District heat users – are you happy with your service?

District heating pipes
Louise Strong Energy policy specialist
There are around 210,000 households who get their heat supplied through a heat network – known as district or communal heating. But little is known about people’s experiences or the prices they pay.

Homes or other buildings with district heating get their heating from a central source, such as natural gas or biomass boilers, with the heat then being transferred through a network of hot water pipes.

To meet its carbon reduction targets, the Government is planning for many more households to be on a heat network in urban areas. The last time we discussed the issue on Convo many of you had strong views on this topic and you’ve continued this discussion in recent months. Robert Vesty told us:

‘Me and my partner moved into a one-bed apartment at the end of November and we have just challenged the DH supplier about the costs. Many residents were shocked, as we were, to receive high bills. We were only told at the last minute that the DH scheme would be how our heating/hot water would be supplied, and while I’m all up for it in principle, I feel that the companies supplying it are ripping us off.’

District or communal heating challenges

We’re keen to find out more. District heating schemes are a monopoly and consumers have little choice but to remain with the same supplier even if they are dissatisfied. Also, unlike consumers with gas or electric heating, the supply of heat to homes on heat networks is not regulated and these consumers do not have access to the Energy Ombudsman. So it’s hard to know who to turn to when things go wrong. Ana is concerned about the lack of regulation:

”The Government should regulate the market first, and make sure they are not sending affordable housing dwellers into fuel poverty.’

I’m keen to hear more from you, so please continue to share your thoughts below as your interest has prompted us to take a deeper look into district heating.

Comments
Patrick Steen says:
Admin
Patrick Steen says:
2 April 2015

Hello everyone, we’ve published a new debate covering our investigation into district heating: https://conversation.which.co.uk/energy-home/district-heating-problems-gas-electricity/

Admin
stef says:
3 September 2015

I have a flat in London where the heating and hotwater are supplied, with huge cost of £1.44 per day standing charge and nearly 6.91p per kwh, so if as in august while we were away the standing charge alone was £46.34, and just £2.83 for 41Kwh we used, this is extortinate

Admin
Matt H says:
11 July 2015

I am not sure if I am posting this reply to the correct place, however, I get district heating supplied by my local council but I am paying £86 per month for this alone, it is extortionate.

What can I do about this?

JohnEastwood says:
Admin
JohnEastwood says:
6 September 2015

Matt you can do nothing but pay their extortionate charges, every council is now doing this because of the government cuts. Probably with the government looking the other way. If you mounted a challenge in the courts, then your council would use unlimited council tax payers money to pay for legal manoeuvres and stall your case until you ran out of money and would be forced to abandon your legal action. Unfortunately parking charges and parking tickets and speed cameras as well as district heating charges are the favoured method of councils to raise money. The councillors high flying lifestyle and obscenely high expenses have to be paid for some how

Fatima Da Silva says:
Admin
Fatima Da Silva says:
18 October 2015

Hi There my landlord ( hackney council) is try to push for us to have a communal heating system, they insisted that will cheap to run, but we will have to pay £ 0.55 a day to start with, the installation had start and they are doing a terrible job. We had a leak already even so the system is not fully working. They block sunlight in the corridors and air passage outlet, is really out of order.We had contact the MP but the work still going ahead, they never done a proper consultation. Because we had more then 50% of the tenants plus the leaseholder saying we don’t want, they now are offering to do a kitchen and bathroom. But this was already in this years budget.
Can we not do something to stop social housing landlords acting as they not have to keep us informed or take in consideration our concerns. In the end of the day we are the one that end up paying more, leave in the property and we are also tax payers.

Admin
Gav E says:
29 March 2016

Snap that’s the exact same amount (£994 per year now) Ealing Council recently introduced this and actually backdated it to 2013 and recouped £1500 that I ‘owed’ them. totally criminal. now my service charge to the council has doubled in the last year.

Admin
nick higgins says:
11 July 2015

Matt.

You r lucky

£200 a winter month my billls are. Solar electric and biomass district heating.. Thanks to charter housing , south wales .

John Eastwood says:
Admin
John Eastwood says:
6 September 2015

I live in a Southampton council flat and the council charge me £480 per year for my under floor heating which is electric supplied by southern electric. the heat is off in the daytime from 7am until 2pm. I have to use my own convector heater to keep warm at extra charge. I electronically monitored my heating last winter and if I had been paying for it on my domestic supply I would have paid £160. If a private landlord was reselling electricity to his tenants at 3 times the cost he would be committing a criminal offence. the council get away with this by calling it communal heating. This is disgusting, fat cat counsellors in their ivory towers overcharging the elderly and vulnerable probably to cover their extortionate expenses

Admin
He Len king says:
5 October 2015

Hi I live in a estate in camden in kiln place we were the first to be charged heating by the council putting in idivudual heat meters in our property’s which we have a card to pay with in the local shop we used to pay through our rent it used to be £3 a week it was called communal heating the council would turn it off in the summer then put it on in oct . In kiln place we were the only estate to have these heat meters installed we were told it would be cheap and better to run we were conned and hoodwinked in my opioin I’m now paying about £20 a week in summer winter it’s about £35 . And I’m still paying £3 a week heating standing charge in my rent !! I’ve just complained about that as I feel I’m paying twice over there’s no one to help council tenants have no rights I feel we are vulnerable I have been to the cab and various other solicitors to challenge what they are doing but the citizens advice are part funded by the council so will not go Aganist the council unless you have the thousands to seek a solicitor to take them to court you can forget about it . Camden council by the way the most corrupt council in the uk

Admin
Charles Montlake says:
14 November 2015

Hi, we are gathering data. Our MP and the CAB are interested in the results. Please compete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NSMXW2M and pass it on to your neighbours

You may also be interested in our FB page https://www.facebook.com/groups/districtheat

Lets fight this together for the benefit of the environment and our pockets and not for the benefit of money garbing conglomerates with monopolistic power over us!

Admin
Gil Mutch says:
9 December 2015

It seems we are all in the same boat, I am paying £30 + per month and have not put the heating on! Better though than my previous experience with Southwark Council where I paid nearly £900- p a to be cold, the heating being mostly off or just on. Latest green guidelines promote district heating and the government back it, the large energy companies have jumped on the band wagon and we are paying for these initiatives. What can we do about this latest rip off?

Admin
Tom says:
30 April 2016

Lovely idea in theory, but my experience as a Southwark leaseholder is dire.

Frequent breakdowns ( 6-12 per year). Frequent radiator bursts due to dirty water (six in three years). And to top it all very expensive. £12k in three years for a small 3 bed flat .

Admin
Dee says:
27 January 2017

Hi Tom, I am under Southwark to, twice this week the district heating has broken down. In mid January when its below zero degrees. I had to put electric heater on. Its either the heating or hot water that goes. We get no explanation either or apology or refund.

Admin
Glenn says:
10 May 2016

In Leicester the district heating costs over £900 per year, constantly breaks down and is near useless in a cold winter. The claim of CHP is that it’s cheap. It’s very expensive considering it’s a very limited utility. Not only that, because it is attached to rental costs failure to pay will result in homelessness. Awful, system that runs as an extremely threatening monopoly with no scope for tenants to lower their bills in times of hardship.

Admin
R Morley says:
5 October 2016

1 bed flat in Erith covered by Evinox for gas and hot water

ridiculuous costs of :

Heating/Hot Water charge per kWh (Kilo watt hour) 7.37p
Communal Facility Charge per day 121.80p

against

British Gas which costs :
Unit rate 2.730p per kWh
Standing charge £65.70/yr

John Ward says:
Admin
John Ward says:
5 October 2016

I wonder to what extent these apparently exorbitant district heating charges are reflected in property values and hence through the market price or rental level. If the economics of the market place are working properly such homes should be considerably cheaper than an equivalent property where there is freedom to choose the heat source and supplier. I guess the market is not working efficiently because there is a serious imbalance between demand and supply creating significant distortions. Until equilibrium is restored this can only get worse.

Admin
NewOwner says:
17 January 2017

Moved into new flat with district heating 50£ per month for one person living in small flat. No option to change supplier ever. They offered their Adviser will come and help me…supposedly tell me to stop showering or turning the heating on in the evening and just sit in the cold?? Joke. Get someone please to have their ass kicked!

Admin
Musiclady says:
27 January 2017

Am I happy with our district heating service. NO! Its controlled from a main centre somewhere and twice this week the council have turned it off for repairs and its below zero in January currently and had to put on electric heater to keep warm. Its always breaking down and we get no explanation as to why. They charge this on top of our rent weekly for heating costs. We have had no hot water before either, every year they have problems and its not just once, more like several times a year. We get an electronic voice mail call stating, your heating is off in your area we are investigating, thats it. they dont even use a real person to phone to explain why as that way they dont have to answer questions of unhappy residents. Plus our heating is also very low even when turn rads up higher. It takes a while for the water to get hot as well. Talk about all eggs in one basket, one falls the lot goes. Is is cheaper really, or the same when averaged out over a year. Its estimated not actual. They turn it off in the summer yet we still pay same rates.

Admin
james Forrest says:
21 February 2017

Can anyone tell me how 1kWh of energy is calculated for a Biomass district heating system. I know how to convert 1 metric unit of gas into kWh’s but I am struggling to find out the price difference between gas central heating and Biomass central heating.

Admin
roni says:
5 March 2017

We are in a block of flats in Southwark with communal heating. We are leaseholders and pay the service charge. The heating costs about £1,400 to £1,700 a year for leaseholders. Plus we have just had the boilers renovated and that was a bill of £5,000 estimated and could be more. Two years ago we paid over £600 for new burners and they have been ditched. This is per flat, ours is a small two bedroom. The council tenants pay for the heating and hot water in their rents which are still under £6,000 a year. What a bargain. Ok critics will say leaseholder benefit from the value increase, but that only comes into play when we move and assumes we choose a cheaper property. I should say that on top of the heating we pay charges for other services and two years ago paid £12,000 for a new roof and six years ago £11,000 for new windows and doors. When the programme of renovations is complete next year, we will required to pay into a “sinking fund” and build up a pot of money for the council to use. They did the same thing in the 1990s and had to pay it all back when challenged in court. Then they just collected the money and never spent anything.

