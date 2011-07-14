/ Home & Energy

Have you lost faith in Beko since its fridge freezer "recall"?

Beko’s handling of its fridge freezer disaster has come under lots of criticism from the people who matter – its customers. We’ve had over 300 comments about the problem, with many turning their backs on Beko.

Around 500,000 Beko fridge freezers, manufactured between 2000 and 2006, are feared to be a possible fire hazard.

For those certain that they had an affected model, it was a case of desperately trying to get through to Beko on its contact phone number (0800 009 4837 if you need it) in order to book an engineer to come out and fix the fault.

Although most have successfully scheduled an appointment, often after many attempts of ringing up their customer service team, the feeling on our previous Convo is that it hasn’t been a pleasant experience.

In fact, many have said they’re turning their backs on the brand and won’t return.

Bye-bye Beko?

John Screech tried desperately to ring Beko and after he finally got through to someone was promised they’d ring him back – three hours later he’d heard nothing:

‘If this is the best service Beko can offer I never wish to see another of their products.’

Others have already made their mind up that they won’t buy from Beko, like Sue:

‘I am appalled, not least because this experience has changed me from a reasonable human being into a demented harridan! I will never buy any of their products again.’

Kimberley talked candidly to the home appliance manufacturer:

‘Beko you have a lot to answer for here – I have bought many of your products over the years, but I can safely say that I will NEVER purchase another again.’

However, Bosch only last week issued a repair notice about a potential fire hazard on some of its dishwashers. So how did it deal with the problem? Commenter Ron had an affected Bosch dishwasher and said there was ‘no comparison’ between the painless experience he had getting it fixed, and how Beko dealt with its fridge freezer recall.

Some have already started shopping for a non-Beko replacement fridge freezer, like Craig:

‘Spent yesterday afternoon searching for new fridge freezer. Ended up spending £550 on new Bosch, money well spent for the peace of mind.’

Commenter Jane frankly sums up the strength of feeling with the following question, ‘Who in their right mind would buy Beko again after this absolute farce?’

Positive support for Beko

There’s no doubt that there’s been a huge backlash from Beko’s fridge freezer fire hazard, but commenter MartinT thinks the issue has been blown out of proportion:

‘Jeez, some of the comments here are ridiculous. Relax people, log the fault, get your fridge mended and move on with your life.’

Opinion within the industry is also positive, with the editor of Kitchens & Bathrooms News, Philippa Turrell, arguing that Beko should be proud of the way it dealt with the situation:

‘The way it reacted is testament to the hard work of all its employees. It not only increased the capacity of its call centre by 20 times, employing more staff to man the lines, but increased the capacity to modify the faulty appliance by five times. Beko certainly didn’t hide from its responsibilities.’

So are you also content with how the company has dealt with this fridge freezer problem? Or will you now move away from Beko and buy your appliances from other manufacturers?

We’re meeting with Beko next week and will be passing on your questions and concerns to the manufacturer – and I’m sure they’ll be keen to know how they can win your custom back.

Richard Wilkinson says:
1 August 2011

Hello everyone, following our meeting with Beko here are the answers it has given us to some of your concerns.

Q. Why is it that so many Beko customers were unable to contact the company, some for several days and what has Beko done to redress the situation?

A. According to Beko, London Fire Brigade only gave a few hours notice before issuing their press release, so the manufacturer had not prepared for the unprecedented amount of customers trying to get through to its contact centre.

Beko usually deals with approximately 900 calls a day, this rose to around 330,000 (the amount usually expected in one year) in a single day. Because of the sudden demand on its call centre staff, it was only able to answer 6% of calls on this first day. Within a few days, calls being answered on the first attempt had risen to 95%, after Beko opened up another call centre.

By 5:30pm, Beko took down its UK website homepage and replaced it with the Safety Recall notice, which it left there for a couple of weeks. Again the unexpected volume of traffic to the site, caused problems which it was unprepared for, including the web page not being able to load correctly for some people.

Q. What is Beko doing to ensure all customers are being contacted when promised?

A. Of the 480,000 units that could be affected, between March and June, Beko apparently contacted approximately 288,000 owners. By Sunday 31st July it expected to have contacted the remainder of customers whose details it had. According to the manufacturer, over 90,000 modifications have either been booked or now been completed. Safety adverts went into several of last weekend’s (30th & 31st July) newspapers to inform any customers still unaware of the issue their fridge freezer may have.

Those who do not reply to Beko will have a follow up contact in case they have not seen the notice and are not aware their fridge freezer may need modifying.

Q. Beko has been in contact with customers with help from Comet but people who purchased models through Currys have had no contact. Why is this?

A. Beko told us that it had used customer information from both Comet and Currys as well as other retailers to contact owners of affected models.

Q. Has this issue been added to the European rapid alert system for dangerous products, RAPEX? If not, why?

A. The problem has been reported on RAPEX. There are only approximately 8,500 units that may have this problem in mainland Europe but there have been no reported incidences.

Q. Many have said they’ve lost the contents of the fridge freezer because they couldn’t guarantee it was safe so they switched it off. They want to know if Beko will compensate.

A. This will be addressed by Beko on a case-by-case basis.

Q. There is evidence of some models having burning around the light fitting. Is Beko aware of this and should it be a cause for worry? If this has been noticed, what should customers do?

A. Beko told us that this is to do with a door becoming slightly out of alignment and not turning out the light but can be easily fixed. Consumers may notice that the fridge isn’t quite as cold. If the door alignment is not corrected, it may cause some discolouration around the light fitting and eventually, the plastic around the light fitting may soften and deform. The problem is corrected by re-aligning the door. Beko also told us that this is not a safety issue and is completely unrelated to the defrost timer that has caused the current problems.

Q. And for those saying engineers haven’t been turning up, what can they do and why is this happening?

A. Beko believes that its engineers have offered a good level of service, but with the large number of modifications they’re doing, things may very occasionally go wrong. If they do Beko says they are very sorry and that they’d look into it, finding out what’s happened and make sure it arranges a new appointment as soon as possible. Beko told us that it really appreciates customers’ feedback and urges you to call them on 0800 009 4837 if you have any issues.

We will be following up these answers with Beko in due course, to see how the number of modifications is progressing. Do continue to let us know your experiences Beko’s customer service and repairs – and we’ll feedback to the company.

Richard

Patricia jones says:
1 August 2011

Hi,Thanks for Beko reply.Here is a update for you,inside my Beko fridge part there is a block of ice stuck to the back wall,I did not have this problem before the NEW DEFROST timer was installed,I now feel I have no choice but to scrap this Beko Fridge Freezer and buy a different make fridge freezer.
I don’t think that Bekos reply re the light casing burning out is good enough,ok even if the door was left open for a long period due to the wattage being so low on the lamp it should NOT have caused it to melt inside the housing of the lamp,sorry to say Beko but I really think there are going to be even more fires due to your inferior Product,like I have said before very poor service from beko also Comet,all they seem to be interested in is because we have had the fridge freezer 5 years we are not covered by the sale of goods act,don’t you think that a product such as a fridge freezer should last more than five years? In the past I have had other brands of electrical goods that have given me good service.

Elfrida Martin says:
1 August 2011

Hi Richard.

Many thanks for that comprehensive report.
An engineer called to check my fridge freezer at the weekend and pronounced it not in need of modification, for which I’m very grateful. However, I remain very concerned that so many machines have still not been identified or rendered safe.
RAPEX report 29 featured faulty Beko fridge freezers but designated them only as a ‘potential fire hazard’ rather than the proven fire risk they have been shown to be by the London Fire Service. Recently Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Lothian and Borders Fire Service have also had to deal with domestic fires caused by the same dangerous appliances.
I’m at a loss to understand why no sense of urgency prevails when so many remain at risk.

Elfrida

Ally says:
2 August 2011

Encountered many problems getting through to BEKO but finally managed via email. BEKO have failed miserably – it seems i am constantly chasing them when surely they should be proactive!!!! Despite them finally confirming my appliance is affected on 7 July, and numerous emails requesting further info, i am still waiting for an engineer to arrange to visit never mind carry out the modification. BEKO should have offered everyone affected a choice to either purchase a new applicance at reduced/cost price which would have ensured customer safety and satisfaction, and to ensure continuity of their products OR a repair/modification. Offering this choice would have also kept modifications to a level that they could reasonably deal with – unlike the current situation

Patricia jones says:
2 August 2011

Hello, I contacted Comet today to tell them that since the new defrost timer I now have a block of ice on the back wall of the fridge part,they replied saying that I should get in touch with the british gas engineer and not BEKO I replied by telling them I have no contact for the british gas engineer has he was sent by BEKO they have just replied telling me to get in touch with BEKO, I think that they really don’t know what they are doing..
Here I am left with a FROST FREE FRIDGE FREEZER with a block of ice in the fridge part which I have to keep mopping up….BE WARNED THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU BUY FROM COMET OR ANYWHERE ELSE A BEKO PRODUCT….

Patricia jones says:
2 August 2011

Since the new defrost timer was fitted I mean.

thea says:
2 September 2011

Hello patricia, i have the same big block of ice at the back of my FROST FREE fridge… ALSO MY FREEZER ISNT COLD ENOUGH TO FREEZE ICE POPS! it keeps chilled items frozen but wont even freeze an ice-cube!… just wondering if your freezer does the same? also when did you get yours? mine is approx 3yr old. I am NEVER getting another beko product!

Patricia jones says:
4 August 2011

Hello,just to update everyone,still no response from BEKO….:(

Karen drennan says:
5 August 2011

I waited one week for the engineer to visit. During that time I switched off the fridge freezer, bought a small undercounter freezer and basically lived out of a cool box for 7 days. The engineer called today, looked at the appliance and said it didn’t need modified. However, I then called the helpline and was told that the modification should still have been done. In the meantime, though, I’d already been to the shops and refilled my “decreed to be safe” fridge! The man from the help desk could give me no advice whatsoever as, in his words, I am an adult and should make my own decision on whether my fridge freezer is safe to keep on or not……. He also could not make another engineer appointment as the system was down. I’m disgusted at the level of respect Beko has shown their customers. They have terrified every owner of a Beko product and have no system in place to put their minds at ease. Their modification plan is a joke. According to the engineer who did visit, he’s modified only 60% of the 270-odd appliances he’s looked at. I will never buy anything with the name Beko again.

Patricia jones says:
7 August 2011

I am still waiting for a reply from BEKO.I will Never buy BEKO again also telling all family and friends and who ever I see in Comet..

Stephen says:
9 August 2011

I am also still waiting to hear from Beko. I have spoken to them twice previously and on each occasion have been assured that the engineers will contact me within the next week. Having not received a response I called again today to be told that:

1. The previous representatives should not have indicated a time scale;and
2. The helpline operators are unable to contact the engineers direct so can not chase up any delays.

I was given a number for the engineers who were carrying out repairs in my area and was told that it would be easier if I called them direct. The number given was unobtainable.

It does appear that the way this recall has been handled is a shambles. I appreciate that the risk of the malfunction occuring may be small but the consequences could be enormous. Beko do not seem to have factored that in to their risk assessment.

I am deeply unsatisfied that thanks to Beko I have spent the last month hoping that I will not be part of the extremely small risk group who returns home to find the fire brigade damping down the embers of my house.

Finally! says:
9 August 2011

Hi
Just thought I would let you all know that after weeks of trying to get an engineer out and after various phone calls etc I finally got an engineer out! I went on the Beko website and filled in the enquiry form directing it to customer service, I told them I had called five times, used the website etc and my details had been lost or overlooked. I also said if I did not hear from them in the next 24 hours I would be contacting trading standards and watchdog. Within 30 minutes of sending the enquiry form I had an email back asking my contact details and within another 20 minutes had a call to arrange an engineer!!

So if you are not getting any joy with the call centre, try sending an enquiry form over their website and hopefully you will receive a reply!

I’m just glad its over now and I know my ff is now safe. I still think the company did not handle the whole situation well and I will not buy another Beko again!

Elfrida Martin says:
9 August 2011

I agree entirely with your opinion of how this recall has been handled, Stephen. As to the risk posed to the public, despite my best efforts I’ve been unable to obtain a convincing risk assessment (without which decisions about the urgency of necessary action surely couldn’t have been made?).
Certainly the Senior Health Advisor of Suffolk County Council is sufficiently persuaded of the severity of the hazard as to issue this warning to all private health and care providers: ‘ any premises which may have either the Beko or Lec fridge freezers specified has a serious risk of fire’.
A friend drew my attention to this recent interview with Beko’s managing director which I add without comment because words fail me.
http://www.kbbreview.com/Home/beko-boss-hits-back-over-fire-crisis.htm

Patricia jones says:
9 August 2011

Since having the safe new defrost timer fitted by british gas on behalf of Beko my fridge back wall has a block of ice across it,I’ve told BEKO but they have still not replied,anyone else having a problem with the fridge freezing?

NEIL JOHNSON says:
14 August 2011

I first sent a email to Beko on 11/07/2011 after failing to get through on the telephone when I realised I had one of the faulty fridge/freezers. I have sent 3 further emails giving my full details including address and telephone number and each time I received a email back asking for the same details. I would like to know if anyone is going to bother sorting the fault out as I have 2 young children at home. I am looking into taking this matter to the trading standards office.

Patricia Jones says:
17 August 2011

It’s really bad service to say the least.have you rang the number for the recall?

Patricia Jones says:
17 August 2011

I am still waiting for a reply from BEKO,re my Fridge part of the FF gets a block of ice on the back wall and I have to keep on mopping up water from inside the fridge,this has only started since I have has the new defrost time fitted,I am going to get in touch with BEKO AGAIN today I will update you as soon as I have heard from them.
Has anyone else had a problem with water/ice inside the fridge part ?,makes me laugh it is supposed to be a frost free FF.

wavechange says:
17 August 2011

These are common problems with all makes of frost-free fridges and fridge-freezers. The reason that water is accumulating inside is usually because the drain hole is blocked, and this is quickly cured.

Claire says:
27 August 2016

My model doesn’t have a drainage hole? I collect a litre of water a week in the bottom of mine!

Patricia Jones says:
17 August 2011

Wave change,thanks for your reply ,I never did have a block of ice on the inside of the fridge only since they fitted the new defrost timer,I don’t mean a bit of ice but a solid block of ice in a frost free fridge??

Craig says:
17 August 2011

Hi Patricia, I had a problem with my f/f when they came to replace the defrost timer. My f/f was condemned by the engineer because of burning around the electrical connector block to the timer. Result – I lost the f/f and the contents. After a number of frustrating phone calls to BEKO and Comet, I ended up sending a Recorded Signed for Delivery letter to both companies claming for my losses (it is clear that the Customer Services in both companies are limited in what they are able to do over the phone or even by email).

I was fortunate to have recipes for most of my contents and photographs to back up my claim. Eventually I received a settlement from BEKO, which I will say, was reasonable! My advice to you is, do the same – write a letter stating your case with as much information as you can and give them 14 days to respond. After all, your problem is a result of the attempted repair and has caused you to have an incorrectly working product. Be persistent and good luck!

wavechange says:
17 August 2011

Patricia – I think we can be fairly sure that your problem is a faulty defrost timer. Best of luck with getting it sorted.

Elfrida Martin says:
25 August 2011

Hi Richard,

Just wondering if you have current figures of Beko’s progress in carrying out checks and modifications? I think NHS site-specific requirements are that all hazardous fridge freezers in health-related buildings be made safe by the end of August.
Thanks,
Elfrida

Richard Wilkinson says:
26 August 2011

Hi Elfrida

Good question, we don’t have any figures at the moment but I will get in contact with Beko and ask if that are able to provide these for us and will post there here when we find out.

Richard

tenire says:
26 August 2011

My Beko freezer has de-gassed: unforgiveable in my view, as it means poor manufactureing, and cannot be easily traced .This used to be so rare as to be a risk I ignored.. Just purchased Hotpoint, but the choice was very uneasy, as we now cannot use the memory of “reputation” to assure ourselves of quality; brands mean nothing as they are kicked around in multi-label manufactures . The finish of most of the lower-priced models is appalling with some of the silver items looking like fairground novelties. So I decided to spend the least and take a 5-year service agreement to assure this minimum life, rather than spend up to three times as much on a better quality model which I no longer trust. This is a race to the bottom, caused by distrust of customer service and manufacturing quality.

Elfrida Martin says:
27 August 2011

Hi Richard,

Many thanks – I look forward to hearing the results of your query to Beko as to the progress of the checks and modifications. I’ve been asked to provide as much information as possible to the Older Persons Forum in Cardiff for the next meeting in October, so any additonal figures will be very helpful.
Have a good weekend

Elfrida

MALCOLM SMITH says:
7 September 2011

I have a Beko Fridge freezer made in 2008 SO it is not on the recall list but to date I have lost 3 loads of frozen food the same thing happens each time The thermostat is usualy set to 1.5 to 2 as recomended by the enginneer who comes out to fix it. The fault usualy starts with the smell of burning plastic the fridge stopps working and will not restart but after the fridge has totally defrosted ( AND ALL MY FOOD CONCINED TO THE BIN ) it workes perfectly again the engineer has replaiced the thermostat twice so far but the frezer remains unreliable
the truth is i have lost more money in frozen food than the fridge actualy cost I urge anyone buying a BEKO FRIDGE FREEZER TO THINK AGAIN WHITH THIS MODEL YOU ARE BUYING UNRELIABLE JUNK

LiveandLetLive says:
3 June 2012

Ditto – 2008 model – just been taken for scrap – had numerous ‘repairs’ – just about everything that could be replaced was – nothing made any difference.
Beko didn’t want to know
It never worked for more than a month or two at a time (max).
Lost so much food I just gave up using the freezer at all.
Tell anyone who will listen just how rubbish Beko is.
Would never touch again with a 10ft bargepole.

BekoRRubbish says:
9 September 2011

Our Beko tumble dryer failled with brning odur and smoke. On calling Beko we were invited to buy a postproduction upgrade to fix the problem they built into it. How long before Beko kill some more people. After thought, we have thrown out oru Beko Tumble dryer and TV set (nothing evidently wrong with it YET) But it’s worth sleeping safely and soundly. Advice to potential Beko Customers… DONT. Advice to current Beko customers – throw the junk out as soon as you can.

brian says:
16 September 2011

my f/f is heating up at the front of the appliance between the fridge and the freezer is there reason to be concerned model is CGA966S

brian says:
16 September 2011

my f/f is heating up between the fridge and the freezer at front of appliance model noCGA966S should i be concerned

Richard Wilkinson says:
27 October 2011

Hi brian

I suggest you report this to Beko on 0800 009 4837. they would be able to let you know if there is any need to concern.

john angus says:
29 September 2011

i bought a beko 7 cubic ft. frost free freezer model TZDA 504 F IT IS The worst appliance i have ever bought the drawers dont fit properly and the shelf fitting is terrible.

Elfrida Martin says:
23 October 2011

Hi again Richard,
I’m still trying to provide information on this issue for the Older Persons Forum in Cardiff and wonder if there’s any news on Beko’s progress in checking and modifying faulty appliances? Numbers of those dealt with and those still outstanding or not traced would be very helpful.
Many thanks,
Elfrida

Richard Wilkinson says:
24 October 2011

Hi Elfrida

I will chase Beko for information on their progress wit this and hope to post a reply here soon.

Kind regards
Richard

Incomebug says:
25 October 2011

I have a beko fridge freezer and 24hrs ago I was sat in the back of a fire engine watching my home and everything I own burn to the ground. This problem is SERIOUS

Richard Wilkinson says:
25 October 2011

Hello Incombug

Would it be possible for us to contact you directly regarding this?

Elfrida Martin says:
27 October 2011

Hello Incomebug,
Your news is very shocking. It’s terrible to lose everything. It sounds as though your local Fire Service did everything they could but were too late to save your home. Will they be making a report available to the public?
I’m very glad you escaped physical injury, Do hope you’re getting the support and advice you need after such a devastating experience.
All the best,
Elfrida

Incomebug says:
25 October 2011

Yes pls contact me

Richard Wilkinson says:
27 October 2011

Hello Elfrida and everyone else following this post.

I’ve just heard back from Beko regarding the numbers of effected fridge freezers they are updating:
· Modified = 143,772
· Booked for modification = 12,490
· Awaiting booking = 7,775
· Contacted – not affected= 16,710
· Total= 180,747

Beko say they are currently completing 1,000 modifications per day.

Other actions taken:
· Completed two mailing campaigns and sent 847k letters
· Two national press campaigns (one in July, one in September), plus advertisement in Landlord magazines from August to October
· Calling consumers who did not respond to the mailings
· Door knocking campaign has now commenced for contacts for whom Beko have no telephone number for.

Elfrida Martin says:
27 October 2011

Hello Richard,

Many thanks for getting those statistics.
By my reckoning, if these figures are added on to those given to you earlier by the company, there remain over 11,000 hazardous Beko fridge-freezers still not accounted for. Please check my calculation: if correct, it’s very worrying.
I wonder if among the measures already taken, local authoriies and councils have been contacted to discover if public buildings, high-rise blocks and tenanted homes still harbour these appliances?
Is expecting Trading Standards to monitor Beko’s progress unrealistic, given the existing pressures on the service? Who else can help to ensure no further people lose their homes, as Incomebug just has, or worse, their lives?
Best,
Elfrida

lpoollad says:
11 November 2011

I think Beko have delt with the situation appropriately. What more can be expected?! They have thrown every resource possible at resolving the issuse. At least they are working their socks off to do something about it! Well done all at Beko.

Elfrida Martin says:
18 November 2011

Hi Richard and everyone following this conversation,
Do read this excellent and timely special report, ‘UK freezer fires light up regulation concerns’, written after months of investigation by Tom Bergin, Reuters Europe, Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Correspondent.
http://blogs.reuters.com/tom-bergin/?s=Beko

Bekool man says:
30 November 2011

OK, so they had a ‘bit’ of a problem. Ive had my beko fridge-freezer for more than 7 years, bought from comet and have since moved house. Never registered it with the manufacturer and never (ahem thus far) had an issue with it. Shock horror! On checking the s/n its on the list of potential timebombs. Sent the details (as suggested by Witchdog Robinson) and got a letter from beko saying I hadnt given them enough info. Sent it again and it went quiet for several weeks until a letter arrived apologising for an admin delay, they had lost my details. (there are 500,000 units out there people!) Called them and British Gas coming tomorrow to fix it. I hope THEY dont try and condemn/sabotage our central heating while theyre here like last time. It conveniently blew up two days later coinciding with a quote for a new system arriving. Have to say between the manufacturer, Comet and Royal Mail, considering Ive moved house and never registered my purchase they rank up there with sherlock holmes.

Charlotte says:
10 December 2011

I’m glad I’m not on my own when it comes to the complete incompetence of Beko on the On-Call Engineers!!

I had an engineer visit my home on 17th October to replace the ‘faulty timer’ on the back on my Beko fridge freezer. Since that appointment my freezer has developed an intermittent fault whereby it defrosted in entire contents of my freezer 4 times- costing me well over £150 in frozen food.

I called Beko and they said they were experiencing a few problems with the replacement part and booked another engineer appt on 16th November. The second engineer said, in these exact words “what a load of donkeys, they have only replaced a part which didn’t need replacing, yours was one of the freezers which didn’t need the part replacing”!!!!! She asked me if I still had the part they had taken off (which I obviously didn’t as they took it away) and she said the part would need to be reordered!!!!!

I was due to have a third engineer to come to My home today (10.12.11) but received a call yesterday saying they needed to cancel as the part hadn’t passed quality control!! The part isn’t due until
16th dec.

I have previously written to Beko asking them for compensation – they would only replace the food which I had receipts for and offered me £10 in store credit at a Comet store!!!!! I have never been so insulted in my life!!!

If anyone can give me any advice on how to escalate my complaint and actually get somewhere with this terrible company I would be so very grateful. I really don’t know what to do now – I have been without a working freezer since 17 Oct and I don’t know my rights.

Many thanks,
Charlotte

anz says:
25 March 2012

i have also recently brought a beko fridge freezer which over the 1st 12 months had comet engineers out 4 times due to the freezer part de-frosting by its self, on the last visit i was informed by the comet engineer that the reason that the freezer is de-frosting is that i might be over filling freezer causing unit to fail.
This comment is crap it has never been completely full at any stage and due to there incompedence this is a cop out
Over the 4 call outs we had 2 different engineeers and each time they blamed the previous engineer for diagnosing the wrong fault.
I have now had enough of this product and now forced into purchasing another product and would incourage every one to never by any BEKO products in the future.
I am now going to take legal action against the company under the consumer act NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE
I am an electronics engineer and looking at the design and build of the product it has ia fundemental floor and will prove this

richard says:
4 July 2012

I thought I’ll add my opinion – I bought a later version (2010) of the Beko fridge freezer – In all honesty it is the best designed fridge freezer I’ve come across – been operating faultlessly since early 2010. – though a little noisier than usual. In fact I’m about to buy a second. My freezer is usually completely full at the beginning of the week – my three large dogs eat six large bones (or chicken carcases) a day – by the end of the week the freezer is virtually empty.

Miss F says:
26 July 2012

Just want to add my 2 pennies. I’ve had my Beko FF for about 5/6yrs now, purchased from Currys. I have moved twice, had the same mobile number for many years. I only found out about the recall because I googled ‘why does my Beko freezer have ice in the bottom?’ and it came up with a post asking someone if theirs was one of the faulty models!!! I have had no contact from Beko, neither have I seen any ads or campaigns. I’m easy enough to trace yet they haven’t made any effort to contact me. I phoned them explaining the problem, turns out I have an affected model and it may be the cause of my FF getting icy.
Awaiting a call from engineers, wasn’t advised to switch it off, will keep you posted.

Dean says:
31 July 2013

I only found out about this problem when a service company agsrefrigeration came out to service my maytag fridge freezer they informed me of this issue for love or money i cannot understand why beko could not have told me about that my house could have burnt down in that they must have my address on record in that i only just purchased one of their crappy washing machines as well to say the least im not best pleased. The ironic thing is the company they sent back to rectify the issue was the same company agsrefrigeration. Dont think i would buy another beko.

andrew bell says:
18 July 2014

we have a beko it gets very hot at the back well the chamber at the base and the grill is getting hot too if beko cant answer the calls then its time to bring back british standards again as these european standards are a joke

andrew bell says:
18 July 2014

any way the problem is the base camber gets very hot and the grill at the back is getting hot too is this normal if so then beko must put a call out if this is not normal I know about the recall on the
serial number 0610459509

model number CDA 647 FW
I know about the fs/fw being troublesome but the product may have a problem too with the heat problem

wavechange says:
18 July 2014

Is your fridge-freezer working normally and at the right temperature?

The parts you mention (compressor and condenser) will get quite hot, particularly in warm weather. The compressor should be coming on periodically but not running continuously. If it is running continuously the freezer is probably set on fast-freeze by accident or the control at the coldest setting – in which case the parts will get very hot because compressor will be running continuously.

RKS says:
26 August 2014

we had a CDA543F Beko fridge freezer – one of the models on the recall list that was fine up until last week it began icing up just like the stories from the news reports about the house fires. I researched about it and got onto Beko immediately. I rang them and they refused to help me but gave an email address to write to them. They replied to my email but refused to get an engineer out to repair it – they REFUSED to repair it.

Okay fine, i thought we would just pay for it ourselves then. Our local appliance repair man refused to come because of the risk he wanted nothing to do with it (smart man!) but was kind enough to give a number for a midlands inner city repair place authorised to sort out Beko faults. That place informed me they must have instruction from Beko to come urgently – or i’d have to wait for their next available slot which was a week away. Safety is first so we had no choice but to get rid of the fridge freezer and buy a different brand.

This is disgusting. Beko have obviously lost concern for anyone who didn’t get in contact with them back in 2011 – sadly we didn’t realise our fridge was faulty until we looked into it a bit more. Is it wrong to assume if one of their faulty appliances was reported they should repair it? Shouldn’t matter how long after they issued the recall.

Patrick Steen says:
26 September 2014

An update for you: A house fire which led to the death of a 36-year-old father of two was caused by a faulty Beko fridge freezer, it was announced today.

The coroner leading the inquest has today made a number of recommendations to ensure greater protection for consumers. Among these is the recommendation that manufacturers could face a prison sentence if they fail to notify authorities of a fault.

http://www.which.co.uk/news/2014/09/beko-fridge-freezer-caused-fatal-fire-inquest-finds-380902/

I’d be interested to hear what you think.

Kiet says:
2 December 2014

I bought one of Beko effected fridge freezer in 2010 from currys , i never received any notices from. Beko or currys until i been told by my friend this week, i called beko tgey advice d me to unplug the fridge freezer straight away, i did as they told me to.the next day i have noticed the bqck panel in the fridge compartment is swelling. I called beko again to find out what caused that problem, Still they told me that they never have any reports from customer like mine.still waiting for their enginee to find out later this week.

Julie says:
8 February 2015

VERY WORRIED
We bought a Beko frost free fridge freezer CDA539FW-2, after a few months it started to heat up a engineer came out and informed us that is was a something on the back of the freezer which was a common fault and fixed it, I was advised that it was not one of the affected ones that caught fire. the other day I came in to a awful smell that almost made me sick, when entering the kitchen it got a lot worst . I was amazed the freezer was red hot to touch and had defrosted, and the contents in the freezer was very hot .i do believe that it would have set on fire or if we was asleep the toxic fumes would have killed us first

