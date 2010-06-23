/ Home & Energy

Don’t fall for double glazing sales tricks

253
Man fitting windows
Profile photo of Liz Edwards Liz Edwards Head of Money and Travel Content Strategy
Comments 253

Making massive discounts may be the oldest sales trick in the book – but it’s a tactic that’s still working for the double glazing industry. Is a straightforward quote really too much to ask for?

Given the choice, would you buy a bottle of wine for £4.99, or one that was marked as ‘reduced from £12.99 to £4.99 for today only’? The answer’s obvious to you and me, which is why salesmen use this sneaky tactic to push their products, whether it’s wine or new windows.

Given the double glazing industry’s bad reputation, we wanted to see what really happens when a salesperson visits your home. So we invited 18 reps from the biggest companies to call on our undercover researchers, and recorded their sales patter. We found that 15 of the 18 quoted a high initial price only to cut it dramatically – in many cases, by half. This would clearly leave you with the impression that you’d bagged a bargain.

But have you really bagged a bargain?

Everest offered huge discounts in four out of five of its visits to our undercover researchers – if they signed up on the spot. The biggest ‘saving’ was nearly £17,000. In one of the visits from Anglian, the salesman quoted a high initial price and then admitted, ‘Obviously, you don’t pay this…’ This conversation left us wondering whether anyone pays the first quoted price at all.

The effect of these smoke and mirrors is to leave customers bewildered about what a reasonable price is. And that’s before you take into account dodgy claims about ‘government scrappage scheme’ discounts, for schemes which don’t exist.

Both Anglian and Everest bandied around government funding for discounts, but there isn’t any. So listen out for these claims as they’re a giveaway that your rep isn’t telling the truth.

How to stay savvy

The tactics used by these big firms are the oldest tricks in the book. To stay savvy, go with a firm that’s been recommended by someone you trust, and get three quotes to compare. We recently heard from a customer who’d got the big companies in to quote for his double glazing job – they knocked thousands off their initial prices. But their final quotes were still far more than he ended up paying to a small company that was recommended to him.

We’re pleased to see that a new Double Glazing and Conservatory Ombudsman Scheme has been set up; it’s undoubtedly needed. Still, none of the big players have joined, so it’s a bit of a damp squib. Clearly, there needs to be more accountability for these dodgy sales tactics, so we’ve sent our findings to trading standards officers and asked them to investigate these firms.

Hopefully this will force these companies to understand that we’re not haggling over a bargain buy at the local market. Double glazing is a major investment, and they need to take it seriously.

Comments
253
Guest
Llewelyn Daniel says:
15 August 2016

Does anyone know if there is a British law which requires businesses to refund deposits taken within a specific time if the customer cancels the contract within the set cooling off period.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
15 August 2016

Llewelyn-According to -whatconsumer.co.uk the supplier must refund you within 30 days of cancellation ,without charge, unless you have been told you will be liable for the cost of returning the goods .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of LlewelynDaniel
Guest
LlewelynDaniel says:
18 August 2016

Thank you Duncan. The company told me they would refund me within 28 days. I cancelled almost immediately after signing up as I felt that it was very strange to quote £35000 to do a 3 bedroom semi and then drop to £17000 and take a deposit of £8000. I then searched on the web and found this helpful article with the helpful comments. I am now paying just over £8000 for the job with more window openings and A+ glass in the bedrooms. But even this price may be a little high and they say we must not tell anyone how much we paid them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mitchell Peace says:
18 August 2016

Saw that a company called Smiths in Basildon was recommended. Wanted to say much appreciated as they did a fabulous job on the windows I ordered from them. Would recommend.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
R J J says:
22 October 2016

I had a salesman come to our house to quote for our old windows and we got caught in the deal cos we had to make a decision there and then due to the promotional offer before Christmas else we would lose the offer. The salesman quoted £11k + VAT but we said that wasn’t in our budget. So he asked us how much we would be affordable. We weren’t quite prepared as we didnt have our budgets in mind due to recent renovations due to our new home. So we said it would be £6.5k but we were looking at 2 months income including deductions so we didn’t quite have that much to pay for anyway. So the salesman said he didnt have authority to bring the price down and called his marketing manager who makes all the deals. During the call, I had a doubt that he wasn’t speaking to the manager as I noticed that the phone wasnt on. I could here that the salesman said please call me back when you have finalised the offer. After some time, the salesman asked if we had range in the house as he hasn’t got a call from the manager so he called him back and there and then we heard him say “ah, so you have got the prices” and then one thing lead to the other and he came up with a figure of £6k (without VAT) which was of course in our budget range. This ofcourse included that we offered to put pictures of our old and new windows on their magazine and a sign outside our house for 2 weeks. It never occured to us at the time to ask him to put the manager on speaker or rather speak to the manager on anything as we were in full trust of the salesman’s talks. Later, when he called his finance team, we could hear their voice over the phone very loud and clear. We signed the contract anyway, in good faith, and the salesman told us in particular to keep this deal confidential (another salesman’s tricks so we dont know the other offers around when we speak to others).
After the salesman left, we made a few checks online and I came across this reviews too and it clicked!
We cancelled the order via email (although the salesman mentioned “firm order” in writing). A surveyor would be coming anyway in due time to check on a few things but since he hasn’t shown up in the last 2 day we went ahead with the cancellation.
We hope to get our deposit back (£2k) and await to see what the company replies.
We will still be looking around for other offers and would need recommendations on some of the top installers with affordable prices for our home windows and a patio door.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Burak says:
27 February 2017

What was the name of the company ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
michael griffin says:
26 October 2016

just put me off buying after reading this.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
James R says:
24 January 2017

I have just been stung for a porch I didn’t want. The company phone up and said they would give me a quote that would last 12 months I told them I wasn’t planning on buying but they could give me a quote. The salesman came round and quoted £6k for the porch. I said that is well above what I could afford. He asked me what my budget was. For some reason I said £2.5k. He phoned up his manager and I heard the conversation and the manager said he could go down to £4k. Again I refused. Eventually the salesman said I could have the porch for £3250 if I agreed to it there and then. For some reason I agreed. Signed the paperwork (without reading it) handed over my debit card so a £500 deposit could be taken over the phone and they arranged for a surveyor to visit the following day at midday.

About 10 minutes after the salesman left I immediately regretted the decision. I felt sick and not at all excited about getting a replacement porch. It was more money than I have ever spent before. I read the back of the paperwork and it said I could only cancel before the surveyor arrived and only in writing to their offices or by email. There was no email address provided. I found an email address on their website and sent off an email. I phoned first thing in the morning informing them I wanted to cancel. No mention was made of the deposit and I didn’t expect they would give it back so I phoned my bank up to try and cancel the transaction.

The bank had no record of a £500 transaction. Instead the window company had took the full amount of £3250. I am now waiting for the bank to reverse the transaction but I’m not holding out any hope.

Somehow I got talked into buying a replacement porch mainly because he convinced me I could only get that price if I accepted it there and then even though on the phone they told me that their quotes would last 12 months.

I was phone up by the salesman after I’d phoned to cancel and he was aggrieved at me having wasted his time (I only wanted a quote and said on the phone I wouldn’t be buying yet!) and said I couldn’t cancel. My research led me to believe that I should have been given a 14 day cooling off period (this was never mentioned by the salesman and wasn’t in the contract) the salesman said it doesn’t apply to windows. The contract did say I could cancel before the surveyor came out which I did but the salesman tried to convince me that it was too late as he (the salesman) had measured up already (he had to measure up to give the quote)

I have learnt my lesson (even though I have advised other people not to fall for these tricks) and feel pretty stupid now and really upset that I may have lost £3250 a sum I cannot afford to lose especially as I have recently been made redundant.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Darren Ablett says:
6 February 2017

[Sorry Darren, we don’t allow promotional material to be posted on Which? Conversation. Please ensure your comments adhere to our community guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Max thornton says:
15 February 2017

What do you think about some of the apparent comparison sites that claim they can save you money? I recently used http://www.double-glazing-prices.com and I was happy. But my friend had a terrible experience with one of these sites. Are their claims true?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of keoupvc
Guest
keoupvc says:
16 February 2017

Some of these stories are awful, sadly there are far too many of them. More companies should be run ethically, we would never use a salesman or use pressure sales. An elderly family member was maybe interested in getting her door changed at some point in the future. We told her that yes, it would need replacing in the next few years but it wasn’t urgent. Then a company cold called her, she is an elderly lady living alone, the salesman sold her a new door and new windows there and then and took a deposit. She admits she felt pressured into it as she didn’t want to upset the man and the deal he gave her was just fake offers & deductions but she felt time pressured. It started off at something like £40k for windows and doors haha Pride stopped her from trying to cancel and we have had to go out and fix the shoddy job they did. It’s sickening how they can use these tactics.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wise-owl says:
9 March 2017

Has anyone come across this – we had a visit from a salesman from ‘you only fit them once’ The price went down from 20k to 11 to 9 … we insisted on a night to think about it and also to await a quote from a local company. I received a phone call from head office to say did the salesman show you both ranges of windows, premium and standard. NO I replied only one. Can we send another more experienced salesman to explain the difference and offer you a very competitive quote. HUH ….!!! I asked where are the windows made … In Wales. When my local , not pushy, guy gave me his quote of 6k I asked him where they were made and he said Wales. Question … is it the same factory ???

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
9 March 2017

You mean Everest of coarse Wise-Owl , for those wanting an insight into what he is getting at sales-wise click on : http://doubleglazingrepairsnewport.co.uk/replacement-windows-newport/ W-O there are a lot of double glazing companies in Wales , having repaired telephone equipment in many I can tell you- you don’t need a massive factory to manufacture them , plenty on small industrial estates.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Paulus says:
30 March 2017

I have recently had Everest quote me for a full house of windows and doors. It started at £40K and finished at £25K after quantity “discounts” etc. After thinking about this for a few weeks, they called back to say that the quote was “ridiculously high” and would like the opportunity to re-quote…which we agreed to. The same very polite chap came around and explained that they have two standard of windows and that we had been quoted the Premium range. Once the Standard range had been plugged in to his computer, it dropped after applying another “end of year discount”, to £20K. He explained that the windows were exactly the same as their Premium range, but the choice of styles is restricted, the internal galvanised steel frame would be aluminium instead and there would only be a 10 year guarantee. Being that I am a Mechanical Engineer, I know that this isn’t a problem. Anyway, the point of my post is that he told me that they windows were made by Everest (not subbed-out) in Kent, not Wales. I wonder if they’ve got multiple manufacturing locations?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions