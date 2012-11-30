Your comments this week: bills, bills, bills… and mice!

This week you’ve been debating energy bills and fixed mobile phone contracts. You’ve chosen between real and fake Christmas trees and pondered how to remove mice.

How will we pay for the Energy Bill? With our energy bills!

The government published the Energy Bill this week and you’ve been reacting to plans for investment in renewable energy. Joe feels that the energy companies should foot the bill:

‘Surely future investment should be made only by the companies that provide our energy? The government could pledge to support them if needed as it would be a massive investment, but they’ll be continuing to make profits in the long term, won’t they?’

Maggie Brown believes that we should focus on cutting our energy usage too:

‘Why are we concentrating only on major production of energy? If new homes had to have solar panels, super-efficient insulation and double/triple glazing and maybe even water harvesting systems fitted, households would cut down energy costs substantially. I know this would mean that houses were more expensive, but surely that would be outweighed by a lifetime of lower energy costs! Of course, it would also mean that the energy companies couldn’t make so much money out of us, so I suppose it’s a non-starter!’

Jim M hit the jackpot with his old armchair:

‘I recently disposed of an armchair after 19 years. I opened it up and found a large number of coins down the back totalling £58.36. Hardly “super-rich”, but well worth looking…’

Kathleen Halton wants to change provider after Orange upped her contract cost:

‘Mobile providers shouldn’t increase prices during a fixed contract. I’m with Orange and am very unhappy with the raise in price. My contract ends in March 2013, I plan to switch to another provider but if one company got away with this – won’t others? I wish Which? lots of luck in getting our money returned.’

And Wavechange thinks contracts should do what they say on the tin:

‘If a company reserves the right to raise prices during a contract this should be highlighted as a VARIABLE PRICE contract.’

Corrine feels that real Christmas trees are just too expensive:

‘While I would love to have a real tree, I find they are so expensive. At our local farm, every year the price has increased and last year, I refused to pay their prices. I would have had to pay at least £40 for a small tree and around £60 for a decent sized one. It seems rather a waste of money for something that will only last a few weeks. I’d prefer to spend the money on my family and use an artificial onewhichhas been in the family for years and looks lovely.’

But Malcolm R likes to keep it real:

‘I like the smell and non-uniformity of a real tree. We have one in the living room and one outside the front door. A local guy grows these and sells them relatively cheaply – last year we got two 6 ft spuce for £10 each. No contest! It’s probably less effort hovering up the needles than clambering up into the loft.’

Steve learned the hard way about the homing instincts of mice, earning him our Comment of the Week:

‘When my daughters were young I used live traps to avoid upsetting them. After proving that mice do indeed have a homing instinct and, apparently, catching the same one day after day I eventually resorted to taking them on a long drive. On one occasion the released muse took off, only to return seconds later pursued by a huge cat. Both swerved (Tom and Jerry like) to avoid crashing into my foot. It occurred to me that an old-fashioned mouse-trap might actually be less stressful for the mouse.’

