Did you know that in your lifetime you spend 200,000 hours in bed? It’s important to find the right mattress for you, but how much would you be willing to spend on a good night’s sleep?

To me, knowing that you’re going to spend so much of your life lying on your mattress means it’s worth spending more to get the best for you.

When it comes to bedroom buys, whether a mattress or pillow, I know that a lot of my friends have simply gone for the best bargain, rather than what will suit their body.

But to me, price isn’t such a strong consideration. A good night’s sleep is what really matters most to me, and getting the best mattress for you can make such a difference.

The mattress minefield

Mattresses are a bit of a minefield, however. Do you go for pocket sprung, memory foam, open sprung, latex or foam? Plus, some mattresses combine more than one type, such as pocket sprung with a memory foam topping. So what do all of the types mean for you and getting a good night’s sleep?

Even though my dad used to own a bed linen company, I wasn’t fully clued up on mattresses until I filmed our how to buy a mattress video.

So now I know what type would suit me best, and I’m armed with the right information to head to the shops and try some mattresses out. Don’t forget that actually lying and turning on some mattresses is key to choosing the right one. But the next question is, how much should I spend? Seeing as so much time will be spent snuggled on my mattress, it’s surely well worth forking out to get the best.

Best doesn’t have to mean pricey

However, looking at our latest mattress reviews from our lab, it seems the best ones don’t always come at a high price. But your chosen ideal mattress type could impact on this – the price for a Best Buy pocket sprung and Best Buy memory foam do differ by about £300, for example.

Generally speaking, pocket sprung and memory foam are more expensive than open sprung mattresses. But with open sprung you’re more likely to feel your partner turn in the night and are also more likely to wear out faster than other types. So I guess it’s a balance between what you know is best for you and what makes a great mattress at a great price.

But would you like to spend a lot on a mattress? Or are you happy to get the one that’s the cheapest, no matter the type?

What type of mattress do you sleep on? Pocket sprung (54%, 234 Votes) Memory foam (28%, 124 Votes) Continuous coil/open coil (7%, 30 Votes) Latex (6%, 27 Votes) Other (let us know in the comments) (3%, 13 Votes) Foam (2%, 9 Votes) Total Voters: 436