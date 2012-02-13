From high-tech gels and foams to tried-and-tested home remedies, how do you make sure your oven stays spick and span? And how often is necessary to keep your oven in top condition?

We’re gearing up to testing oven cleaners again. So we’re wondering how often you clean your ovens and if you have any top tips on what you use and find works well?

We’re also keen to hear about any home remedy tricks you use – such as soda crystals or bicarbonate of soda.

Oven cleaning confession time

The first ovens I ever came into real contact with (as in, I actually attempted, occasionally, to cook things in them) were when I was a student. I have to say it didn’t cross my mind that they should – or could – be cleaned.

Renting rooms in flats later on, it did start to dawn on me that the inside of the oven wasn’t improving over time.

Then it came to the first oven I owned. Our relationship blossomed after I discovered that what I’d dimly thought was the oven function was actually the grill. To be fair, the markings had long since rubbed off the dial.

Then it came to cleaning it. I honestly forget what product I used, but hours of chasing brown foam around the interior of its crusted cave of an interior didn’t seem to result in much improvement.

Grime and bear it

Nowadays, I’ve realised that prevention is far better than cure – so I try to stop food getting onto the oven in the first place. The oven’s not new enough to have a pyrolytic lining that can burn encrusted food off, so a bit of scrubbing and cajoling is still in order if I do spill something.

I hate the thought of chucking out things before they’re finished, so I’m still working through my ‘legacy’ oven cleaner, before promptly switching to a Which? Best Buy. Although now I think about the next clean, perhaps I should ditch the old one right now.

There must be better ways of doing this, and I feel sure you’ll know them. So please tell us what you use and how often you use it – you may influence what we end up testing.