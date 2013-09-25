Whenever I pass batteries in the supermarket, there’s usually a Bogof offer on display. These often tempt me bulk buy, with the assumption that my battery stockpile would work just as well if I held on to them.

So I was surprised to hear from our battery lab experts that most batteries will have lost about 10% of their capacity in 12 months.

The maximum expiry date for the alkaline batteries we’ve recently tested is 10 years, and the minimum is six years. So if you’re going to stock up on several packs, is it worth going for a slightly more expensive battery that’s better at holding its power?

‘Longer lasting’ batteries

We’re currently testing the Duracell Ultra Power AA and AAA batteries, which both come with a new feature called ‘Duralock’. Duracell says this new power-preserving technology guarantees that its batteries will stay powered for up to ten years in storage.

This should put them up at the top of long-lasting batteries among the alkalines we’ve recently tested, but still four years behind the best lithium batteries.

Duracell says this is down to making them from ‘pure ingredients’ and adding barriers like an acid-resistant layer to stop power leaking out.

So, if you’re planning to bulk buy and usually choose alkaline batteries, then the Duracell Ultra Power with Duralock might stay powered up in storage a bit longer than other brands. We’re currently testing these claims in our labs.

Batteries on special offer

Supermarket shelves stocked with battery offers make bulk buying almost inevitable – when you’re buying a single four pack, getting another pack free is a bonus.

But if they’re almost always on offer, are they really such a steal? That’s why I want to know where you buy your batteries and how cheap you think they are. Do you bulk buy? Have you ever bought so many that they lie in a forgotten drawer for years? And do you worry about your stored batteries losing charge over time?

Do you bulk buy batteries? No - I buy batteries, but I don't bulk buy (51%, 214 Votes) Yes - I bulk buy batteries (46%, 194 Votes) I don't buy batteries at all (3%, 13 Votes) Total Voters: 421