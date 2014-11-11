It’s no secret that moving house is a stressful process. I’d bet the sheer amount of things that could go wrong with home ownership can still come as a surprise to first-time buyers.

It was only while browsing our brand-new home-moving hub that the true size of this task became apparent to me.

The guide features advice on everything from choosing a property, valuing it and finding the right mortgage to adequately preparing for moving day.

But it appears as if even the most fully prepared home-movers won’t be able to avoid an unexpected hitch or two on the road to buying a house.

Home ownership: an emotional journey

We recently interviewed a range of first-time buyers, and each of them had their own tale about the hurdles they had to overcome to land a suitable property.

Some of the stories were swathed with emotion, as it can be heart-breaking missing out on a property that appeared to be your dream home. It’s almost enough to make you want to avoid that first step on the property ladder altogether!

One of those stories was from Kelly who become emotionally attached to one particular couple buying her home. But unfortunately, when house prices rose during the sale she had to accept a larger offer from another couple. So Kelly’s home moving tip is to:

‘Leave the negotiating and relationship of the buyers and sellers to the estate agent as it will make things cleaner in the long run.’

Yet, the one thing all of our case studies shared was the joy that comes with ultimately being handed the keys to the door. The financial advantages of home ownership in the current market are well-documented too.

I suppose the best advice that can be offered to those looking to secure a mortgage is to strap in and prepare as best as possible for the rollercoaster ahead.

Did you face any unexpected hitches when buying your home? What advice would you give to first-time buyers looking to buy a house in the current market? Is it possible to make a stress-free property purchase?