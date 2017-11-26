/ Home & Energy

November’s too early to put up Christmas decorations. Isn’t it?

Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe Hannah Jolliffe Guest Author
Does the sight of Christmas decorations in November send shivers down your spine or fill you with Christmas cheer? Whatever side of the festive fence you’re on, a survey suggests we’ll see decorations up early this year.

Have you seen many Christmas trees twinkling in front windows in your neighbourhood yet? If a recent survey is to be believed, then it’s likely you have.

The research suggests that 57% of people don’t follow the 12 days of Christmas tradition – not only that, but almost one in ten admitted that their decorations were already up.

‘While following traditions is part of the magic of Christmas, the ritual of putting up the tree just 12 days before the big day is one that is slowly fading out,’ says Stephen Evans, managing director at Christmas Tree World, which conducted the research.

‘We’re seeing Christmas appear earlier in shops every year, so it’s only natural that many are embracing Christmas in their homes sooner, with some putting up their Christmas decorations as early as September.’

September?

Don’t dilute the festive fun

I love Christmas – the lights, the trees and the decorations. They brighten up life just as darkness tries to dampen our spirits, and they build excitement for the holiday season.

But surely putting up the Christmas tree is all about building anticipation. For me, dragging the decorations box down from the loft in November doesn’t have the same ‘nearly there’ factor as doing it just before Christmas.

By the time 25 December comes around, they will have been up for way over a month – probably looking a little ragged (and if you’ve got a real tree, it may even appear half-dead) – and that initial buzz you got when you put them up will have long gone. The phrase ‘peaking too early’ springs to mind.

As I often tell my children, special occasions wouldn’t be special if they happened every day. The fact that we have to wait for them to come around at a certain time of year is precisely what makes them so magical when they finally arrive.

Surely extending the Christmas period into November (and even September, it appears) just dilutes the fun? Do people really get the same enjoyment when they start Christmas that early – and does it last all the way into the New Year? I know it wouldn’t be the same for me.

What do you think? Is November too early to put up the Christmas decorations? Or perhaps you don’t think it’s early enough? When do you put up yours?

When do you usually put your Christmas decorations up?

Comments
Member
alfa says:
Today 07:58

Yes, November is too early.

Member
bishbut says:
Today 08:01

Surely the time to put them up is when they days get shorter the nights longer and there is no other day to celebrate the next being Christmas (sorry I forgot bonfire night) Can I start a new trend put them up after Easter giving you less to do when Christmas is getting near

Member
Ian says:
Today 08:23

Right after Bonfire night’s the time to start. However, I suspect there might be a gender split on that point…

Member
wavechange says:
Today 08:44

I will put a Christmas tree in the bay window a week to ten days before Christmas, hang something on the front door and display Christmas cards wherever there is a flat surface. I don’t want the place to look like a shopping arcade.

Member
Rosie says:
Today 12:20

The tree should go up on Christmas Eve and be down by 6th January when we celebrate the Epiphany. It’s understandable that people put the tree up from early December, especially those with young (or overgrown) children. But it totally annihilates the meaning of Christmas when I see Christmas cakes and mince pies in September, not to mention Hot Cross Buns in my local supermarket, which are an Easter tradition! It’s a shame that in a Christian country we so proactively participate in erasing the true meaning of a season that should be enjoyed by all. Now it’s about weeks of drinking, eating, shopping and stressing and ends with everyone seeing what they received and what they are going to get in the Boxing Day sales. I enjoy the pre-Christmas events as much as anyone, but not before 1st December.

