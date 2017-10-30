As we have fun carving pumpkins, dressing up and playing a prank or two with a plastic spider, most of us enjoy the tricks and treats that come with Halloween each year.

But when a frightful experience, bump in the night or magical event goes wrong for real, it isn’t so easy to stay in character as a witch or wizard – even though you may feel like you want to magic yourself away from the situation!

So, this All Hallows’ Eve, we’re sharing our guides to the top five most common ‘Consumer Frights’ we’ve seen over the past year.

Which of these consumer frights problems have you come up against the most? Frightful faulty goods

Pesky pothole damage

Troubling train delays

Devilish delivery problems

Bad broadband and wicked wi-fi issues

None of these View Results

Ghostbusting

Helping people to take action and remedy their consumer problems through complaints, claims and compensation rights guidance, we’re all about tackling the pesky poltergeists that wreak havoc for consumers all year round.

If any of these Consumer Frights look familiar to you, make sure you read our guidance to help you exercise your consumer rights and get your money back if it’s due to you.

Have you experienced any consumer frights in the past year? Are there other frightful consumer experiences you’ve had? What steps did you take to banish the banshee?