British Gas yesterday announced a 9.2% price rise on the average household energy bill. The reaction was of resounding disdain. Here’s a round up of the reception, with a comment from British Gas itself.

In a massive blow to millions, British Gas’ price rise will add an average £123 to dual-fuel customers’ annual bills. It follows SSE’s 8.2% price rise announcement, and we expect others to follow suit.

British Gas bravely plowed ahead with a Twitter Q&A, which was met with wide heckling. Anthony and Michelle reacted to the price hike:

@tonymoule47 @whichcampaigns. Dreading it getting colder, Husband has cardio vascular disease so cold all the time was paying about £40pw! — Michele McAvoy (@MicheleMcAvoy) October 17, 2013

British Gas customers ‘dreading winter’

When we took the news to our Facebook page, Sue commented:

‘Completely immoral. “Great” Britain is dead, as we older people will be before the winter is out. Will they pay for our funerals?’

Karen is doing all she can to save money on energy:

‘I’ve turned most radiators off in my home, only keep the living room and bathroom one on, and I’ve started buying microwave meals so I don’t have to use my cooker. But we shouldn’t have to live like this in this day and age.’

Charlotte and her husband aren’t looking forward to winter:

‘It’s quite frightening not being able to keep warm. We are both home all day, my husband has heart problems. Dreading winter.’

Switching energy suppliers

Miguel didn’t mince his words:

‘”Use less” to lower future bills say British Gas. “USELESS” and out of touch British Gas management, I say.’

Carl suggests everyone should switch energy deals:

‘I have been with British Gas since privatisation, but I can’t justify a price rise after the parent company posted huge profits last year. It is scandalous. I think we should hit them where it hurts and switch.’

Harry speaks up for our simple energy prices campaign, which has over 28,000 supporters:

‘We expect price rises, but 9.2% is profiteering at the expense of the elderly and low paid. Baffling tariffs mean most of Joe Public have no idea what their bills will reach. Bad British Gas! Price per kWh now please!’

British Gas defends its price rise

In the interests of balance, here’s Pete speaking up for British Gas:

‘How can a company that makes 5 pence in the pound be ripping people off?! Any explanation is welcome! I don’t see any of you protesting at the massive profits made by supermarkets… Perhaps you should educate yourselves.’

British Gas got in touch with us to defend its price rise and Twitter Q&A:

‘We didn’t make this decision lightly. We know people are worried about rising energy prices and they want to talk about this – including on Twitter – and it’s important we’re there for them to talk to. That’s why we offered a Q&A session with our customer services director. It was the right thing to do because we are committed to being open and transparent with our customers at all times. We also want to make clear rising prices don’t have to mean rising bills and there is help available.’

‘I can’t afford to live and can’t afford to die’

Ian’s situation brings the whole debate about rising energy prices home:

‘I am disabled and a pensioner living on state pension and pension credits. I now spend a lot of time in the library to save putting the heating on in my house. I can’t afford to live and can’t afford to die.’

We don't think current plans to reform the energy market go far enough. We want the government to intervene to make sure everything possible is done to keep prices in check.