/ Home & Energy

Your cooker complaints – give your oven a scolding

495
Pie in oven
Profile photo of Matt Stevens Matt Stevens Home Researcher
Comments 495

Which cooker niggles get you all hot and bothered? Here’s your chance to take the oven gloves off and share your cooker complaints with the Which? Convo community.

If you’re like me, you’ll use your cooker or oven everyday. Because of this, if there’s something annoying about the cooker you cook on, it’s going to get you boiling over with rage pretty quickly.

I love my oven even if it is a bit temperamental, and I’m loathe to spend money on a new one if I don’t have to. It’s about ten years old but it heats up quickly, it’s easy to use and I love the fact that it’s multi-function. In fact, I’ve got more cooking options available than I know what to do with.

But the grill isn’t great. It doesn’t seem powerful enough for the heat to spread all the way across the grill pan. I’ve learned to live with this by moving my food around to make sure it’s all cooked, making sure that the full-grill option is selected and, if necessary, using a higher shelf in the grill. I really don’t want to shell out £500 for a new oven until I absolutely have to.

Boiling over with cooker and oven problems

But some niggles might be a bit harder to live with than my iffy grill. If the markings around the temperature dials have worn off, you’ll be setting the oven from memory, and this is going to be hit and miss at best.

If it’s hard to slide the oven shelves in due to the way the door is designed, this is going to be a pain every time you cook. And if your oven doesn’t heat-up properly or overheats, cooking instructions and recipes won’t be worth the paper they’re written on.

If you have a problem with getting an accurate temperature, oven thermometers are available for about a fiver online and will help you live with temperature problems. They stand, or hang, inside the oven and will tell you how hot your oven is. You’ll never know exactly how accurate the thermometers are, but they will give you an indication about how hot or cold your oven is and you’ll be able to adjust your settings.

What’s less than perfect on your cooker and how have you learned to live with it? And tell us about the practical steps you’ve taken to keep your cooker cooking for longer.

Comments
495
Guest
Jill Munro says:
8 September 2016

I have a Bush cooker with a double oven. When I try to cook larger tiems, such as cakes, in the fan oven I find the items are overcooked round the edges but undercooked in the centre, even if I use the lower temperatures suggested for fanb ovens. I thought the idea of a fan oven was that the hot air circulated around the oven to produce even cooking and I found this in previous fan ovens that I have used. The cooker is now just a few weeks out of guarentee. I have also found that the instructions for operating the grill in the top oven are incorrect. I wish I had bought a cooker from a shop where I could touch the goods and ask advice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
8 September 2016

Hello Jill- the first most obvious answer is have you checked that the fan is turning and not jammed ? . It can overheat and the fan windings burn out or the edges of the fan blades are jammed against the outer casing of the oven stopping it rotating . First thing to do is with the oven off locate the fan , it might have a protective grill , if you can see the blades through it get a pencil and see if you can turn the blades freely without it rubbing the casing .If it turns without scraping the sides then turn the oven on a check if the blades are rotating by visually looking at them , do not poke them when the oven is on. If the fan is rotating all right get back to me and supply the model number of the Bush cooker. I take it the vent at the back of the oven is not blocked ? It certainly sounds like uneven heat distribution , I also take it this has just started to happen and that your baking was okay up till then ? Please get back Jill.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
LInsay Staines says:
30 September 2016

I purchased a Belling range cooker and the facia and knobs get so hot that I cannot touch them without using an oven glove but HSE and BSI have set the maximum heat allowed for the Knobs as 60 degrees above ambient room temperature and Belling then state this cooker is suitable to be used by anyone over the age of 8 years. IT seem that countless people have complained for years about the same problem but because of HSE and BSI ruling it is perfectly OK and we can do nothing about it . HOw bad a burn will someone have to sustain before someone does something about this?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 September 2016

Linsay -are the HSE+BSI really saying that if your kitchen is say 70 degrees F then the allowed temperature of the outer casing and knobs is 130 degrees F ? That puts it in the extreme danger range of humidity but more to the point it puts it in the range of second degree burns . If those two are saying thats okay then they both should be shot/ hung +drawn +quartered . It is patently obvious to me as an ex engineer that the heat insulation properties of your oven are WAY too inadequate . I do oven chips on my oven at full heat and I dont get burned opening the doors or touching the knobs , somebody is spinning you a yarn your oven is FAULTY do you want your children to be badly burned ? This is a disgrace I hope nobody comes on and says this is “okay ” this deserves investigation I would kick up hell over this .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

As far as I can recall, the limiting temperatures for components that will be touched for adjustment (but not held for more than a brief period) – such as knobs – are 60 deg C for metal and 75 deg C for plastic.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

167 degrees F for plastic malcolm ? at 162 degrees F human tissue is destroyed on contact , something far wrong here ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

duncan, these touch-temperature figures have been arrived at internationally and are soundly based. They are not figures designed for permanent contact. I’ll trawl through the BS EN standards when I have more time. The difference between the two figures is because metal conducts heat quickly, and plastic does not.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
1 October 2016

My figures come from various medical websites – they all agree malcolm , little children have finer skin ,usually females have too surely you must admit something is far wrong with the cooker ? If not then are all the other regular posters unable to keep a hold of cooker control knobs /door handles and they consider that “normal ” ? Then my cooker is “abnormal ” ?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
1 October 2016

Looking at images of Belling range cookers, they might have the same problem as Rangemaster.

Rangemaster supply a guard to insert between the top oven/grill and the knobs to stop them melting.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

Coffee is drunk at 175 deg F Duncan.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
16 January 2017

I have not done a literature search but this abstract from a journal article suggests that HSE and BSI might not be right: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18226454

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
16 January 2017

I didn’t spot any recommendations about the temperature of hot beverages from either BSI or HSE. The touch temperatures have been long established internationally and are given in the ISO (International Standards Organisation) document in the following comment.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
16 January 2017

Do the standards agree with common sense? I don’t think so, otherwise Linsay and others would not be concerned.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of KennethWatt
Guest
KennethWatt says:
16 January 2017

If you Google “bsi and oven temperatures” the first result will give you the correct recommendations as per BSI.

On a personal level I’m not entirely in agreement with those as, in my own opinion, they are not tight enough but they are the set standards and so far as I am aware in line with or exceeding EU guidelines.

People that are sensitive to heat or have sensitive skin types can feel this to be far too warm, it shouldn’t burn however as the argument goes that it’s not hot enough to do so instantly therefore, you’d sense it warm and take your hand away negating the risk of a burn. Which I kinda get and cookers will get warm regardless of flavour but it can be controlled by design to a large degree.

I always urge people when buying a cooker or built in oven to either look for one that is of a very good design to manage heat which means seeking professional advice on what to buy and having a pretty good budget to spend. Or, you need to look for one that has a cooling fan fitted to cool the fascia and door. Either of those options will not be budget machines but, if you want the facia and door to be cool when in use they are the only options available to look at.

Anything else will all too often prove to be skirting the limits allowed by the agreed standards as I think you will find is the case here as it sounds like, depending on the materials, that is indeed conforming to standard.

Put it this way, from hundreds of appliances I’ve seen over the years I’ve yet to come across one that didn’t conform to the BSI standards when tested.

Whether I personally agree with it or not isn’t really relevant in that.

K.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
17 January 2017

I agree that it is worth seeking professional advices, but surely that should not be necessary. I don’t remember the controls on a traditional electric cooker becoming hot.

Diabetics can suffer from peripheral neuropathy, making them unable to feel pain. Generally the feet are the problem and the lack of feeling can result in tissue death. Standards should be there to serve our needs.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
17 January 2017

Neither do the controls on my gas oven Wavechange become hot to the touch and it has no fan , just cost a lot of money and was designed very well and plenty of escape from heat build up by slots at the top -back double insulated . You can quote BSI etc till you are blue in the face but a badly designed oven is a – BADLY designed oven the actual proof of the pudding is in the eating and many eaters of said pudding are far from happy and inhabit websites like Which . Making excuses is a manufacturers ploy to sell cheap/shoddy designs at inflated prices and then deny any liability quoting – it passes BSI -so there ! Gangrene sets into your feet as the blood supply is cut off due to many social habits like smoking , drug taking and as you say Diabetics where the nervous system is affected as well.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
1 October 2016

The document dealing with hot touchable surfaces is ISO 13732-1 “Ergonomics of the thermal environment – methods for assessing of human responses to contact with surfaces part 1 Hot surfaces”.
Briefly this document looks at the relation between the time of contact, the type of material, surface texture and skin sensitivity, and the temperatures for “no burn”, “burn threshold” and “burn”. It considers children, adults and the elderly. It allows assessments to be made of the maximum recommended temperatures for different types of touchable components.

For example for a contact time of 4 to 10 secs (for example turning a control knob) the limiting (no burn) temperature for coated metal is 60 to 55 C, and for plastic 75 to 70 C

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tracey says:
17 November 2016

I have a bush double oven and the knob I turn to put the fan on isn’t connecting properly Thankyou

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
17 November 2016

Tracey- Its probably the plastic knob itself is broken but it could be the switch, so that I can reply correctly ,what the model number of the Bush double oven and which switch is it -IE- what does the switch operate ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Antoinette says:
20 November 2016

Hi All
I have a Leisure range 90cm electric cooker and both ovens are not working, the fan oven in one of them is working with light coming on too but no heat, could this be the element gone in both ovens ??

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
20 November 2016

Hi Antionette,
Is the clock working and set?

When the clock stopped working on my cooker, neither of the ovens would work. The digital time just flashed and I couldn’t do anything with it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Antoinette
Guest
Antoinette says:
20 November 2016

I never use the clock on it since I got it

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
20 November 2016

Antoinette -unless an “ACT of God ” has happened both element never go together –a fuse has blown or as Alfa says the display has gone faulty which contains the microprocessor control of the oven .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Antoinette
Guest
Antoinette says:
20 November 2016

Is the fuse easy to fix ??

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
20 November 2016

Sorry Antoinette I have looked through a 6,424 parts list of Leisure electric cookers and cant find any actual fuses , thermal cut-outs are the nearest equivalent but that would mean both ovens went faulty at the same time , so it looks as though Alfa was right .The one display I saw was priced at £80 but its a big buy just to find out if that fixes it .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
20 November 2016

If the timer is computer controlled it might be worth turning off the power for a few minutes or even overnight to reset it. Most of us are familiar with restarting computers but turning off the power can sort out all sorts of problems. Many years ago, my car stereo worked fine but none of the CDs would eject. Disconnecting the power was the solution and I never had the same problem again. Apart from needing to reset the clock, there is nothing to lose by trying.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
madmumof4girls says:
4 December 2016

Hi,

We purchased a Leisure Cookmaster CK100F232 in November 2014.

We were very disappointed from the start with the fan oven as it burnt food at the rear of the oven, but left food undercooked at the front.

In May 2015, one of the knobs broke, we decided to contact the supplier and also inform them of the problem with the fan oven as it seemed to get worse. Beko sent out an engineer, who said that the fan oven was fine, just to make sure we preheated the oven for at least 20 mins before cooking and to regularly turn the food.

In November 2015, our house fuses blew – it turned out that the problem was the cooker – the fan oven lights still came on and the fan worked – but there was no heat. Again we called Beko and they replaced the heating element? Again I voiced my concerns over the quality of the cooking in the fan oven as it was still burning/cremating food at the rear but leaving food undercooked at the front, but again told it was fine and basically given the same advise. If we wanted to bake cakes/yorkshire puddings etc we couldn’t use the fan oven and had to rely on the convectional oven – this seemed a satisfactory solution to the engineer – just use the convectional oven!

2 night ago – the fuses in the house blew …. about 5/10 mins of turning the fan oven on. No surprise maybe, but there is no heat in the oven AGAIN, althought the light and fan work.

I have contacted both the supplier and manufacturer – but as it is now 12 months outside the manufacturers warranty they don’t want to know.

Incidently on the last engineers visit I also complained as there is a ‘splashback’ attached to the back of the cooker – above the convectional oven all of the paint has come off and it looks awful, it started coming off after a couple of weeks of using the cooker – the response from the engineer was it’s better it’s doing that to the splashback – imagine if it was your tiles??

So dissapointed with the quality of service I have received from both the supplier and the manufacturer – I paid £900 for this cooker and thought it would last for more than 2 years – it seems either there is a fault with the fan oven with the cooker – or the heating elements – surely they should last for more than 12 months??

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 December 2016

It certainly should “Madmum ” in the fan oven either the thermostat is faulty or the fan . That the heat is so great it removes the surface from the splashback definitely sounds like overheating especially the fuse blowing twice , if the knob that broke is the one controlling the temperature from the thermostat then that should have been completely replaced it is usually connected to the thermostat . I would also check the actual casing inside the oven to see if the fan is rotating correctly enabling heat dispersal all round the oven , it sounds like it is not . Its maybe jamming or slowing down because of distortion in the casing holding it -IE- the blades are touching the casing , It definitely sounds as if you gave been sold a SUB-standard one and your whole oven should be replaced. You need independent advice from an electrician but first >turn on the fan oven >get a torch>shine it at the blades > make sure they are turning >check if air is being circulated > listen for any scraping noise . IF the element overheated then the wiring attached to it could be faulty due to the insualtion becoming brittle from the heat and shorting somewhere . To me it sounds DANGEROUS and if you have FOUR girls I would not put their safety at risk just because their engineer said –“its okay ” the company could say he never said that. I would take this further.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
4 December 2016

I have no knowledge of the technicalities of your oven but I was surprised to read that the engineer said you should turn the food round regularly. The whole point of a fan oven is that the fan circulates the heat evenly all around the interior of the oven avoiding the need to keep opening the door and turning the food round. Ovens are also designed with timers so that you can put something in and let it cook without constant attention. I certainly think you should follow Duncan’s advice.

You purchased the oven in November 2014 so your contract is covered by the Sale of Goods Act 1979 [and not the Consumer Rights Act 2015] and any claim is against the retailer but I note that you have been dealing with the manufacturer under their warranty.

If a fault is apparent within the first six months it is assumed that the problem existed at the date of delivery and you have rights to repair or replacement; to deny you that right within that period it is up to the retailer to prove that the goods were of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose, or as described when it sold them. However, since you did not report the problem with the fan until May 2015, which was over six months after purchase [check the actual dates – it could fall within the six months rule], the burden of proof now falls on you but you could still have a good claim. You have six years to take a claim to court for faulty goods in England, Wales and Northern Ireland; in Scotland you have five years.

After six months from when you received the goods, it’s up to you to prove that the problem was there when you received the goods even if it has taken until now to come to light. You may need to prove that the fault was not down to ordinary wear and tear or damage you caused, and that the product (or a component) should have lasted longer than it did. To do this you may need an expert’s report, for example, from an engineer or a mechanic.

What I have said above is based on Which? guidance on the Sale of Goods Act – http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/regulation/sale-of-goods-act

If you need help to pursue a claim I would suggest that you contact Citizens Advice or a local community legal service.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
5 December 2016

One further suggestion. If the retailer proves unhelpful and you paid by credit card, there is the option of making a claim against the credit card company: http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/regulation/section-75-of-the-consumer-credit-act

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
5 December 2016

An important provision in the Sale of Goods Act is under its “Quality” requirement, and this is “Durability”. Irrespective of whether you can prove a pre-existing fault, it is clear after your repairs that this cooker is not durable.
The Guide to SoGA says to the retailer:
Your contract with the customer
Under the Sale of Goods Act, when you sell something to a customer you have an agreement or contract with them. A customer has legal rights if the goods they purchased do not conform to contract (are faulty). The Act says that to conform to contract goods should
• match their description
by law everything that is said about the product must not be misleading – whether this is said by a sales assistant, or written on the packaging, in-store, on advertising materials or in a catalogue
• be of satisfactory quality
quality of goods includes
– appearance and finish
– freedom from minor defects (such as marks or holes)
– safe to use
– in good working order
durability

durability – the durability requirement is that the item should work or last for a reasonable time but it does not have to remain of satisfactory quality. For example, a pair of wellington boots should stay waterproof but does not have to keep its brand new appearance.

Claiming under SoGA is against your supplier, the retailer.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of madmumof4girls
Guest
madmumof4girls says:
5 December 2016

Hello, Thank you for your response Duncan Lucas. I have contacted the supplier Co-operative Electrical again this evening – I need to get an engineers report before they will even consider assisting. I have checked the fan … I am not an engineer and I don’t know really what I am listening for – but I can’t hear any scraping. It is above the convectional oven that the paint is peeling away – not the fan oven. It was also one of the knobs for the hob control that just snapped.

I think my only option is now to try and find an engineer and get a report.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of madmumof4girls
Guest
madmumof4girls says:
5 December 2016

Thank your for your response John Ward – the cooker was purchased on 17th November, I think it was delivered 18th November and installed a week or so after that as we had to wait. We notified them of the problem with the fan oven on 20th May – so just outside the 6 months from date of purchase. I have mentioned to the supplier that we started reporting problems with the oven just outside the 6 months – but they don’t want to know. I need to get an engineers report.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of madmumof4girls
Guest
madmumof4girls says:
5 December 2016

Hi Malcom r, Thank you for your reply. I have tried going down this route too – but apparently I still need an engineers report. It is just so frustrating, I just can’t believe that we made the supplier of the problem with the oven initially 6 months and 3 days after the date of purchase – continued to have problems and had another call out just over a year from purchasing it – and are now in a situation where the fan oven is broken AGAIN. I will have to find an engineer an try to take this further.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 December 2016

“Madmum ” I thought that would be the case in a dispute like this , do you have a friend who is a qualified electrician ,otherwise you will have to outlay money to get a result which should be reimbursed to you in the event of you winning your case.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
5 December 2016

If you have had 2 failed elements then I do not see an engineers report as necessary to look at the durability aspect – their failure will be on record. If you are pursuing the fan oven issue as not fit for purpose – not cooking evenly – then you probably will need an independent report. You may need to point out you will take this to a small claims court to resolve, given the cost of the cooker. Bear in mind an award, if given, may be based on the amount of use you have had from the cooker.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
Patrick Taylor says:
3 January 2017

Seems to me that Which? ‘s role in life would be to intercede in these matters. For members you might well think we could supply enough work for at least a couple of engineers to write these reports.

Come on Which? easily affordable and a practical use of subscribers money.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Kirsten says:
6 December 2016

Hi. I have a BEKO BDV555AX cooker and I need to replace the fan element in theain oven. I have removed the four screws from the cover panel on the inside – as shown by every single video tutorial I have watched on the subject … But where I would expect to see the screw heads to remove the heating element itself, there are just two little stumps of metal – please tell me I don’t have to take the whole back off the cooker just to change the heating element?!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 December 2016

Kirsten -you are probably looking at rivets these can be buffed or drilled off and replaced with screws . I will check out the spares situation .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 December 2016

I am looking at the spares for it Kirsten prices around £16/£20 and yes it looks easy to fit with a flat fixing plate with two holes and one clip with a hole for fixing and push-on spade terminals -two for power and one for earth, no big deal. There is even a video on the website to show you how to replace it. “easy peasy” Kirsten the video shows it all . It should be held in place by Torx screws if yours has rivets then they dont want the public doing it themselves or seem to think theirs dont blow .or more to the point they save 5p by doing it that way.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Kirsten says:
6 December 2016

Thank you very much for your help

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Stephen says:
8 December 2016

Unfortunately the back has to come off. The wire going to the elements is all incorporated in the rear of the cooker

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
8 December 2016

Stephen- is there not a front cover plate held in place with screws that you remove to gain access to the fan from inside the oven at the back ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
8 December 2016

Stephen I have found it there is an oven fan protection panel that needs to be removed to gain access to the fan it should be in the front held on by screws , it might not be obvious due to staining but its shown in Beko spares. Right I have checked with Beko spares your model should be fitted with it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Lynn Newman says:
7 December 2016

I have a leisure master range which I’ve had for three weeks and the paint is peeling off of the handle of the conventional oven! Has anyone else experienced this? I would expect a £900 cooker to last longer than this.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
7 December 2016

Lynn you should get it replaced free of charge get onto the retailer now . You are not alone many complaints about oven cookers , broken handles , chrome peeling, enamel too thin etc etc .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Viv says:
24 December 2016

The Leisure GR6GV MkII bottom oven has never worked except occasionally when purchased IF the top oven was not on. After a short while the bottom oven would not light at all and still does not. The grill will not stay on either unless I keep the button pressed in all the time – even a few minutes after keeping the grill button pressed in, when I release it the grill goes out immediately.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
24 December 2016

Viv -thats a fault in your spark generator if it fails to ignite the gas OR the thermocouple that heats up to supply the gas is faulty so turning the gas back off . You gave the clue , in that you need to keep pressing the igniter , if the thermocouple doesn’t heat up then it looks to the oven as if the gas is not ignited and so for safety it turns it off. Its one of those two at fault.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alan Buckley says:
3 January 2017

I have a 2011 50cm Belling 317 W H cooker with the grill cavity doubling as a top oven. I am getting uneven cooking on both ovens but the worst by far is the main oven where the situation has deteriorated over the last 6 months.
The thermostats are working, so are the heating elements and the fan. Both oven door seals are in good condition and engaging with the doors.
Part of the Christmas dinner was ruined with some items burnt while others were just cooked. Normally the top oven has been used for roast potatoes and oven chips and again the heat distribution is poor with burn and underdone chips/potatoes. Again this situation is a deteriorating one.
I got an engineer out to look at it and he confirmed that the over parts are in good condition and did not need replacement. He further said that he had encountered a number of similar problems with Belling Ovens and said that no one so far had come up with an answer.
I cannot afford approx £400 to buy another cooker that is not a Belling. All I want is a working cooker.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
3 January 2017

Alan I have heard that type of statement from engineers in relation to other posters on Which so many times as an excuse for doing nothing that I even dream about it. No seriously , what he said is nonsense as regards reality – down to earth engineering comments- you bought the cooker > worked for years > now doesnt work , I mean what world do they live in ? it reminds me of India call-centres reading from a set script to deny liability . The heat is not being circulated no matter what he says , yes the thermostat is working otherwise you would get no heat>little heat>full heat permanently , your heating element is working otherwise >no heat /etc so its down to the fan and circulation , it can still turn but run at reduced speed -it can be blocked from distributing the hot air round the oven , the blades could be slightly jamming on the casing . I would concentrate on that line . My old twin oven has no fan but the top never failed me cooking two Christmas Time dinners roast potatoes , no bother and chipolata sausages stuffing etc did just fine on the lower shelf but because there is no fan I have plenty of air slots at the top to even out the heat. Fan ovens are designed for fans to work correctly otherwise why use a fan other than a slight reduction in cooking time and the ability for even distribution of the heat ? The whole point of having 3 shelves is to take advantage of different temperatures in the one oven in a non-fan oven.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alan Buckley says:
4 January 2017

Duncan
Thank you. You have confirmed my own belief. I have no knowledge of electrical cookers and their ovens but I have a good working knowledge of heat treatment ovens and to my mind uneven heat within the main oven was down to poor air circulation. I now have a decision to make regarding the cost of replacing the fan in a 5 year old cooker, which I have been told will be in excess of £100 to supply & fit with no guarantee on the repairers side that it fix the problem or buy a new Belling twin oven cooker that in the sales will cost just over £200.
I am now going the check the reviews on the new models and will advise you of the result.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 January 2017

Hello Alan- Ransom spares in the UK sell =main oven fan motor +DIY repair video available – part number RS117584 for £57 -Belling spares sell the same for £67 , many more companies sell this fan so it looks like an item that is liable to failure. I see your point in that £200+ will buy a new cooker only you can make that decision .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
lisa foster says:
6 January 2017

hi just brought leisure range duel fuel ck110f232,from day 1( saturday) cooking very badly slowly took over 2 hours lansana to cook but was still runny ,sunday roast 1kg pork joint cook 4 hours to cook ,pizza a 55 mins didnt rise ,called out repair man tested temp said nothing wrong ?no go in oven no heat blast when open door its use less dont know what to do brought £1040 last week?help

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 January 2017

LIsa-If you bought it on Saturday return it as not fit for its purpose – its faulty . The thermostat /control knob is faulty or the heating element is faulty,or the fan ,(if fitted ) no if,buts, maybes , this can happen in a new oven due to bad quality control . They are trying to cover themselves by telling an engineer to “okay it ” . If the the element is the wrong resistance that could permanently reduce the range of the thermostat , if there is a fan then its not turning fast enough(or at all ) to transmit the heat through the oven , faulty thermostat is the first item to check , then element , then fan.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carla says:
9 January 2017

I bought a Leisure ceramic hob cook master in Aug 16. From day 1 the fan oven didn’t work properly- doesn’t seem to get hot enough, food takes ages to cook and is soggy and almost as though it’s been steamed ? I try cooking at 10c higher than receipe suggests but food still doesn’t cook properly. In August Leisure sent an engineer out who changed the thermostat but it didn’t make any difference.
I’ve put up with it but now am sick of food never coming out as expected.
Can I insist on a refund?
Many thanks

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
11 January 2017

Carla-sorry taking so long to get to you. Under the Sale of Goods Act (2015) the goods dont appear to be -fit for the purpose – under those terms you can demand a repair that remedies that in law or your money back. My question is why didn’t you complain right away , as you say the fan did not work properly , you should have rejected it after you found that out not try to compensate for it .This could prejudice your case and would then qualify for a repair or reduction in the amount it cost you. This Act isnt, IMO as straight forward as the old one , its full of sub-sections etc meant to confuse the public . Those new terms wouldn’t satisfy me , as it would take time to find out if a cooker was doing as described in the advertising and talking of a reduction in your outlay ?? that to me is UK rip-off hogwash so that the seller doesn’t lose out financially – leaving you with a useless cooker . A poster has already recognised this and posted this on Which. Get straight back on to the company that sold it to you , dont let them get away with this Carla. Its patently -NOT fit for the purpose.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Carla23
Guest
Carla23 says:
15 January 2017

Hi Duncan,
Thanks for your reply, sorry I didn’t make myself clear. I did complain straight away to co op electrical, an engineer came out just 29 days after I took delivery of the cooker. He replaced the thermostat but this didn’t seem to rectify the problem. At the time my kitchen was undergoing building work and I still had my old cooker so used that to keep my new cooker- the Leisure- pristine until it was fitted into the new kitchen.
Once my old cooker went and I had to use the Leisure I realised the fan oven really didn’t work properly so called co op electrical again and they said I had to have an engineer out again. He’s due tomorrow morning.
I really want them to just take the cooker away as I have read so many reviews online where others have exactly the same issue as me ! I did read reviews before I purchased the Leisure but didn’t see any at the time regarding fan oven issues.
I will see what tomorrow brings!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
15 January 2017

Carla, it is the Consumer Rights Act that gives your legal rights, as you bought the cooker after Sept 2015. If you report a fault within the first 30 days you have the option of a repair, a replacement or a full refund. This should have been explained to you and if it was not and you were persuaded to have a repair the Co-op may have acted illegally by not explaining your rights.

Having chosen a repair that was not effective, in the first 6 months from purchase you have now the choice of a repair or a full refund. I suggest you contact the Co-op before the engineer arrives to do anything and point out that this is your legal right that you wish to exercise. You may wish to give them the opportunity of a second repair, but if so I suggest you tell them if that fails you require a full refund, and have that recorded – an email should do. You need to be sure, however, that you are using the cooker correctly.

I believe that is your legal situation but Which? may give better advice.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Carla23
Guest
Carla23 says:
16 January 2017

Hi Malcolm
Very many thanks! Will be on the phone to them as soon as they open today at 8 am !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Carla23
Guest
Carla23 says:
16 January 2017

Thanks so much for your advice, cooker is being collected on Saturday for a full refund. What a relief- now I can buy a cooker that actually cooks 😀

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
16 January 2017

Good news Carla. Thanks for reporting it. 🙂 Credit to the Co-op as well?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Lisa Rice Laaksonen says:
14 January 2017

Hi I have. 13 year old ‘ concept ‘ cooker.. The grill gave up up some time ago… The fan oven has now gone completely and the main oven takes ages to cook anything. I don’t want to call out someone to check it out because of charge involved when I’m presuming it’s probably just time for a new one?? Looking for advice. Thank you. Lisa

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 January 2017

Hello Lisa , without a shadow of a doubt start looking for a new cooker when you add up the call-out charges -the labour-cost of parts your intuition is right but be careful what you buy , check out complaints on cookers on this website and other ones like Which , dont rush in.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
TeeJay says:
27 January 2017

My issue is hot air is escaping from the top of the door in the top oven of my new HUG61G Hotpoint Ultima oven

Whether or not it’s a problem I don’t know because Hotpoint are unable to confirm if this is how the oven should work. Incredibly to answer “technical” question of this type necessitates an engineers visit!!

I would have thought it was basic product information.

If I can’t get an answer without taking a day off to wait in for an engineer I shall be sending this back under distance selling regs to AO

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of KennethWatt
Guest
KennethWatt says:
27 January 2017

Hi TeeJay,

I think that’s because you’re actually speaking to Domestic & General who handle all the calls for them and, sell policies where machines are out of warranty. For many manufacturers getting to speak to someone technical (in some cases that even have a clue) is at best difficult, even for the trade.

You will always have some hot air expelled, it has to go somewhere but as Hotpoint (now Whirlpool owned) do not play nice and allow access to technical information other than to their own staff nobody but them will be able to assist you with that.

K.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 January 2017

Teejay its a gas cooker if the previous one you had was electric then it would not have the same escape of hot air but gas needs air circulation check no vents are blocked from allowing hot air to escape , you should not need a seal replaced on a new oven unless it has been damaged , they aren’t dear.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Roo49 says:
3 February 2017

Hi – We recently purchased a Bush dual fuel range cooker.
The first problem we encountered was that’s as soon as we turned it on for the first time, both main oven glass doors shattered!!!! We were left without any working oven for six weeks! Replacement glass was never received so eventually, our cooker was replaced.
The replacement had two excruciatingly noisy fans & one of the two oven s did not heat up. An engineer attended & fixed these problems. However ………….
My issue is that both fan ovens produce masses of steam, so much so, that when I open either oven door, a great mushroom of steam escapes into the kitchen. Not only that, but condensation produced within the oven cavities , trickles out of both doors and onto the floor, making generous puddles of water!
I reported the issue 3 MONTHS AGO & 3 months on, we have yet to have an engineer to visit! I have a suspicion that perhaps many of these cookers have the same issue as ours!
Our oven is still well within the guarantee period & we have reported this issue many, many times & many, many times, we have been promised an engineer! They have now promised an engineer in two weeks time – but we have very little faith in the issue being rectified!
Has anyone else ever experienced this steam issue before? Thank you.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 February 2017

Roo49 – condensation /steam not escaping through the ventilation which should be at the top of the oven not the sides is usually caused by a blockage in the venting or the fans are still not right . There is always some condensation in an oven but it should have a means of escaping as steam . I never have that problem but I don’t have a fan oven and I have large vents at the top/back of my oven to allow air -hot or cold to escape . If the new fans were noisy that means they were scraping the sides of the oven ( not aligned properly ) that doesn’t sound good for the design nor the technician who “repaired ” it . The blades could be bent dropping the air flow through the oven . Your oven probably cost £500-£600+ 6 weeks wait is terrible . Bush is a “badge engineered ” oven by Homebase and Argos although they look nice and shiny I would never buy one due to quality concerns . At one time the name BUSH meant something in Britain , I have one of their classic 50, original transistor radios and it still works. Correction although sold by Argos / Homebase, Sainsbury,s own the brand . You might not believe this but in September -2016 when Which had a Convo on ovens ( March -2013 ) I replied with nearly the same type of post – check your fans -under- your cooker complaints , at least I am consistent .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Roo49
Guest
Roo49 says:
5 February 2017

Many thanks for your reply! Your suggestions sound very likely. There are indeed vents on the back of the cooker at the top behind the rings & nothing whatsoever comes out of these vents, they remain cold through the whole cooking process! Our previous cooker produced lots of heat which came out of the vents. We thought it odd that the vents gave off nothing at all. It would appear then that the heat & steam generated within the oven, has nowhere to go, hence the reason for all the steam & puddles?!
I shall update once the engineer has attended. Once again, many thanks for your time & concern.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 February 2017

Keep me informed Roo49 at least we are heading in the right direction , no air of any sort coming out of the vents shows the fault I mentioned could be the cause or there is a blockage of the ventilation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Chris Paton says:
15 February 2017

I bought a bush electric cooker with fan oven and grill last June from argos and have the same problem with steam, even when it’s on a low temperature. The white metal lip above the grill is now pitted and rusty with the result of the condensation. An engineer looked at it last week and tested the temperature and said it was spot on. I am waiting for the shop to get in touch to see what they will do about the lip, but the engineer said they might not do anything as it’s cosmetic!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
15 February 2017

So what Argos are saying that a less than a year old cooker can in that short space of time become corroded Chris ? The lip cant be all one metal but must have a coating on it that is cheaply applied by spraying not involving correctly applied stove enameling OR a thin coating of electroplating as my above posts state Bush is now a “badge engineered ” component manufactured cheaply abroad they don’t seem to be big on ventilation design principles , check as I said above that the ventilation slots have air coming out of them and that the fan is running correctly .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alexis MacLeod says:
9 February 2017

I have a belling duel fuel 7 burner cooker. My problem is the controls for the gas turn to easily. I don’t know how many times I have accidently turn one on by brushing against them. I don’t know what to do to stop this happening.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
9 February 2017

Alexis , have they always been like that ? If the oven is working okay and that is the only problem then check if they have come loose or moved back from the contact they have with the cooker frame . If there is a space that is genuinely there and they cannot be pushed closer to the cooker then you will have to take them off and put some type of backing on them so that it comes into contact with the frame of the oven and applies a pressure on the frame so stiffening their ability to turn easily . It could also be the case that the control knob moldings are too thin , you can buy new knobs for about £12 . I don’t think you would have a case against the company you bought it from if that is all that is wrong with them. I do NOT advise ANY type of interference with the actual spindles other than replacing them .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol says:
25 February 2017

Have had a Belling B170F since 2010. The glass in the oven doors slides out for cleaning purposes. While washing the glass with warm soapy water and then drying it off with paper towel , I held it up to the light to check it was streak free and the glass suddenly exploded in my face. The force of the explosion sent the glass all over the kitchen. Luckily, only small cuts to my hands and face. Customer service apologised and charged me for a new piece of glass.
Would be interested to know if anyone else has experienced the glass shattering like this?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
25 February 2017

The oven door will have been made of toughened (tempered) glass, which is more resistant to breakage than ordinary glass but can fail spectacularly, usually producing small fragments. I have abiding memories of a Duralex drinking glass exploding when I was still at school. Unlike ordinary glass which can produce dangerous shards of broken glass, toughened glass usually produces small pieces that can – as you have found out – cause minor injuries.

The side windows of cars, shower doors and some washing machine doors are other examples of use of toughened glass. There is a long running Conversation about washing machine doors that have exploded.

How very kind of Belling to charge you for a replacement door after you have been injured, Carol. 🙁

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Roo49
Guest
Roo49 says:
25 February 2017

Hi Duncan 😃 Just to keep you informed re: our leaking Bush Cooker!
The engineer attended at last a few days ago. He inspected the cooker & concluded that there was minimum if ANY insulation within the oven walls of the cooker & deemed the cooker ‘unfit for purpose’.
This has resulted in an offer of a full refund along with compensation for the endless problems, the stress caused & lack of action in rectifying the problem of our leaking cooker!
We certainly will not be purchasing another Bush cooker!
Many thanks Duncan for your concern & time – so good to have a result at last! 😃

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
25 February 2017

I am happy +pleased with the outcome Roo49 , it just seemed strange to me that this was happening to a new cooker and I am also happy the Which website provides a means of some help to the British public. Cheers Roo !

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bangor Belle says:
3 March 2017

Hi I bought A Belling cooker 2 years ago. Within 3 months the paint work started to chip around the rings. I got in touch with Belling and eventually i got a new cooker which i have now. Just after the 12 months guarantee, one of the rings wouldnt heat up. The chips of paint started to go in this one too. I am now down to two rings. I wrote to belling before christmas to ask how long does a cooker last and told them my faults, but no reply from them. Today i was using the two rings and the electric trip switch clicked up and i turned it back on and the trip went again. The ring today split…..a big crack down it. So i am now down to one ring. Do belling care?
I dont have the money to buy another one just like that. I will have to save up. I will never buy another belling ever again.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
3 March 2017

Hold on Bangor Belle ! DONT despair , I have changed 100,s of cooker elements , it very easy to do , they cost less than £5 .I have seen that type of fault before its down to CHEAP elements . If I lived near you I could change them inside a half hour , give me the full model number and I will check up for you , no problem !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
3 March 2017

Both me and my parents had similar Belling cookers that were still presentable and working after more than 30 years of use, though they required a few DIY replacement parts, particularly new oven door springs. In these days, Belling held a Royal Warrant. They are imported nowadays, but I know a couple of people who are happy with modern Belling appliances.

Paintwork is generally regarded as a cosmetic issue not covered by guarantee, so it is good that your cooker was replaced. You could make a claim to the retailer under the Consumer Rights Act but I suspect that cooker rings would be regarded as consumable parts, though the fact that several rings have failed suggests that there is a quality issue.

I would do what Duncan suggests and replace the faulty rings, but only if you are confident that you can do the job safely.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
brian hall says:
28 March 2017

Baumatic cooker very good but the vertical door is useless-poor design-hard to remove [for cleaning ].
hinges dodgy and dangerous. BCH

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
sally hart says:
30 March 2017

I have a belling range cooker and the knobs keep melting on the inside so i cant turn oven, or gas hob on and off. In two years we have changed the knobs at least 7 times.
, through our insurance company, who are now saying its a fault with the cooker. Belling say that it is out of Guarantee there’s nothing they can do. But it is obviously a fault with the cooker. What can i do ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 March 2017

Sally-What you have got is a production design fault , either in the basic design or faulty mass production methods by not constructing your cooker to the proper specifications -ie- some sealing/protection is missing . If the knobs keep melting that is very bad plastic extrusion design using the wrong type of ingredients in the manufacture of the knobs , in other words your cooker is inherently faulty , you should not have waited more than two changes of knobs to reject the cooker but if it can be proved that its bad design then you have a case even after 2 years as you can say its taken that long for the design fault to appear.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
jaycee says:
1 May 2017

HI I have a 2 week old belling classic 60cm,,top works fine .small oven and grill work fine. But large oven keeps cutting out, I put a joint of pork in the oven which was on ,but when I checked a hour later oven was cold and pork not cooked, this has now happened every time I try to use big oven, I know they will repair it ,But what if it keeps happening as I have read other reviews where people have said it keeps happening and they have countless repairs done, My dilemma now is 1..Am I entitled to my money back. 2.Am I entitled to a swap, 3 If I have a repair and it continues to play up would I still be entitled to my money back. I really don’t know what to do for the best, I bought it from co-op online, I am so worried I have got the lemon.. Has anyone else had this issue with the belling classic and did a one of repair put it right, I must also add when we got the gas man to fit the cooker he said our gas pressure was high and he got the grid out to put a new governor on the gas meter ,would this make a difference ,We never noticed high gas pressure and our old oven which worked fine, I would be grateful for any help as this problem needs sorting asap.as I will need to phone the co-op but don’t know what to ask for.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Cath says:
1 May 2017

I have a Leisure Cuisinemaster 90cm cooker bought in November 2015 we recently noticed that one of the knobs is coated in plastic chrome effect which is now coming off but more importantly the main fan oven is no longer working. The light and fan comes on but it doesn’t heat up. I have my suspicions about the second oven too as it seemed to take a long time to cook a few small pieces of chicken last night. I need to get an oven thermometer to check it. Can anyone advise what I should do as it is no longer under warranty.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
1 May 2017

Cath if your main oven is no longer working and that is easily checked by turning it on and checking after several minutes if there is any heat , then the fault could be the switch which controls that oven or the thermostat has failed or the element has failed . If the fan alone had failed then the heat would not circulate and would be concentrated in the top part of the oven ( heat rises ) . Cosmetic features will not be covered for replacement but they might send you a free one as a gesture. If it is a case of no heat you can check your rights as to the reliability of the product but get a competent person (electrician ) to check out your problem to narrow down the fault

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
susan whelan says:
17 May 2017

why is rust appearing all over the doors of my Belling dual oven cooker – I do not use abrasive cleaner on the outside of the cooker

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions