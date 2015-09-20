Is now the best time to buy solar panels?

Although summer is nearly over, now might be the best time to buy solar panels. Will you be rushing out to buy some?

A government scheme, called the Feed-in Tariff, pays owners of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels for each unit of electricity their solar system produces. The rate of the Feed-in Tariff was very generous when it was first launched in 2010, but has since been cut a few times to manage a big uptake of solar PV panels amongst householders.

Once you sign up to the Feed-in Tariff the rate is guaranteed for the next 20 years. This has meant that buying a solar PV system has been a good financial investment for many, with the initial upfront cost likely to be recuperated in about 8-12 years. The remaining years of Feed-in Tariff income are then straight profit.

Should you buy solar panels now?

Three things play a part in why now might be the best time to buy solar panels:

1. Price of solar panels have been coming down

Our survey of solar panel owning Which? members found that while they used to pay on average £11,329 for a solar system back in 2011, those who splashed out this year have paid just £6,750 on average.

2. But at the same time the rate of FiT is dropping

The government’s proposing a big cut to the payments solar panel owners get for generating their own electricity. Currently, the Feed-in Tariff pays 12.92p per kWh for any electricity generated, but the government is proposing to cut this by 87% to 1.63p from January. Those already on the Feed-in tariff though will keep the rate they signed up for.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and this proposal is going through a period of consultation but it feels that whatever the final outcome will be, it’s very likely there will be further cuts to the Feed-in Tariff rate.

3. Prices could go up by 15%

A recent EU ruling is likely to push costs of solar PV systems up by 15%. The EU concluded that the 5% VAT currently charged in the UK for energy-saving materials for housing (including insulation, as well as solar panels) violates the EU’s VAT Directive. So VAT would have to be charged at 20% on solar panels.

The government’s studying the judgement and considering its next steps, so we’ll have to see which way this one will go.

Any change as a result of the ruling wouldn’t be retrospective and wouldn’t affect anyone who had already pre-ordered or prepaid for their solar panels.

So what do you think? Should we rush to buy solar panels before January next year?