We’ve just asked more than 3,500 Which? members about their favourite flowering plants and how they grow them. Do you agree with our flower survey findings?

It seems we’re very much a nation of fuchsia-lovers. They’re our favourite shrub, beating buddleias and azaleas into second and third place respectively. Fuchsias are also our most popular annual/bedding plant, ahead of geraniums and sweet peas.

I can’t say I’m a particular fan of fuchsias myself – they’re good for a shady spot but too much leaf and too few flowers for my taste. As far as perennials, lavender topped the list, with hardy geraniums and primroses in second and third.

Fragrant flower favourites

Roses were voted the best flowers for scent, with sweet peas a distant second followed by honeysuckle, lavender and jasmine. Only 3% voted for the aptly-named wallflowers.

I used to love the heady scent of lilies, but since my husband started buying me bunches for the house (I know I shouldn’t complain), I’m less keen. The perfume’s a bit overpowering indoors and the messy pollen gets everywhere!

What’s hot…

Almost nine in 10 of us grow flowering plants in pots or hanging baskets, and a third have a wildlife-friendly area. Blue is our colour of choice for flowers, closely followed by white, then red.

Most of us opt for variegated foliage rather than plain green, grey, purple or yellow leaves. In moderation, I’m hoping. And with a view to how well the flowers will ‘go’ with the variegated foliage. I also think there’s a lot to be said for variegated plants not flowering at all, I reckon.

…and what’s not

Only one in five of us devote an area to a bedding display and just 15% have a bed just for roses. No surprises here. I certainly don’t have the space – never mind the self-discipline – to leave bare soil unplanted.

Around half of us tend to give plants with brown or black flowers a miss and just over a third shun ones with green flowers. I wonder what the consensus is amongst flower arrangers?

So, all results considered, do our flower findings reflect your tastes and garden?