the smaller suppliers.
It seems the best recourse is to the ombudsman, meanwhile we should all sign the petition mentioned above, to try to get some legislation in place to limit what amounts to theft.

Mike Rea says:
6 February 2015

Been waiting for a refund of £12,000.00 from British gas since July 2014.

Each time we contact them they say the cheque has been sent to us .

When the cheque didn’t arrive (surprise ,surprise) they promised a direct transfer into my bank account.
The last conversation was, they promised they would make the payment direct into our bank the following morning and call me back.
Got no phone call and no payment .
Called them back and got the runaround as usual.

Despite several more phone calls and promises ,I am still waiting for my refund !

I have been with the same supplier since 1965 and our current bill is about £1,500 a month .

Seems they just crap on their customers and perhaps then wonder why we go elsewhere .

British gas has now become an appalling company and I for one will be dumping them for another supplier.

John Ward says:
26 March 2015

If this is a credit you are owed for overpayment, have you stopped making further payments? That might be a good starting point. It is not clear how your £1,500 a month energy bill relates to your consumption. Changing to a new supplier might be tempting but there have been many comments in Which? Conversation that this often adds further delays to getting your money back – get your refund before you switch. I think you’ve gone past the point where phone calls will get results – you need to send a formal claim and keep escalating it.

holly owen says:
6 March 2015

I have had 145 on my meter key can i get cash back off my key in a post office ? Im grateful but confused ? With Scottish Power help ? TYIA

C.wright says:
18 March 2015

I am with Npower I was £705 in credit after numerous calls I was told I can only have £450 of it back and they also wanted to reduce my monthly payment from £79 to £46 but I asked for it to stay the same as looking at their predicted figures for twelve months it seemed sensible so they agreed ,six months later I received a letter saying they want my monthly payment to go £115 so I phoned up and asked why,they said I am in debt of £435 so I said how can that be with the £255 in credit and 6 payments of £79 equals approx £729 plus what is in debt £435 equals £1164 for six months ,only for them to tell me ,because we were in credit they STOPPED our direct debit without telling us how can this be ,we never noticed it not going out .

Kirsty! says:
25 March 2015

Looking for some advice please! I’m currently with EON for my gas and electricity on prepayment meters. I have recently reviewed my account online and it states I am £313.19 CR to my electricity meter. It says my gas charges are £134.73. does this mean I am elgiable to claim the rest of the money I am in credit? Thank you for any advice or support!

John Ward says:
26 March 2015

Looks like you need to speak to E.On – pre-payment meters with cards or keys can be quite complicated with credits and debits [possibly due to standing charges] accruing, and its far from simple to work these things out on-line. It might be possible to nett the electricity credit off against the gas bill but whether or not you will get the balance back might depend on the scheme you are in. Somehow I expect you will need to top-up your gas card or key to clear the debit in that account but presumably you won’t be able to do that until you get back the overpayment for electricity. Do call them – and best of luck.

Skeletor says:
23 April 2015

Im with EDF, told last decemeber they owe me money as they ripped me off by over charging me for several years on the CV value on my metre. Asked repeatedly for info on how they worked out my refund and have no clue to this day how they came up with it. Thats not my big issue though, EDF even now have NOT GIVEN MY MONEY BACK! Ive launched a complaint with em and the deadline is now just 4 weeks away, edf have my money from an error they caused for years not i and yet they hold onto my cash regardless. Looks like ill be going to the ombudsman as edf wont give me my money that they ripped off of me with the wqrong CV on metre so ill be seeing them in court me tinks!!! keep my money will ya edf??? a court will stop that farse!!

WackyJacky204 says:
17 August 2015

Today, I realised two months after submitting final meter readings (moved out) £150 energy bills DD was still being taken from my bank. Sorted that out, over £1000 in credit (why have they not already refunded…..I have held my account for a year to date). They tell me, 28 working days (working days are Monday to Friday remember…..over 5 weeks!) until I get it back! I challenged, they blamed the bank. I challenged again, being a frequent user of electronic banking, I know payments are faster than ever….they whizz down the wire! I was then told, that’s how long it takes for them to audit?! What is to audit, final meter readings provided. I have overpaid. Done deal?! So Spark Energy…if you want to survive in this competetive energy market, I suggest you improve your customer service! Very disgruntled customer!

Tanya says:
24 October 2015

I’m £1500 in credit with edf and they won’t pay it back. I rented out my property for a few years, but edf continued to take the money out of my account. When I noticed I stopped the Dd. I’ve sent them the tenancy agreements of the tenant, who hadn’t paid any bills! They have continued to leave the account in my name so all the debt is on me! They claim I called them whilst the tenant was living there about this direct debit, but I didn’t. So they refuse to pay this back. What do I do?

0
Peter Gray says:
22 November 2015

I can see First Utility’s point about asking back your credit in the summer months when of course come winter the account could be in debt and the direct debits from your bank wont cover the amount.
However I have completed my full years contract with them and am already well into the second year. I can see quite easily from my account bills and payments that I was in final credit of about £233.
Why are they hanging on to my money?

Veronica Butcher says:
23 November 2015

Dont ever use Extra Energy – awful customer service – rang to close account March 2015 – 6 months later after many phonecalls and ignored emails I finally managed to get a final bill sent out and was promised a refund of over £1400 on or around 9th November 2015. It didnt arrive so I rang to ask why and was told they would look into it and ring me back the same day – they didnt – rang again and was told it could take another 6 weeks for it to be signed off – I have complained to a manager and sent numerous emails and had no reply. They dont tell the truth, they dont call when they say they will, they dont answer emails and I am still owed over £1400! Extremely disgruntled customer!

K Marshall says:
24 November 2015

I have just left Extra Energy too. Useless put my Direct Debit up on the first month of switching. Asked why got told all okay and would even out. At this point if I’d switched would have charged me to do so. Then I went £840 into credit and they actually increased my Direct Debit! Fuming after numerous requests to get my money back, they finally agreed 3 months later. BUT stated in doing so would have to increase my Direct Debit even more! Why? I was in credit, clearly paying too much already! So I cancelled my DD only to be told it would affect my credit rating and they would charge me if I had to be contacted to reinstate again! I phoned told them exactly how disgusted I was and that I was leaving and no they wouldn’t be charging me. They then put me onto their standard rates because I was no longer paying the DD. Had an email saying would be a daily standing charge of 23.54p, yet on the account have put 54p. I have left and I’m still awaiting my final bill and credit to be refunded. Disgusting treatment, it’s my money and I don’t think they should be getting away with this! Steer clear people.

Neeraj Pandey says:
26 November 2015

I’ve been a first utility customer and switch to Southern over a month ago. New provider has fully taken over my account including payment by direct debit. First Utility generated final bill 2 weeks ago and I was in credit by £533. I haven’t seen this money back in my bank account yet. I phoned First Utility to find out and shockingly they suggest their process to refund the money can take upto 28 days. I asked if they know how far in the process this is currently sitting but they wouldn’t tell. This is completely unacceptable.

Oliver Bailey says:
3 December 2015

Extra energy hadn’t produced a bill for me in over 2 years but despite this still continued to take £168.00pm when I inquired I found I was roughly £1000.00 in credit. I took this up with them in September this year and still to date haven’t been paid back the amount. They have told me its with the Director of operations for sign off because its a large sum of money? despite their turnover per year! I have told them the Ombudsman has taken this case up and the will be contacted as has Citizens advice. They still don’t seem to really care or have any urgency about returning my money. If they keep approx £200.00pp how much are they holding in their accounts? Approx 220,000 customers x 200.00 !!!! No point in having lower energy bills if the saving is stored in their accounts, probably how they are able to offer cost savings over the other suppliers as they get the difference back in interest!

Debbie says:
30 December 2015

I am in credit with eon on my electricity prepayment meter for £313 and gas prepayment meter for£77 and yet they are saying that they have to send me a new statement which will actually state whether I am in credit or not? Has anyone else had the same issue and received their refund?

Andy says:
7 May 2016

First Utility failed to bill me for 8 months, then, upped the agreed DD amount to compensate… on carers money you can’t just do that. I complained, an agreement was reached (in writing by the way.) A year on while still caring, they did it again, and without notice raped my bank account without my knowledge, taking way more than I had coming in on carers allowance, and my attention was elsewhere. When mum died, and dad the day before her funeral I went to the bank to start the estate probate will arrangements, and there was close to nothing in it, FirstUtility close to took the lot… even after having circumstances explained to them in painful detail – disgusting, there are no suitable words for the disdain I hold for this company.

I switched to GBEnergy and now pay 4x LESS than through F.U. who I had to agree to pay the remaining sum off at £10 a month. I came to the end of that payment, and rang up to close the account, only to have them insist I pay a further £36. It’s not on the bill, and frankly I refuse to be bullied. I’m prepared to take the printouts to court if they see fit to try. Disgraceful company, should be avoided by all sane people everywhere… don’t be taken in by their lure’s of low cost energy – you will be made to pay for it later, by staff with zero compassion for your circumstances and close to no clue what they are doing; people working for them should feel shame for every person they screw over.

Angel says:
5 October 2016

I switched from SSE to Npower. Gave last metre readings for both Elec and Gas with SSE – I owed them for Gas and they owed me for elec, yes they took the payment for the gas, but did I get the £200 they owed me for elec – answer no. I phoned up, they cant understand the problem and will look into it – this is a credit owed from 8th Aug, it is now 5th Oct!! They know what they are doing, as the words at the bottom of the elec statement states ‘Please don’t cancel your direct debit before then or your refund will be delayed’ Now they are saying I cancelled my direct debit – well, I didnt as how would they be able to take the gas amount due? Also, if I had not of noticed, they would still have my money. I can sort this out, but how will vulnerable people cope with this? These companies need to be investigated and fast.

