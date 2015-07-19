Strangely, I used to loved going to our NHS dentist as a child. Maybe it was the free lolly they gave you (not something you can imagine dentists encouraging these days). Still, at least I was able to visit an NHS dentist.

Finding an NHS dentist can be tough these days. In fact, just finding accurate information about whether one can give you an appointment can be hard – as many of you told us.

Finding an NHS dentist

Barry has been lucky:

‘My very fine NHS dentist retired a couple of years ago and I was recommended another in the area willing to take more patients. ‘This dentist has been brilliant, the facilities are very good, the treatment excellent and the advice robust. Most of the treatment is covered under the NHS but anything extra I have deemed worth investing in.’

Yvonne hasn’t been so fortunate:

‘My husband and I had to wait five months to get an initial consultation to become new NHS patients at one of our dentists in the next town. So far, they wanted to charge my husband £40 plus for a hygienist. I was told I’d have to have two fillings for £50-plus. No explanation, just come back then and pay before you come into my consultation room.’

Neil has had no problem finding an NHS dentist, but had another issue:

‘We’ve changed several times for various reasons. What we have found difficult is the differences between them. One said, “no need to do any work at the moment”, another said “‘you have several fillings that need attention’. One said the work needed couldn’t be done under the NHS while the other said it could.’

For CocoLoco, the problem has been dragging on:

‘Can’t find a NHS dentist in my area accepting new patients. Been like this for over two years. We found that those who ‘say’ they’re accepting new patients have ‘just given the last NHS spot away’ whenever I call. ‘I feel we should have some sort of National Insurance rebate if we have to go fully private, as after all we’re paying for those dentists to train on the provision that we will be able to get treated.’

Have you struggled to find an NHS dentist, like CocoLoco?