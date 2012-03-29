Trust, faith and delivering on promises – relationships depend on these principles. But are you too devoted to your costly, branded laundry detergent, or do you fancy a bit of own-label washing powder?

You might expect that throughout the recession, sales of big brand detergents would have fallen in favour of people choosing the more wallet friendly supermarket own-brand goods.

But in reality, the opposite is true.

It’s all about trust

The word on the street is that less than 20% of adults will regularly buy an own-label laundry detergent. Why such a small proportion? Well, it’s all about the assurance that your chosen detergent will get the job done.

Research by Mintel reveals that people value a detergent’s ability to remove tough stains over all other factors, including the cost. This is supported by the sales of own-label detergents falling over the course of the recession, with big brand products becoming more popular.

Are you loyal to branded detergents?

But just because people are buying branded goods, that doesn’t mean we’re buying the same name every time. Brand loyalty can waver in the face of a money-saving special offer, and research shows that people will use these offers to stock up for a while.

I’ll hold my hands up and admit I’m not good relationship material – I have pride in finding good deals but also a prejudice against supermarket brands. I have previously ignored supermarket own-label products because it feels like I’m taking a step into the unknown when it comes to quality (though I’m being rapidly re-educated thanks to Which?’s laundry detergent test).

But after this own-brand paranoia, comes the wellbeing of my bank account. If there’s a good detergent on offer, I’ll let any of them clean my laundry whether they’re branded or not.

Do you feel safer with big brand detergents? Do you feel they clean better? And if you are a big brand detergent fan – do you have a favourite brand that you stay loyal to, or will you switch depending on what’s on offer at the time?

What type of laundry detergent do you usually buy? Big brand detergent and the same one every time (34%, 99 Votes) Big brand detergent, but whatever's on offer (28%, 81 Votes) Supermarket own-label detergents (21%, 60 Votes) Whatever is cheapest at the time (17%, 50 Votes) Total Voters: 290