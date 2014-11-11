/ Home & Energy, Money

Did you face any unexpected hitches when buying your home?

It’s no secret that moving house is a stressful process. I’d bet the sheer amount of things that could go wrong with home ownership can still come as a surprise to first-time buyers.

It was only while browsing our brand-new home-moving hub that the true size of this task became apparent to me.

The guide features advice on everything from choosing a property, valuing it and finding the right mortgage to adequately preparing for moving day.

But it appears as if even the most fully prepared home-movers won’t be able to avoid an unexpected hitch or two on the road to buying a house.

Home ownership: an emotional journey

We recently interviewed a range of first-time buyers, and each of them had their own tale about the hurdles they had to overcome to land a suitable property.

Some of the stories were swathed with emotion, as it can be heart-breaking missing out on a property that appeared to be your dream home. It’s almost enough to make you want to avoid that first step on the property ladder altogether!

One of those stories was from Kelly who become emotionally attached to one particular couple buying her home. But unfortunately, when house prices rose during the sale she had to accept a larger offer from another couple. So Kelly’s home moving tip is to:

‘Leave the negotiating and relationship of the buyers and sellers to the estate agent as it will make things cleaner in the long run.’

Yet, the one thing all of our case studies shared was the joy that comes with ultimately being handed the keys to the door. The financial advantages of home ownership in the current market are well-documented too.

I suppose the best advice that can be offered to those looking to secure a mortgage is to strap in and prepare as best as possible for the rollercoaster ahead.

Did you face any unexpected hitches when buying your home? What advice would you give to first-time buyers looking to buy a house in the current market? Is it possible to make a stress-free property purchase?

Guest
Emma says:
11 November 2014

My first time buying process was a nightmare and ended up taking 17 months from initial offer until completion. I was buying a flat and it turns out the loft conversion wasn’t included in the lease, didn’t have planning permission and also didn’t have building regs sign off. The local council was the freeholder and seemed to take weeks to respond to anything sent to them and I even moved in and started renting the place while waiting for the sale to complete. I ended up renting it for 11 months before the sale completed. What was most stressful is that because nothing is binding until exchange takes place it wasn’t until the day we exchanged and completed (ended up being the same day) that I knew it would definitely be my place.
I had looked at other places in the meantime but because the London market was rising so quickly and the competition for places was crazy I couldn’t find anything else that was as good for the price.

Alex Toplis says:
12 November 2014

Ah, that sounds pretty stressful and not what you want when first-time buying! So now you’re a bit more experienced, do you have any tips to avoid this from happening?

andrew in harrogate says:
24 July 2015

Buying Homes system needs to scrapped and re-invented totally! This rubbish about nothing becoming legally binding until exchange happens needs to be dumped into the last century.

We should really follow the lead of Prince Harry – who saw the potential in the Warrior Games, borrowed the idea, renamed it, improved the games and re-named them to the “Invictus Games” – and then invited the Americans over to show them how we had made it better.

What the Government should do is look around the globe and see who has the best method for house selling and buying and then make the same system work over here. Now I know neither a red or blue Government will do that voluntarily, so Which – this is the prompt for you lead the way in getting the Government to change the house buying and selling system. Also the howls of protest from the professionals who dislike change and foresee their invoiced amounts potentially going down must be ignored.

