Is DIY home maintenance a dying art?

Hands up if you can put up a shelf. If that’s a yes, firstly I bet you’re over the age of 25, and secondly, put that drill down before you cause an accident! If a recent survey is correct, men’s DIY skills will soon die out.

I can put up a shelf and I’ve fixed a leaky tap in the past, but that’s probably as far as my DIY skills go. Could I fix a virus-riddled computer? Yes, sir.

I’m a modern man and I’m above averagely good with gadgets. I’m not an uncommon species.

According to a study from AA Home Emergency Response, modern blokes like to express our so-called ‘masculinity’ through our grasp of the latest tech, and not through being a tool-box wielding handyman.

Modern men aren’t so handy

The AA’s study of 2,000 adults found that men over 65 were most likely to describe themselves as ‘handy’, whereas those under 25 were least likely to describe themselves in the same way.

This isn’t just the fault of the changing world we live in – dads simply aren’t passing down home maintenance skills to their sons. While in the 1970s 71% of men learned DIY skills from their dads, that figure’s fallen to a sorry 44% today. AA spokesman Tom Stringer emphasised the results of this research:

‘By 2030 just one in five men will receive basic DIY knowledge from their father. If the trend continues, home maintenance skills could be on the road to “extinction” by as early as 2048, resulting in a nation of no-can-do homeowners.’

So by 2050, when our offspring need to put a shelf up, pieces of wood will simply languish on the floor. When a sink leaks, it’ll just be left to flood the home. That’s unless they get a professional tradesperson to help them out (give Which? Local a visit for member-recommended local traders).

The internet will save the day

Still, I think it’s going a bit too far to say that DIY skills will die out. As what can tech-savvy folk do better than all the others? Google for advice on the internet.

If you need to bleed your radiators and don’t want to splash out on a professional, you’ll just pop on the internet and find out how to do it (here’s a top and not-so-subtle tip – use our DIY home repairs guide).

We modern men might not describe ourselves as ‘handy’, but I’m sure we can rise to the challenge if so needed. And if we can’t, I’m sure women would be similarly up to the task.