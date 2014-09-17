/ Home & Energy

Don’t have a nice day! Your customer service gripes

Irritating hold music. A queue that nearly stretches out the door. Rude staff. There are so many ways to get customer service wrong. Is anyone getting it right? What’s your biggest customer service frustration?

I used to work in retail and I know it’s not always easy to keep a cheery smile on your face during a long day of rushing around and helping customers. But out of all possible aspects of bad customer service that wind me up, it’s staff being rude or plain old grumpy.

Now, I don’t think I’m a particularly difficult customer to deal with. I’m generally pretty cheerful with sales and customer service staff, because I know their jobs are not easy. Unfortunately I don’t always get the response I want.

When my sincere cheerfulness is met by a stony expression and the feeling that I’m getting in the way of an otherwise pleasant day, it doesn’t leave me with a good impression of the company I’m dealing with.

100 big brands rated by customers

Our latest survey uncovers the best and worst brands for customer service, and it includes 100 of the UK’s biggest brands including supermarkets, banks, travel companies and energy suppliers.

We also asked people to choose their top customer service irritation. The three most annoying frustrations are synonymous with telephone customer service: automated phone systems, being passed around different departments and annoying hold music.

Phone without the fury

Telephone service doesn’t have to be infuriating. The top-scoring brand in our survey manages to deliver a great service without any face-to-face interaction.

So what’s the big difference? Well there are lots of behaviours that make up great customer service, one of which is not making you work through a maze of automated menus. But that seems to be rare these days.

What’s the best customer service you’ve received over the phone? When was the last time you were left frustrated when trying to make a simple purchase or find the answer to a straightforward question?

Which of these customer service gripes are most irritating? (Pick up to three)

Automated telephone systems (62%, 909 Votes)

Long queues (41%, 600 Votes)

Being passed around lots of people (35%, 507 Votes)

Trying to sell you unwanted products (30%, 435 Votes)

Annoying hold music (28%, 406 Votes)

Receiving a standard response to problems (22%, 323 Votes)

Lack of knowledge about products or services (16%, 240 Votes)

Having to wait for help or a response (15%, 218 Votes)

Rude staff (13%, 196 Votes)

Staff talking to each other (9%, 130 Votes)

Other - tell us in the comments (3%, 50 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,466

Comments
jakespal says:
Member
jakespal says:
17 September 2014

It’s very clear to me of those companies who invest in the value of customer services and those who just say they do as a means to increase sales. Good service is seamless and always easy. My biggest bugbear is as per survey; automatic phone systems and a myriad of options, the worse ones with recorded messages trying to sell another service while you wait!

0
 
   
Lee Beaumont says:
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
17 September 2014

What’s the best customer service you’ve received over the phone?

That’s a hard question to reply to as 99% of my phone calls with companies are always amazing. Why? Well it’s because I would tweet or e-mail a company & ask them to call me. And as my Twitter photo is me on ITVNews is also helps the company treat me with a little bit more respect. As Tesco say “Every Little Helps”

But if i had to mention a company it would have to be the Nationwide, now they really do give awesome customer service. They may brake the rules sometimes as when they call me as they don’t always ask the security questions, but apart from that they are really helpful on the phone.

0
 
   
Hubu says:
Member
Hubu says:
17 September 2014

Have just found this article having seen a tweet from The Lanky Jeans Co. (lankyjeans.com) and have to say that even though (or perhaps because?) they are online only, they have provided by far the best customer service me and my wife have had in quite a while. Sometimes I think these “smaller” companies go the extra mile. We both couldn’t find what we were looking for (being tall and not on the large side -why do so many business ignore the niche within the niche?) so we emailed them and they rang us straight back. A normal, “human” conversation ensued, the upshot being we got what we wanted. Can’t it just be this simple? Other (national) businesses that have been great are Sainsbury’s (not always happy with choice but customer service desks brilliant) and the National Trust (ok so not a company in the traditional sense, but still providing a service)

0
 
   

Katie Benson says:
Member
Katie Benson says:
17 September 2014

Hi Hubu,

You’re right that small companies can still deliver great service and can often be nicer to deal with than the big guys. Our more industry-specific customer satisfaction surveys include small brands too, and they sometimes top the tables.

I certainly prefer dealing with small brands when it comes to asking a question.

0
 
   
PATRICIA BULL says:
Member
PATRICIA BULL says:
17 September 2014

This is a very timely discussion. Today we phoned Miele as our washing machine has broken down. After waiting 11 minutes on the phone repeatedly being informed that they have ‘award winning customer service’, we were given a waiting time of 8 days before an engineer can come out to fix it!

0
 
   
william says:
Member
william says:
17 September 2014

You missed off overseas call centres

0
 
   

Member
Mr P says:
17 September 2014

I think those come under “all of the above” 🙂

0
 
   
Katie Benson says:
Member
Katie Benson says:
17 September 2014

Overseas call centres did come up in some of the comments from our survey respondents. Which brands have you dealt with that use call centres outside of the UK? Have you struggled to make your query understood?

0
 
   
william says:
Member
william says:
17 September 2014

Virgin Media use overseas call centres. I hate knowing more about their gear and their problems than the people who answer the phones and only have scripts to read from. The problem isn’t being understood but having to go through their entire script to get to the point in the conversation I needed to get to at the start of the call and not 10 mins later.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Katie Benson says:
Member
Katie Benson says:
17 September 2014

Argh, those scripts are frustrating. It must be annoying to work in a call centre that uses them too, especially if staff are advised against deviating from them. What a repetitive job!

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Bookworm says:
18 September 2014

And having gone through all the scripts that is at your expense a lot of the time. I know if you have a Virgin Media phone that they pay for the call, but other companies which use overseas call centres don’t always give their customers that luxury. And why should you have to pay to report a fault with their systems?!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
L Broady says:
17 September 2014

Foreign call centres. I know immediately that my problem won’t be understood and I also feel furious to be employing people overseas to do a job British people need. Even more outrageous, it means that all my financial etc details are accessible by sweat shop workers often in third world countries.

But automated call systems drive me crazy too – First Direct is a breath of fresh air, an real person asks you what the problem is and directs your call themselves if they can’t deal with it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   

Member
Bookworm says:
18 September 2014

And also Saga. I have dealt with their customer services handlers and they have always been brilliant.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
glenaim says:
Member
glenaim says:
18 September 2014

what is most infuriating to me,is customer service people with no power(s) ,to do the common sense thing to resolve the problem,even if they want to! phone amazon to tell them of a problem lets say late dispatch,” have you contacted the seller”, yes,but they can take up to 3 working days to reply,and if a weekend is in there,5 days.this is ridiculous,because email is supposed to be instant communication,so all you get told is to wait for a sellers reply,which,when it is time sensitive is missing the point ot contacting them.very often there is a simple answer to most problems,but cs person is not allowed to do it,which just makes contacting them pointless and frustrating. i have run my own business for 27 years,and if i treated my customers like amazon,and most of the big companies,i would have been out of work decades ago.just imagine turning up on a customers doorstep,giving them an enormous list of terms and conditions,that didnt guarantee either a service or product,allowed you to ignore them for up to 5 days,do nothing,but take their money upfront,dont do what you have said you will,then just give them back their money after 4-8 weeks,which is how amazons a-z guarantee works,then tell them you are customer centric!you have had nothing but wasted time,no money,no service or goods,and have had to waste even more time trying to get your money back,and amazon are PROUD of this “service”. worse still,is buying something in digital form,only to find out,that you have only rented in under licence,which with apple for instance,is a document LONGER than the magna carta,and gives the consumer no rights at all.and with respect to Lee,we dont all go on national tv,so we are mostly ignored and marginalized

0
 |     Reply    Report
   

maaji says:
Member
maaji says:
8 October 2014

I am a marketplace seller on Amazon – books – and I can tell you that if I do not reply to a customer’s email withing 24 hours I will be penalised harshly and see points knocked off my rating. I can assure you that I never allow this to happen!

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Bookworm says:
18 September 2014

I hate that the “options” menu doesn’t always give you what you want and there is no way of seeking a “real person” for help and also that if you phone 10 minutes before the end of their working day your call (having gone through the multitude of options) mysteriously gets cut off and when you re-dial going through all those options again you receive the message that the office is now closed!

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
David says:
Member
David says:
18 September 2014

Would definitely say foreign call centres, when the people at that call centre don’t fully understand you and it’s very hard to hear and decipher what they are saying. I feel they don’t address the problems you explain to them and they don’t quite catch every word you’re saying. I don’t experience these problems with UK-based call centres.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
El Kapitan Des Locos says:
20 September 2014

glenaim is BANG on the money there – licensing terms longer than the Magna Carta, and if you spend your two hours+ unpaid time studying the terms, you find out that they’re completely insane for the customer to accept!

WHERE is the government action on this versus the stated aims and principles of the Sale Of Goods Act and the Supply Of Goods and Services Act…
Ah yes, sold out to the EU and when a company is based in some faceless Luxembourg tax haven zone, and actually an American company, then they don’t get to face their accusers, do they?

BEWARE ‘Fulfilled by Amazon’ it is meaningless, legally.

SOLD BY is the legally-binding term – and that’s always the little seller who is doing the (for legal purposes) selling.

I prefer to sue the big companies with plenty of money to pay damages or costs, when I win…

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Jaytee says:
22 September 2014

Why should we be charged for waiting in a queue? A few years ago, this never happened. It’s similar to being charged a fixed ‘call set-up fee’. What is this charge for? Wasn’t it just invented by phone companies to get around restrictions in call charge increases? Once again, a few years ago such a charge never existed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Pburro says:
23 September 2014

I didn’t notice Microsoft in any of the categories.
My experience of Microsoft customer service rates a score of NIL.
I’d be interested to hear of how others have fared!

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Ken Parsons says:
1 October 2014

Apart from the usual computer calls about boiler, solar panels,insulation, PPI, Hearing damage, Accidents, I am driven daft by the number of calls I receive from one of our asian bretheren in some call centre in the Indian sub-continent who after mispronouncing my name numerous times goes on to ask me about my lifestyle in a survey about leading consumer products.
It’s bad enough when the caller speaks perfect English.

Also, when I ring up to report a problem with something and I am connected to a call centre where English appears to be their third or fourth language. Try as one might you can never get anything but a stock answer from them.
I have been told that it is possible to ask to be connected to an British call centre but haven’t tried that yet

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Jacqueline Edwards says:
5 October 2014

Companies that waste your time with recorded messages telling you how wonderful they are – that “your happiness is of paramount importance” to them! This is particularly frustrating when you are ringing to point out their deficiencies and request/demand an improvement! You know that they are failing to provide – are incapable of provoding? – even the most basic standard of service,

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Michael says:
7 October 2014

Heavily accented staff. N Irish, Liverpool,Glasgow but even worse (I think) Filipino and most Indians.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   

Member
Ian Fraser says:
17 October 2014

Absolutely agree. I frequently have to keep asking Indian and Scottish customer service people to repeat what they say. Whilst an accent is OK, those with very strong accents shouldn’t be placed in the frontline

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Derek says:
10 October 2014

Unsolicited ‘cold’ calls are becoming an increasing irritation. Unless a caller leaves a message I no longer answer my land-line ‘phone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   

Member
Val Harvey says:
19 October 2014

Cold calling could be easily dealt with by blocking that number. I do not see why anyone is allowed to telephone without revealing their number. It should be made
impossible for anyone to telephone and conceal their number. Police and security forces should have to get special permission from a magistrate or Government minister, and no one else.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Ian Fraser says:
16 October 2014

Why must we have 08 numbers to phone anywhere. My phone supplier charges for all of these calls quite heavily. Surely a landline number isn’t too much to ask for. Always free within mobile minutes.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   

Lee Beaumont says:
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
16 October 2014

Ian,

As from June of this year laws came in so it’s harder for companies to still use 08 numbers & to move to 01,02,03 numbers instead. Banks & credit card companies are making the change in 2015 (Also June I think).

What company are you having problems with? Then we might be able to help.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Ian Fraser says:
17 October 2014

Banks seem to be among the worst. They almost don’t want you to be able to get hold of your branch. However, virtually any company that you access through the internet gives an 08 number to phone (usually a ‘FREE’ 0800 number)

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Lee Beaumont says:
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
17 October 2014

But as i was saying Ian, from June companies must have a local rate (01,02,03). 0800’s will be perfect as from next year they will be free from mobiles too. But as from June this year they must have a normal number, not a 0845/0844/0871 etc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Ian Fraser says:
17 October 2014

Thanks for that

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Adrian Smith says:
4 November 2014

Is this true Lee?
There are still lots of companies that only give 0845 numbers for customer services.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Lee Beaumont says:
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
4 November 2014

It is true Adrian, which have done a few blogs since June naming and shaming companies who have not moved over from 0845’s yet with it being the law now to have a 01,02 or 03 number.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Lee Beaumont says:
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
4 November 2014

Companies ring the changes, but not all of them are in tune: https://conversation.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/costly-calls-premium-rate-customer-service-numbers-student-loans/

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
sw says:
sw says:
17 October 2014

Lee Beaumont, this is a bit off topic but do you live in or within commuting distance of London?

0
 |     Reply    Report
   

Lee Beaumont says:
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
17 October 2014

Never lived close to London. I’m in Yorkshire – only go down to London for media work 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
AdrianL says:
31 October 2014

foreign call centers that don’t understand English or get stuck on simple dialect .

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Alan Jones says:
6 November 2014

Not being able to talk to your own bank. Long queues, reason, because the staff behind the counter are sorting out problems instead of sending the customer to customer services. Also at 10-00am 4 staff on duty lunchtime 2 staff on duty, staff gone to lunch the bank not providing meal break cover.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
kit says:
Member
kit says:
6 November 2014

Closure of branches particularly in rural areas where no other branch is available within 4 miles

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Jean Routledge says:
6 November 2014

The most annoying thing for me and my partner is having to use telephone banking where the person dealing has a strong accent which we cannot understand – trust me, this gets worse as you get older, even though my hearing is perfect.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
trisha justin says:
Member
trisha justin says:
6 November 2014

The cost of the calls is a high irritant to me

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Denis Calvert says:
6 November 2014

Foreign call centers, I find it hard to understand them. But I do not blame them, the greedy firms who have little if no interest in their customers are to blame. It should not be long before there are no workers in the over seas call centers, they will all be over here. We are doomed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
annoyed says:
6 November 2014

I’ve been with NatWest for a long time because they still have a good local branch network and I liked their comprehensive automated telephone service. Even more annoying that I have been unable to access the automated telephone service since January 2013. After 3 complaints the problem has been identified as an IT problem related to the type of mortgage I have with NatWest. I have been given £50 as a good will at the end of each of the 3 complaints and been assured that the IT team is working on the problem, but I still cannot use the automated telephone service which used to be my main way of banking. I once escalated the issue to the FSA, who declined my complaint on the ground that I received adequate compensation and they cannot make NatWest fix the problem. Hence I am back to branch banking. It is more inconvenient than the telephone service, but I got to know the staff at the local branch really well. They are all very helpful, especially Hilary.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Freda Windmill says:
6 November 2014

We have been with First Direct since it began and have NO complaints whatsoever. Calls are answered immediately by a real person and queries dealt with in a timely, efficient and professional manner.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Alison Kirk says:
10 November 2014

The thing that annoys me the most besides the extorionate charges is the way the staff still will not sit down with you on a one to one and just help you to sort out your finances without getting you to open some new account. When you are tight financially, sometimes you just need to talk to someone about which of your insurance policies is really not necessary or which are doubling up, so you can manage better.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Nar2 says:
10 November 2014

Two years ago I went down to London to see friends and also at the time went to one of the main John Lewis stores in London to buy one of my friends some SEBO dust bags for their vacuum. Due to their high pressure job they rarely get a chance to shop and knowing I was going to JL store, they asked me to get the bags. When I got to the department I had to wait an HOUR to get service since the shelf was clean out of the product. The sales boy who served me had no clue and said that they were sold out. I asked him to check, to which he blankly ignored me and threw his hands up in the air, to which I demanded to see a manager. Eventually I had the pleasure of meeting a fellow Scot – a lady who recognised that I knew a bit more than the sales person. I pleaded with her to find the dust bags – to which she dragged the guy down to the warehouse whereupon they found a whole trolley few of accessories. In short, John Lewis, which is one of my favourite dept stores sometimes do get it wrong – but I have never been back to buy bags from there – and sadly for JL, I don’t think I will be, again.

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
LauraL says:
12 November 2014

getting the answer “Sorry, there is nothing i can do.” Often over and over… so frustrating!

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
Member
Nar2 says:
12 November 2014

Actually, there is a really good video of a customer rant. It has swearing in it, but it proves that not everyone in customer sales knows what they are doing! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0e-he_dU58

0
 |     Reply    Report
   
 

