‘Sorry we missed you!’ Four words that never fail to sour the contented feeling of getting home from work – so disappointing. But is Amazon Key the safe alternative?

That Blu-ray you ordered for a last-minute movie night, the new dress you wanted for the party at the weekend, the birthday present for your sister that had to arrive today or else. All those lovely things now reduced to a small piece of card with some hastily written information telling you they’re at your local depot.

Deflated and dejected you try and rearrange delivery, or consider the prospect of getting up before the sun does to visit your depot before work. But what if there was another way?

Amazon, always eager to push the boundaries of convenient delivery, has come up with a slightly mad, slightly risky approach to make sure you never miss a delivery again.

If you thought the one-click Amazon Dash service or drones dropping parcels into your back garden was out there, then how about a door that unlocks for delivery drivers, letting them deposit your purchase safely in your hallway?

Amazon Key

You need a few bits of smart tech for Amazon’s barmy solution to work. The Amazon Cloud Cam and smart lock make up the Amazon Key In-Home Kit. Once it’s installed you can start selecting in-home delivery when you place an order.

The delivery driver will always knock first and, if no one answers, Amazon will then verify the driver is indeed an Amazon employee and unlock the door. Your parcel can then be left safely inside your front door. When the door unlocks, the cloud cam starts recording so you can see what’s going on. You can also block access if you suddenly get squeamish about the idea of letting a stranger into your home.

It sounds safe in theory. The driver is an Amazon employee and they will need to be verified before the door to your home is unlocked. But what’s to stop a burglar from following that driver and gaining access to your valuables? Sure, there’s a camera trained on the doorway, but a balaclava will render that useless. This could potentially put delivery drivers at risk, too. As criminals get wise, what’s to stop them leaning on a driver and forcing them to provide access to the Amazon Key-equipped homes on their route?

Will you be using Amazon Key? No, it doesn't sound very safe. (77%, 336 Votes) I'll wait to see what people think about it. (15%, 65 Votes) It's probably worth a try. (5%, 21 Votes) Yes, it sounds extremely convenient. (4%, 16 Votes) Total Voters: 438

For now, only brave US Amazon Prime customers can opt to pay $250 dollars for Amazon Key and there are still many questions that need answering and fears that need to be allayed before the system arrives in the UK.

Is the inconvenience of missing a parcel enough for you have Amazon Key installed? Let us know your thoughts.