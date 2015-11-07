We’ve heard from homeowners who’ve sold products during a boiler service. Would you be happy to hear their recommendations – or are they just taking advantage of the situation?

We surveyed more than 1,500 Which? members and found that around one in five have had a boiler engineer try to sell or recommend extra products during their most recent boiler service.

Which firms are worst?

The figures differ sharply between companies. Four in ten British Gas customers told us their engineer had recommended or tried to sell them products the last time their boiler was serviced. And more than three in ten Npower customers said the same.

At the other end of the scale, fewer than one in ten Worcester Bosch and Corgi HomePlan customers said their engineer had tried to sell or recommend products to them.

So what products were being pushed? We found that the most recommended products were gas detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, followed by a new boiler and then a power or system flush.

But these are not the most-bought products when an engineer makes a recommendation. The items that customers are most willing to part with their cash for are filters and new heating controls.

Would you buy from an engineer?

Most customers said they were given enough time and information to make a considered choice about whether to buy a product. But it’s still important to make sure you’re not rushed – if in doubt, shop around to check you’re getting a good deal or go to a Which? Trusted Trader for a second opinion.

What do you think of engineers doubling up as salespeople? Would you consider buying new products if they were recommended, or are the companies just using it as an opportunity to make more money?