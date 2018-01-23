/ Home & Energy

It’s annoying when a product has reoccurring faults, but what do you do when the manufacturer wants to charge you to come out and look at it when it was only recently serviced?

Which? member Phillip Needham bought an Aga Rangemaster Cooker in 2008. After the warranty expired, he bought an annual service contract covering labour and spare parts. This contract ended in July 2017, and during this period the Aga was serviced annually and repairs made as required.

There had been two problems, once in 2013 and then in October 2016, where the Aga had lost heat. The last service under the plan was in July 2017.

But less than eight weeks later, the cooker developed the same fault as before. Phillip contacted Aga, pointing out that it was only a short time since it was serviced and also that it was less than a year since it had been repaired for the same problem.

However, as Phillip was out of contract, Aga requested payment of a £185 call-out fee, plus any parts required. Phillip then turned to Which? Legal for advice.

Our advice

We helped Phillip put together a letter referring to the Consumer Rights Act 2015, explaining his rights and giving Aga one more chance to repair the cooker for free. Aga said it would not.

So we suggested that Phillip wrote again, saying that he would get the appliance repaired himself, but that he’d pursue Aga through the courts if necessary.

Aga then called and said it would send an engineer without charge to see what the fault was. Although the problem was the same, it turned out to be a different component. The engineer fitted a new one free of charge, and Phillip just had to pay for the new component.

The law

Philip’s contract was a mixed one, for goods and service. As it was renewed annually, a new contract was made each year.

Such contracts entered into after 1 October 2015 are governed by the Consumer Rights Act 2015. This says that if goods aren’t of satisfactory quality, or if a service isn’t carried out with reasonable care and skill, you have the right to request a repair or replacement or that the services are done again, with the trader bearing any costs.

If the manufacturer fails to do this, you have the right to reject the goods or accept a price reduction for the services. If it refuses this, you can take it to court.

This article by the Which? Legal team originally appeared in the February 2018 edition of Which? magazine.

Have you had similar issues trying to get a manufacturer to investigate a fault in a cooker or other home product? Did you get the problem resolved and if so, what worked for you?

Member
wavechange says:
Today 10:08

It’s very encouraging to see Which? Legal publishing examples of how members have been helped. Here are other examples, all in the last couple of years.

It would be very interesting to read about actual cases of how Which? Legal has helped members where they have had a problem with a product outside the guarantee period but within the six year (five in Scotland) period during which they have protection under the Consumer Rights Act. Some of us have discussed washing machines at great length on Which? Convo, so maybe someone with a problem could contact Which? Legal for advice, and the outcome could feature in a future report.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 11:44

Difficult to assess this from the brief information, and it would have been useful to have Aga’s view. The problem was loss of heat. The “fault” was a failed component. Subsequently the problem recurred, but the “fault” was a different component. So unless it should have been obvious at the first repair or service that this second component should have been replaced, I don’t see how Aga were responsible. I expect, threatened with legal action, they took a pragmatic approach.

More clear-cut cases would be better perhaps.

What does concern me is the call out charge of £185. Unless a long distance is involved this seems unreasonable. Call out charges can be a real deterrent to having an appliance repaired. I had a Hotpoint appliance fail 12 months out of warranty and was quoted £120 to come and look at it. For not much more, they would visit but not charge if it was not repairable and I chose this. In the event I successfully (and quite easily) argued it was not durable and it was replaced free of charge.

I’d like to see more independent servicers and repairers , as we have for cars, who can deal with all makes of product. We might then see it worthwhile to keep appliances going.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:02

Independent repairers could be a better bet but may not have access to manufacturers’ information or parts and may be less familiar with common faults with the model they are asked to repair.

When staying with friends a few years ago, they called an engineer to repair their Worcester-Bosch oil-fired boiler. He replaced several parts in sequence until the fault was discovered. If I had not intervened and asked for him to put back the non-faulty parts, I suspect that the bill would have been several hundred pounds higher. I remain keen on independent repairers but my anecdote is about one of these companies.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 12:11

I could have gone on to say that opening the service and repair market to independents should be accompanied by access to the necessary information and parts. Some, even many, parts may of course be generic.

My Hotpoint appliance had a 10 year parts warranty which is why I decided to have a callout. However, I consider it wrong to prevent independents the ability to fix the machine using the “free” parts under the warranty. My local repairer charges less than £60 to visit.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:41

I absolutely agree on making information and parts available to independent repairers. As a DIY enthusiast I would like to have the information available to all. I remember when I could go into the central library and photocopy circuit diagrams for radios and TVs, and make a copy of what I needed to do repairs for friends and family. The information also included common faults associated with different models.

