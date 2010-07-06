A street with no ‘for sale’ signs

Residents don’t like them, councils don’t want them and now even estate agents are shunning them. So how likely is a street free of ‘for sale’ signs – and how can you maximise your chances of selling if they disappear?

Imagine a city free of estate agent boards. Sounds unlikely, but it’s not as far from reality as you’d imagine.

A quick Google on the term ‘ban estate agent boards’ reveals no end of controversy on the situation. It seems all sorts of people and places are toying with the idea of ridding their roads of signs.

Who’s for and against signs?

London’s borough of Kensington & Chelsea has led the way with board-free streets for the past 15 years. But after the council failed to renew the restriction they’re now starting to return, much to the anger of local residents.

Next door in Hammermith & Fulham, the Council says, ‘a total ban on estate agent boards has moved a step closer in the borough’, with six more conservation areas recently created. Brighton and Hove City Council is keen to do the same, but the local estate agents are putting up a good fight.

The latest (and let’s face it, most surprising) declaration of dislike comes from an estate agent himself. According to Ed Meade of Douglas and Gordon, the internet leaves no place for the humble board and they should be banned from the whole of London.

Selling up without a sign

Are ‘for sale’ signs really that useless at helping to sell houses? Banning boards would certainly force estate agents to work a bit harder at selling your house online, where most potential buyers are looking.

And if that doesn’t work, maybe it’s time to ditch estate agents altogether and go down the route of private sales. A life free from estate agents… now we’re talking.