It’s been a big week in the world of energy, and its only Thursday. On Tuesday the Big Six were up in front of the Energy Select Committee, and today Ed Davey gave his Annual Energy Statement…

…and most importantly of all, we launched our ‘Cut them down, George’ campaign!

20,000 people have already signed our petition calling on George Osborne to take action to cut your energy bill. And with so many people worried about whether they’ll be able to pay their energy bills this winter, it’s important he heeds our call.

Big Six grilled by MPs

Tuesday’s appearance of energy executives at the Energy Select Committee did nothing to allay concerns that the energy market is in dire need of reform. The Big Six claim that they’re scrupulously fair with their charges, but the fact of the matter is, we just don’t know.

We’re being asked to take all of this on trust. And trust in energy suppliers is notoriously low – our research shows that this industry has the faith of an ever-dwindling proportion of the general public.

Ed Davey’s energy reforms

Today in parliament the energy secretary Ed Davey told his fellow MPs that he has been busy ‘taking on the Big Six with the stick of competition’. On the evidence of the price hikes we’ve seen from the Big Six, that stick is looking more like a twig. He committed to substantially reducing the amount of time it takes to switch suppliers, from five weeks down to one, and then further still. Too little, too late springs to mind.

Davey also charged Ofgem and other regulators with carrying out an assessment of the state of competition in the energy sector. The sound of the stable doors closing after the horse had bolted was deafening. Simply asking the regulator to do its job is hardly the radical action this market needs.

We think the Big Six needs to be cut down to size, with the Chancellor taking steps to ensure that energy companies’ generation and supply businesses are separated. Furthermore, we think the Government can take immediate action to cut the charges levied on our energy bills. Will you join us in asking George to cut them down?

Do you trust energy companies to act in your best interest? No (97%, 2,139 Votes) Don't know (2%, 45 Votes) Yes (1%, 30 Votes) Total Voters: 2,214