Margot James MP: how do you get your voice heard in company boardrooms?

Consumer Minister, Margot James MP, joins us to explain more about the Government’s review of corporate governance, and ask you: how do you get your voice heard in company boardrooms?

Britain has a strong framework of consumer protection and millions of companies take the integrity of the products and services they supply seriously.

But some companies don’t, and even when they have the will to make good when things go wrong, there are still too many instances of inadequate redress.

So how do you – the consumer – make sure companies hear your concerns at boardroom level?

Corporate governance reform

This Government is committed to making Britain one of the best places in the world to work, invest and do business. And a big part of that is making sure companies operate in a responsible way, taking into account the interests of its shareholders, employees and you – the consumer.

At the end of last year, we launched a consultation on how to make sure all businesses are run as responsibly as the best of British companies already are, in the Corporate Governance Reform green paper.

We’ve already received responses from businesses, but it’s just as important to hear views from the public too – and that’s where you come in.

Responsible business

This Government is determined to make sure all companies operate as responsibly as the majority do already, and play their part in building an economy that works for everyone.

Having set up and run my own business, I know it makes sense to listen and act on customers’ opinions.

At the moment, all company directors are required by law to run their business responsibly. This includes taking into account the interests of their employees and the company’s relationships with suppliers and customers.

Now, I imagine you don’t want to spend your spare time leafing through companies’ accounts to check if they’re being run responsibly, which is why it’s great to see Which? working with businesses to help them better understand how they can and should be engaging with consumers.

But we want to go one step further and make sure the UK isn’t only the best place to do business, but where consumer and workers’ views are heard in the boardroom and acted upon.

Share your views

And with only a few days to go until the consultation closes, we want to make sure we hear your opinions. Your views could shape the future operation of businesses.

I’m delighted to be working with Which? to promote the Corporate Governance Reform green paper and ensure we capture your views. So thank you in advance for your contributions and comments on this conversation, which will be fed into the consultation before it closes on 17 February 2017.

This is a guest contribution by Margot James MP, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility. All views expressed here are Margot’s own and not necessarily those shared by Which?.

Which? will be compiling your comments to be fed into the consultation before it closes on 17 Feb. So, tell us, how would you like your voice heard in company boardrooms?