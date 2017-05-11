/ Home & Energy

Brexit: what would a good outcome for consumers look like?

Brexit
Profile photo of Peter Vicary-Smith Peter Vicary-Smith Chief Executive
Now that Article 50 has been triggered it’s essential that consumer groups, businesses, regulators and governments come together to ensure that we help to secure the best outcomes for consumers.

Today Which? and BEUC (the umbrella European consumer organisation) held a joint conference to focus on how we can secure a positive outcome for UK and EU consumers from Brexit.

We believe that consumers across Europe will have broadly similar objectives as we look at the impact of Brexit on consumer rights, financial services and food. Our aim today was to help identify where we have common ground as we all navigate the changes to this relationship.

Consumer interests

Throughout our 60 year history, Which? has played a key role in campaigning to secure a number of the safety protections that all EU consumers now enjoy.

Back in 1964 we campaigned to promote use of lead-free paint on toys and for safer electric blankets. We have lobbied to shape key UK and European consumer law, including the Unfair Contract Terms Act in 1977, the Consumer Safety Act in 1978 and the Sale of Goods Act in 1979.

Many UK consumer rights and protections hail from the six core EU consumer directives, as well as the Consumer Rights Directive. But there are also some UK additions, and as a nation we have often decided to go beyond the minimum rights set at an EU level.

Governments and regulators should not assume that the core six directives are the only concerns for consumer organisations. It is essential to recognise that consumer rights cut across every sector of society.

It is also short-sighted to think that consumer interests are confined by hard borders or within one member state. As consumers increasingly buy cross-border and access services such as bank accounts when travelling abroad, we must think beyond physical boundaries.

The ever-increasing mobility of both leisure and business travellers also means that consumer interests will continue to be enmeshed within and outside their home country.

Brexit and consumers

In the past couple of months, both Which? and BEUC have published some key principles as a rough guide to negotiations, with consumer interests in mind. This has shown the similarities in the priorities for consumers on both sides of the Channel.

Firstly, we both recognise the need for negotiators to take account of the impact of Brexit on the cost of living. To prevent competition being limited, and consumers from being harmed, it’s essential to maintain affordable access to goods and services.

Secondly, we agree that governments must ensure that essential consumer rights are maintained or even strengthened. Many of the rights that consumers have come to expect are currently shaped and determined at EU level.

Safeguarding consumer protection and safety is also important. This includes delivering a robust framework for product safety and standards.

Both BEUC and Which? expect to see a robust and ambitious system of consumer enforcement. Global markets need co-ordinated enforcement and systematic dialogue between regulators, so it’s key that the effectiveness of the enforcement system mustn’t be watered down.

Finally, it’s essential that full account is taken of consumer interests in the Brexit process by negotiators on both sides in order to deliver a good deal for consumers.

These are the issues we were debating alongside BEUC and other consumer organisations, businesses and experts at today’s conference, and we would like to hear your thoughts too.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 May 2017

I’m sorry, but unless PV-S is willing to engage with the people to whom he’s addressing this, I feel it’s an exercise in futility. Mr Peter Vicary-Smith has never, ever engaged on any of the Which? forums and closed the original, ground breaking forum down. You should be aware, Mr V-Smith, that talking at people isn’t the best way to communicate.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
11 May 2017

Hi Ian, I know that this has come up previously but I’d like to reassure you that this isn’t an opportunity to talk at you. We’re aiming to facilitate discussion Brexit and consumers and ensure that important consumer issues are forgotten in negotiations, and while we have views of our own which have been outlined above, we’re keen for your input on this too.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
11 May 2017

Missing a “not” line 3 Lauren.
Specific issues were not really given above, which is why I suggested it was without substance (sorry, I am not diplomatic, am I?). I’d like specific problems that need resolution being put forward by Which? Many of us will not know just what particular issues might, or might not be problematic. Which?, I hope, will.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
11 May 2017

Lauren: I really appreciate that you and the rest of the team do engage, and engage positively. This was more of a long standing issue I have, to be honest, but it seems MrV-Smith does not really grasp the true potential of the digital presence in Which? and how it can be effectively employed, not only to gain ideas and views, but to enhance and develop what Which? is doing, what it should be doing and how best it can go about realising the core aims of the institution. All that requires that he engages, but I fear that’s a forlorn hope.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
11 May 2017

Sounds like a wish list without substance. I’d like specific proposals from Which? such as getting a proper Trading Standards working, enforcing the Consumer Rights Act, having a more dedicated Consumers Minister, seeing Which? engage with BSI, get Whirlpool customers sorted out with working dryers now, not telling them to unplug them……..In other words do what already needs to be done.

I’d like a link (must have missed it) to the talks with BEUC to see what was discussed and what the proposals were.

I haven’t seen Which? members approached through Connect on Brexit. That might be a good thing to do.

Safety Standards will remain in force because they allow us to trade with Europe – and many other countries. We have better consumer law than Europe – 6 years instead of 2 to bring a claim – if only it was properly supported. Presumably food safety will comply with the EU so we can export.

Please take the initiative Which? as the Consumers Association and tell us what you want to achieve when we eventually depart the EU, and where you see contentious issues. Then we can discuss.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
11 May 2017

Hi Malcolm, there’s no relevant link I can give you at the moment, but you can see some of the commentary from today’s conference here: https://twitter.com/hashtag/brexitconsumers?src=hash

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
11 May 2017

Thanks Lauren. Will the proceedings be published by Which? and BEUC?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
11 May 2017

Much has been said about -once we are “free” we will make our own decisions and that was the motivation of the Leave voters they want to see this country rule itself not still be governed by the EU . This rhetoric was backed up by many in the media and the peoples emotions ramped up if they are let down by an EU agreement MK 11 where concession after concession is made it will certainly anger the 52 % of voters who voted to leave . You all heard the rhetoric coming out of France +Germany and the disapproval of even suggestions of a new approach to Europe and retaliation if Britain takes a hard-line so just what concessions are going to be made ?? The latest rumor , which I hope is NOT true ?? is that the fishermen of Britain will be badly let down by HMG as they are going to use it as a bargaining tool – sell -off our waters for concessions which they thought they would get back and VOTED to leave on just that promise by the government at the time . As far as -“no hard borders ” has someone told the SNP that ? I ask because TM insists it will be a hard border between Scotland+ England in the event of them voting for independence , even though a meeting with the Eire Prime Minister led to – “no hard border ” . Before any talk of secondary policies are thought about its time we were told exactly WHAT is going to change and what is NOT going to change . Speculation on other issues are daft if the main ones haven’t even been agreed . I personally think a lot has not been decided yet and making , off the cuff judgements which will affect a population of what 80 million ? is downright dangerous to the point of civil unrest . I voted to stay but now that the majority voted to leave I respect that vote and want sure , correct, positive action from HMG even if they make a few mistakes its the bigger picture that counts. NO cheap deals please that are to the disadvantage of the majority of the population because it shows a lack of strategy and forward thinking as well as backstabbing the citizens of this country after the months of media hype and how “great ” it will be to leave. If Iceland can protect is fishing waters why cant Britain? and no one-sided deals selling off our democratic right to decide our own fate and trade NOT decided by Big Business USA or EU. Do you want your vote to mean nothing , do you want another country telling you what to do internally and your Laws ,made of no value just to get a trade deal . The majority wanted away from that , dont impose a foreign countries laws on our right to decide locally who or what we want to run our local businesses and Shires , the ones wanting to do this wont allow the same to their own country.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 May 2017

If the recent study done by King’s College, London, is right, it seems that the main factors behind the Brexit majority was a combination of three tabloids and Immigration:

“King’s College London’s centre for the study of media, communication and power (CMCP) looked at more than 15,000 articles published online by 20 national news outlets. The study found that immigration and the economy were the two most-covered issues in coverage described by as “acrimonious and divisive”.

Media interest in immigration more than tripled during the 10-week campaign, rising faster than any other political issue and appearing on 99 front pages, compared with 82 about the economy. Most of these front pages (79) were published by pro-leave newspapers.

Specific nationalities were singled out for particularly negative coverage – especially Turks and Albanians, but also Romanians and Poles.

The majority of this negative coverage was from three online publications: the Mail, the Sun and the Express. Some of them led to complaints, including the “Let us in: we’re from Europe” Mail front page that needed a correction after it was revealed that the refugees depicted were from the Middle East.”

The full study can be found here: http://www.kcl.ac.uk/sspp/policy-institute/CMCP/UK-media-coverage-of-the-2016-EU-Referendum-campaign.pdf

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 May 2017

This seems to overlook all those who don’t read these papers, and all those who are capable of thinking for themselves.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
12 May 2017

Yes – it’s a very one-dimensional piece of analysis but interesting nevertheless. The academics should have told us it was going to be as bad as that before we had the vote, so I blame them for the outcome!

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 May 2017

It’s interesting, if only because it shows two things: the viscous anti-immigration stance advanced by some newspaper proprietors for whatever reasons and the simple fact that, even if you don’t read those paper (I don’t) you cannot fail to become aware of their headines as they’re in every supermarket clamouring for your attention.

The ‘thinking for themselves’ argument is interesting. For people to be able to do that they need information and they need it as accurate and disinterested as possible. That wasn’t much in evidence, I don’t think.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 May 2017

We’ve been in the EU for 40 years and over that time many have formed views on how good for us – or not – it was. Views are not suddenly made by a few recent newspaper headlines nor because a referendum was called; that simply for many (I believe) crystalised their views.

These same comments apply equally to those who voted to remain – were they only influenced by headlines spotted in the supermarket? I doubt it.

I have much more faith in the ability of most of we UK citizens to have the brainpower to think for ourselves, on a whole range of issues. We’ll shortly be faced with a general election; do we expect most voters to be guided by newspaper headlines, or might they have formed views based on years of experiencing the effects of politics and the performance of governments? Will we by swayed by give-away manifestos (about the only time government give us “presents” or will we use our thinking faculties and common sense? The latter, I expect.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 May 2017

Yes – but where do they get the information to have “formed views on how good for us – or not – it” is? Probably newspapers – and they’re the ones manipulating public opinion.

What you’re essentially saying is that advertising doesn’t work. Seems billions are being spent by people who clearly don’t agree with you.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 May 2017

How do you, or any of us, form views? i don’t take a newspaper, but look at and listen to various broadcast information. I also subscribe to Private Eye. You have to look critically at what you are told. As I do not have any direct involvement with the EU, nor government, I can only accumulate the diverse information, views, opinions, facts and factoids that abound, absorb these and allow my own views to form.

I am not saying my views are right for anyone else, but they are mine. I haven’t told remainers they are wrong – and, of course, you don’t know what my view was. What I can say that it was not a black and white issue; there was and is a lot for and against. My decision was probably as close as the overall referendum.

Is there some secret to knowing the “right” course of action that I have missed?

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 May 2017

That’s a very strange question. I’m curious why you ask it. But we’re moving off the original track, in which you stated “many have formed views on how good for us – or not – it was”“. I simply pointed out that people absorb their information from news sources – and newspapers are one of the most ubiquitous sources for that. Furthermore, it is well established that newspapers are often slanted, inaccurate and manipulative. Finally, the recent study seems to suggest the majority of newspapers were anti-remain.

When you say “views, opinions, facts and factoids that abound, that’s exactly what I’m saying: they are around and mainly from Newspapers, TV and Radio.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 May 2017

I see we agree on the main sources of information – but there are many of them, not all with the same mantra, and many of us have been exposed to news about the EU over 40 years. So we are not making decisions on the immediate media output.

It is well established that newspapers are often slanted – exactly the point and why the thinking UK will view them as such.

Back to my question (is that the one that you thought was strange?). If the Brexiteers were wrong, why were the Remainers right? Just how do you decide? Unless someone has a crystal ball.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 May 2017

Well, like you I don’t think it was a clear cut choice. My only point was that for a very, very long time the mainly anti-EU tabloids have been running a protracted campaign of disinformation. It’s a little like Health and Safety. Shortly after the legislation was passed the tabloids repeatedly ran stories to suggest how absurd it was. To facilitate that they dug up story after story such as “Flip flops being banned from the workplace”, “Park benches must be replaced because they are three inches too low” and so on, every single one of which was disproved, but only after rigorous research and investigation, by which time the damage had been done.

So although there may well have been stories about the EU for forty years many of those will have been invented or plain wrong, so the general effect was to sow mistrust into the minds of the listeners / readers / viewers. And that role has now been usurped by social media, it would seem. Wonderful.

Member
Rusty Moskvitch says:
13 May 2017

Malcolm r – I do not read those or any other papers because they are often littered with lies, distortions, manufactured stories and slanted, sensationalised fake news. I do take notice of BBC Radio 4 news and BBC TV news and Sky TV news. From these sources I can generally detect the truth. And that is why I voted to Remain. Please remember the referendum was not legally binding and the very small majority of the result would in many cases have been declared too close to be decisive and withing a ‘margin of error’. When you factor in all the idiots who were led by the nose by the false news relating to the EU over the years and the many lies told by the Leave campaign, it shows that the result was highly suspect.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
13 May 2017

How do you – or anyone – differentiate between “false” and “real” news unless we have specialist and direct involvement. I can only aggregate all that is reported over the years and form an opinion. Seemingly you regard Radio 4 and the BBC TV news as good sources; so do I if you cut through the occasional bias of the interviewers. I don’t trust commercial news channels so much because they are likely to have proprietorial agenda behind them, just like the newspapers.

So somehow we come back to all the Remainers being right and all Brexiteers being misled? Only one side could think independently but not the other? You can apply the same “logic” to elections.

If we assume an equal proportion of those who voted either way are capable of independent thought, then that still leaves a small, but clear majority. I don’t know what “legally binding” means in this context but it would seem a gross injustice if a result was ignored simply because one group of people thought they had more right to their view than others.

Perhaps in future we should attach a requirement for a specific % majority to be attained before we make a change to something – a bit like the chairman’s casting vote preserving the status quo in the event of tied vote.

Member
bishbut says:
12 May 2017

At the moment very few people have shown any interest at all in this conversation just the same old voices as usual

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
12 May 2017

Precisely because Bishbut, the negotiations are being kept as secret as possible and the public is not in a position to comment on any secondary parts of them . Why pass comment when it could be overruled by future legislation , you dont put the cart before the horse . Now if the headlines of the convo were- Should this country put the conditions of negotiations that the British Economy /Trade/ well being of its citizens FIRST in ALL negotiations rather than trade them off to the benefit of foreign countries ? Now that would bring bin a multitude of posts IF Which publicised it ?

Member
Patrick Taylor says:
12 May 2017

11 May 2017 / Home & Energy
Brexit: what would a good outcome for consumers look like?

Rather like saying ” breathing is good” without defining what good means.

What I find faintly amusing is all the time TTIP was on the blocks it was a non-subject for Which? though BUEC did publish plenty. Brexit though does appear to be newsworthy and therefore it is rolled out for discussion despite it being way way more complcated that TTIP.

However as this is an opportunity to look at how the future might be improved. Certainly we know that the European consumer bodies are prepared to go to Court over specific cases and hopefully Which? will take this on-board.

In India all civil cases, and most of this is consumer disputes, are available on-line and are searchable. What an advance for Western countries if citizens here could search for companies with bad reputations/practices.

Citizens could be educated on cartels such as Unilever and P&G manipulating the detergent market, and the value of properly protected and rewarded whistleblowers to help stamp-out corruption .

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
14 May 2017

I suspect that Which? does not see these issues as part of its remit, since they don’t directly impact in our day to day life as a consumer, though I certainly don’t underestimate their importance. You raised TTIP on a number of occasions.

I would like to see every company required provide a link on its homepage to a database of proven misdemeanours and for annual reports to contain this information.

Member
Roberto says:
12 May 2017

I hear all around comments that suggest that as brexit has already happened, nothing worse than that we have already felt will hit us… I am incredulous that some are so naive! Just on moving goods we will see far worse than just cost and delays escalating. We are not stupid (or are we?) into believing that our politicians have understood the whole package of frontiers being reimposed across all areas including standards falling that consumers have come to assume will remain.

Such naivetee is demonstrated by a PM that is asking for a larger majority “to help her negotiate a good outcome”. She has given notice that she will divorce from the EU/EEA/Customs Union (art 50 only covers the EU) but she cannot believe that she can maintain her/our “matrimonial rights afterwards” with the odd quickie (on trade) … We have to ensure the politicians on our side are made responsible for the enormity of their incompetence if they get it all wrong.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 May 2017

How would you hold them responsible? Not that I can’t think of several ways…

Member
Andrew Rylah says:
14 May 2017

A good Brexit outcome for consumers? No Brexit at all!

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
14 May 2017

But that’s already been rejected, Andrew, and we have signed our release application. I voted to remain but we are where we are and now have to make the best of it.

A good outcome for consumers would include keeping all the beneficial protections we have acquired over the last forty years [many of which the UK proposed and which made Europe a more civilised place!] and to discard all the unnecessary and interfering regulations which make life a misery. However, we must maintain compliance with EU regulations for all exports to the EU even if we ignore them at home [as certain EU countries have been doing for years]. I sometimes think the other EU states will be glad to see the back of the UK and should pay us to get out a.s.a.p.!

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 May 2017

Boris has suggested they owe us money from the assets we have invested in.

The official attitude of certain puerile members of the EU exemplify the childish nature of European politics. You would think grown up people in positions of influence would behave – at least outwardly – with respect for each other and their views. However, looking around the world there are glaring examples of the opposite.

I want to get the separation over and done with as quickly and cleanly as possible and let us see how well we can make our way in the big wide world once again. I doubt when we leave Europe that will be an end to their internal problems.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
15 May 2017

Your second paragraph does, of course, refer to Johnson rather well.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 May 2017

I’d like to get the warm-up acts off the stage a.s.a.p. and get on with the real negotiations. Nobody knows yet what the right figure is for meeting our long-term obligations [pension funds, continuing programmes, property rights, etc] so the media screaming every time somebody mentions an amount isn’t helping. Plucking numbers out of thin air and seeing if they alarm people is a pointless way of going about it. The Foreign Secretary should go on a cycling tour to inspect our Pacific and South Atlantic territories and not come back till it’s over.

Member
Tony says:
12 June 2017

A lot depends on the focal length of the lens you look at BREXIT through. At a micro level, we have Roaming Charges abolished, Flight Delay compensation and the like.

At the wider view, we have the impact of European Competition law which results in the likes of the HS2 project being handed on a platter to non UK companies and a currency kept aflot by it’s own hype.

The EU has a set of accounts which many incorrectly say ‘have never been signed off’ but which have in fact been Qualified with such comments as ‘materially affected by error’ with the acknowledgement that real fraud exists in the EU accounts nad has for over 20 years. Were this a company ……………… It wouldn’t be a company. The Directors would have been struck off and jailed. But that is politics for you.

Perhaps it would be better if we bent to the will of the unellected (by popular mandate) Brussles elite and let them take over all member country law to make this a fairer world that we live in. Perhaps the free trade is worth it. I certainly know one Professor who is horrified at the loss of handed out grants and wants ot continue grovelling to Brussels.

Or perhaps we should re-grow an impressive pair and excercise the democratic mandate our parents, grandparents and great grand parents died for in the last century. Old fashioned I know. But perhaps pride in something other than what phone we posses or latest Facebook post has a place in the scheme of things.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
NFH says:
15 May 2017

A good outcome for consumers would be remaining in the Single Market and enjoying all the protections and freedoms provided by current and future EU legislation. Irrespective of any rhetoric to the contrary by politicians, the ballot paper asked the nation only whether it wanted to leave the EU, not whether it wanted to leave the EEA or Single Market. To leave these two without a referendum would be undemocratic.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 May 2017

I agree, and wonder how many of the voters understood these issues.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 May 2017

Other than spite I wonder why the UK should be prevented by Europe from having a free trade agreement. We buy from each other and I doubt either population or commercial organisations would want to impede that by artificial means.

I do not want to part of an overpaid and over-restrictive unaccountable bureaucracy that gives funds away incompetently and in favoured ways – the agricultural policy being one continuing example – and is dominated by the interests of two countries.

But just who are these people who “understand” such things – I doubt anyone really understands the mechanics of such a large and complex organisation.

A democracy has to express its view as a collection of individual opinions, not overridden by some “superior” class of supposedly more knowledgeable people. If those with knowledge are unable to make a clear and logical case in the time before the vote then perhaps there are not overwhelmingly clearcut cases to be made – as we found.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 May 2017

Remind me of how you voted in the Referendum, Malcolm. If I’m not mistaken, it was the same as me.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 May 2017

I have no intention of saying how I voted; that is a personal matter. What I did say was that my decision was not at all clearcut, but was only slightly in favour of one way.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
15 May 2017

You’ve already said how you voted – around seven months ago, IIRC.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 May 2017

How I voted is irrelevant to this Convo.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
15 May 2017

Absolutely true. I was simply reminding you that you’d already told us.

Member
Seamus says:
16 May 2017

I would say that the single most important UKxit issue (UKxit because it’s not Brexit as we are dragging Northern Ireland with us) for consumers must be food standards. If we go down the ultra route currently not ruled out by TM then British and Northern Irish agriculture will be exposed to competition from the USA and under pressure to accept their appalling standards or go under.

There will be no FTA in place by March 2019 or perhaps ever . This makes it essential that in the medium term, at least, that the UK remain in the EEA.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 May 2017

In the US (I’m not sure if it applies to all states), chicken is chemically treated to deal with campylobacter and other food poisoning bacteria: http://www.beuc.eu/blog/what-is-wrong-with-chlorinated-chicken/

Europe has resisted this approach but I am not confident about the future. Anyone fancy chicken treated with bleach?

