Do you recycle your old energy-saving light bulbs?

24
Recycling symbol and energy-saving bulb
Kelly Fenn
Comments 24

Recycling old energy-saving light bulbs isn’t just the ‘green’ thing to do; it’s the safest option, too. But is this message getting across – or are energy-saving light bulbs still ending up in the bin?

The EU-led ban on old-style incandescent light bulbs in favour of energy-saving ones – and the loud debate around it – rumbles on. September 1 is the next date in the diary, when 60W traditional bulbs get the heave-ho.

But as more of us find ourselves using energy-savers, the switchover throws up another question entirely: how are you supposed to get rid of them?

Traditional bulbs weren’t easily recyclable, so the advice was to throw them in the bin when they got to their end-of-life.

Energy savers, on the other hand (and here I’m referring to compact fluorescent lamps or CFLs, the most commonly found type) not only can be recycled, but – crucially – need to be disposed of separately to the rest of your rubbish.

Safe light bulb disposal

CFLs contain mercury, albeit an amount small enough to fit on the tip of a ballpoint pen. But as a hazardous material, it can damage the environment if it ends up in landfill and needs to be disposed of carefully to reduce the risk of one smashing in your home.

So it’s worrying to hear that 80% of people questioned by light bulb recycling company Recolight were unaware that such bulbs needed to be recycled – with 69% stating they’d throw old CFLs away in the normal rubbish.

The results mirror a similar question that we asked to more than 1,000 people at the end of 2009. Then, 68% surveyed threw their last energy saving light bulb in the bin.

Where to recycle?

Light bulbs fall under the remit of the Waste Electronic Equipment, or Weee Directive. Shops are required to help customers recycle old bulbs for free, by offering an in-store takeback scheme or paying towards a recycling service.

But reaching a ‘local’ recycling centre can be easier said than done in some areas, if comments on previous light bulb-themed Conversations are anything to go by.

Rarrar told us he has a 35-mile round trip to his nearest recycling centre that accepts energy-saving light bulbs, with no public transport access. It’s a problem shared by Dave D, who said his light bulb-friendly recycling points are few and far between.

Shop and drop

To end on a more hopeful note, though, there are more convenient options cropping up.

Ikea has been offering light bulb recycling in its stores for a while (plus free coffee in return if you’re in Essex, apparently).

Recolight, which is funded by the lighting industry, now offers drop-off points at 240 larger Sainsbury’s stores, and 100 Robert Dyas shops. It’s also partnered with community group Cobra to roll out volunteer-managed recycling points in remote areas – the idea being to set up recycling points in post offices or village shops that the locals can take ownership of.

Have you come across any schemes like these, or do you still find it hard to dispose of your conked-out bulbs?

Comments
24
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 February 2011

It would be useful if these lamps could be handed to refuse collectors or supermarkets provided a collection box. The problem is that some CFLs are so fragile that they are likely to be broken during collection and transport.

Correct disposal of fluorescent tubes is important because these also contain mercury.

Correct disposal of fluorescent tubes is important because these also contain mercury.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Dave D
Member
Dave D says:
27 February 2011

It would also be helpful if local authorities facilitated the disposal of these lamps properly: in my area the bin men refuse to empty your wheelie bin if they even suspect that a cfl lamp is in there – and this can be seen as good because they are attempting to enforce correct disposal – but then the only way to dispose of them via council refuse services is to drive to one of just 3 "dumpit" sites for the whole city, all of which are a long way out of town and only one of which is readily accessible buy public transport, and when you get there you have to queue with all the folk with lorries and trailers, etc., and when it finally is your turn there is a surcharge for taking any item of WEEE (currently £5 per visit).
This is naturally very counter-productive and so disposing of cfl's in the proper way is incredibly hard to do, which is no doubt why so many cfls are seen in street-side waste bins or, more often and far worse, fly-tipped in parks and woodlands.
Advice from the council includes such suggestions as collecting all your cfl's until you have enough to make the £5 fee "worth it" and "clubbing together" with friends to take them with other WEEE.
Most shops (the Co-Op being one I am most surprised at) refuse point blank to accept used cfl's for recycling.

I'm afraid these issues over disposal are another reason why I wholly oppose the mandatory phasing out of old style lamps: it's the typical beaurocratic c**k-up of not putting in place the required facilities before forcing a system upon us, and it results in a situation worse than the one we are trying to improve.

As far as I can see the only way round this would be change in the law to enforce all retailers of such lamps to have highly visible collection skips in all of their stores and also to force all local authorities to accept them with no surcharge; but I can't see that happening anytime soon.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 February 2011

It is well known that CFLs contain a small amount of mercury, but I would like to know if there are other toxic materials in these lamps. The inside of the glass tube is coated with a white powder that is fluorescent, converting UV into visible light. Is this toxic or harmful to the environment?

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Dave D
Member
Dave D says:
27 February 2011

I believe it's still phosphor, like in fluorescent tubes.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 February 2011

They certainly are phosphors. In the early days of fluorescent tubes we had white and warm white tubes that each used single phosphors. Then triphosphor tubes were produced to produce a more natural light. A lot of effort has been made to make CFLs produce more light and colours that are more acceptable for use outside the kitchen. I've no idea whether modern phosphor mixtures are toxic, harmful to the environment, or valuable and worth recycling.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Lombear
Member
Lombear says:
28 February 2011

Living in West Sussex our council tips accept these so we take them up every so often (along with halogens etc). If most are like me and got these heavily subsidised from their electricity company I was thinking they should be compelled to accept them back?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Aitch
Member
Aitch says:
28 February 2011

I don't use the wretched things (well, only hall/stairs/landing and outside lights – anything that tends to be on all evening) and have been pointing out to Which? for years the issues of mercury and recycling, along with many other disadvantages of CFLs, but all I get are defensive replies. It was so predictable that the majority of people wouldn't recycle them. And, in the meantime, barometer makers have been banned by Europe from using mercury. How topsy-turvy is that? OK, there's a lot more mercury in a barometer than a CFL, but how many barometers get made every year and how many old ones finish up in landfill? It's all very silly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
28 February 2011

Traditional mercury barometers contain a lot of mercury and are probably still hand-made. It is standard practice to switch to safer alternatives if these are available and suitable. Electronic barometers provide a good, accurate replacement for mercury barometers.

Mercury thermometers have suffered a similar fate. Alcohol thermometers and electronic thermometers are safer alternatives.

Mercury thermometers have suffered a similar fate. Alcohol thermometers and electronic thermometers are safer alternatives.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
3 March 2011

You've got to make it easy for people to do things, or reward them. Shops that sell those bulbs should be legally made to collect them for recycling. And if they attract your custom by offering you a cup of coffee for it as well, all the better.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Kelly Fenn
Member
Kelly Fenn says:
4 March 2011

Hi everyone, thanks for the comments. Yes, convenience is key – who wants to drive for miles to drop off a couple of light bulbs for recycling?

In-store collection points seem to be working where battery recycling is concerned (http://www.which.co.uk/news/2010/09/battery-recycling-rates-on-the-rise-227290/), but then battery sellers don’t have a choice in the matter. Surely it wouldn’t be too much extra organisation for stores that sell both batteries and bulbs – i.e. supermarkets! – to offer two collection points rather than one?

Found another (London only) store that accepts light bulbs for recycling in branch – Ryness Lighting and Electrical. Please post any others you find!

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Kelly Fenn
Member
Kelly Fenn says:
28 April 2011

Hi all, another quick update, courtesy of DIY Week: Homebase is apparently the latest store set to offer in-store collection points for old energy-saving light bulbs.

Definitely a welcome move – I know I’ve bought light bulbs from them in the past. The recycling points will be rolled out across 320 stores, apparently. Keep an eye out for one if you’re out DIY shopping over the bank holiday – let’s hope they’re prominently displayed and not hidden away behind till points!

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mark Dykes says:
9 July 2011

Perhaps this is the most relevant conversation in which to ask whether people are getting the expected long life out of CFLs? Long life was one of the touted advantages, but I have seen several failures way before I expected.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 July 2011

Most of mine have generally lasted a very long time, but I have had two that failed prematurely. A friend had problems with short life of CFLs in one light fitting, but this was probably because the circuit had a dimmer.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
TamalesG says:
17 December 2014

I emailed my local council, to ask how to dispose of old bulbs. I explained that I didn't have a car, so the local recycling, and waste (tip) is out of bounds, as they don't allow pedestrian access. I put in my email, that due to some of the things in light bulbs, I knew that they wouldn't be able to but them in with the general rubbish, or recycling. Their reply was of great concern to me. They said that as I didn't have a car, the tip was no good, they couldn't be recycled, because they were made from metal, and glass (not one material), but the scary thing is, they told me to just throw them away with the rest of my general waste. All the energy saving bulbs, the most common, and LED ones contain various things that don't want to get into the environment, not just Mercury (although that alone is reason enough to treat them with respect). It is worrying that the council have advised this. I wonder how many other councils are doing the same. It's bad enough that some people don't care enough to not throw them in the bin, but when someone has asked, and gets such ill informed information back, it is very worrying.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Alex Toplis
Member
Alex Toplis says:
17 December 2014

Hi Tamales, that's a shame there isn't easier access available to encourage recycling. Have you come across any stores that have light bulb recycling points?

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
greg says:
12 April 2015

Its crazy council refuse. sites wont let you take mord than 5-6 without wanting to charge you. I felt good going to my recycljng place in Oxford only the be confronted on suspicion they were commercial. Needless to say i ended up taking them home again!! Goodness knows how it happened but by magic they went elsewhere at cost to council to remove. Its no wonder people flytip.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
12 April 2015

My local Tesco takes energy saving light bulbs.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
12 April 2015

Both my local Tesco and the council recycling facility accept them.

I agree that easy recycling is needed to prevent incorrect disposal, but to accumulate five or six used lamps would take me as many years.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
tonyp
Member
tonyp says:
12 April 2015

If stores sell items that have particular requirements for the disposal of them then they should be required to provide appropriate facilities for this purpose. There does seem to be a tendency to dictate specific and often complex, requirements for the disposal of some items, then make it difficult to achieve them.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
12 April 2015

Tesco and probably other large retailers manage to avoid their obligations to take back products for recycling by contributing to the cost of running council recycling facilities.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
12 April 2015

The final paragraph of this document mentions the Distributor Take Back scheme referred to by Malcolm: http://www.tescoplc.com/assets/files/cms/Resources/Environment/Recycling_in_the_UK.pdf

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 April 2015

The WEEE regulations state (for retailers and distributors):

“You must provide a way for your customers to dispose of their old household electrical and electronic equipment when you sell them a new version of the same item.

The waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) regulations apply regardless of how you sell the products, whether direct or by internet, mail order or telephone.

You must either:
provide a free, in store, take back service to your customers
set up an alternative, free take back service

If you don’t have your own take back service, you must join the Distributor Takeback Scheme (DTS).

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Robert Irvine says:
16 April 2015

I was disappointed yesterday to see my local council replace half a dozen non working lights in a communal walkway only to watch them throw both the tubes CFL and the fittings in our general waste bin. I mean if the council employee's can't be bothered to recycle what hope is there in convincing the public? Mind you councils are like politicians, in as much as they encourage Recycling etc. in public, but ask about fitting LED bulbs or starting a scheme to recycle…… there are excuses in the hundreds.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mark Meyts says:
13 November 2016

Very useful, thank you for helping me to find a recycling place very quickly. 🙂

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

