Buying a stairlift? The pressure’s on…

Profile photo of Joanna Pearl Joanna Pearl Principal Health Researcher
Do you feel as though you may have been pressured into buying a stairlift? Our survey reveals shopping for a stairlift may not have been as simple as everyone had hoped…

Our latest research has exposed sharp-selling in an industry that’s catering for the most vulnerable people – and we’ve been told that straight from the horse’s mouth.

We surveyed 530 people who had bought stairlifts and found that around four in ten had experienced at least one sharp sales practice after getting quotes. The list includes pressure selling, pressure to choose more expensive options and an excessive number of sales calls.

Furthermore, a quarter of people who had bought a stairlift (rather than getting it from the council or a private seller) told us they’d negotiated a lower price. Now, we all like a bargain, but buying a mobility aid for someone who can no longer negotiate the stairs isn’t quite like going to your local electrical store and haggling over the price of a laptop.

No games, just stairlifts

The industry code outlaws practices such as the company offering a high price with the offer of a discount. That’s because it’s important that people buying at a crisis time aren’t pressured into a wrong decision. Is a negotiable price really what people want, or would they rather have the clear, upfront prices the industry code promotes?

After all a stairlift is not a cheap buy, with a new one costing over £2,000.

One in seven stairlift-owners told us that they’d felt under pressure to buy – with a quarter of people who’d used one of the big three companies feeling pressured. One person told us:

‘Originally I applied to an advertisement which invited one to receive a free ‘independent booklet.’ As a consequence I received numerous phone calls from the company for about two years.’

What do you think about sales practice for equipment and aids for older and disabled people? Have you experienced any dodgy selling practices or did you have a very positive experience?

Comments
Guest
Wendy jg says:
23 January 2015

Same goes for mobility scooters…

Guest
Nessie says:
23 January 2015

Both my mother and mother-in-law have stair lifts. My mother after having hers fitted was rung daily with pressure to take out a extended service/breakdown warranty for £500 . She was very upset at the thought of spending more money so soon,I rang them myself and spoke to a manger who did apologize and offered an extension to her normal 12 month warranty and a free service, but what would have happened if she had no one to do this……
Also my mother-in-law has had her stair lift for many years it was running fine no trouble…. the company wrote to her saying they were no longer stocking spares for her lift and basically scared her into buying a new one, I told her to cancel the order but she wouldn’t as she was now nervous of the old one breaking down.
These companies deal with vulnerable people and they know which buttons to press .

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
23 January 2015

Stairlifts are often given away free-of-charge when people move into care homes. Straight stairlifts should be easy to transfer and the job could be done by a competent person. Stairlifts that go round corners are obviously more of a challenge because they will have been installed to suit a particular house.

Profile photo of brat673
Guest
brat673 says:
12 March 2015

I had an occasion to assist a client to get a stair lift. Some one was terminally ill. He was funded by a charity. We managed to rent one and when it was no longer needed it was taken back. All that remained to be done was fill the bolt holes.

Guest
Sylvia says:
20 May 2015

we paid quite a high price for our stair lift which came with only a one year guarantee. We the had to pay £1.500 for an extended guarantee, now after five years we are again having to pay £1.500 for a further guarantee. They did offer us a £50 discount if we paid for it several months in advance. The company won’t supply anyone with spare parts and s we are stuck with their prices. I am really fed about it………… But what can we do?

Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
21 May 2015

Hi Sylvia, and thanks for your post about your stairlift. As stairlifts are mechanical devices, they need to be inspected by a qualified stairlift engineer every six months, and serviced annually. Especially as most people with stairlifts are dependent on them to give them access to the whole house.

Your stairlift should come with a minimum one-year warranty. Most stairlift companies also offer a 24-hour no-fees call-out service for the first year, which covers any spare parts that might be needed.

After the first year, as you’ve been doing already, you’ll need to either renew your warranty, or pay an engineer by the hour for any required servicing.

Most stairlift companies offer extended warranties or maintenance contracts when you purchase a stairlift.

Guest
Ava Laurie says:
20 July 2015

It really shouldn’t be something that people are pressured into buying. I think that it takes patients and trust in order for someone to feel comfortable enough to buy from you. This is something that will help them get around the house easier, so might as well make it easy for them to choose with no added pressure.

Guest
Gerald says:
26 July 2015

Stair lifts are complicated pieces of electro. mechanical equipment just the same as washing machines, dishwashers etc. the major difference is that in most cases they are “Tailor” made for the individual ‘s needs, albeit most of the Suppliers using similar methods of construction they use different motors,running gear and electrical parts .As far as I am aware “which” have not have not surveyed these Companies and therefore its a matter of “Buyer beware” as there are , apparently, some “cowboys” out there. As this type of equipment can actually isolate someone if it breaks down it is imperative that the Supplier has a good track record for “after sales”. If you get any sorts of pressure selling drop the Company concerned , before buying do your home work carefully check the specification etc and if you are unable to do this get the services of a Consultant Engineer, this is to important a piece of equipment to buy without proper advice.
The Social Services Dept. of your County Council might be able to help , check with them before buying.

