What hateful household chore do you wish there was a machine for?

It’s the weekend, which probably means you’re catching up on household chores. Surely this isn’t what your free time is for! Don’t you sometimes wish there was a gadget that would do it all for you?

According to a YouGov survey, ironing is the household chore most Brits dread, with half the country saying they disliked it and 30% saying they hate it.

I’m firmly in that 30%. Although I’m not quite in the 10% of people who say they never do it, I’ll definitely go out of my way to avoid it.

I’ll buy clothes that don’t need a lot of ironing and those that do often lay languishing in the bottom of my laundry basket. Here, they’ll remain until I can face getting out the now retro-looking ironing board and iron I’ve had since the late 1990s.

More often than not, I’ll have taken them, along with the rest of my laundry, to the launderette, where the industrial tumble dryers get it dry within 25 minutes and get rid of most of the creases anyway. In my mind, I don’t need to inflict the pain of ironing on myself.

Flat refusal

Until now, nothing would have persuaded me to change my ways. But then I read about Effie.

According to its inventors, this nifty machine can cut down ironing time by 95% by drying and ironing 12 different clothing items in one go.

All you have to do is grab your laundry from the washing machine, put individual garments on hangers and add them to a pull-out bar. Once you hit the start button, the machine pulls in the clothes one by one and uses steam to rid them of creases. In about three minutes, your clothes pop out the other side, all shipshape and Bristol fashion.

What’s more, it can handle all manner of items in numerous fabrics. With an early bird price tag of £700, if I had more room it’s definitely a gadget I’d consider getting. But if that was the case, then saving up for a dishwasher would take priority.

Chore busters

The advent of this time-saving machine got me thinking about other hateful household chores I wish someone would invent a gadget for.

I can’t imagine life without a washing machine (all that scrubbing and mangling looks like hard work when I see it being done in period dramas) and when the cold sets in all-too-soon.

So what would I plump for? A self-cleaning oven that could really tackle the grease on the door would be first, followed swiftly by a self-disinfecting loo…

What about you? What hateful household chore do you wish there was a machine for? What household gadgets make your life easier? Would you buy a robotic ironing machine or is it taking laziness to a whole new level?