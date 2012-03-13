/ Home & Energy

Scrap carbon tax – why pay more for a policy that won’t work?

Profile photo of Pete Moorey Pete Moorey Head of Campaigns
What do you think of the government’s carbon tax on energy generation? Not only could it become another burden on already squeezed households, we don’t think it will work in promoting low-carbon energy.

The ‘carbon price floor’ is a tax that energy firms will have to pay if they use carbon-intensive methods of generating energy, like coal. In turn this is intended to encourage these companies to invest in low-carbon energy, such as nuclear and wind.

However, we don’t think it will achieve its aim of encouraging significant new investment in low-carbon electricity, and we worry it will hit cash-strapped households at a time of rising energy prices.

A tax on energy customers

The government’s own figures suggest that the tax, due to start in April 2013, will add around 1-2% to electricity bills in 2013, rising to as much as 6% by 2016.

We’ve estimated that this could add £278 million to household electricity bills in the first year alone. This is at a time when bills are steadily climbing.

We think the UK needs to work towards a more sustainable mix of energy in the future. We’re also not opposed to carbon pricing in principle. However, we think this would be more effectively pursued by strengthening the EU Emissions Trading Scheme. Our main concern is that this carbon tax won’t work.

We don’t think it will provide confidence for long-term investors in low-carbon power because it’s subject to a review at every annual Budget. Plus, it’s unclear why the government sees this tax as necessary when other Energy Department policies intended to promote low-carbon power are already in the pipeline.

Chancellor, scrap the carbon tax

People are already struggling to manage their energy bills. It’s unacceptable for the government to pile yet more pressure on household budgets by introducing a new tax policy that won’t even deliver investment.

So, a decision by the Chancellor to abandon this unnecessary measure in the forthcoming Budget would send a clear signal that consumers are at the heart of the government’s energy policy without having a detrimental impact on investment in future low-carbon generation.

It’s in all of our interests to tackle climate change, but the government cannot write a blank cheque on behalf of consumers to pay for it.

Comments
Profile photo of dean
Member
Dean says:
14 March 2012

To me this is a clear sign that the government wants us to keep spending our hard earned cash on petrol and the duty that it generates (add the recent proposal to up the motorway speed and burn more fuel). Strangling energy generation by way of a tax is completely giving the wrong message and not empowering the general population with any ways to break free from the stanglehold that the utility companies have over you.

There are many many ways to provide low cost, low emissions energy without just digging stuff out of the ground and primitively setting fire to it, it’s that it just isn’t in the UK plc’s interest to move away from an oil based economy.

The same issue is strangling the development of electric cars. If you could generate all your own energy, put it in an electric car, then you would never need to use the huge conglomerates that currently own all our national energy infrastructure. Who would make massive profits then?

