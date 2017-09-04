/ Home & Energy

Architect: what’s in a word?

11
employing an architect
Profile photo of Simon Howard Simon Howard Head of Professional Standards at the Architects Registration Board
Comments 11

When you employ an architect, you expect them to be just that, right? Well, that may not necessarily be the case. Our guest, Simon Howard, Head of Professional Standards at the Architects Registration Board’s, tells you what you need to know… 

In the case of the word architect, the term itself is all-important. It is a legally protected title that can only be used by people who are on the UK’s Register of Architects.

Architects are regulated by law in the UK by a body, established by Parliament, called the Architects Registration Board (ARB).

It is entirely down to you to choose who you want to employ. Nonetheless, be mindful that if someone is describing themselves as an ‘architect’ they must be on the Register. If they’re not, this is a criminal offence and the perpetrator can be prosecuted.

The ARB investigates over 20 such cases a month. However, only 25% of these are reported by the public – the rest come from the profession or the regulator itself, which is a reflection of the need to raise public awareness on this important issue.

What you need to know

Beware of words such as ‘architecture consultant’ or ‘architectural practice’. These aren’t covered by the law and anyone, no matter what their qualifications or experience, can describe themselves in this way.

Next time you read the classified section of your local paper you will see adverts using these terms. Alternatively, your friend, builder or estate agent may recommend someone to you, describing them as an ‘architect’ when, in fact, they’re not.

The only exception to this is the term ‘architectural technologist’, which relates to a different profession, overseen by a body called the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT).

Benefits of using a registered architect

There are benefits to using someone on the Register: architects must have undertaken substantial training; they’re required to hold insurance; and they must also act in accordance with a Code of Conduct.

Furthermore, if you aren’t happy with the services they’ve provided, you can complain to the Regulator about their conduct and competence.

Relatively speaking, complaints about architects are rare, with in the region of one in 230 architects investigated per year.

But if you’re about to employ one, take 30 seconds to see whether they’re genuine by checking they’re on the Register of Architects. Alternatively, the ARB’s website also contains some resources for consumers who are considering engaging an architect, including an online video and a ‘Meeting your Architect’ form.

By doing this, you could save yourself a lot of time, money and heartache later on.

This is a guest post by Simon Howard from the Architects Registration Board. All views expressed are Simon’s own and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.

Have you or someone been duped by someone who you thought was an architect but who turned out not to be genuine? What did you do/they about it?

Comments
11
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 September 2017

An acquaintance of mine has an architectural practice. His complaint is that universities turn out “qualified” architects who might be taught “concepts” but have little or no real knowledge of the practicalities of buildings. So they can establish a practice but without real life experience. If that is true then I’d be worried.

My own experience employing designers in a manufacturing environment was similar. Their qualification seemed to lack knowledge of how to make things in the real world – never been to a foundry to look at metal diecasting, draft angles, undercuts…… or to see what is entailed in injection moulding. metal spinning. laser cutting…………….. They also seemed to lack any awareness of tolerances. Perhaps we just came across the wrong candidates, but their were a lot of them.

A qualification with an apprenticeship seems the best route.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
4 September 2017

A great pity that Engineer is not also a protected title.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 September 2017

Incorporated and Chartered Engineers have real professional accreditation. They must demonstrate qualifications plus assessed work experience and responsibility.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of GeraldHudson
Member
GeraldHudson says:
4 September 2017

I have recently endured a horrific experience of employing and Architect as a Contracts Manager on a £5 Million contract, total failure , the Builders completely dominated him.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
4 September 2017

Project and contract management is a tough job and a hard skill to learn.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 September 2017

I see I can no longer access Latest Conversations it reverts to latest Activity tried several browsers even a completely open one is blocked.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
4 September 2017

It’s working fine for me, Duncan. But Which.net did experience a small hiccup earlier today – at around 1000. Maybe that’s affected your system?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 September 2017

How could that physically affect my system Ian ? I haven’t used all my blockers on Which intentionally so are you saying Which has taken advantage of that to implant malware on my PC ?? if so thats diabolical and used only on disreputable websites.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
4 September 2017

Perhaps the Lobby is a better place for technical matters : )

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 September 2017

You mean hide it away so its ignored Patrick ? Just a co-incidence I raise some controversial subjects–of coarse I know CT.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
4 September 2017

The sort of information chimes with my idea of a CAWiki were people could speedily look up terms like architect, architect practice etc. to get the quick but relevant precis. Incidentally a £15 bounty might increase consumer awareness on seeking misuse of the architect term.

If this facility covered the terms as used in English and because of the range became the default place for consumer info. it would be great.

Malcolm touches on another aspect of info and that is how the general public probably instinctively realise there are different plastics but the relevance as to durability and cost is completely unknown. Brief general snippets linking to more techy pieces.

And let us not be shy to recommend good sites and videos that further the education. With a very brief synopsis and running time.

Knife sharpening for instance. This could link to any consumer tested products by Which? And why ceramic and titanium are perhaps not the best blades.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions