Boiler servicing: have you paid over the odds for cover?

Boiler cover typically provides peace of mind to those who want to get quick, reliable service in the event of an emergency – but it can come at a cost.

We’re used to introductory offers. A free trial of Netflix before the direct debit kicks in. A great interest rate on a savings account that eventually dwindles into pennies. Getting a half-price TV package for being a new customer.

Some are surprised to find that their bills go up after the initial offer runs out. Other hardened bargain-seekers hop from account to account to take advantage of as many introductory deals as possible.

But when it comes to boiler cover, it would seem that the price hikes can be a little more unreasonable. We’re looking for examples as part of our boiler servicing contracts investigation. So have you found yourself paying sky-high prices for boiler cover?

Rising price of cover

The Which? Money October 2015 investigation into home emergency cover found that some providers introduce a significant price jump for boiler cover in the second year. One provider almost doubled the cost for customers who stayed on after one year.

But the big surprise may come when you replace your boiler. You’d probably expect boiler cover to cost slightly more as the boiler ages. However, we’ve heard stories of people who have taken out cover on an older boiler. But when they got it replaced, they ended up paying exactly the same amount to cover one that’s much less likely to fail.

We’ve also heard from a Which? reader who managed to negotiate the cost of their boiler cover down after the price went up after a year. While this savvy homeowner managed to get a refund, they were concerned that others may find themselves lumped with an unfair increase to their bill.

Stung by the cost of boiler cover

So tell me, have you found yourself in a similar situation, where you’ve noticed a significant hike in the cost of your boiler servicing contract for no good reason? Or have you contacted a provider to ask why you’re paying more – and managed to bag a refund?